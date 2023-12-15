Texas A&M sees No. 4 Houston as title contender ahead of matchup
No. 4 Houston faces one of its toughest tests of the early season when it hosts Texas A&M in the second game of a doubleheader showcase on Saturday afternoon in Houston.
The Cougars (10-0) enter off a dominating 89-55 win at home over Jackson State last Saturday. Emanuel Sharp led Houston with a career-best 25 points while LJ Cryer added 21 points, 16 of them in the second half. Cryer has scored in double figures in the Cougars' past nine games.
Mylik Wilson scored 10 points and Terrance Arceneaux grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds for the Cougars. Houston forged a 47-25 rebounding advantage and turned 24 offensive rebounds into 19 second-chance points.
Most of that damage was done in the second half as the Cougars sprinted away from a eight-point advantage at the break to lead by 21 when Wilson scored with 10:18 left.
"When a coach is upset at his team, the answer is not always to scream, holler and fuss at them," Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. "Sometimes you can have a much better effect by saying nothing. That's the approach I took."
The Cougars also forced 24 turnovers, resulting in 31 points.
"We are trying to apply what Coach has told us ever since June, July, August," Sharp said. "He's implemented all the aspects of our culture -- playing hard, our attitude. It's up to us."
This is just the third team in Houston history to win its first 10 games to open a season. Only the 2018-19 squad (also under Sampson) and the 1967-68 team accomplished that feat.
The gritty Aggies (7-3) head southeast to Houston after an 81-75 home loss to Memphis on Sunday. The loss snapped Texas A&M's 14-game home winning streak and was the team's first home loss in nearly a year.
"This is just an awakening for us," Texas A&M guard Tyrece Radford said. "We're not going to do anything different. We're going to prep for every game, same as we've been doing in the past. We're not going to get in our head about it. We have to wake up tomorrow, come here, take care of our bodies and practice, or whatever the case may be."
Manny Obaseki scored a career-best 21 points off the bench to lead Texas A&M and was its only player in double-figure scoring. Andersson Garcia grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds in the loss.
Wade Taylor IV, the Southeastern Conference preseason player of the year and the Aggies' leading scorer coming into the contest, had only nine points on 3-of-14 shooting from the floor.
The Aggies made just 39.1 percent of their shots from the field and went 6 of 33 from beyond the arc. Texas A&M used a 12-2 run in the final two and a half minutes to claw back to within four points with 7.7 seconds left but could get no closer.
"Houston is better than Memphis," Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams said. "They have the No. 1 defense and are No. 1 at offensive rebounding. Houston has held eight teams to under 40 points. They are good enough to win the national championship. We will have to respond better in every possible way."
Houston owns a 53-32 all-time edge against Texas A&M. Saturday's contest will be the first between the programs since December 2013.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|W. Taylor IV
|10
|31.3
|17.1
|3.1
|4.9
|2.20
|0.10
|3.5
|37.3
|25.4
|79.2
|0.3
|2.8
|H. Coleman III
|9
|28.4
|13.3
|8.8
|1.4
|1.00
|0.00
|0.6
|65.3
|0.0
|86.7
|3.6
|5.2
|T. Radford
|7
|28
|12.3
|4.4
|2.0
|0.30
|0.10
|0.4
|45.3
|25.0
|66.7
|1.7
|2.7
|H. Hefner
|10
|21.2
|8.4
|2.2
|1.1
|0.60
|0.00
|1.2
|41.9
|40.0
|33.3
|1
|1.2
|J. Carter
|10
|21.3
|6.9
|3.6
|0.5
|0.60
|0.20
|0.5
|34.4
|23.1
|69.6
|1.5
|2.1
|M. Obaseki
|10
|12.3
|6.2
|1.3
|0.8
|0.30
|0.30
|1.1
|42.1
|33.3
|72.7
|0.4
|0.9
|S. Washington
|10
|18
|5.8
|4.5
|0.5
|0.80
|0.40
|0.1
|48.8
|26.7
|70.6
|1.9
|2.6
|A. Garcia
|10
|26.3
|4.2
|7.7
|1.5
|1.40
|0.70
|0.8
|48.0
|25.0
|73.9
|3.8
|3.9
|E. Lawrence
|9
|8.1
|3.4
|1.0
|0.2
|0.10
|0.10
|0.4
|32.4
|26.3
|66.7
|0.1
|0.9
|W. Leveque
|10
|11.6
|2.7
|3.7
|0.1
|0.10
|0.80
|0.4
|39.1
|0.0
|90.0
|2.3
|1.4
|B. Lindsay
|7
|6.6
|2.0
|0.1
|0.4
|0.30
|0.00
|0.9
|40.0
|22.2
|0.0
|0
|0.1
|J. Lee
|4
|1.5
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|10
|0.0
|76.6
|44.0
|12.6
|7.40
|2.80
|9.6
|43.2
|28.3
|73.3
|17.5
|23.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|L. Cryer
|10
|30.5
|17.8
|2.7
|1.9
|0.90
|0.00
|0.5
|43.3
|39.8
|95.5
|0.6
|2.1
|E. Sharp
|10
|22.4
|12.9
|3.3
|1.2
|1.30
|0.10
|1.0
|40.0
|36.4
|80.4
|1
|2.3
|J. Shead
|10
|25.8
|9.1
|4.0
|6.2
|2.60
|0.20
|2.2
|42.5
|32.1
|61.5
|1
|3
|D. Dunn
|10
|19.8
|8.0
|2.1
|0.3
|0.90
|0.10
|0.7
|35.5
|28.0
|59.4
|1.1
|1
|J. Roberts
|10
|22.3
|8.0
|7.3
|1.5
|1.20
|0.80
|1.1
|64.0
|0.0
|59.3
|2.6
|4.7
|T. Arceneaux
|10
|19.6
|6.0
|5.0
|0.8
|1.00
|0.50
|0.4
|38.6
|28.6
|52.6
|2.3
|2.7
|J. Francis
|10
|18.6
|5.7
|4.9
|0.2
|0.90
|1.30
|1.0
|60.0
|0.0
|55.6
|1.9
|3
|M. Wilson
|10
|11.8
|3.1
|2.5
|1.3
|1.40
|0.50
|0.5
|35.9
|14.3
|50.0
|0.8
|1.7
|J. Tugler
|10
|15.4
|3.0
|3.7
|0.3
|1.20
|1.20
|0.5
|63.2
|0.0
|42.9
|1.9
|1.8
|R. Walker Jr.
|9
|10
|2.6
|3.3
|0.4
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|37.5
|50.0
|53.3
|1.4
|1.9
|R. Elvin
|7
|2.6
|0.7
|0.1
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|33.3
|20.0
|0.0
|0
|0.1
|C. Lath
|8
|2.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|Total
|10
|0.0
|76.4
|44.8
|14.2
|11.60
|4.70
|9.2
|43.6
|34.7
|64.8
|16.1
|25.8
-
GT
PSU37
34148 O/U
-3.5
12:00pm BTN
-
LIND
IUPU35
37139 O/U
-2.5
12:00pm
-
LAS
24MIA31
41156.5 O/U
-16
12:00pm CW
-
LSU
19TEX32
48145 O/U
-7
12:00pm ESP2
-
2KAN
IND2
6147 O/U
+7
12:30pm CBS
-
LIU
RUTG0
0
1:00pm B1G+
-
NJIT
NIAG0
0137.5 O/U
-6.5
1:00pm
-
STAND
LIB0
0
1:00pm ESP+
-
SHU
PROV0
0142.5 O/U
-20
1:30pm FS1
-
INST
BALL0
0153.5 O/U
+14
1:45pm PEAC
-
ALB
DREX0
0140 O/U
-11
2:00pm
-
6BAYL
MIST0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm FOX
-
DART
LEM0
0138.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
FGCU
MER0
0132 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
20JMAD
HAMP0
0165 O/U
+15.5
2:00pm
-
KNSW
PRES0
0158.5 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
NORF
HOFS0
0140 O/U
-9
2:00pm
-
RIDE
MONM0
0144.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
SCST
PITT0
0155.5 O/U
-28
2:00pm ACCN
-
SACL
WSU0
0148 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm PACN
-
SOU
TUL0
0159 O/U
-15
2:00pm ESP+
-
TEMP
VCU0
0139 O/U
-9
2:00pm ESP+
-
TOWS
BRY0
0133.5 O/U
+2
2:00pm
-
TRI
UNF0
0
2:00pm
-
UMKC
BGSU0
0137.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm
-
WMU
UIC0
0137 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm
-
GTWN
ND0
0135.5 O/U
-4
2:15pm CW
-
EMU
MICH0
0145.5 O/U
-23
2:30pm BTN
-
TXAM
4HOU0
0131 O/U
-7
2:30pm ESP2
-
BELM
SAM0
0167.5 O/U
-3.5
3:00pm
-
Boyce
TNST0
0
3:00pm
-
13CLEM
MEM0
0151.5 O/U
-3
3:00pm ESP+
-
LYCB
DAV0
0
3:00pm
-
MOSU
TLSA0
0140.5 O/U
-1
3:00pm ESP+
-
UNCW
GASO0
0143 O/U
+9
3:00pm
-
PEAY
WKY0
0143 O/U
-9.5
3:00pm
-
RICE
NW ST0
0151.5 O/U
+10
3:00pm
-
UCLA
OSU0
0133 O/U
-1.5
3:00pm CBS
-
FOR
SJU0
0150.5 O/U
-13.5
3:30pm FS1
-
RAD
BUCK0
0132.5 O/U
+4.5
3:30pm
-
APP
GWEB0
0138 O/U
+6
4:00pm
-
CHST
VALP0
0138.5 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
EVAN
BELLAR0
0142 O/U
-2
4:00pm
-
15FAU
STBN0
0147 O/U
+10
4:00pm ESPU
-
LCHI
USF0
0144.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
UNA
TNTC0
0146 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
SF
UTST0
0138.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
SELA
MURR0
0145.5 O/U
-10.5
4:00pm
-
SUU
NAU0
0148 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
UTVA
UTAH0
0142 O/U
-17.5
4:00pm PACN
-
UVM
VT0
0138.5 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm ACCN
-
1ARIZ
3PUR0
0160 O/U
+1.5
4:30pm PEAC
-
DEL
URI0
0142 O/U
+3
4:30pm
-
FAMU
IOWA0
0153 O/U
-23.5
4:30pm BTN
-
UCSB
LMU0
0147 O/U
-3.5
4:30pm
-
WCU
SCUP0
0144.5 O/U
+4.5
4:30pm
-
AF
UTA0
0131.5 O/U
-1
5:00pm
-
CCSU
LOW0
0145.5 O/U
-11
5:00pm
-
UCD
UOP0
0144 O/U
+7.5
5:00pm
-
HIPT
UGA0
0150.5 O/U
-8
5:30pm SECN
-
25NW
DEP0
0142 O/U
+10
5:30pm FS1
-
14UK
9UNC0
0165.5 O/U
-1
5:30pm CBS
-
CHSO
SC0
0135 O/U
-20.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
L-MD
GMU0
0132 O/U
-14
6:00pm
-
LIP
ARK0
0155 O/U
-14
6:00pm ESP+
-
NE
22UVA0
0127 O/U
-16.5
6:00pm ACCN
-
Trinity (FL)
FIU0
0
6:00pm ESP+
-
WV
MASS0
0149.5 O/U
+3.5
6:30pm ESPU
-
COOK
PFW0
0155 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
CHAR
RICH0
0137 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
DAY
CINCY0
0137.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
IONA
JOES0
0143.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
UNCG
MRSH0
0155.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
SIU
WICH0
0142 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
UNLV
SMC0
0131.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
CAL
MISS0
0138 O/U
-3
7:30pm SECN
-
VAN
TTU0
0139.5 O/U
-7.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
WINT
XAV0
0154.5 O/U
-12
7:30pm FS1
-
ALA
8CREI0
0166 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm FOX
-
CABP
UCRV0
0132.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
CHAT
AAMU0
0149 O/U
+8
8:00pm
-
CHA
HOUC0
0
8:00pm
-
LT
STL0
0136 O/U
+3
8:00pm ESP+
-
SMU
FSU0
0148 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm ACCN
-
AICAG
MTST0
0
9:00pm
-
GAST
18BYU0
0150.5 O/U
-24
9:00pm ESP+
-
UND
UTU0
0140 O/U
-4
9:00pm
-
TCU
ASU0
0151.5 O/U
+8
9:00pm ESPU
-
WEB
WYO0
0133.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
GB
11OKLA0
0135.5 O/U
-24.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
PORT
GCU0
0155 O/U
-11
9:30pm
-
TXSO
NCAT0
0144 O/U
+10
9:30pm
-
NCST
12TENN0
0149 O/U
-9
10:00pm ESP2
-
SDAK
UCI0
0144.5 O/U
-15.5
10:00pm