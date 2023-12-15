No. 9 North Carolina, No. 14 Kentucky could show recent changes in matchup
There has been an evolving aspect of the season for No. 14 Kentucky.
That could be happening with No. 9 North Carolina as well.
So new wrinkles could be part of the scene when the teams meet Saturday in Atlanta as part of the CBS Sports Classic.
Kentucky has unveiled some of the recent changes with its make-up. Meanwhile, the Tar Heels have had more than a week since their latest game, so expect some tweaks to be on display this weekend.
"It's also an opportunity to work on us," North Carolina coach Hubert Davis said. "Over the last month, specifically over the last 2 1/2 weeks, we've been practicing, but we've been preparing for games."
So behind closed doors, the Tar Heels have been intent on getting better.
North Carolina (7-2) has been off since an 87-76 loss to then-No. 5 Connecticut on Dec. 5, and next week it takes on undefeated Oklahoma (currently 9-0).
Kentucky (7-2) is trying to defeat a Top 10 team for the second time this season after taking down then-No. 8 Miami 95-73 on Nov. 28.
But these aren't the same bunch of Wildcats. Kentucky is expected to receive continued boosts from Aaron Bradshaw, a 7-foot-1 freshman who had his second action of the season last weekend in a victory against Penn.
"He's trying to prove himself," coach John Calipari said. "I want to have a whole team of guys trying to prove themselves."
The addition of Bradshaw to the rotation should make the Wildcats more unpredictable to opponents.
"This is interesting," Calipari said, "because I have two teams. I have a small team and now I have a big team."
Bradshaw has averaged 10 points across his two games, making eight of 13 shots from the field.
"Just be me, do what I do," he said.
North Carolina battled with Connecticut in its only game last week.
"Encouraged what this team can be and where it can go," Davis said. "There's a lot more season to go and a lot more grow. I'm excited about how good we can become."
Perhaps it's interesting that Kentucky now has more size available in the post. Davis wants the Tar Heels to become more formidable in rebounding.
"I want to be one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country," he said. "Every day we talk about three, four and five -- get to the offensive glass so (we're) able to second-chance opportunities."
Kentucky's rebounding advantage equates to just plus-1.6 per game. The Wildcats lead the country with a 2.20 assist-to-turnover ratio. They've scored more than 80 points in every game except one this season.
Even then, Calipari would like to see smoother decision-making from his team.
"I've got some guys that have to make the absolute hardest play they can try to make, and they all make it one out of four (times), 25 percent," he said.
RJ Davis has been a scoring machine for North Carolina, posting 26.6 points per game in the last five outings. He averages 21 points per game this season.
Kentucky's leading scorer is Antonio Reeves at 18 points per game.
North Carolina leads the all-time series 25-17. Kentucky is 3-1 in CBS Sports Classic matchups with the Tar Heels.
Atlanta's State Farm Arena is the seventh different venue in the 10-year history of the CBS Sports Classic.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|14 Kentucky 7-2
|90.6 PPG
|40.4 RPG
|19.6 APG
|9 North Carolina 7-2
|85.1 PPG
|42.0 RPG
|14.6 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Reeves
|9
|30.9
|18.0
|4.6
|1.6
|0.40
|0.10
|1.1
|51.3
|43.1
|79.2
|1.1
|3.4
|R. Dillingham
|9
|23
|14.1
|4.2
|4.9
|1.60
|0.00
|1.8
|47.5
|51.4
|73.7
|0.3
|3.9
|T. Mitchell
|9
|34.7
|13.2
|6.3
|3.9
|1.20
|1.30
|1.2
|53.7
|34.5
|67.7
|1.4
|4.9
|R. Sheppard
|9
|26.6
|13.0
|4.6
|3.8
|3.00
|0.90
|1.3
|61.2
|59.0
|92.3
|0.2
|4.3
|D. Wagner
|8
|26.5
|12.6
|1.8
|3.8
|1.40
|0.60
|1.4
|41.1
|26.7
|76.0
|0.1
|1.6
|A. Bradshaw
|2
|21
|10.0
|6.5
|0.0
|0.50
|2.00
|0.0
|61.5
|50.0
|50.0
|2.5
|4
|J. Edwards
|9
|26.2
|9.8
|4.2
|0.9
|0.90
|0.60
|1.0
|46.6
|25.9
|68.4
|1.6
|2.7
|A. Thiero
|8
|25
|7.8
|6.4
|0.8
|0.90
|0.80
|0.9
|53.5
|16.7
|71.4
|1.9
|4.5
|J. Burks
|8
|10.8
|2.0
|2.8
|0.4
|0.30
|0.30
|0.4
|53.8
|33.3
|33.3
|1
|1.8
|J. Hart
|3
|1.7
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Canada
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|G. Darbyshire
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|W. Horn
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. Watkins
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|9
|0.0
|90.6
|40.4
|19.6
|9.40
|4.80
|8.9
|50.4
|41.4
|72.7
|9.2
|28.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Davis
|9
|33.8
|21.0
|3.2
|2.7
|0.90
|0.00
|1.6
|44.0
|36.4
|95.3
|0.2
|3
|A. Bacot
|9
|29
|15.9
|11.9
|1.4
|0.40
|1.70
|1.0
|51.0
|33.3
|78.6
|3.7
|8.2
|H. Ingram
|9
|32.9
|15.1
|6.4
|2.6
|1.30
|0.30
|1.4
|48.5
|46.3
|62.2
|2
|4.4
|C. Ryan
|8
|28
|10.4
|2.9
|1.8
|1.00
|0.50
|1.4
|32.9
|25.5
|92.0
|0.3
|2.6
|E. Cadeau
|9
|23.8
|7.1
|1.6
|4.1
|0.40
|0.10
|1.3
|44.9
|27.3
|54.8
|0.4
|1.1
|S. Trimble
|9
|15.4
|5.2
|1.8
|0.7
|0.20
|0.20
|0.6
|57.1
|50.0
|66.7
|0.6
|1.2
|J. Washington
|9
|9
|4.7
|2.6
|0.1
|0.10
|0.70
|0.6
|77.8
|100.0
|61.1
|1.3
|1.2
|J. Withers
|9
|14.4
|3.2
|3.1
|0.6
|0.40
|0.60
|1.0
|41.7
|20.0
|80.0
|0.6
|2.6
|R. Landry
|1
|1
|3.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|1
|1
|P. Wojcik
|9
|13
|2.7
|0.9
|0.7
|0.20
|0.00
|0.6
|36.8
|22.2
|88.9
|0.4
|0.4
|Z. High
|7
|5.7
|0.9
|1.3
|0.3
|0.40
|0.10
|0.6
|50.0
|0.0
|80.0
|0.6
|0.7
|D. Farris
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Lebo
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Okonkwo
|5
|1.8
|0.0
|0.6
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0.2
|Total
|9
|0.0
|85.1
|42.0
|14.6
|5.30
|4.10
|10.1
|45.8
|35.9
|75.8
|12.0
|26.8
-
GT
PSU37
34148 O/U
-3.5
12:00pm BTN
-
LIND
IUPU35
37139 O/U
-2.5
12:00pm
-
LAS
24MIA31
43156.5 O/U
-16
12:00pm CW
-
LSU
19TEX32
48145 O/U
-7
12:00pm ESP2
-
2KAN
IND2
8147 O/U
+7
12:30pm CBS
-
LIU
RUTG0
0
1:00pm B1G+
-
NJIT
NIAG0
0137.5 O/U
-6.5
1:00pm
-
STAND
LIB0
0
1:00pm ESP+
-
SHU
PROV0
0142.5 O/U
-20
1:30pm FS1
-
INST
BALL0
0153.5 O/U
+14
1:45pm PEAC
-
ALB
DREX0
0140 O/U
-11
2:00pm
-
6BAYL
MIST0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm FOX
-
DART
LEM0
0138.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
FGCU
MER0
0132 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
20JMAD
HAMP0
0165 O/U
+15.5
2:00pm
-
KNSW
PRES0
0158.5 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
NORF
HOFS0
0140 O/U
-9
2:00pm
-
RIDE
MONM0
0144.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
SCST
PITT0
0155.5 O/U
-28
2:00pm ACCN
-
SACL
WSU0
0148 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm PACN
-
SOU
TUL0
0159 O/U
-15
2:00pm ESP+
-
TEMP
VCU0
0139 O/U
-9
2:00pm ESP+
-
TOWS
BRY0
0133.5 O/U
+2
2:00pm
-
TRI
UNF0
0
2:00pm
-
UMKC
BGSU0
0137.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm
-
WMU
UIC0
0137 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm
-
GTWN
ND0
0135.5 O/U
-4
2:15pm CW
-
EMU
MICH0
0145.5 O/U
-23
2:30pm BTN
-
TXAM
4HOU0
0131 O/U
-7
2:30pm ESP2
-
BELM
SAM0
0167.5 O/U
-3.5
3:00pm
-
Boyce
TNST0
0
3:00pm
-
13CLEM
MEM0
0151.5 O/U
-3
3:00pm ESP+
-
LYCB
DAV0
0
3:00pm
-
MOSU
TLSA0
0140.5 O/U
-1
3:00pm ESP+
-
UNCW
GASO0
0143 O/U
+9
3:00pm
-
PEAY
WKY0
0143 O/U
-9.5
3:00pm
-
RICE
NW ST0
0151.5 O/U
+10
3:00pm
-
UCLA
OSU0
0133 O/U
-1.5
3:00pm CBS
-
FOR
SJU0
0150.5 O/U
-13.5
3:30pm FS1
-
RAD
BUCK0
0132.5 O/U
+4.5
3:30pm
-
APP
GWEB0
0138 O/U
+6
4:00pm
-
CHST
VALP0
0138.5 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
EVAN
BELLAR0
0142 O/U
-2
4:00pm
-
15FAU
STBN0
0147 O/U
+10
4:00pm ESPU
-
LCHI
USF0
0144.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
UNA
TNTC0
0146 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
SF
UTST0
0138.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
SELA
MURR0
0145.5 O/U
-10.5
4:00pm
-
SUU
NAU0
0148 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
UTVA
UTAH0
0142 O/U
-17.5
4:00pm PACN
-
UVM
VT0
0138.5 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm ACCN
-
1ARIZ
3PUR0
0160 O/U
+1.5
4:30pm PEAC
-
DEL
URI0
0142 O/U
+3
4:30pm
-
FAMU
IOWA0
0153 O/U
-23.5
4:30pm BTN
-
UCSB
LMU0
0147 O/U
-3.5
4:30pm
-
WCU
SCUP0
0144.5 O/U
+4.5
4:30pm
-
AF
UTA0
0131.5 O/U
-1
5:00pm
-
CCSU
LOW0
0145.5 O/U
-11
5:00pm
-
UCD
UOP0
0144 O/U
+7.5
5:00pm
-
HIPT
UGA0
0150.5 O/U
-8
5:30pm SECN
-
25NW
DEP0
0142 O/U
+10
5:30pm FS1
-
14UK
9UNC0
0165.5 O/U
-1
5:30pm CBS
-
CHSO
SC0
0135 O/U
-20.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
L-MD
GMU0
0132 O/U
-14
6:00pm
-
LIP
ARK0
0155 O/U
-14
6:00pm ESP+
-
NE
22UVA0
0127 O/U
-16.5
6:00pm ACCN
-
Trinity (FL)
FIU0
0
6:00pm ESP+
-
WV
MASS0
0149.5 O/U
+3.5
6:30pm ESPU
-
COOK
PFW0
0155 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
CHAR
RICH0
0137 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
DAY
CINCY0
0137.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
IONA
JOES0
0143.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
UNCG
MRSH0
0155.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
SIU
WICH0
0142 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
UNLV
SMC0
0131.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
CAL
MISS0
0138 O/U
-3
7:30pm SECN
-
VAN
TTU0
0139.5 O/U
-7.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
WINT
XAV0
0154.5 O/U
-12
7:30pm FS1
-
ALA
8CREI0
0166 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm FOX
-
CABP
UCRV0
0132.5 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
CHAT
AAMU0
0149 O/U
+8
8:00pm
-
CHA
HOUC0
0
8:00pm
-
LT
STL0
0136 O/U
+3
8:00pm ESP+
-
SMU
FSU0
0148 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm ACCN
-
AICAG
MTST0
0
9:00pm
-
GAST
18BYU0
0150.5 O/U
-24
9:00pm ESP+
-
UND
UTU0
0140 O/U
-4
9:00pm
-
TCU
ASU0
0151.5 O/U
+8
9:00pm ESPU
-
WEB
WYO0
0133.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
GB
11OKLA0
0135.5 O/U
-24.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
PORT
GCU0
0155 O/U
-11
9:30pm
-
TXSO
NCAT0
0144 O/U
+10
9:30pm
-
NCST
12TENN0
0149 O/U
-9
10:00pm ESP2
-
SDAK
UCI0
0144.5 O/U
-15.5
10:00pm