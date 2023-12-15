Memphis welcomes No. 13 Clemson after long road trip
No. 13 Clemson will look to keep its undefeated streak alive when it hits the road to take on Memphis on Saturday afternoon.
Clemson (9-0) is fresh off a 74-66 victory over TCU in the Hall of Fame series in Toronto, Canada, last Saturday.
Clemson held a slim 36-35 lead over the Horned Frogs at halftime, but a 21-7 run midway through the second half helped the Tigers create separation from Jamie Dixon's team, which was 7-0 entering the matchup.
Joseph Girard III led Clemson with 21 points, while PJ Hall tallied 17 and Ian Schieffelin recorded 14 points and nine rebounds. RJ Godfrey added a team-high 10 rebounds and four points off the bench.
"Really proud of our team," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. "We knew that we had a chance to have a really good team this year if the guys just came together and stayed coachable and hungry, and they've done that. Obviously, Joe has been a big part of it."
Girard was 3 of 8 from behind the arc, which moved him into seventh place on the ACC's all-time 3-point list with 325 career treys. Hall leads the Tigers in points (20.1 per game) and blocked shots (2.3 per game).
Girard, who transferred to Clemson after four seasons with Syracuse, topped 20 points for the third time this season. He's the Tigers' second-leading scorer at 15.1 points per game, but he also ranks second on the team in assists (3.4 per game) and leads Clemson in minutes played per outing (31.8).
"He's done an unbelievable job of assimilating with our team," Brownell said. "Our guys have welcomed him with open arms and made him feel like he's a big part of it."
Memphis (7-2) enters the matchup with Clemson having won two straight despite playing one of the toughest early-season schedules in the country.
Memphis won at Missouri, beat Michigan, won at then-No-20 Arkansas, lost to Villanova in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament and lost at Ole Miss. Undaunted, the Tigers rebounded by winning back-to-back road games at VCU -- in overtime -- and at then-No. 21 Texas A&M.
Following the win over the Aggies, which concluded a six-game road trip, head coach Anfernee Hardaway is looking forward to getting back to the friendly confines of home.
"We're excited because we know what we just accomplished," Hardaway said. "But man, it's out sixth game on the road, we're kind of exhausted. It will be nice to get back home."
Veteran forward David Jones has been Memphis' best player. He leads Memphis in minutes (31.6), points (20.1), rebounds (6.6) and steals (2.4) per game.
Alabama transfer Jahvon Quinerly, who is fresh off a season-high 24-point performance against the Aggies, is second behind Jones in minutes (30.9) and scoring (13.3) per game. But he leads Hardaway's team in assists (4.8 an outing) and is shooting a team-best 86.1 percent (31 of 36) from the free-throw line.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|P. Hall
|9
|28.2
|20.1
|7.4
|2.6
|1.00
|2.30
|1.4
|55.0
|40.5
|76.2
|2.1
|5.3
|J. Girard III
|9
|31.8
|15.1
|3.1
|3.4
|0.80
|0.10
|1.2
|43.6
|44.4
|89.7
|0.2
|2.9
|C. Hunter
|9
|30.6
|10.4
|2.4
|3.6
|0.30
|0.20
|1.9
|38.6
|32.4
|82.4
|0.3
|2.1
|I. Schieffelin
|9
|25
|8.9
|9.7
|1.6
|0.60
|0.70
|1.1
|55.6
|62.5
|75.0
|3.3
|6.3
|R. Godfrey
|9
|18.1
|7.1
|4.9
|0.9
|0.70
|1.10
|1.1
|56.0
|50.0
|43.8
|1.2
|3.7
|C. Wiggins
|9
|17.4
|5.9
|1.9
|0.9
|0.00
|0.20
|1.0
|43.2
|34.8
|70.0
|0.2
|1.7
|A. Hemenway
|5
|16
|5.2
|0.6
|1.4
|0.40
|0.20
|0.8
|38.1
|42.1
|50.0
|0
|0.6
|J. Beadle
|8
|8.6
|3.0
|0.8
|0.4
|0.10
|0.00
|0.8
|52.6
|33.3
|50.0
|0
|0.8
|J. Clark
|6
|13.5
|2.8
|2.5
|0.5
|0.30
|0.50
|0.2
|33.3
|27.3
|66.7
|0.7
|1.8
|D. Hunter
|9
|17
|2.7
|2.4
|2.2
|0.60
|0.00
|0.6
|32.0
|30.8
|80.0
|0.3
|2.1
|B. Leyte
|9
|5.9
|1.0
|1.3
|0.4
|0.10
|0.10
|0.2
|80.0
|0.0
|33.3
|0.6
|0.8
|M. Kelly
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Latiff
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Nauseef
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|9
|0.0
|78.7
|40.4
|17.0
|4.60
|5.20
|10.2
|47.1
|39.2
|72.9
|9.9
|28.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Jones
|9
|31.6
|20.1
|6.6
|1.2
|2.40
|0.70
|2.8
|45.2
|40.0
|81.1
|1.9
|4.7
|J. Quinerly
|9
|30.9
|13.3
|3.6
|4.8
|1.00
|0.10
|2.2
|45.8
|32.5
|86.1
|0.3
|3.2
|C. Mills
|9
|26.3
|9.8
|3.7
|1.7
|0.80
|0.30
|1.0
|41.5
|40.0
|78.8
|0.6
|3.1
|J. Walton
|9
|27
|9.1
|4.1
|1.8
|1.10
|0.70
|2.0
|37.5
|30.3
|69.2
|1
|3.1
|J. Brown
|7
|13.6
|6.1
|3.9
|0.1
|0.40
|0.40
|1.3
|51.4
|0.0
|50.0
|1.6
|2.3
|M. Dandridge
|9
|14.4
|6.0
|3.8
|0.3
|0.40
|1.60
|1.4
|67.6
|0.0
|50.0
|1.3
|2.4
|N. Jourdain
|9
|18.2
|5.4
|3.9
|0.7
|0.00
|0.70
|0.3
|71.4
|55.6
|66.7
|1.8
|2.1
|A. Hardaway
|9
|12.8
|3.8
|1.1
|0.9
|0.40
|0.30
|0.7
|39.4
|38.1
|0.0
|0
|1.1
|J. Young
|9
|11.8
|3.3
|1.6
|1.0
|1.60
|0.00
|1.2
|46.2
|33.3
|57.1
|0.6
|1
|J. Hardaway
|9
|12.8
|2.9
|1.0
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.3
|36.4
|20.0
|80.0
|0.2
|0.8
|J. Pierre
|6
|6
|1.7
|0.7
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|30.8
|28.6
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|C. Cherenfant
|5
|2.8
|0.0
|0.4
|0.0
|0.20
|0.20
|0.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|N. Stansbury
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Taylor
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|9
|0.0
|79.7
|41.9
|13.1
|8.60
|4.80
|14.0
|45.7
|35.7
|73.0
|11.1
|26.3
-
GT
PSU29
29148 O/U
-3.5
12:00pm BTN
-
LIND
IUPU30
28139 O/U
-2.5
12:00pm
-
LAS
24MIA28
36156.5 O/U
-16
12:00pm CW
-
LSU
19TEX30
42145 O/U
-7
12:00pm ESP2
-
2KAN
IND0
0147 O/U
+7
12:30pm CBS
-
LIU
RUTG0
0
1:00pm B1G+
-
NJIT
NIAG0
0137.5 O/U
-6.5
1:00pm
-
STAND
LIB0
0
1:00pm ESP+
-
SHU
PROV0
0142.5 O/U
-20
1:30pm FS1
-
INST
BALL0
0153.5 O/U
+14
1:45pm PEAC
-
ALB
DREX0
0140 O/U
-11
2:00pm
-
6BAYL
MIST0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm FOX
-
DART
LEM0
0138.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
FGCU
MER0
0132 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
20JMAD
HAMP0
0165 O/U
+15.5
2:00pm
-
KNSW
PRES0
0158.5 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
NORF
HOFS0
0140 O/U
-9
2:00pm
-
RIDE
MONM0
0144.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
SCST
PITT0
0155.5 O/U
-28
2:00pm ACCN
-
SACL
WSU0
0148 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm PACN
-
SOU
TUL0
0159 O/U
-15
2:00pm ESP+
-
TEMP
VCU0
0139 O/U
-9
2:00pm ESP+
-
TOWS
BRY0
0133.5 O/U
+2
2:00pm
-
TRI
UNF0
0
2:00pm
-
UMKC
BGSU0
0137.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm
-
WMU
UIC0
0137 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm
-
GTWN
ND0
0135.5 O/U
-4
2:15pm CW
-
EMU
MICH0
0145.5 O/U
-23
2:30pm BTN
-
TXAM
4HOU0
0131 O/U
-7
2:30pm ESP2
-
BELM
SAM0
0167.5 O/U
-3.5
3:00pm
-
Boyce
TNST0
0
3:00pm
-
13CLEM
MEM0
0151.5 O/U
-3
3:00pm ESP+
-
LYCB
DAV0
0
3:00pm
-
MOSU
TLSA0
0140.5 O/U
-1
3:00pm ESP+
-
UNCW
GASO0
0142.5 O/U
+9
3:00pm
-
PEAY
WKY0
0143 O/U
-9.5
3:00pm
-
RICE
NW ST0
0151.5 O/U
+10
3:00pm
-
UCLA
OSU0
0133 O/U
-1.5
3:00pm CBS
-
FOR
SJU0
0150.5 O/U
-13.5
3:30pm FS1
-
RAD
BUCK0
0132.5 O/U
+4.5
3:30pm
-
APP
GWEB0
0138 O/U
+6
4:00pm
-
CHST
VALP0
0138.5 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
EVAN
BELLAR0
0142 O/U
-2
4:00pm
-
15FAU
STBN0
0147 O/U
+10
4:00pm ESPU
-
LCHI
USF0
0144.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
UNA
TNTC0
0146 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
SF
UTST0
0138.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
SELA
MURR0
0145.5 O/U
-10.5
4:00pm
-
SUU
NAU0
0148 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
UTVA
UTAH0
0142 O/U
-17.5
4:00pm PACN
-
UVM
VT0
0138.5 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm ACCN
-
1ARIZ
3PUR0
0160 O/U
+1.5
4:30pm PEAC
-
DEL
URI0
0142 O/U
+3
4:30pm
-
FAMU
IOWA0
0153 O/U
-23.5
4:30pm BTN
-
UCSB
LMU0
0147 O/U
-3.5
4:30pm
-
WCU
SCUP0
0144.5 O/U
+4.5
4:30pm
-
AF
UTA0
0131.5 O/U
-1
5:00pm
-
CCSU
LOW0
0145.5 O/U
-11
5:00pm
-
UCD
UOP0
0144 O/U
+7.5
5:00pm
-
HIPT
UGA0
0150.5 O/U
-8
5:30pm SECN
-
25NW
DEP0
0142 O/U
+10
5:30pm FS1
-
14UK
9UNC0
0165.5 O/U
-1
5:30pm CBS
-
CHSO
SC0
0135 O/U
-20.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
L-MD
GMU0
0132 O/U
-14
6:00pm
-
LIP
ARK0
0155 O/U
-14
6:00pm ESP+
-
NE
22UVA0
0127 O/U
-16.5
6:00pm ACCN
-
Trinity (FL)
FIU0
0
6:00pm ESP+
-
WV
MASS0
0149.5 O/U
+3.5
6:30pm ESPU
-
COOK
PFW0
0155 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
CHAR
RICH0
0137 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
DAY
CINCY0
0137.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
IONA
JOES0
0143.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
UNCG
MRSH0
0155.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
SIU
WICH0
0142 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
UNLV
SMC0
0131.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
CAL
MISS0
0138 O/U
-3
7:30pm SECN
-
VAN
TTU0
0139.5 O/U
-7.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
WINT
XAV0
0154.5 O/U
-12
7:30pm FS1
-
ALA
8CREI0
0166 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm FOX
-
CABP
UCRV0
0132.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
CHAT
AAMU0
0149 O/U
+8
8:00pm
-
CHA
HOUC0
0
8:00pm
-
LT
STL0
0136 O/U
+3
8:00pm ESP+
-
SMU
FSU0
0148 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm ACCN
-
AICAG
MTST0
0
9:00pm
-
GAST
18BYU0
0150.5 O/U
-24
9:00pm ESP+
-
UND
UTU0
0140 O/U
-4
9:00pm
-
TCU
ASU0
0151.5 O/U
+8
9:00pm ESPU
-
WEB
WYO0
0133.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
GB
11OKLA0
0135.5 O/U
-24.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
PORT
GCU0
0155 O/U
-11
9:30pm
-
TXSO
NCAT0
0144 O/U
+10
9:30pm
-
NCST
12TENN0
0149 O/U
-9
10:00pm ESP2
-
SDAK
UCI0
0144.5 O/U
-15.5
10:00pm