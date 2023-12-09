Northwestern opened December and its Big Ten schedule by edging then-No. 1 Purdue at home.

On Sunday, the Wildcats will return to Welsh-Ryan Arena after a nine-day layoff as they host struggling nonconference foe Detroit Mercy (0-9).

If that sounds like a drop-off, it should. But Northwestern (6-1) is aiming to stay grounded by maintaining its approach.

"We pride ourself on taking care of the ball," guard Ty Berry said. "I mean, you're going to have some turnovers, but if you can stay in single-digit turnovers, you're going to have a good chance."

Northwestern committed just three turnovers while forcing Purdue into 17. Boo Buie dished nine of the Wildcats' 22 assists and scored a team-high 31 points.

Berry (21 points) and Ryan Langborg (20) followed.

"Honestly, I think we just did a really good job of just moving the ball effectively and guys were stepping up and making shots," Buie said. "That was opening the floor for me. When it got [into] late time, I was able to get some one-on-ones and go downhill. It's a huge shoutout to the other guys around me to step up and knock in shots, because without that, that wouldn't have been possible."

Detroit Mercy forced a season-high 21 turnovers in Wednesday's 68-65 home loss to Ball State.

Taking care of the ball and limiting Titans leading scorer Jayden Stone will be key for the Wildcats. Stone is averaging 21.3 points per game for the Titans and is coming off an effort of 18 points, seven rebounds and six steals against Ball State.

Sunday marks the start of a six-game road trip for Detroit Mercy, which is seeking its first victory against a Big Ten school since 1997.

The Titans defeated the Wildcats 94-84 for the 1956 Motor City Classic title in the only other meeting between the programs.

Detroit Mercy is 0-2 against Power Five foes this season, falling at Cincinnati by 32 points and at Mississippi by one.

