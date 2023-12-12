NWST
BOISE
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|NW State 1-8
|71.1 PPG
|36.7 RPG
|10.8 APG
|Boise State 6-3
|73.0 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|12.3 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Davis
|8
|30.3
|15.6
|3.8
|1.0
|0.80
|0.00
|0.6
|36.6
|39.1
|85.7
|0.9
|2.9
|R. Forrest
|9
|21.4
|12.7
|2.1
|0.9
|0.80
|0.40
|2.1
|38.5
|22.9
|65.0
|0.4
|1.7
|B. Bush
|9
|30.2
|10.0
|1.7
|2.4
|1.10
|0.00
|1.7
|40.3
|34.9
|76.5
|0.2
|1.4
|C. Forte
|9
|28.1
|7.7
|4.0
|3.1
|1.60
|0.30
|2.1
|43.3
|14.3
|65.2
|1.7
|2.3
|J. Epps
|9
|26
|6.4
|6.9
|1.8
|0.40
|0.20
|2.8
|36.9
|16.7
|87.5
|1.8
|5.1
|J. Lane
|9
|16.1
|5.3
|2.7
|0.3
|1.10
|0.90
|1.3
|54.5
|38.5
|70.0
|0.7
|2
|J. Warren
|6
|13.2
|5.2
|2.5
|0.3
|0.80
|0.70
|0.2
|39.1
|20.0
|70.6
|1.7
|0.8
|D. Posey
|7
|13
|4.6
|2.4
|0.3
|0.40
|0.40
|0.7
|64.7
|0.0
|83.3
|1.3
|1.1
|J. Wilson
|9
|14.6
|4.6
|2.8
|0.4
|0.30
|0.60
|0.4
|57.1
|0.0
|52.9
|1.7
|1.1
|J. Slack
|4
|10.8
|4.0
|2.8
|0.3
|1.00
|0.00
|0.5
|41.2
|0.0
|33.3
|1.3
|1.5
|J. Riley Jr.
|4
|6.3
|2.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.30
|0.50
|0.5
|80.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.8
|C. Mubiru
|9
|7
|0.7
|0.4
|0.3
|0.10
|0.00
|0.0
|14.3
|8.3
|50.0
|0
|0.4
|M. Williams
|3
|4.7
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. Hardy
|3
|4.3
|0.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0
|Total
|9
|0.0
|71.1
|36.7
|10.8
|7.60
|3.40
|12.8
|41.1
|28.4
|70.0
|11.6
|21.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Agbo
|9
|30.8
|15.9
|5.6
|0.6
|1.10
|0.20
|1.4
|50.0
|46.8
|76.3
|1.1
|4.4
|T. Degenhart
|8
|32.1
|14.8
|4.1
|1.9
|1.60
|0.40
|1.3
|47.5
|27.3
|75.0
|1.6
|2.5
|M. Rice
|9
|27.4
|9.8
|2.6
|1.1
|0.90
|0.00
|1.7
|32.9
|28.9
|86.4
|0.4
|2.1
|O. Stanley
|9
|19.6
|9.6
|3.9
|1.6
|0.60
|1.00
|1.2
|59.6
|22.2
|68.8
|1.3
|2.6
|C. Martin
|9
|21.6
|7.1
|5.3
|2.8
|0.90
|0.60
|1.8
|45.8
|15.4
|64.3
|1.2
|4.1
|J. Whiting
|9
|17.1
|4.2
|2.7
|1.6
|0.90
|0.00
|0.8
|53.8
|55.6
|83.3
|0
|2.7
|R. Anderson III
|9
|22.3
|4.0
|2.4
|2.0
|0.80
|0.00
|2.1
|29.2
|25.0
|66.7
|0.2
|2.2
|A. Meadow
|9
|11.9
|3.8
|1.3
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.4
|40.0
|31.3
|45.5
|0.4
|0.9
|R. Keene
|9
|12.6
|3.3
|2.4
|0.7
|0.60
|0.30
|0.6
|40.7
|23.1
|71.4
|1.1
|1.3
|M. Sylla
|5
|3.2
|1.2
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.0
|60.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0.6
|K. Young
|9
|4.2
|1.2
|1.4
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|57.1
|33.3
|100.0
|0.4
|1
|S. Winter
|2
|2
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|K. Rice
|3
|4.7
|0.3
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|25.0
|0.3
|1.7
|V. Barringer
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|9
|0.0
|73.0
|37.3
|12.3
|7.10
|2.60
|12.3
|44.4
|32.1
|71.6
|9.6
|25.4