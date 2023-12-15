Penn State, Georgia Tech clash at Madison Square Garden
Fresh off an exhilarating comeback victory, Penn State heads to New York City on Saturday for a matchup against Georgia Tech as part of the Holiday Festival at Madison Square Garden.
The Nittany Lions (5-5) had dropped five straight games and were staring at a sixth consecutive loss last Saturday before rallying from an 18-point, second-half deficit to stun Ohio State 83-80.
Ace Baldwin Jr. drained a 3-pointer with 32 seconds left to put an exclamation point on the come-from-behind win. Penn State made eight 3-pointers in the second half to generate some much-needed momentum heading into its clash with Georgia Tech (5-3).
"We ain't never give up," Baldwin said. "We played until the clock hit zero, and Coach just told us after (halftime), 'Just go out and play.' That's what we did."
Kanye Clary led Penn State with 19 points, while D'Marco Dunn and Leo O'Boyle -- both of whom average fewer than six points per game on the season -- combined for 31 points off the bench.
The Nittany Lions would love to have that kind of scoring depth once again against a Yellow Jackets team that has had a bizarre season to this point.
Georgia Tech has defeated then-No. 21 Mississippi State and then-No. 7 Duke, but it also has lost to UMass Lowell, eked past Howard by three points and gotten obliterated by Cincinnati by 35.
Most recently, Georgia Tech rolled over Alabama A&M 70-49 last weekend as Kowacie Reeves Jr. posted 20 points and 10 rebounds. Tyzhaun Claude contributed 10 points and nine boards off the bench.
Coach Damon Stoudamire's team will look to improve in areas such as 3-point shooting (8 of 28 vs. Alabama A&M) and particularly when it comes to turnovers (20).
"Big picture," Stoudamire said, "it's going to be hard to win games if we keep playing at a deficit in terms of the turnovers."
Penn State leads the all-time series 3-1, although the teams have not met since 2016.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|3:25
|+1
|Tafara Gapare makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-29
|3:25
|+1
|Tafara Gapare makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-29
|3:25
|Zach Hicks personal foul (Tafara Gapare draws the foul)
|3:31
|Baye Ndongo defensive rebound
|3:33
|RayQuawndis Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|3:53
|Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|3:53
|Tafara Gapare misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:53
|+1
|Tafara Gapare makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-29
|3:53
|Nick Kern Jr. shooting foul (Tafara Gapare draws the foul)
|3:54
|TV timeout
|3:53
|Nick Kern Jr. personal foul
|3:53
|Yellow Jackets offensive rebound
|3:54
|Baye Ndongo misses two point layup
|4:15
|Baye Ndongo defensive rebound
|4:15
|D'Marco Dunn misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:15
|+1
|D'Marco Dunn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-29
|4:15
|Tafara Gapare shooting foul (D'Marco Dunn draws the foul)
|4:24
|Kowacie Reeves Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Nick Kern Jr. steals)
|4:48
|Baye Ndongo defensive rebound
|4:50
|Puff Johnson misses three point jump shot
|4:58
|Puff Johnson defensive rebound
|5:00
|Miles Kelly misses two point layup
|5:10
|Baye Ndongo defensive rebound
|5:12
|Puff Johnson misses three point jump shot
|5:27
|+2
|Tafara Gapare makes two point layup (Naithan George assists)
|28-28
|5:32
|Leo O'Boyle personal foul
|5:34
|Baye Ndongo offensive rebound
|5:36
|Tafara Gapare misses three point jump shot
|5:45
|Ace Baldwin Jr. personal foul
|5:45
|Yellow Jackets offensive rebound
|5:47
|Leo O'Boyle blocks Tyzhaun Claude's two point layup
|6:06
|+2
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes two point layup
|26-28
|6:20
|Kowacie Reeves Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|6:20
|Kowacie Reeves Jr. offensive foul
|6:28
|Baye Ndongo defensive rebound
|6:30
|Kanye Clary misses two point jump shot
|6:59
|+2
|Miles Kelly makes two point layup (Tyzhaun Claude assists)
|26-26
|7:07
|Tyzhaun Claude offensive rebound
|7:09
|Miles Kelly misses three point jump shot
|7:22
|Puff Johnson personal foul
|7:27
|Baye Ndongo defensive rebound
|7:29
|Tyzhaun Claude blocks Ace Baldwin Jr.'s two point jump shot
|7:41
|TV timeout
|7:41
|Kowacie Reeves Jr. turnover (traveling)
|7:56
|Deebo Coleman defensive rebound
|7:58
|Ace Baldwin Jr. misses three point jump shot
|8:23
|Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|8:25
|Ebenezer Dowuona misses two point hook shot
|8:42
|+2
|Kanye Clary makes two point layup (Ace Baldwin Jr. assists)
|24-26
|8:49
|+2
|Deebo Coleman makes two point layup
|24-24
|8:53
|Deebo Coleman offensive rebound
|8:55
|Amaree Abram misses three point jump shot
|9:21
|Yellow Jackets offensive rebound
|9:23
|Kowacie Reeves Jr. misses three point jump shot
|9:27
|+1
|Qudus Wahab makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-24
|9:27
|+1
|Qudus Wahab makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-23
|9:27
|Deebo Coleman shooting foul (Qudus Wahab draws the foul)
|9:42
|Tyzhaun Claude personal foul
|9:52
|+2
|Kyle Sturdivant makes two point jump shot (Amaree Abram assists)
|22-22
|10:06
|Nick Kern Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Tyzhaun Claude steals)
|10:27
|+3
|Tafara Gapare makes three point jump shot (Amaree Abram assists)
|20-22
|10:49
|+1
|Nick Kern Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-22
|10:49
|+1
|Nick Kern Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-21
|10:49
|Kyle Sturdivant shooting foul (Nick Kern Jr. draws the foul)
|10:54
|Kyle Sturdivant turnover (bad pass) (Nick Kern Jr. steals)
|11:15
|TV timeout
|11:16
|Yellow Jackets defensive rebound
|11:18
|D'Marco Dunn misses three point jump shot
|11:29
|+2
|Kyle Sturdivant makes two point jump shot (Deebo Coleman assists)
|17-20
|11:44
|+2
|D'Marco Dunn makes two point jump shot
|15-20
|12:10
|+1
|Miles Kelly makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-18
|12:10
|Miles Kelly misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:10
|Demetrius Lilley shooting foul (Miles Kelly draws the foul)
|12:18
|+3
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes three point jump shot (D'Marco Dunn assists)
|14-18
|12:25
|+2
|Tyzhaun Claude makes two point layup
|14-15
|12:29
|Tyzhaun Claude offensive rebound
|12:31
|Tafara Gapare misses two point layup
|12:38
|Tafara Gapare offensive rebound
|12:40
|Deebo Coleman misses three point jump shot
|13:03
|+3
|D'Marco Dunn makes three point jump shot (Ace Baldwin Jr. assists)
|12-15
|13:19
|+3
|Tafara Gapare makes three point jump shot (Kyle Sturdivant assists)
|12-12
|13:31
|Leo O'Boyle personal foul
|13:47
|Ace Baldwin Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|13:59
|Kyle Sturdivant turnover (Nick Kern Jr. steals)
|14:22
|TV timeout
|14:22
|Kanye Clary turnover (traveling)
|14:31
|+2
|Naithan George makes two point layup
|9-12
|15:02
|+3
|Kanye Clary makes three point jump shot
|7-12
|15:19
|+3
|Kowacie Reeves Jr. makes three point jump shot (Miles Kelly assists)
|7-9
|15:32
|+2
|Kanye Clary makes two point layup
|4-9
|15:40
|Naithan George turnover (bad pass) (Puff Johnson steals)
|15:48
|Miles Kelly defensive rebound
|15:50
|Puff Johnson misses three point jump shot
|16:03
|+2
|Naithan George makes two point jump shot
|4-7
|16:25
|+2
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes two point layup
|2-7
|16:34
|Kowacie Reeves Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Ace Baldwin Jr. steals)
|16:39
|Ebenezer Dowuona offensive rebound
|16:41
|Miles Kelly misses two point jump shot
|16:49
|Baye Ndongo defensive rebound
|16:51
|Zach Hicks misses three point jump shot
|17:05
|+2
|Kowacie Reeves Jr. makes two point layup (Naithan George assists)
|2-5
|17:19
|Ebenezer Dowuona defensive rebound
|17:21
|Kanye Clary misses two point jump shot
|17:31
|Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|17:33
|Kowacie Reeves Jr. misses two point layup
|17:51
|+3
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes three point jump shot
|0-5
|18:05
|Miles Kelly turnover (Ace Baldwin Jr. steals)
|18:20
|+1
|Qudus Wahab makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-2
|18:20
|+1
|Qudus Wahab makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0-1
|18:20
|Miles Kelly shooting foul (Qudus Wahab draws the foul)
|18:53
|Ebenezer Dowuona personal foul
|18:53
|Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|18:55
|Kowacie Reeves Jr. misses three point jump shot
|19:07
|Kowacie Reeves Jr. defensive rebound
|19:09
|Puff Johnson misses three point jump shot
|19:22
|Nittany Lions defensive rebound
|19:24
|Ebenezer Dowuona misses two point hook shot
|19:33
|Kowacie Reeves Jr. defensive rebound
|19:35
|Qudus Wahab misses two point hook shot
|20:00
|Ebenezer Dowuona vs. Qudus Wahab (Nittany Lions gains possession)
|20:00
|Ebenezer Dowuona vs. Qudus Wahab (Nittany Lions gains possession)
|Team Stats
|Points
|31
|29
|Field Goals
|12-26 (46.2%)
|9-21 (42.9%)
|3-Pointers
|3-9 (33.3%)
|4-12 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|4-6 (66.7%)
|7-8 (87.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|22
|6
|Offensive
|6
|0
|Defensive
|12
|5
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|8
|3
|Steals
|1
|6
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|8
|3
|Fouls
|7
|8
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Georgia Tech 5-3
|71.0 PPG
|45.4 RPG
|13.1 APG
|Penn State 5-5
|76.4 PPG
|35.2 RPG
|10.8 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Gapare F
|3.4 PPG
|2.2 RPG
|0.4 APG
|36.8 FG%
|
00
|. Baldwin Jr. G
|14.0 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|3.6 APG
|36.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Gapare F
|11 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|A. Baldwin Jr. G
|10 PTS
|0 REB
|2 AST
|
|46.2
|FG%
|42.9
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|87.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Reeves Jr.
|5
|2
|0
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|N. George
|4
|0
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Kelly
|3
|1
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|B. Ndongo
|0
|8
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|E. Dowuona
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Reeves Jr.
|5
|2
|0
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|N. George
|4
|0
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Kelly
|3
|1
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|B. Ndongo
|0
|8
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|E. Dowuona
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Gapare
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Sturdivant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Coleman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Claude
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Abram
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Nichols
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Souare
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Miguel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Sacko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Terry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Murphy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|31
|18
|8
|12/26
|3/9
|4/6
|7
|0
|1
|1
|8
|6
|12
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Baldwin Jr.
|10
|0
|2
|4/6
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|-
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Clary
|7
|0
|0
|3/5
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Q. Wahab
|4
|4
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|4/4
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Z. Hicks
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Johnson
|0
|1
|0
|0/4
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Baldwin Jr.
|10
|0
|2
|4/6
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Clary
|7
|0
|0
|3/5
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Q. Wahab
|4
|4
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|4/4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Z. Hicks
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Johnson
|0
|1
|0
|0/4
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Dunn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Kern Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Lilley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. O'Boyle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Christos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Conlan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Aire
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Gudmundsson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|29
|5
|3
|9/21
|4/12
|7/8
|8
|0
|6
|1
|3
|0
|5
