Sean Pedulla could return when Virginia Tech hosts Vermont
The key questions entering Vermont's game against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va., on Saturday involve Hokies point guard Sean Pedulla:
Will Pedulla play? And if he does, how productive will he be?
An ankle injury prevented Pedulla from participating in Saturday's 71-50 victory over Valparaiso. Pedulla, who is averaging 13.7 points and a team-high 4.6 assists per game this season, watched the game from the bench with a protective boot covering his right foot.
Pedulla was injured late in Virginia Tech's 75-68 victory over Louisville on Dec. 3.
"Pedulla's going to be fine," Hokies coach Mike Young said. "I feel certain that he'll be back (for Vermont). I hope so. He kind of steadies the ship."
Freshman point guard Brandon Rechsteiner started in Pedulla's place. Rechsteiner had five points, three assists and three turnovers in 28 minutes. He was 1 of 6 from 3-point range.
"I knew it was a big opportunity for me because (the coaches) want to see what I can bring to the team before (Atlantic Coast) Conference play," Rechsteiner said. "Every play mattered for me because they want to see what I can do.
"I was pretty good on defense and I feel like I moved the ball well. I had a few lazy turnovers."
Hunter Cattoor and Lynn Kidd are averaging a team-high 15 points per game for the Hokies (7-3).
Vermont (8-3) is coming off Saturday's 77-71 loss to Colgate. That ended the Catamounts' 16-game home winning streak.
"They made the plays, and we just looked tired," Vermont coach John Becker said. "They made a lot of at-the-buzzer plays and we just had some uncharacteristic turnovers. We wanted to live kind of playing one on one in the post and take away the 3-point line, and, unfortunately, they made eight 3s today."
TJ Long is Vermont's leading scorer at 13.8 points per game. Shamir Bogues (12.5), Matt Veretto (12.0) and Aaron Deloney (10.1) are also scoring in double figures for the Catamounts, who are holding opponents to a 41.9 percent field goal percentage. Long is shooting 45.2 percent (33 of 73) from behind the 3-point arc.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Vermont 8-3
|74.6 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|14.7 APG
|Virginia Tech 7-3
|74.1 PPG
|37.9 RPG
|15.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Long
|11
|28.4
|13.8
|3.1
|1.7
|0.90
|0.40
|1.0
|47.7
|45.2
|83.3
|0.2
|2.9
|S. Bogues
|10
|29.3
|12.5
|5.4
|2.9
|2.30
|0.50
|1.9
|59.3
|33.3
|50.0
|1.4
|4
|M. Veretto
|10
|25.3
|12.0
|2.7
|2.0
|0.30
|0.70
|0.3
|46.0
|36.8
|82.6
|0.3
|2.4
|A. Deloney
|11
|25.8
|10.1
|2.7
|2.8
|0.30
|0.00
|1.2
|41.2
|32.8
|66.7
|0.6
|2.1
|T. Hurley
|10
|23.6
|8.4
|3.0
|0.6
|0.00
|0.10
|1.0
|45.9
|37.8
|82.4
|0.5
|2.5
|M. Ndayishimiye
|2
|11.5
|8.0
|1.0
|1.5
|1.50
|0.00
|1.0
|75.0
|66.7
|0.0
|0
|1
|N. Fiorillo
|5
|21.4
|7.6
|2.8
|2.4
|0.00
|0.60
|1.6
|40.6
|50.0
|71.4
|0.8
|2
|I. Ayo-Faleye
|10
|19.5
|5.3
|4.7
|0.5
|0.20
|0.90
|0.6
|43.2
|40.0
|81.0
|1.5
|3.2
|J. Skipper
|1
|17
|5.0
|5.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|1
|4
|S. Alamutu
|11
|18.5
|4.5
|5.7
|1.0
|0.30
|0.50
|0.4
|68.8
|60.0
|33.3
|1.8
|3.9
|B. Mills
|10
|14.5
|4.1
|1.7
|1.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.8
|44.4
|31.6
|50.0
|0.4
|1.3
|S. Joba
|6
|11.2
|3.2
|2.5
|0.5
|0.20
|0.30
|1.3
|47.1
|0.0
|50.0
|0.8
|1.7
|J. Roquemore
|6
|10.8
|1.3
|1.0
|2.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.7
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.8
|Total
|11
|0.0
|74.6
|37.8
|14.7
|4.80
|3.30
|9.7
|48.5
|38.9
|69.4
|8.4
|26.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|H. Cattoor
|10
|32.7
|15.0
|2.8
|1.5
|0.80
|0.10
|1.4
|43.2
|38.0
|91.1
|0.2
|2.6
|L. Kidd
|10
|25
|15.0
|7.3
|1.2
|0.60
|0.30
|1.7
|67.9
|0.0
|87.0
|1.7
|5.6
|S. Pedulla
|9
|29.2
|13.7
|4.2
|4.6
|1.00
|0.00
|3.0
|38.1
|34.3
|77.5
|0.6
|3.7
|T. Nickel
|9
|24.2
|7.7
|2.3
|1.4
|0.60
|0.30
|0.7
|40.4
|36.8
|72.2
|0.9
|1.4
|M. Poteat
|10
|13.2
|5.8
|2.7
|0.9
|0.30
|0.20
|0.5
|69.7
|0.0
|70.6
|1.3
|1.4
|M. Collins
|9
|21.7
|4.9
|2.0
|2.1
|1.30
|0.10
|0.9
|22.8
|18.8
|100.0
|0.4
|1.6
|M. Long
|10
|20.1
|4.4
|5.3
|1.2
|0.80
|0.00
|1.3
|44.4
|0.0
|54.5
|1.6
|3.7
|R. Beran
|10
|18.9
|3.9
|2.4
|0.8
|0.60
|1.20
|1.1
|32.5
|15.8
|83.3
|0.5
|1.9
|J. Camden
|5
|6.2
|3.6
|2.2
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.6
|41.7
|62.5
|60.0
|0.8
|1.4
|B. Rechsteiner
|10
|10.8
|2.8
|0.6
|1.5
|0.20
|0.00
|0.5
|38.1
|35.3
|85.7
|0.2
|0.4
|J. Young
|8
|9.5
|2.1
|0.9
|1.1
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|27.8
|41.7
|100.0
|0
|0.9
|P. Wessler
|3
|2
|0.3
|1.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|1
|C. Venable
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|M. Ward
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|10
|0.0
|74.1
|37.9
|15.5
|6.40
|2.20
|11.8
|43.4
|33.8
|80.5
|9.7
|24.8
