Rhode Island neighbors Providence, Brown meet for 125th time
Providence will play its second straight home game against an in-state foe as Brown makes the short trip downtown to take on the Friars in Sunday's 125th all-time meeting between the two programs.
The Friars (7-2), who have earned six victories at home, look to bounce back from Tuesday's 72-51 loss at No. 19 Oklahoma.
Entering the TV timeout with about 15 minutes left, Providence was up 40-39. The Friars were outscored 33-11 for the rest of the game and ultimately suffered its second loss to a Big 12 opponent. The first was against Kansas State.
"Didn't play well in many areas, and I thought Oklahoma did," first-year Providence coach Kim English said. "They're a really good team, really talented team. ... We didn't play well and Oklahoma probably had a lot to do with it."
Devin Carter had 17 points, five blocks and four rebounds to lead the Friars at Oklahoma. Josh Oduro -- who is two points shy of the 1,500 career mark -- added 15 as the duo combined for 32 of the team's 51 points.
Carter has scored double-digit points in every game and has three double-doubles this season.
Bryce Hopkins has a team-leading 16.2 points per game.
Brown (3-8) followed the Friars in playing Rhode Island, handing the Rams a 67-64 loss Wednesday on the road in Kingston.
The Bears had previously lost three straight, including a three-point loss to another Ocean State foe in Bryant. They have three one-possession losses.
"We keep saying we're learning through losing and adversity," Brown coach Mike Martin said. "We'll learn through wins (from Wednesday). ... We still have a ton of work to do, clearly, but given the stretch we've been through, just really happy for our players."
Kino Lilly Jr. had a team-high 22 points against Rhode Island. He is the Ivy League's third-leading scorer with 19.4 points per game.
Nana Owusu-Anane averages 15.1 points and 8.5 rebounds, including a league-leading 3.4 of the offensive variety.
Providence is 96-28 all-time against Brown.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Brown 3-8
|71.1 PPG
|43.0 RPG
|12.5 APG
|Providence 7-2
|74.3 PPG
|41.7 RPG
|13.9 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Lilly Jr.
|10
|38.3
|19.4
|2.6
|2.5
|0.80
|0.30
|2.5
|40.2
|33.3
|71.1
|0.2
|2.4
|N. Owusu-Anane
|11
|31.4
|15.1
|8.1
|1.5
|1.30
|1.30
|2.2
|50.0
|30.4
|63.4
|3.3
|4.8
|K. Anya
|11
|26.1
|10.6
|6.4
|2.5
|1.50
|0.60
|2.7
|46.8
|28.6
|52.1
|2.7
|3.6
|A. Cooley
|11
|31
|8.5
|5.2
|1.5
|0.40
|0.70
|1.5
|43.8
|39.3
|75.0
|1.2
|4
|L. Paragon
|1
|8
|8.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|1
|1
|F. Kloman
|11
|24.2
|6.2
|3.5
|1.4
|0.50
|0.40
|1.2
|33.3
|31.8
|66.7
|0.5
|2.9
|D. Kania
|1
|6
|4.0
|1.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|K. Ferrari
|6
|24.7
|3.7
|1.5
|1.3
|1.80
|0.20
|0.3
|33.3
|35.7
|42.9
|0
|1.5
|A. Lesburt Jr.
|7
|10.7
|3.7
|1.7
|0.1
|0.60
|0.10
|0.6
|36.8
|35.7
|87.5
|0.3
|1.4
|N. Dabo
|3
|5
|3.3
|2.0
|0.0
|0.70
|0.70
|0.3
|75.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0.7
|1.3
|A. Uchidiuno
|3
|4
|3.3
|1.0
|0.3
|0.70
|0.30
|0.3
|55.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.7
|L. Lewis
|11
|8.3
|2.5
|2.2
|0.5
|0.40
|0.30
|0.6
|45.0
|0.0
|66.7
|1.1
|1.1
|M. Ndur
|11
|13.3
|2.5
|2.8
|0.9
|0.50
|0.70
|1.0
|32.0
|27.3
|75.0
|1.2
|1.6
|S. Efstathiou
|2
|4.5
|2.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|40.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|S. Klores
|6
|6
|0.3
|0.5
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.3
|M. Wrisby-Jefferson
|5
|8.4
|0.2
|2.0
|1.0
|0.20
|0.20
|0.4
|0.0
|0.0
|20.0
|0
|2
|L. Erold
|8
|5
|0.1
|1.1
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|25.0
|0.3
|0.9
|Total
|11
|0.0
|71.1
|43.0
|12.5
|7.20
|4.80
|13.5
|41.4
|31.1
|62.9
|12.7
|26.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Hopkins
|9
|34.1
|16.2
|8.0
|1.4
|1.00
|0.20
|2.6
|42.4
|20.6
|69.6
|2.1
|5.9
|D. Carter
|9
|32.3
|15.2
|8.1
|3.2
|1.40
|1.70
|3.0
|47.6
|35.8
|62.5
|1
|7.1
|J. Oduro
|9
|27.1
|14.1
|6.1
|2.0
|0.70
|1.30
|1.9
|62.2
|45.5
|83.3
|1.2
|4.9
|J. Pierre
|6
|23.8
|9.2
|1.2
|2.7
|1.30
|0.00
|2.7
|47.4
|44.4
|100.0
|0.2
|1
|T. Gaines
|9
|29.7
|7.3
|4.1
|1.2
|0.90
|0.80
|0.8
|43.8
|32.4
|75.0
|0.9
|3.2
|G. Dual
|8
|20.8
|4.8
|1.6
|2.3
|1.00
|1.40
|1.0
|30.2
|37.5
|54.5
|0.5
|1.1
|R. Castro
|9
|10.8
|3.8
|3.3
|0.0
|0.20
|0.90
|0.8
|65.2
|0.0
|40.0
|1.4
|1.9
|C. Floyd Jr.
|9
|22.1
|3.8
|2.9
|1.8
|0.10
|0.10
|0.9
|36.8
|15.8
|50.0
|0.6
|2.3
|R. Barron
|9
|9.6
|2.9
|0.6
|0.2
|0.10
|0.20
|0.3
|41.7
|37.5
|0.0
|0.1
|0.4
|D. Santoro
|4
|2.8
|1.5
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|33.3
|20.0
|50.0
|0
|0.3
|E. DeLaurier
|1
|4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|L. Fonts
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. O'Haire
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|9
|0.0
|74.3
|41.7
|13.9
|6.20
|6.60
|13.6
|46.4
|31.9
|69.0
|9.6
|29.0