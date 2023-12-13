LSU has dropped two of its last three but hopes to get back to winning Wednesday when it hosts Alabama State in Baton Rouge, La.

The Tigers (5-4) nearly rallied for a win against Kansas State on Saturday before falling 75-60.

Alabama State (4-4) comes in with some momentum on its side, having won three in a row, but it hasn't played since beating Division III Mississippi University for Women 80-60 on Dec. 3.

Though it's been a bit of an up-and-down year for the Tigers, they have seen strides made this season, particularly when it comes to chemistry and continuity.

"I think we're definitely improving," LSU guard Jordan Wright told reporters after the Kansas State game. "We have a lot of new guys, but at this point of the season, I think everybody's kind of figured out their roles, who they're going to be for this team and what is going to make us successful. I think we see it time and time again that when we play hard, rebound the ball and get after the ball at the head of the defense, we're successful.

"When we're lackadaisical on defense and we don't rebound, it doesn't work out for us," Wright continued. "So, making sure we keep those two things at the forefront of our mind, regardless of who's out there, I think can set us up for success moving forward."

Wright ranks second on the team in scoring at 13.2 points per outing. Will Baker leads the team with his 14.1 points per game average.

Kendal Parker is emerging as a key player for Alabama State. He scored a career-high 18 in the latest win for the Hornets and is averaging 6.3 points per outing. He has scored in double figures in back-to-back games.

D'Ante Bass averaged 16.0 points per game over two games but hasn't played since Nov. 17. TJ Madlock (15.9), CJ Hines (12.4) and Isaiah Range (11.3) are also averaging in double figures for the Hornets.

