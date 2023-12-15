Notre Dame hosts Georgetown, seeks to shake off disappointing loss
Notre Dame's first chance to atone for an underwhelming road loss against a longtime rival comes Saturday afternoon with a clash against Georgetown in South Bend, Ind.
The Fighting Irish (4-5) are opening a six-game homestand against the Hoyas (6-4), who are on the road for the first time since their 71-60 loss at Rutgers on Nov. 15 -- their only game away from home so far this season.
Notre Dame did not present a challenge in last Saturday's contest at Marquette. The Fighting Irish surrendered the game's first 17 points and committed eight turnovers before scoring a basket. Markus Burton's layup gave Notre Dame its first points 7:07 into the game, which was the 120th all-time meeting between the teams.
Burton's 20 points led Notre Dame in its 78-59 loss, one that first-year coach Micah Shrewsberry said didn't align with his vision of the program's future.
"Wins and losses, who cares?" Shrewsberry said, per ND Insider. "I'm building a culture. If you're not going to hold yourself up to that culture and that standard, I'm not going to play you.
"I guarantee we're going to get the culture right here."
Burton's 15.7 scoring average leads all ACC freshmen and ranks sixth-best among Division I freshmen.
Georgetown initially struggled on offense in Wednesday's game against Coppin State but heated up after halftime en route to its 71-54 victory in Washington, D.C.
Playing without Jayden Epps after the Big East's leading scorer was a late scratch due to illness, the Hoyas shot 29.7 percent in the opening period and entered halftime with 29 points, their fewest in a first half this season.
Dontrez Styles and Ismael Massoud each made two 3-pointers within the first four minutes of the second half to help Georgetown pull away.
Epps didn't practice Thursday and is questionable for Saturday's game, Georgetown coach Ed Cooley said.
"We're definitely going to need (Epps)," Cooley said. "I tell our players all the time: You never know what's going to happen, so you always have to be prepared. It's a 'next man up' mentality."
If Epps (18.9 points per game) doesn't play, the Hoyas will rely on Styles (15.7), Massoud (10.3) and Supreme Cook (11.2 points, 8.6 rebounds) to try to notch their first road victory this season.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Georgetown 6-4
|77.1 PPG
|41.1 RPG
|14.7 APG
|Notre Dame 4-5
|64.2 PPG
|38.6 RPG
|11.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Epps
|9
|32.8
|18.9
|2.2
|4.7
|0.40
|0.60
|4.1
|46.3
|41.0
|75.0
|0.1
|2.1
|D. Styles
|10
|33.1
|15.7
|6.5
|1.0
|0.40
|0.90
|1.2
|44.8
|38.3
|77.8
|2.8
|3.7
|S. Cook
|10
|29.8
|11.2
|8.6
|0.3
|0.90
|0.80
|1.8
|65.6
|0.0
|52.8
|3.7
|4.9
|I. Massoud
|4
|31.5
|10.3
|6.0
|1.5
|1.50
|1.80
|2.3
|26.1
|34.5
|87.5
|1.5
|4.5
|J. Heath
|10
|27.3
|9.4
|3.4
|2.6
|0.70
|0.10
|1.4
|38.6
|38.6
|68.4
|0.3
|3.1
|R. Brumbaugh
|9
|24.1
|9.2
|2.9
|3.0
|2.00
|0.00
|2.4
|41.9
|30.0
|75.9
|0.4
|2.4
|W. Bristol Jr.
|10
|19.9
|5.3
|3.4
|1.1
|1.20
|0.70
|0.6
|41.7
|28.6
|79.2
|1.1
|2.3
|D. Fielder
|10
|15.3
|4.4
|4.3
|1.0
|0.30
|0.40
|0.6
|47.2
|28.6
|50.0
|1.3
|3
|C. Bacote
|7
|11.6
|1.3
|0.6
|1.7
|0.30
|0.00
|1.0
|57.1
|33.3
|0.0
|0.1
|0.4
|D. Grant
|3
|3.7
|1.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|R. Mutombo
|7
|5
|0.7
|1.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|42.9
|0.9
|0.9
|A. Montgomery
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|10
|0.0
|77.1
|41.1
|14.7
|6.50
|4.10
|13.8
|44.7
|36.3
|68.9
|12.8
|25.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Burton
|9
|31
|15.7
|3.4
|3.7
|1.30
|0.20
|4.0
|41.9
|21.2
|85.7
|1
|2.4
|T. Davis
|9
|24.9
|9.4
|5.8
|0.7
|0.40
|0.30
|1.4
|52.5
|6.7
|69.0
|1.9
|3.9
|J. Konieczny
|9
|25.3
|9.0
|5.1
|0.8
|0.80
|0.30
|0.8
|41.7
|30.3
|87.5
|1.3
|3.8
|J. Roper II
|9
|30.2
|8.4
|5.2
|1.0
|1.20
|0.00
|1.8
|43.5
|36.4
|50.0
|1.3
|3.9
|B. Shrewsberry
|9
|27.3
|7.8
|2.1
|1.0
|0.40
|0.00
|1.0
|34.7
|29.3
|50.0
|0.1
|2
|C. Booth
|9
|16.2
|6.1
|3.9
|0.8
|0.10
|0.70
|0.8
|38.8
|29.0
|57.1
|0.3
|3.6
|K. Njie
|5
|24
|4.2
|4.2
|1.2
|0.40
|1.00
|0.6
|20.8
|25.0
|71.4
|2
|2.2
|T. Hattan
|1
|3
|3.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|M. Zona
|9
|12.8
|2.4
|2.1
|1.0
|0.40
|0.10
|0.1
|53.3
|28.6
|50.0
|0.8
|1.3
|L. Imes
|9
|18
|2.1
|2.3
|1.1
|0.80
|0.30
|0.6
|31.6
|21.4
|80.0
|0.2
|2.1
|T. Sanders Jr.
|2
|3.5
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Wade
|3
|3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.3
|R. Braiton
|2
|2.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|T. Crowe
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Z. Harbaugh
|1
|3
|0.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|J. Kelly
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|9
|0.0
|64.2
|38.6
|11.0
|5.90
|2.60
|13.6
|40.9
|27.7
|73.8
|9.8
|25.9
-
GT
PSU31
29148 O/U
-3.5
12:00pm BTN
-
LIND
IUPU32
30139 O/U
-2.5
12:00pm
-
LAS
24MIA28
36156.5 O/U
-16
12:00pm CW
-
LSU
19TEX30
44145 O/U
-7
12:00pm ESP2
-
2KAN
IND0
2147 O/U
+7
12:30pm CBS
-
LIU
RUTG0
0
1:00pm B1G+
-
NJIT
NIAG0
0137.5 O/U
-6.5
1:00pm
-
STAND
LIB0
0
1:00pm ESP+
-
SHU
PROV0
0142.5 O/U
-20
1:30pm FS1
-
INST
BALL0
0153.5 O/U
+14
1:45pm PEAC
-
ALB
DREX0
0140 O/U
-11
2:00pm
-
6BAYL
MIST0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm FOX
-
DART
LEM0
0138.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
FGCU
MER0
0132 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
20JMAD
HAMP0
0165 O/U
+15.5
2:00pm
-
KNSW
PRES0
0158.5 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
NORF
HOFS0
0140 O/U
-9
2:00pm
-
RIDE
MONM0
0144.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
SCST
PITT0
0155.5 O/U
-28
2:00pm ACCN
-
SACL
WSU0
0148 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm PACN
-
SOU
TUL0
0159 O/U
-15
2:00pm ESP+
-
TEMP
VCU0
0139 O/U
-9
2:00pm ESP+
-
TOWS
BRY0
0133.5 O/U
+2
2:00pm
-
TRI
UNF0
0
2:00pm
-
UMKC
BGSU0
0137.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm
-
WMU
UIC0
0137 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm
-
GTWN
ND0
0135.5 O/U
-4
2:15pm CW
-
EMU
MICH0
0145.5 O/U
-23
2:30pm BTN
-
TXAM
4HOU0
0131 O/U
-7
2:30pm ESP2
-
BELM
SAM0
0167.5 O/U
-3.5
3:00pm
-
Boyce
TNST0
0
3:00pm
-
13CLEM
MEM0
0151.5 O/U
-3
3:00pm ESP+
-
LYCB
DAV0
0
3:00pm
-
MOSU
TLSA0
0140.5 O/U
-1
3:00pm ESP+
-
UNCW
GASO0
0142.5 O/U
+9
3:00pm
-
PEAY
WKY0
0143 O/U
-9.5
3:00pm
-
RICE
NW ST0
0151.5 O/U
+10
3:00pm
-
UCLA
OSU0
0133 O/U
-1.5
3:00pm CBS
-
FOR
SJU0
0150.5 O/U
-13.5
3:30pm FS1
-
RAD
BUCK0
0132.5 O/U
+4.5
3:30pm
-
APP
GWEB0
0138 O/U
+6
4:00pm
-
CHST
VALP0
0138.5 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
EVAN
BELLAR0
0142 O/U
-2
4:00pm
-
15FAU
STBN0
0147 O/U
+10
4:00pm ESPU
-
LCHI
USF0
0144.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
UNA
TNTC0
0146 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
SF
UTST0
0138.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
SELA
MURR0
0145.5 O/U
-10.5
4:00pm
-
SUU
NAU0
0148 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
UTVA
UTAH0
0142 O/U
-17.5
4:00pm PACN
-
UVM
VT0
0138.5 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm ACCN
-
1ARIZ
3PUR0
0160 O/U
+1.5
4:30pm PEAC
-
DEL
URI0
0142 O/U
+3
4:30pm
-
FAMU
IOWA0
0153 O/U
-23.5
4:30pm BTN
-
UCSB
LMU0
0147 O/U
-3.5
4:30pm
-
WCU
SCUP0
0144.5 O/U
+4.5
4:30pm
-
AF
UTA0
0131.5 O/U
-1
5:00pm
-
CCSU
LOW0
0145.5 O/U
-11
5:00pm
-
UCD
UOP0
0144 O/U
+7.5
5:00pm
-
HIPT
UGA0
0150.5 O/U
-8
5:30pm SECN
-
25NW
DEP0
0142 O/U
+10
5:30pm FS1
-
14UK
9UNC0
0165.5 O/U
-1
5:30pm CBS
-
CHSO
SC0
0135 O/U
-20.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
L-MD
GMU0
0132 O/U
-14
6:00pm
-
LIP
ARK0
0155 O/U
-14
6:00pm ESP+
-
NE
22UVA0
0127 O/U
-16.5
6:00pm ACCN
-
Trinity (FL)
FIU0
0
6:00pm ESP+
-
WV
MASS0
0149.5 O/U
+3.5
6:30pm ESPU
-
COOK
PFW0
0155 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
CHAR
RICH0
0137 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
DAY
CINCY0
0137.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
IONA
JOES0
0143.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
UNCG
MRSH0
0155.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
SIU
WICH0
0142 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
UNLV
SMC0
0131.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
CAL
MISS0
0138 O/U
-3
7:30pm SECN
-
VAN
TTU0
0139.5 O/U
-7.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
WINT
XAV0
0154.5 O/U
-12
7:30pm FS1
-
ALA
8CREI0
0166 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm FOX
-
CABP
UCRV0
0132.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
CHAT
AAMU0
0149 O/U
+8
8:00pm
-
CHA
HOUC0
0
8:00pm
-
LT
STL0
0136 O/U
+3
8:00pm ESP+
-
SMU
FSU0
0148 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm ACCN
-
AICAG
MTST0
0
9:00pm
-
GAST
18BYU0
0150.5 O/U
-24
9:00pm ESP+
-
UND
UTU0
0140 O/U
-4
9:00pm
-
TCU
ASU0
0151.5 O/U
+8
9:00pm ESPU
-
WEB
WYO0
0133.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
GB
11OKLA0
0135.5 O/U
-24.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
PORT
GCU0
0155 O/U
-11
9:30pm
-
TXSO
NCAT0
0144 O/U
+10
9:30pm
-
NCST
12TENN0
0149 O/U
-9
10:00pm ESP2
-
SDAK
UCI0
0144.5 O/U
-15.5
10:00pm