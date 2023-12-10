RI
CHARLS
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Rhode Island 5-4
|74.1 PPG
|44.8 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Charleston 4-4
|72.6 PPG
|42.3 RPG
|12.4 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. House
|9
|28.3
|14.9
|3.2
|1.7
|0.70
|0.30
|1.3
|47.1
|35.3
|63.2
|0.6
|2.7
|Z. Montgomery
|9
|30.7
|14.1
|4.9
|2.0
|0.10
|0.40
|1.4
|52.9
|46.2
|63.9
|1.7
|3.2
|L. Kortright
|9
|32
|10.0
|3.9
|3.1
|0.70
|0.10
|1.4
|46.4
|26.3
|63.6
|0.6
|3.3
|D. Fuchs
|9
|20.1
|7.2
|6.9
|1.4
|0.60
|0.10
|1.7
|45.3
|16.7
|55.2
|2.3
|4.6
|J. Foumena
|9
|16.1
|6.4
|4.8
|0.7
|0.20
|0.40
|0.6
|47.1
|33.3
|31.8
|2.3
|2.4
|T. Brown
|9
|18.1
|6.3
|3.8
|0.6
|1.10
|1.00
|1.6
|62.5
|0.0
|41.2
|1.3
|2.4
|B. Weston
|8
|16.6
|5.8
|2.4
|1.0
|0.60
|0.00
|0.4
|50.0
|61.5
|100.0
|0.4
|2
|C. Estevez
|8
|13.6
|4.9
|1.4
|0.4
|0.40
|0.10
|1.1
|43.8
|41.2
|100.0
|0.1
|1.3
|J. Bilau
|4
|14.3
|4.3
|6.5
|1.0
|0.80
|0.80
|0.5
|61.5
|0.0
|33.3
|1.3
|5.3
|A. Wright
|9
|15.7
|2.2
|1.8
|2.1
|0.60
|0.10
|1.7
|35.3
|20.0
|66.7
|0.3
|1.4
|R. Allen III
|1
|2
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Ball
|1
|3
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Smith
|1
|2
|2.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|C. Dubsky
|5
|5.4
|1.2
|0.0
|0.6
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|14.3
|16.7
|50.0
|0
|0
|R. Stewart
|3
|5
|0.7
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|Total
|9
|0.0
|74.1
|44.8
|13.6
|5.20
|3.00
|12.1
|48.5
|35.2
|57.7
|12.8
|27.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Burnham
|8
|22.5
|11.6
|4.6
|1.0
|1.00
|0.40
|1.1
|40.5
|25.7
|64.0
|1.5
|3.1
|A. Brzovic
|8
|21.9
|11.1
|6.1
|1.6
|0.40
|0.10
|1.3
|39.1
|15.0
|75.0
|1.6
|4.5
|R. Smith
|8
|25.6
|11.1
|1.6
|1.4
|0.50
|0.30
|0.9
|38.8
|37.5
|80.0
|0.4
|1.3
|F. Policelli
|8
|20.5
|8.6
|4.8
|0.9
|0.30
|0.10
|1.1
|35.0
|29.8
|76.5
|1.1
|3.6
|J. Crawford
|5
|10.8
|7.4
|1.2
|0.4
|0.60
|0.20
|0.0
|50.0
|46.2
|69.2
|0
|1.2
|K. Rodgers
|6
|19.2
|7.2
|4.5
|0.7
|1.50
|0.20
|1.3
|44.4
|30.0
|66.7
|1.3
|3.2
|B. Butler
|8
|21
|7.0
|3.4
|1.3
|0.10
|0.30
|1.9
|41.3
|36.4
|77.8
|1.9
|1.5
|K. London
|7
|13.6
|4.9
|1.3
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.6
|29.0
|20.0
|85.7
|0.6
|0.7
|C. Fulton
|8
|27
|3.3
|3.3
|3.4
|0.80
|0.00
|1.3
|31.0
|20.0
|80.0
|1.3
|2
|J. Scott
|8
|14.5
|3.0
|2.8
|0.5
|0.10
|1.00
|0.6
|57.9
|0.0
|50.0
|1.4
|1.4
|M. Wol
|7
|6.4
|1.9
|1.1
|0.4
|0.70
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|11.1
|100.0
|0.4
|0.7
|E. Kilminster
|7
|8.9
|1.1
|1.1
|1.3
|0.40
|0.00
|1.6
|42.9
|40.0
|0.0
|0.6
|0.6
|Total
|8
|0.0
|72.6
|42.3
|12.4
|5.80
|2.40
|11.8
|39.4
|28.9
|73.5
|13.3
|24.8