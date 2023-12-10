Michigan and Iowa will both try to shake off recent struggles as the schools meet in a Big Ten matchup Sunday afternoon in Iowa City, Iowa.

Michigan (4-5, 0-1 Big Ten) is coming off a 78-75 loss to Indiana on Tuesday, the Wolverines' fifth loss in their last six games. Iowa (5-4, 0-1) has lost three of its last five, dropping a 90-65 decision to Iowa State on Thursday.

On their home court, the run-and-gun Hawkeyes are averaging 99.8 points per game and are 4-0, shooting 51.1 percent from the floor in four home games, all wins. Iowa, with an average of 85.3 points over all nine games, entered Saturday tied for 22nd nationally in scoring.

Iowa is fourth in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting (34.6 percent), just behind Michigan's 37 percent.

"They don't play by pattern, Iowa," Michigan interim head coach Phil Martelli told reporters. "They play a really conceptual game of basketball, and they're going to put the ball in the air, they're gonna put the ball in the air quickly."

Iowa has four players averaging in double figures -- forwards Ben Krikke (17.2 points per game), Payton Sandfort (13.7) and Patrick McCaffery (10.2) and guard Tony Perkins (12.0). Sandfort is the leading rebounder with 7.7 per game.

"We have to do more screening, more cutting, more penetration," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "We need more activity to challenge the defense in a better way, and we're going to do that."

Michigan runs its offense around graduate transfer big man Olivier Nkamhoua (17.0 points, 6.8 rebounds per game) with high-scoring guard Dug McDaniel (19.4 points, 4.9 assists per game, 38.2 percent on 3-pointers) manning the point.

Terrance Williams II (10.8 ppg) helps inside while shooting guard Nimari Burnett (9.3 ppg) and sixth man Will Tschetter (9.1) are threats from the perimeter.

Sunday's meeting is the 166th game in the all-time series between the schools, going back to 1921, with Michigan holding a 98-67 series lead.

The Hawkeyes beat the visiting Wolverines 93-84 in overtime in their lone meeting last season.

