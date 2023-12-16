Juwan Howard back leading Michigan for game vs. EMU
Juwan Howard will resume his duties as Michigan's head coach on Saturday as the Wolverines face Eastern Michigan in a nonconference game in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Assistant Phil Martelli had been acting head coach while Howard recovers from mid-September heart surgery, and also while the university investigated an alleged altercation between Howard and strength coach Jon Sanderson last week after practice.
Wolverines athletic director Warde Manuel in a statement Friday night, "Juwan Howard will return to the Michigan bench Saturday ... against Eastern Michigan in his total capacity as head coach. Coach Howard, his doctors and our medical experts remain aligned in taking this next step as he recovers from a September heart procedure."
Manuel thanked Martelli for filling in, then added, "The return of our usual coaching structure comes after a review of an incident involving several individuals during a team practice last week. Based on a thorough internal review, nothing was found to warrant disciplinary action for anyone involved. As such, we will move forward with a focus on our team and our season."
A 90-80 win at Iowa on Sunday snapped a three-game losing streak for the Wolverines (5-5). They will face local rival Eastern Michigan (5-4), which travels just eight miles east from Ypsilanti for this game.
Point guard Dug McDaniel (18.6 points, 5.1 assists) and 6-foot-8 forward Olivier Nkamhoua (16.5 points, 7.1 rebounds) lead the Michigan offense, but six players scored 10 or more points against the Hawkeyes.
"I don't know that there's a lot of games where you're gonna have six guys in double figures. Speaks volumes about the contributions," Martelli said after the win over Iowa. "So the key to me is our transition defense. ... We are committed to that."
Eastern Michigan, of the Mid-American Conference, is only 3-20 against its Big Ten rivals since 1950. The Eagles upset Michigan 45-42 in 2014, and lost the most recent contest to the Wolverines 88-83 in Detroit on Nov. 11, 2022.
The Eagles' offense is fueled by junior guard Tyson Acuff (22.2 ppg), while guard Arne Osojnik (37.3 percent on 3-pointers) and forward Yusuf Jihad (57.1 percent on 3-pointers) average 9.2 points apiece.
The Eagles lost their latest game 77-63 to visiting Oakland University on Dec. 8. Acuff scored 18 points and Jihad had 15 in the setback.
"It's good to see him continue to evolve," Eastern Michigan coach Stan Heath said of Jihad. "He is a very good offensive player, he can make some shots and he took a lot of pressure off of Acuff. I like to see him locked in and focused."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|E. Michigan 5-4
|66.9 PPG
|36.0 RPG
|11.3 APG
|Michigan 5-5
|82.1 PPG
|42.3 RPG
|14.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Acuff
|9
|36.4
|22.2
|3.3
|2.4
|1.10
|0.00
|2.0
|50.7
|35.3
|85.7
|0.4
|2.9
|Y. Jihad
|9
|19.4
|9.2
|3.1
|0.7
|0.00
|0.70
|1.0
|51.8
|57.1
|76.5
|0.9
|2.2
|A. Osojnik
|9
|23.6
|9.2
|2.8
|0.6
|0.70
|0.30
|0.6
|40.0
|37.3
|100.0
|0.6
|2.2
|L. Geeter
|9
|19.1
|6.3
|3.4
|0.7
|0.80
|0.10
|1.8
|52.3
|0.0
|78.6
|1.4
|2
|J. Billingsley
|6
|17
|5.7
|4.5
|1.0
|0.70
|0.30
|1.0
|50.0
|33.3
|63.6
|0.8
|3.7
|J. McGriff
|9
|20
|4.4
|2.6
|1.7
|0.60
|0.00
|1.4
|38.1
|33.3
|25.0
|0.6
|2
|J. Ellerbe
|8
|28.1
|4.0
|5.1
|3.5
|0.40
|0.00
|2.1
|28.6
|9.1
|68.8
|1.3
|3.9
|O. Lovejoy
|3
|18.3
|3.7
|1.7
|1.3
|0.30
|0.00
|2.0
|45.5
|0.0
|14.3
|0.3
|1.3
|C. Martynov
|9
|14.7
|3.6
|2.8
|0.4
|0.60
|0.10
|1.3
|50.0
|0.0
|46.2
|0.8
|2
|K. Rice
|4
|12.3
|2.3
|1.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.8
|36.4
|20.0
|0.0
|0.3
|1
|C. Serven
|9
|13.3
|2.0
|2.1
|0.4
|0.40
|0.30
|0.4
|50.0
|100.0
|33.3
|0.6
|1.6
|D. Pranger
|4
|7.3
|0.5
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.50
|0.3
|20.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|J. Randle
|6
|3
|0.2
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|25.0
|0
|0.3
|A. Wells
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|9
|0.0
|66.9
|36.0
|11.3
|5.00
|2.10
|12.8
|45.7
|35.9
|66.7
|8.1
|24.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. McDaniel
|10
|36.3
|18.6
|3.6
|5.1
|1.30
|0.00
|2.2
|46.2
|36.7
|76.2
|0.7
|2.9
|O. Nkamhoua
|10
|32.1
|16.5
|7.1
|2.7
|0.70
|0.70
|2.6
|55.5
|37.5
|67.7
|1.9
|5.2
|T. Williams II
|10
|32.4
|11.0
|4.5
|1.3
|0.90
|0.40
|1.0
|44.4
|40.0
|75.0
|1.7
|2.8
|N. Burnett
|10
|30.9
|9.8
|4.4
|2.5
|0.80
|0.50
|1.5
|38.4
|35.3
|77.8
|0.8
|3.6
|W. Tschetter
|10
|17.8
|9.2
|2.5
|1.0
|0.20
|0.10
|0.8
|73.9
|70.6
|66.7
|0.7
|1.8
|T. Reed Jr.
|10
|21.7
|7.8
|6.1
|0.4
|0.70
|1.50
|2.0
|62.7
|0.0
|43.8
|2.6
|3.5
|T. Jackson
|10
|18.1
|6.4
|3.4
|0.4
|0.20
|0.60
|1.6
|44.0
|13.3
|81.8
|0.7
|2.7
|Y. Khayat
|5
|5.2
|2.6
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|40.0
|25.0
|100.0
|0.4
|0.4
|J. Llewellyn
|2
|9
|2.5
|0.5
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.5
|66.7
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|G. Washington III
|8
|6.3
|0.8
|0.1
|0.4
|0.00
|0.10
|0.1
|18.2
|25.0
|50.0
|0
|0.1
|I. Burns
|3
|3.3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|C. Smith
|4
|1.8
|0.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|H. Hochberg
|3
|2
|0.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.7
|J. Selvala
|4
|2.5
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|10
|0.0
|82.1
|42.3
|14.0
|4.80
|3.90
|13.1
|49.3
|37.1
|69.4
|11.7
|25.8
-
GT
PSU29
29148 O/U
-3.5
12:00pm BTN
-
LIND
IUPU30
28139 O/U
-2.5
12:00pm
-
LAS
24MIA28
36156.5 O/U
-16
12:00pm CW
-
LSU
19TEX30
42145 O/U
-7
12:00pm ESP2
-
2KAN
IND0
0147 O/U
+7
12:30pm CBS
-
LIU
RUTG0
0
1:00pm B1G+
-
NJIT
NIAG0
0137.5 O/U
-6.5
1:00pm
-
STAND
LIB0
0
1:00pm ESP+
-
SHU
PROV0
0142.5 O/U
-20
1:30pm FS1
-
INST
BALL0
0153.5 O/U
+14
1:45pm PEAC
-
ALB
DREX0
0140 O/U
-11
2:00pm
-
6BAYL
MIST0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm FOX
-
DART
LEM0
0138.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
FGCU
MER0
0132 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
20JMAD
HAMP0
0165 O/U
+15.5
2:00pm
-
KNSW
PRES0
0158.5 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
NORF
HOFS0
0140 O/U
-9
2:00pm
-
RIDE
MONM0
0144.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
SCST
PITT0
0155.5 O/U
-28
2:00pm ACCN
-
SACL
WSU0
0148 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm PACN
-
SOU
TUL0
0159 O/U
-15
2:00pm ESP+
-
TEMP
VCU0
0139 O/U
-9
2:00pm ESP+
-
TOWS
BRY0
0133.5 O/U
+2
2:00pm
-
TRI
UNF0
0
2:00pm
-
UMKC
BGSU0
0137.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm
-
WMU
UIC0
0137 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm
-
GTWN
ND0
0135.5 O/U
-4
2:15pm CW
-
EMU
MICH0
0145.5 O/U
-23
2:30pm BTN
-
TXAM
4HOU0
0131 O/U
-7
2:30pm ESP2
-
BELM
SAM0
0167.5 O/U
-3.5
3:00pm
-
Boyce
TNST0
0
3:00pm
-
13CLEM
MEM0
0151.5 O/U
-3
3:00pm ESP+
-
LYCB
DAV0
0
3:00pm
-
MOSU
TLSA0
0140.5 O/U
-1
3:00pm ESP+
-
UNCW
GASO0
0142.5 O/U
+9
3:00pm
-
PEAY
WKY0
0143 O/U
-9.5
3:00pm
-
RICE
NW ST0
0151.5 O/U
+10
3:00pm
-
UCLA
OSU0
0133 O/U
-1.5
3:00pm CBS
-
FOR
SJU0
0150.5 O/U
-13.5
3:30pm FS1
-
RAD
BUCK0
0132.5 O/U
+4.5
3:30pm
-
APP
GWEB0
0138 O/U
+6
4:00pm
-
CHST
VALP0
0138.5 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
EVAN
BELLAR0
0142 O/U
-2
4:00pm
-
15FAU
STBN0
0147 O/U
+10
4:00pm ESPU
-
LCHI
USF0
0144.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
UNA
TNTC0
0146 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
SF
UTST0
0138.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
SELA
MURR0
0145.5 O/U
-10.5
4:00pm
-
SUU
NAU0
0148 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
UTVA
UTAH0
0142 O/U
-17.5
4:00pm PACN
-
UVM
VT0
0138.5 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm ACCN
-
1ARIZ
3PUR0
0160 O/U
+1.5
4:30pm PEAC
-
DEL
URI0
0142 O/U
+3
4:30pm
-
FAMU
IOWA0
0153 O/U
-23.5
4:30pm BTN
-
UCSB
LMU0
0147 O/U
-3.5
4:30pm
-
WCU
SCUP0
0144.5 O/U
+4.5
4:30pm
-
AF
UTA0
0131.5 O/U
-1
5:00pm
-
CCSU
LOW0
0145.5 O/U
-11
5:00pm
-
UCD
UOP0
0144 O/U
+7.5
5:00pm
-
HIPT
UGA0
0150.5 O/U
-8
5:30pm SECN
-
25NW
DEP0
0142 O/U
+10
5:30pm FS1
-
14UK
9UNC0
0165.5 O/U
-1
5:30pm CBS
-
CHSO
SC0
0135 O/U
-20.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
L-MD
GMU0
0132 O/U
-14
6:00pm
-
LIP
ARK0
0155 O/U
-14
6:00pm ESP+
-
NE
22UVA0
0127 O/U
-16.5
6:00pm ACCN
-
Trinity (FL)
FIU0
0
6:00pm ESP+
-
WV
MASS0
0149.5 O/U
+3.5
6:30pm ESPU
-
COOK
PFW0
0155 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
CHAR
RICH0
0137 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
DAY
CINCY0
0137.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
IONA
JOES0
0143.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
UNCG
MRSH0
0155.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
SIU
WICH0
0142 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
UNLV
SMC0
0131.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
CAL
MISS0
0138 O/U
-3
7:30pm SECN
-
VAN
TTU0
0139.5 O/U
-7.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
WINT
XAV0
0154.5 O/U
-12
7:30pm FS1
-
ALA
8CREI0
0166 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm FOX
-
CABP
UCRV0
0132.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
CHAT
AAMU0
0149 O/U
+8
8:00pm
-
CHA
HOUC0
0
8:00pm
-
LT
STL0
0136 O/U
+3
8:00pm ESP+
-
SMU
FSU0
0148 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm ACCN
-
AICAG
MTST0
0
9:00pm
-
GAST
18BYU0
0150.5 O/U
-24
9:00pm ESP+
-
UND
UTU0
0140 O/U
-4
9:00pm
-
TCU
ASU0
0151.5 O/U
+8
9:00pm ESPU
-
WEB
WYO0
0133.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
GB
11OKLA0
0135.5 O/U
-24.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
PORT
GCU0
0155 O/U
-11
9:30pm
-
TXSO
NCAT0
0144 O/U
+10
9:30pm
-
NCST
12TENN0
0149 O/U
-9
10:00pm ESP2
-
SDAK
UCI0
0144.5 O/U
-15.5
10:00pm