No. 19 Texas seeks another strong defensive showing vs. LSU
No. 19 Texas will hope defense is the difference again when it squares off against LSU in a matchup of future Southeastern Conference foes Saturday afternoon in Houston.
The Longhorns (7-2) fell from No. 12 to No. 19 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. They were handed an 86-65 defeat by then-No. 8 Marquette before beating Houston Christian 77-50 at home last Saturday.
In the latter, Texas allowed its fewest points in a game this season, nabbed a season-high 13 steals and forced 16 Houston Christian turnovers that it converted into 20 points.
"You have to continue to just have a mentality that we're not trying to trade baskets," Texas coach Rodney Terry said. "We're trying to get separation and a lot of times early in our journey this season we've been able to get separation through our defense, and offense from our defense, just sitting down, guarding hard and having a mentality to where it's personal individually and personal as a team."
The Longhorns also held Houston Baptist to 30.3 percent shooting and forged a 48-30 advantage in points in the paint.
Texas got 16 points from Max Abmas, with seven coming in a decisive late first-half surge in which Texas scored 19 straight points. Abmas leads the Longhorns in scoring at 17.6 points per game and is hitting 40.6 percent of his 3-pointers.
Kadin Shedrick added 15 points for Texas, while Dillon Mitchell racked up 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Tyrese Hunter had 12 points. All nine Texas players who saw the court scored.
The Tigers (6-4) head to the Bayou City for the neutral-site contest after a come-from-behind 74-56 win over Alabama State at home on Wednesday.
Mike Williams III led LSU with 15 points, 13 of which came after halftime. Jordan Wright hit four 3-pointers and finished with 13 points, Jalen Reed added 13 and Trae Hannibal contributed 11 to help lift the Tigers from a 34-30 halftime deficit and get back on the winning track.
Williams hit the jumper that gave LSU the lead for good as part of a 13-0 charge that leapfrogged the Tigers to a 48-40 advantage with 13:57 to go.
"I was really excited about our second-half performance," LSU coach Matt McMahon said. "Really loved the energy and the effort our guys came out of the locker room with. We were able to be a little more disruptive in our full-court pressure there.
"We had some great individual performances from guys who really stepped forward and earned their time tonight."
LSU outscored Alabama State 44-22 in the second half and shot 15 of 26 from the field in that span.
The Tigers could be bolstered on Saturday if high-scoring guard Jalen Cook is in the lineup. Cook, a transfer from Tulane, wasn't cleared in time for Wednesday's game after a ruling by the U.S. District Court granted a temporary restraining order for two-time transfers waiting on a waiver from the NCAA.
"My understanding is he's fully cleared and ready to go on Saturday," McMahon said. "Really happy for him."
LSU leads the all-time series with the Longhorns 20-11, including a 69-67 win in Austin in 2020 in the most recent meeting.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|4:10
|Max Abmas defensive rebound
|4:12
|Mike Williams III misses three point jump shot
|4:25
|+2
|Dillon Mitchell makes two point jump shot (Brock Cunningham assists)
|30-46
|4:39
|Trae Hannibal turnover (bad pass) (Brock Cunningham steals)
|4:51
|+1
|Dylan Disu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-44
|4:51
|+1
|Dylan Disu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-43
|4:51
|Mike Williams III personal foul
|5:06
|+1
|Tyrell Ward makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-42
|5:06
|+1
|Tyrell Ward makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-42
|5:06
|Dillon Mitchell shooting foul (Tyrell Ward draws the foul)
|5:29
|+2
|Tyrese Hunter makes two point layup (Dylan Disu assists)
|28-42
|5:35
|Jalen Reed turnover (lost ball) (Dillon Mitchell steals)
|5:59
|+2
|Dillon Mitchell makes two point tip dunk
|28-40
|5:59
|Dillon Mitchell offensive rebound
|6:01
|Dylan Disu misses two point jump shot
|6:08
|TV timeout
|6:08
|Longhorns 30 second timeout
|6:21
|+2
|Tyrell Ward makes two point layup
|28-38
|6:22
|Tyrell Ward offensive rebound
|6:24
|Jalen Cook misses three point stepback jump shot
|6:33
|+2
|Tyrese Hunter makes two point pullup jump shot
|26-38
|6:54
|+3
|Jalen Cook makes three point pullup jump shot
|26-36
|7:10
|+2
|Ze'Rik Onyema makes two point alley-oop dunk (Max Abmas assists)
|23-36
|7:30
|+2
|Derek Fountain makes two point layup
|23-34
|7:45
|Jalen Cook defensive rebound
|7:47
|Max Abmas misses three point jump shot
|8:09
|+3
|Jalen Cook makes three point stepback jump shot
|21-34
|8:23
|+3
|Max Abmas makes three point jump shot (Dillon Mitchell assists)
|18-34
|8:30
|Dillon Mitchell defensive rebound
|8:32
|Jalen Cook misses two point driving layup
|8:52
|Tigers defensive rebound
|8:54
|Tyrese Hunter misses three point jump shot
|8:58
|Dillon Mitchell offensive rebound
|9:00
|Hunter Dean blocks Ze'Rik Onyema's two point layup
|9:13
|Dillon Mitchell defensive rebound
|9:15
|Jalen Cook misses two point running jump shot
|9:26
|Mwani Wilkinson defensive rebound
|9:26
|Dillon Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:26
|+1
|Dillon Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-31
|9:26
|Tyrell Ward personal foul
|9:37
|Ithiel Horton defensive rebound
|9:39
|Tyrell Ward misses three point jump shot
|9:46
|+2
|Tyrese Hunter makes two point driving layup
|18-30
|9:55
|Tyrese Hunter defensive rebound
|9:57
|Jalen Cook misses two point stepback jump shot
|10:06
|Kadin Shedrick personal foul
|10:06
|Hunter Dean defensive rebound
|10:08
|Chendall Weaver misses two point driving floating jump shot
|10:30
|+3
|Tyrell Ward makes three point jump shot (Jalen Cook assists)
|18-28
|10:41
|+1
|Kadin Shedrick makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-28
|10:41
|+1
|Kadin Shedrick makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-27
|10:41
|Jordan Wright personal foul
|10:53
|Jalen Reed turnover (offensive foul)
|10:53
|Jalen Reed offensive foul (Dylan Disu draws the foul)
|11:00
|+2
|Chendall Weaver makes two point layup
|15-26
|11:05
|Chendall Weaver offensive rebound
|11:07
|Ithiel Horton misses two point layup
|11:22
|Jalen Cook personal foul
|11:29
|Jalen Reed turnover (bad pass)
|11:45
|+2
|Max Abmas makes two point cutting layup (Dylan Disu assists)
|15-24
|11:54
|TV timeout
|11:54
|Derek Fountain personal foul (Max Abmas draws the foul)
|11:59
|Kadin Shedrick offensive rebound
|12:01
|Ithiel Horton misses two point jump shot
|12:16
|+1
|Hunter Dean makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|15-22
|12:16
|Kadin Shedrick shooting foul (Hunter Dean draws the foul)
|12:16
|+2
|Hunter Dean makes two point driving layup
|14-22
|12:20
|Max Abmas turnover (bad pass) (Hunter Dean steals)
|12:41
|+2
|Trae Hannibal makes two point layup
|12-22
|12:47
|Trae Hannibal defensive rebound
|12:49
|Max Abmas misses three point jump shot
|12:54
|Ithiel Horton defensive rebound
|12:56
|Jordan Wright misses three point jump shot
|13:00
|Trae Hannibal offensive rebound
|13:02
|Jalen Cook misses three point jump shot
|13:11
|+3
|Brock Cunningham makes three point jump shot (Ithiel Horton assists)
|10-22
|13:27
|Dillon Mitchell defensive rebound
|13:27
|Hunter Dean misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:27
|+1
|Hunter Dean makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-19
|13:27
|Brock Cunningham shooting foul (Hunter Dean draws the foul)
|13:34
|Hunter Dean defensive rebound
|13:36
|Dylan Disu misses two point jump shot
|13:54
|+2
|Derek Fountain makes two point layup (Trae Hannibal assists)
|9-19
|14:05
|Trae Hannibal defensive rebound
|14:05
|Tyrese Hunter misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:05
|+1
|Tyrese Hunter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-19
|14:05
|Trae Hannibal shooting foul (Tyrese Hunter draws the foul)
|14:21
|Dylan Disu defensive rebound
|14:21
|Derek Fountain misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|14:21
|Dylan Disu shooting foul (Derek Fountain draws the foul)
|14:21
|+2
|Derek Fountain makes two point layup
|7-18
|14:22
|+1
|Dylan Disu makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|5-18
|14:33
|Will Baker shooting foul (Dylan Disu draws the foul)
|14:33
|+2
|Dylan Disu makes two point alley-oop layup (Tyrese Hunter assists)
|5-17
|14:48
|Jordan Wright turnover (bad pass)
|15:12
|TV timeout
|15:12
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|15:12
|+3
|Max Abmas makes three point jump shot (Brock Cunningham assists)
|5-15
|15:19
|Dillon Mitchell defensive rebound
|15:21
|Mike Williams III misses two point layup
|15:46
|+2
|Dillon Mitchell makes two point dunk
|5-12
|15:52
|Mike Williams III turnover (bad pass) (Dillon Mitchell steals)
|16:02
|+2
|Kadin Shedrick makes two point jump shot
|5-10
|16:22
|+2
|Jalen Reed makes two point driving layup
|5-8
|16:38
|+3
|Tyrese Hunter makes three point jump shot (Brock Cunningham assists)
|3-8
|16:49
|Dillon Mitchell defensive rebound
|16:51
|Mike Williams III misses two point jump shot
|17:04
|Will Baker defensive rebound
|17:06
|Will Baker blocks Kadin Shedrick's two point jump shot
|17:06
|+2
|Jordan Wright makes two point jump shot
|3-5
|17:32
|Kadin Shedrick turnover (traveling)
|17:48
|+1
|Mike Williams III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|1-5
|17:48
|Mike Williams III misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:48
|Tyrese Hunter shooting foul (Mike Williams III draws the foul)
|17:49
|Mike Williams III offensive rebound
|17:51
|Jordan Wright misses three point jump shot
|18:02
|+2
|Dillon Mitchell makes two point putback layup
|0-5
|18:02
|Dillon Mitchell offensive rebound
|18:07
|Dillon Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|18:07
|Jalen Reed turnover (lost ball) (Brock Cunningham steals)
|18:30
|Tigers offensive rebound
|18:32
|Brock Cunningham blocks Mwani Wilkinson's three point jump shot
|18:39
|Max Abmas turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Wright steals)
|18:54
|Will Baker turnover (offensive foul)
|18:54
|Will Baker offensive foul
|19:09
|+3
|Brock Cunningham makes three point jump shot (Max Abmas assists)
|0-3
|19:15
|Max Abmas defensive rebound
|19:17
|Jalen Reed misses two point jump shot
|19:23
|Tigers offensive rebound
|19:25
|Mwani Wilkinson misses two point layup
|19:25
|Mwani Wilkinson offensive rebound
|19:27
|Will Baker misses three point jump shot
|19:33
|Will Baker defensive rebound
|19:35
|Max Abmas misses two point jump shot
|19:48
|Jordan Wright personal foul
|19:27
|(Longhorns gains possession)
|19:33
|Will Baker defensive rebound
|19:35
|Max Abmas misses two point jump shot
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Max Abmas defensive rebound
|4:10
|Mike Williams III misses three point jump shot
|4:12
|+ 2
|Dillon Mitchell makes two point jump shot (Brock Cunningham assists)
|4:25
|Trae Hannibal turnover (bad pass) (Brock Cunningham steals)
|4:39
|+ 1
|Dylan Disu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:51
|+ 1
|Dylan Disu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:51
|Mike Williams III personal foul
|4:51
|+ 1
|Tyrell Ward makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:06
|+ 1
|Tyrell Ward makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:06
|Dillon Mitchell shooting foul (Tyrell Ward draws the foul)
|5:06
|+ 2
|Tyrese Hunter makes two point layup (Dylan Disu assists)
|5:29
|Team Stats
|Points
|30
|46
|Field Goals
|11-26 (42.3%)
|17-29 (58.6%)
|3-Pointers
|3-11 (27.3%)
|5-8 (62.5%)
|Free Throws
|5-8 (62.5%)
|7-9 (77.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|15
|16
|Offensive
|4
|5
|Defensive
|8
|11
|Team
|3
|0
|Assists
|2
|10
|Steals
|2
|4
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|8
|3
|Fouls
|10
|6
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|42.3
|FG%
|58.6
|
|
|27.3
|3PT FG%
|62.5
|
|
|62.5
|FT%
|77.8
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Ward
|7
|1
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. Fountain
|6
|0
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H. Dean
|4
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/3
|0
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|T. Hannibal
|2
|3
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|M. Williams III
|1
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Ward
|7
|1
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. Fountain
|6
|0
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H. Dean
|4
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/3
|0
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|T. Hannibal
|2
|3
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|M. Williams III
|1
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cook
|6
|1
|1
|2/7
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Collins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Stewart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Benhayoune
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Chest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|30
|12
|2
|11/26
|3/11
|5/8
|10
|48
|2
|2
|8
|4
|8
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Hunter
|10
|1
|1
|4/5
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Mitchell
|9
|8
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|14
|2
|0
|0
|3
|5
|M. Abmas
|8
|2
|2
|3/6
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|B. Cunningham
|6
|0
|3
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|10
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D. Disu
|5
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|3/3
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Hunter
|10
|1
|1
|4/5
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Mitchell
|9
|8
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|14
|2
|0
|0
|3
|5
|M. Abmas
|8
|2
|2
|3/6
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|B. Cunningham
|6
|0
|3
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|10
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D. Disu
|5
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|3/3
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Weaver
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Z. Onyema
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Horton
|0
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|G. Perryman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Bott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Anamekwe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Prince
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Pryor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|46
|16
|10
|17/29
|5/8
|7/9
|6
|72
|4
|1
|3
|5
|11
-
GT
PSU33
29
1st 2:31 BTN
-
LIND
IUPU32
30
1st 2:45
-
LAS
24MIA28
38
1st 3:27 CW
-
LSU
19TEX30
46
1st 4:10 ESP2
-
2KAN
IND0
4
1st 18:51 CBS
-
LIU
RUTG0
0
B1G+
-
NJIT
NIAG0
0
-
STAND
LIB0
0
ESP+
-
SHU
PROV0
0
FS1
-
INST
BALL0
0
PEAC
-
ALB
DREX0
0
-
6BAYL
MIST0
0
FOX
-
DART
LEM0
0
-
FGCU
MER0
0
-
20JMAD
HAMP0
0
-
KNSW
PRES0
0
-
NORF
HOFS0
0
-
RIDE
MONM0
0
-
SCST
PITT0
0
ACCN
-
SACL
WSU0
0
PACN
-
SOU
TUL0
0
ESP+
-
TEMP
VCU0
0
ESP+
-
TOWS
BRY0
0
-
TRI
UNF0
0
-
UMKC
BGSU0
0
-
WMU
UIC0
0
-
GTWN
ND0
0
CW
-
EMU
MICH0
0
BTN
-
TXAM
4HOU0
0
ESP2
-
BELM
SAM0
0
-
Boyce
TNST0
0
-
13CLEM
MEM0
0
ESP+
-
LYCB
DAV0
0
-
MOSU
TLSA0
0
ESP+
-
UNCW
GASO0
0
-
PEAY
WKY0
0
-
RICE
NW ST0
0
-
UCLA
OSU0
0
CBS
-
FOR
SJU0
0
FS1
-
RAD
BUCK0
0
-
APP
GWEB0
0
-
CHST
VALP0
0
-
EVAN
BELLAR0
0
-
15FAU
STBN0
0
ESPU
-
LCHI
USF0
0
-
UNA
TNTC0
0
-
SF
UTST0
0
-
SELA
MURR0
0
-
SUU
NAU0
0
-
UTVA
UTAH0
0
PACN
-
UVM
VT0
0
ACCN
-
1ARIZ
3PUR0
0
PEAC
-
DEL
URI0
0
-
FAMU
IOWA0
0
BTN
-
UCSB
LMU0
0
-
WCU
SCUP0
0
-
AF
UTA0
0
-
CCSU
LOW0
0
-
UCD
UOP0
0
-
HIPT
UGA0
0
SECN
-
25NW
DEP0
0
FS1
-
14UK
9UNC0
0
CBS
-
CHSO
SC0
0
ESP+
-
L-MD
GMU0
0
-
LIP
ARK0
0
ESP+
-
NE
22UVA0
0
ACCN
-
Trinity (FL)
FIU0
0
ESP+
-
WV
MASS0
0
ESPU
-
COOK
PFW0
0
-
CHAR
RICH0
0
ESP+
-
DAY
CINCY0
0
ESP+
-
IONA
JOES0
0
-
UNCG
MRSH0
0
-
SIU
WICH0
0
-
UNLV
SMC0
0
ESP+
-
CAL
MISS0
0
SECN
-
VAN
TTU0
0
ESP+
-
WINT
XAV0
0
FS1
-
ALA
8CREI0
0
FOX
-
CABP
UCRV0
0
-
CHAT
AAMU0
0
-
CHA
HOUC0
0
-
LT
STL0
0
ESP+
-
SMU
FSU0
0
ACCN
-
AICAG
MTST0
0
-
GAST
18BYU0
0
ESP+
-
UND
UTU0
0
-
TCU
ASU0
0
ESPU
-
WEB
WYO0
0
-
GB
11OKLA0
0
ESP+
-
PORT
GCU0
0
-
TXSO
NCAT0
0
-
NCST
12TENN0
0
ESP2
-
SDAK
UCI0
0