RI
CHARLS

1st Half
URI
Rams
CHAR
Cougars

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
TD Arena Charleston, SC
Team Stats
Rhode Island 5-4 74.1 PPG 44.8 RPG 13.6 APG
Charleston 4-4 72.6 PPG 42.3 RPG 12.4 APG
Rhode Island
Roster
J. House
Z. Montgomery
L. Kortright
D. Fuchs
J. Foumena
T. Brown
B. Weston
C. Estevez
J. Bilau
A. Wright
R. Allen III
J. Ball
J. Smith
C. Dubsky
R. Stewart
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. House 9 28.3 14.9 3.2 1.7 0.70 0.30 1.3 47.1 35.3 63.2 0.6 2.7
Z. Montgomery 9 30.7 14.1 4.9 2.0 0.10 0.40 1.4 52.9 46.2 63.9 1.7 3.2
L. Kortright 9 32 10.0 3.9 3.1 0.70 0.10 1.4 46.4 26.3 63.6 0.6 3.3
D. Fuchs 9 20.1 7.2 6.9 1.4 0.60 0.10 1.7 45.3 16.7 55.2 2.3 4.6
J. Foumena 9 16.1 6.4 4.8 0.7 0.20 0.40 0.6 47.1 33.3 31.8 2.3 2.4
T. Brown 9 18.1 6.3 3.8 0.6 1.10 1.00 1.6 62.5 0.0 41.2 1.3 2.4
B. Weston 8 16.6 5.8 2.4 1.0 0.60 0.00 0.4 50.0 61.5 100.0 0.4 2
C. Estevez 8 13.6 4.9 1.4 0.4 0.40 0.10 1.1 43.8 41.2 100.0 0.1 1.3
J. Bilau 4 14.3 4.3 6.5 1.0 0.80 0.80 0.5 61.5 0.0 33.3 1.3 5.3
A. Wright 9 15.7 2.2 1.8 2.1 0.60 0.10 1.7 35.3 20.0 66.7 0.3 1.4
R. Allen III 1 2 2.0 0.0 0.0 1.00 0.00 1.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
J. Ball 1 3 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
J. Smith 1 2 2.0 1.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 1 0
C. Dubsky 5 5.4 1.2 0.0 0.6 0.00 0.00 0.2 14.3 16.7 50.0 0 0
R. Stewart 3 5 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.3 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0
Total 9 0.0 74.1 44.8 13.6 5.20 3.00 12.1 48.5 35.2 57.7 12.8 27.4
Charleston
Roster
B. Burnham
A. Brzovic
R. Smith
F. Policelli
J. Crawford
K. Rodgers
B. Butler
K. London
C. Fulton
J. Scott
M. Wol
E. Kilminster
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Burnham 8 22.5 11.6 4.6 1.0 1.00 0.40 1.1 40.5 25.7 64.0 1.5 3.1
A. Brzovic 8 21.9 11.1 6.1 1.6 0.40 0.10 1.3 39.1 15.0 75.0 1.6 4.5
R. Smith 8 25.6 11.1 1.6 1.4 0.50 0.30 0.9 38.8 37.5 80.0 0.4 1.3
F. Policelli 8 20.5 8.6 4.8 0.9 0.30 0.10 1.1 35.0 29.8 76.5 1.1 3.6
J. Crawford 5 10.8 7.4 1.2 0.4 0.60 0.20 0.0 50.0 46.2 69.2 0 1.2
K. Rodgers 6 19.2 7.2 4.5 0.7 1.50 0.20 1.3 44.4 30.0 66.7 1.3 3.2
B. Butler 8 21 7.0 3.4 1.3 0.10 0.30 1.9 41.3 36.4 77.8 1.9 1.5
K. London 7 13.6 4.9 1.3 0.1 0.10 0.00 0.6 29.0 20.0 85.7 0.6 0.7
C. Fulton 8 27 3.3 3.3 3.4 0.80 0.00 1.3 31.0 20.0 80.0 1.3 2
J. Scott 8 14.5 3.0 2.8 0.5 0.10 1.00 0.6 57.9 0.0 50.0 1.4 1.4
M. Wol 7 6.4 1.9 1.1 0.4 0.70 0.00 0.3 33.3 11.1 100.0 0.4 0.7
E. Kilminster 7 8.9 1.1 1.1 1.3 0.40 0.00 1.6 42.9 40.0 0.0 0.6 0.6
Total 8 0.0 72.6 42.3 12.4 5.80 2.40 11.8 39.4 28.9 73.5 13.3 24.8
