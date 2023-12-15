No. 24 Miami hosts fellow small-ball school La Salle
La Salle is off to a surprisingly strong start after at least one national magazine predicted the Explorers would finish last in the Atlantic 10 Conference.
On Saturday afternoon, LaSalle (8-2) will visit the 24th-ranked Miami Hurricanes (7-2).
One of La Salle's two losses this season was a triple-overtime classic at Temple. The other was a blowout defeat at Duke.
On paper, the Hurricanes and Explorers are similar in that both play small ball with four guards. In addition, both teams get a great majority of their production from their starters.
La Salle, which has been off a full week since winning at Lafayette, 67-51, is led in rebounding by 6-foot-10, 260-pound center Rokas Jocius, who is averaging 6.9 points and 6.4 rebounds.
Every other player in LaSalle's rotation is a guard, including Khalil Brantley, who leads the team in scoring (16.1). Jhamir Brickus is averaging 15.6 points while leading the team in assists (5.3) and steals (1.6).
Anwar Gill averages 12.3 points, and Daeshon Shepherd averages 10.2 points.
Andres Marrero is perhaps La Salle's most underrated player. He ranks fifth on the team in scoring (8.3). But he leads the team in foul shooting (90.9 percent) and 3-point percentage (47.9). Marrero had a game-winning 3-pointer with 11 seconds left to beat Loyola Maryland 62-61 on Dec. 6.
"He has supreme confidence in his shooting ability," La Salle coach Fran Dunphy said. "Opponents don't want to let him get too many shots. He's not the fastest or the quickest, so he has to work 10 times harder than anybody else to get shots."
Miami, meanwhile, has lost two games this season -- at Kentucky and on a neutral court against Colorado in the Hurricanes' most recent contest on Sunday. Both of those games were close at halftime, but Miami got blown out after intermission.
"It humbled us," Hurricanes guard Nijel Pack said. "It woke us up."
Including the game against La Salle, the Hurricanes have three games left before they start their Atlantic Coast Conference schedule on Jan. 3 against visiting Clemson.
So far, Wooga Poplar leads Miami in scoring (15.9), foul shooting (88.0 percent) and 3-point percentage (52.3), but this team is built on balance within its starting five.
Norchad Omier is averaging 15.7 points and a team-high 9.2 rebounds. Matthew Cleveland is averaging 15 points. Pack is averaging 12.8 points and a team-high 3.9 assists. And defensive ace Bensley Joseph is averaging 8.8 points and a team-high 1.9 steals.
Omier, at 6-7 and 235 pounds, is the one post player in Miami's starting five, and what he lacks in height he makes up for in muscle.
All five of Miami's starters are shooting better than 37 percent on 3-pointers.
Pack, though, said Miami's bench -- led by Kyshawn George, Christian Watson, AJ Casey and Michael Nwoko -- will be the key to the season.
"We need their contributions," Pack said. "We have a lot of guys on the bench who are younger, but we have seen their improvement from Game 1 to now.
"As we get closer to ACC play, that's what makes the difference between winning and losing."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|2:51
|Norchad Omier defensive rebound
|2:53
|Matthew Cleveland blocks Daeshon Shepherd's three point jump shot
|3:27
|+2
|Norchad Omier makes two point hook shot (Bensley Joseph assists)
|28-38
|3:45
|Daeshon Shepherd turnover (traveling)
|3:53
|TV timeout
|3:53
|Explorers offensive rebound
|3:55
|Jhamir Brickus misses two point jump shot
|4:23
|Daeshon Shepherd defensive rebound
|4:25
|Matthew Cleveland misses three point jump shot
|4:31
|Wooga Poplar defensive rebound
|4:33
|Andres Marrero misses two point jump shot
|4:52
|+2
|Wooga Poplar makes two point dunk (Nijel Pack assists)
|28-36
|4:58
|Jhamir Brickus turnover (lost ball) (Bensley Joseph steals)
|5:14
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi defensive rebound
|5:16
|Nijel Pack misses two point layup
|5:29
|+2
|Jhamir Brickus makes two point jump shot
|28-34
|5:47
|+2
|Norchad Omier makes two point layup (Nijel Pack assists)
|26-34
|5:54
|Norchad Omier offensive rebound
|5:56
|Bensley Joseph misses two point layup
|6:06
|Bensley Joseph defensive rebound
|6:08
|Rokas Jocius misses three point jump shot
|6:26
|+2
|Matthew Cleveland makes two point jump shot (Wooga Poplar assists)
|26-32
|6:37
|Andres Marrero turnover (bad pass) (Norchad Omier steals)
|6:55
|TV timeout
|6:55
|Bensley Joseph turnover (bad pass)
|7:16
|+3
|Andres Marrero makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|26-30
|7:38
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi defensive rebound
|7:40
|Christian Watson misses three point jump shot
|7:53
|+3
|Rokas Jocius makes three point jump shot (Andres Marrero assists)
|23-30
|8:10
|+3
|Nijel Pack makes three point jump shot (Christian Watson assists)
|20-30
|8:34
|+1
|Daeshon Shepherd makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|20-27
|8:34
|Bensley Joseph shooting foul (Daeshon Shepherd draws the foul)
|8:34
|+2
|Daeshon Shepherd makes two point layup (Khalil Brantley assists)
|19-27
|8:37
|Khalil Brantley defensive rebound
|8:39
|Bensley Joseph misses two point layup
|8:55
|AJ Casey defensive rebound
|8:57
|Khalil Brantley misses two point jump shot
|9:17
|Rokas Jocius defensive rebound
|9:19
|Christian Watson misses three point jump shot
|9:22
|AJ Casey offensive rebound
|9:24
|Rokas Jocius blocks Norchad Omier's two point layup
|9:26
|Norchad Omier offensive rebound
|9:28
|Kyshawn George misses three point jump shot
|9:44
|TV timeout
|9:44
|Hurricanes 30 second timeout
|9:47
|Kyshawn George defensive rebound
|9:49
|Daeshon Shepherd misses two point jump shot
|10:14
|+2
|Kyshawn George makes two point layup
|17-27
|10:30
|+2
|Daeshon Shepherd makes two point layup (Khalil Brantley assists)
|17-25
|10:57
|+2
|Wooga Poplar makes two point dunk (Nijel Pack assists)
|15-25
|11:10
|+3
|Daeshon Shepherd makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|15-23
|11:18
|+2
|Wooga Poplar makes two point layup
|12-23
|11:42
|+2
|Rokas Jocius makes two point layup (Daeshon Shepherd assists)
|12-21
|12:06
|+2
|Matthew Cleveland makes two point layup
|10-21
|12:13
|AJ Casey defensive rebound
|12:15
|Khalil Brantley misses two point jump shot
|12:29
|Kyshawn George turnover (lost ball) (Jhamir Brickus steals)
|12:33
|Kyshawn George defensive rebound
|12:35
|Jhamir Brickus misses three point jump shot
|12:55
|+2
|Matthew Cleveland makes two point jump shot
|10-19
|13:20
|+2
|Khalil Brantley makes two point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|10-17
|13:45
|+2
|Nijel Pack makes two point jump shot (Wooga Poplar assists)
|8-17
|13:46
|Jhamir Brickus personal foul (Bensley Joseph draws the foul)
|13:50
|Bensley Joseph defensive rebound
|13:52
|Khalil Brantley misses two point jump shot
|14:04
|Explorers offensive rebound
|14:06
|Daeshon Shepherd misses two point layup
|14:20
|+1
|AJ Casey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-15
|14:20
|+1
|AJ Casey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8-14
|14:20
|Anwar Gill shooting foul (AJ Casey draws the foul)
|14:38
|+2
|Khalil Brantley makes two point jump shot
|8-13
|15:07
|+3
|Kyshawn George makes three point jump shot (Bensley Joseph assists)
|6-13
|15:29
|Wooga Poplar defensive rebound
|15:31
|Jhamir Brickus misses three point jump shot
|15:37
|Anwar Gill turnover (offensive foul)
|15:37
|Anwar Gill offensive foul (Wooga Poplar draws the foul)
|15:53
|+1
|Wooga Poplar makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-10
|15:53
|+1
|Wooga Poplar makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-9
|15:53
|TV timeout
|15:53
|Khalil Brantley shooting foul (Wooga Poplar draws the foul)
|15:57
|Matthew Cleveland defensive rebound
|15:59
|Bensley Joseph blocks Jhamir Brickus's three point jump shot
|16:09
|+2
|Matthew Cleveland makes two point jump shot
|6-8
|16:17
|Matthew Cleveland offensive rebound
|16:19
|Wooga Poplar misses three point jump shot
|16:35
|+2
|Khalil Brantley makes two point layup
|6-6
|16:40
|Wooga Poplar personal foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)
|16:40
|Anwar Gill offensive rebound
|16:42
|Khalil Brantley misses three point jump shot
|16:51
|Khalil Brantley defensive rebound
|16:53
|Norchad Omier misses three point jump shot
|17:18
|+2
|Anwar Gill makes two point layup
|4-6
|17:27
|Daeshon Shepherd defensive rebound
|17:29
|Matthew Cleveland misses two point layup
|17:34
|Matthew Cleveland defensive rebound
|17:36
|Daeshon Shepherd misses three point jump shot
|17:44
|+2
|Matthew Cleveland makes two point layup
|2-6
|17:49
|Matthew Cleveland defensive rebound
|17:51
|Anwar Gill misses three point jump shot
|17:57
|Daeshon Shepherd offensive rebound
|17:59
|Anwar Gill misses three point jump shot
|18:32
|+2
|Nijel Pack makes two point jump shot
|2-4
|18:44
|Matthew Cleveland defensive rebound
|18:46
|Rokas Jocius misses two point layup
|19:02
|+2
|Norchad Omier makes two point layup
|2-2
|19:03
|Norchad Omier offensive rebound
|19:05
|Norchad Omier misses two point layup
|19:25
|+2
|Khalil Brantley makes two point jump shot
|2-0
|19:51
|Khalil Brantley defensive rebound
|19:53
|Norchad Omier misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Rokas Jocius vs. Norchad Omier (Nijel Pack gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Norchad Omier defensive rebound
|2:51
|Matthew Cleveland blocks Daeshon Shepherd's three point jump shot
|2:53
|+ 2
|Norchad Omier makes two point hook shot (Bensley Joseph assists)
|3:27
|Daeshon Shepherd turnover (traveling)
|3:45
|Explorers offensive rebound
|3:53
|Jhamir Brickus misses two point jump shot
|3:55
|Daeshon Shepherd defensive rebound
|4:23
|Matthew Cleveland misses three point jump shot
|4:25
|Wooga Poplar defensive rebound
|4:31
|Andres Marrero misses two point jump shot
|4:33
|+ 2
|Wooga Poplar makes two point dunk (Nijel Pack assists)
|4:52
|Team Stats
|Points
|28
|38
|Field Goals
|12-29 (41.4%)
|16-29 (55.2%)
|3-Pointers
|3-12 (25.0%)
|2-9 (22.2%)
|Free Throws
|1-1 (100.0%)
|4-4 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|12
|18
|Offensive
|2
|5
|Defensive
|8
|13
|Team
|2
|0
|Assists
|7
|8
|Steals
|1
|2
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|4
|2
|Fouls
|4
|2
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|La Salle 8-2
|76.2 PPG
|42.0 RPG
|14.5 APG
|24 Miami (Fla.) 7-2
|82.2 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|14.4 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Shepherd G
|10.2 PPG
|6.1 RPG
|0.5 APG
|48.1 FG%
|
00
|. Cleveland G
|15.0 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|1.9 APG
|63.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Shepherd G
|8 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|M. Cleveland G
|10 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|
|41.4
|FG%
|55.2
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|22.2
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Brantley
|8
|3
|2
|4/8
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|D. Shepherd
|8
|3
|1
|3/7
|1/3
|1/1
|0
|17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|A. Marrero
|3
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Brickus
|2
|0
|3
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|16
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R. Zan
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Brantley
|8
|3
|2
|4/8
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|D. Shepherd
|8
|3
|1
|3/7
|1/3
|1/1
|0
|17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|A. Marrero
|3
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Brickus
|2
|0
|3
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|16
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R. Zan
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Vahlberg Fasasi
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C. Ireland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sanchez-Ramos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gardler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Mercandino
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Tahmaz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Kovacevic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Joseph
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|28
|10
|7
|12/29
|3/12
|1/1
|4
|63
|1
|1
|4
|2
|8
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Cleveland
|10
|5
|0
|5/7
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|W. Poplar
|8
|2
|2
|3/4
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|N. Pack
|7
|0
|3
|3/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Omier
|6
|4
|0
|3/7
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|11
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|K. George
|5
|2
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Cleveland
|10
|5
|0
|5/7
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|W. Poplar
|8
|2
|2
|3/4
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|N. Pack
|7
|0
|3
|3/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Omier
|6
|4
|0
|3/7
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|11
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|K. George
|5
|2
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Casey
|2
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|C. Watson
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Mastin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Nwoko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Cassano
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Djobet
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|38
|18
|8
|16/29
|2/9
|4/4
|2
|73
|2
|2
|2
|5
|13
-
GT
PSU33
29
1st 2:31 BTN
-
LIND
IUPU32
30
1st 2:45
-
LAS
24MIA28
38
1st 3:27 CW
-
LSU
19TEX30
46
1st 4:10 ESP2
-
2KAN
IND0
4
1st 18:51 CBS
-
LIU
RUTG0
0
B1G+
-
NJIT
NIAG0
0
-
STAND
LIB0
0
ESP+
-
SHU
PROV0
0
FS1
-
INST
BALL0
0
PEAC
-
ALB
DREX0
0
-
6BAYL
MIST0
0
FOX
-
DART
LEM0
0
-
FGCU
MER0
0
-
20JMAD
HAMP0
0
-
KNSW
PRES0
0
-
NORF
HOFS0
0
-
RIDE
MONM0
0
-
SCST
PITT0
0
ACCN
-
SACL
WSU0
0
PACN
-
SOU
TUL0
0
ESP+
-
TEMP
VCU0
0
ESP+
-
TOWS
BRY0
0
-
TRI
UNF0
0
-
UMKC
BGSU0
0
-
WMU
UIC0
0
-
GTWN
ND0
0
CW
-
EMU
MICH0
0
BTN
-
TXAM
4HOU0
0
ESP2
-
BELM
SAM0
0
-
Boyce
TNST0
0
-
13CLEM
MEM0
0
ESP+
-
LYCB
DAV0
0
-
MOSU
TLSA0
0
ESP+
-
UNCW
GASO0
0
-
PEAY
WKY0
0
-
RICE
NW ST0
0
-
UCLA
OSU0
0
CBS
-
FOR
SJU0
0
FS1
-
RAD
BUCK0
0
-
APP
GWEB0
0
-
CHST
VALP0
0
-
EVAN
BELLAR0
0
-
15FAU
STBN0
0
ESPU
-
LCHI
USF0
0
-
UNA
TNTC0
0
-
SF
UTST0
0
-
SELA
MURR0
0
-
SUU
NAU0
0
-
UTVA
UTAH0
0
PACN
-
UVM
VT0
0
ACCN
-
1ARIZ
3PUR0
0
PEAC
-
DEL
URI0
0
-
FAMU
IOWA0
0
BTN
-
UCSB
LMU0
0
-
WCU
SCUP0
0
-
AF
UTA0
0
-
CCSU
LOW0
0
-
UCD
UOP0
0
-
HIPT
UGA0
0
SECN
-
25NW
DEP0
0
FS1
-
14UK
9UNC0
0
CBS
-
CHSO
SC0
0
ESP+
-
L-MD
GMU0
0
-
LIP
ARK0
0
ESP+
-
NE
22UVA0
0
ACCN
-
Trinity (FL)
FIU0
0
ESP+
-
WV
MASS0
0
ESPU
-
COOK
PFW0
0
-
CHAR
RICH0
0
ESP+
-
DAY
CINCY0
0
ESP+
-
IONA
JOES0
0
-
UNCG
MRSH0
0
-
SIU
WICH0
0
-
UNLV
SMC0
0
ESP+
-
CAL
MISS0
0
SECN
-
VAN
TTU0
0
ESP+
-
WINT
XAV0
0
FS1
-
ALA
8CREI0
0
FOX
-
CABP
UCRV0
0
-
CHAT
AAMU0
0
-
CHA
HOUC0
0
-
LT
STL0
0
ESP+
-
SMU
FSU0
0
ACCN
-
AICAG
MTST0
0
-
GAST
18BYU0
0
ESP+
-
UND
UTU0
0
-
TCU
ASU0
0
ESPU
-
WEB
WYO0
0
-
GB
11OKLA0
0
ESP+
-
PORT
GCU0
0
-
TXSO
NCAT0
0
-
NCST
12TENN0
0
ESP2
-
SDAK
UCI0
0