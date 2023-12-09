Providence will play its second straight home game against an in-state foe as Brown makes the short trip downtown to take on the Friars in Sunday's 125th all-time meeting between the two programs.

The Friars (7-2), who have earned six victories at home, look to bounce back from Tuesday's 72-51 loss at No. 19 Oklahoma.

Entering the TV timeout with about 15 minutes left, Providence was up 40-39. The Friars were outscored 33-11 for the rest of the game and ultimately suffered its second loss to a Big 12 opponent. The first was against Kansas State.

"Didn't play well in many areas, and I thought Oklahoma did," first-year Providence coach Kim English said. "They're a really good team, really talented team. ... We didn't play well and Oklahoma probably had a lot to do with it."

Devin Carter had 17 points, five blocks and four rebounds to lead the Friars at Oklahoma. Josh Oduro -- who is two points shy of the 1,500 career mark -- added 15 as the duo combined for 32 of the team's 51 points.

Carter has scored double-digit points in every game and has three double-doubles this season.

Bryce Hopkins has a team-leading 16.2 points per game.

Brown (3-8) followed the Friars in playing Rhode Island, handing the Rams a 67-64 loss Wednesday on the road in Kingston.

The Bears had previously lost three straight, including a three-point loss to another Ocean State foe in Bryant. They have three one-possession losses.

"We keep saying we're learning through losing and adversity," Brown coach Mike Martin said. "We'll learn through wins (from Wednesday). ... We still have a ton of work to do, clearly, but given the stretch we've been through, just really happy for our players."

Kino Lilly Jr. had a team-high 22 points against Rhode Island. He is the Ivy League's third-leading scorer with 19.4 points per game.

Nana Owusu-Anane averages 15.1 points and 8.5 rebounds, including a league-leading 3.4 of the offensive variety.

Providence is 96-28 all-time against Brown.

--Field Level Media