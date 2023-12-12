away team background logo
NWST
BOISE

1st Half
NW ST
Demons
BSU
Broncos

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
12T
NW State 1-8 ---
Boise State 6-3 ---
ExtraMile Arena Boise, ID
ExtraMile Arena Boise, ID
Team Stats
NW State 1-8 71.1 PPG 36.7 RPG 10.8 APG
Boise State 6-3 73.0 PPG 37.3 RPG 12.3 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
NW State
Roster
C. Davis
R. Forrest
B. Bush
C. Forte
J. Epps
J. Lane
J. Warren
D. Posey
J. Wilson
J. Slack
J. Riley Jr.
C. Mubiru
M. Williams
K. Hardy
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. Davis 8 30.3 15.6 3.8 1.0 0.80 0.00 0.6 36.6 39.1 85.7 0.9 2.9
R. Forrest 9 21.4 12.7 2.1 0.9 0.80 0.40 2.1 38.5 22.9 65.0 0.4 1.7
B. Bush 9 30.2 10.0 1.7 2.4 1.10 0.00 1.7 40.3 34.9 76.5 0.2 1.4
C. Forte 9 28.1 7.7 4.0 3.1 1.60 0.30 2.1 43.3 14.3 65.2 1.7 2.3
J. Epps 9 26 6.4 6.9 1.8 0.40 0.20 2.8 36.9 16.7 87.5 1.8 5.1
J. Lane 9 16.1 5.3 2.7 0.3 1.10 0.90 1.3 54.5 38.5 70.0 0.7 2
J. Warren 6 13.2 5.2 2.5 0.3 0.80 0.70 0.2 39.1 20.0 70.6 1.7 0.8
D. Posey 7 13 4.6 2.4 0.3 0.40 0.40 0.7 64.7 0.0 83.3 1.3 1.1
J. Wilson 9 14.6 4.6 2.8 0.4 0.30 0.60 0.4 57.1 0.0 52.9 1.7 1.1
J. Slack 4 10.8 4.0 2.8 0.3 1.00 0.00 0.5 41.2 0.0 33.3 1.3 1.5
J. Riley Jr. 4 6.3 2.0 1.0 0.0 0.30 0.50 0.5 80.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.8
C. Mubiru 9 7 0.7 0.4 0.3 0.10 0.00 0.0 14.3 8.3 50.0 0 0.4
M. Williams 3 4.7 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 33.3 0.0 0.0 0 0
K. Hardy 3 4.3 0.0 0.7 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.7 0
Total 9 0.0 71.1 36.7 10.8 7.60 3.40 12.8 41.1 28.4 70.0 11.6 21.4
Boise State
Roster
C. Agbo
T. Degenhart
M. Rice
O. Stanley
C. Martin
J. Whiting
R. Anderson III
A. Meadow
R. Keene
M. Sylla
K. Young
S. Winter
K. Rice
V. Barringer
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. Agbo 9 30.8 15.9 5.6 0.6 1.10 0.20 1.4 50.0 46.8 76.3 1.1 4.4
T. Degenhart 8 32.1 14.8 4.1 1.9 1.60 0.40 1.3 47.5 27.3 75.0 1.6 2.5
M. Rice 9 27.4 9.8 2.6 1.1 0.90 0.00 1.7 32.9 28.9 86.4 0.4 2.1
O. Stanley 9 19.6 9.6 3.9 1.6 0.60 1.00 1.2 59.6 22.2 68.8 1.3 2.6
C. Martin 9 21.6 7.1 5.3 2.8 0.90 0.60 1.8 45.8 15.4 64.3 1.2 4.1
J. Whiting 9 17.1 4.2 2.7 1.6 0.90 0.00 0.8 53.8 55.6 83.3 0 2.7
R. Anderson III 9 22.3 4.0 2.4 2.0 0.80 0.00 2.1 29.2 25.0 66.7 0.2 2.2
A. Meadow 9 11.9 3.8 1.3 0.2 0.00 0.00 0.4 40.0 31.3 45.5 0.4 0.9
R. Keene 9 12.6 3.3 2.4 0.7 0.60 0.30 0.6 40.7 23.1 71.4 1.1 1.3
M. Sylla 5 3.2 1.2 1.0 0.0 0.00 0.20 0.0 60.0 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.6
K. Young 9 4.2 1.2 1.4 0.2 0.00 0.00 0.1 57.1 33.3 100.0 0.4 1
S. Winter 2 2 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0
K. Rice 3 4.7 0.3 2.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.3 0.0 0.0 25.0 0.3 1.7
V. Barringer 2 2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
Total 9 0.0 73.0 37.3 12.3 7.10 2.60 12.3 44.4 32.1 71.6 9.6 25.4
