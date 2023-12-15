No. 16 Illinois following Terrence Shannon's lead with Colgate up next
This is the toughest time of the year for student-athletes, trying to balance final exams with the never-ceasing pressures of the college basketball schedule.
No. 16 Illinois (7-2) and Colgate (6-4) return to the floor Sunday afternoon in Champaign, Ill., after a week's worth of final exams wreaking havoc on their usual practice routines.
"Obviously a really challenging opponent for us, especially at this time of the year," said Colgate coach Matt Langel. "Exam week here is really hard. Guys are studying all hours of the day. Practices are fractured. But it's an incredible opportunity to go to one of the premier programs in the country. They're a team that looks to be positioned to compete at the top of the Big Ten."
If Illinois does battle No. 3 Purdue for Big Ten supremacy this season, fifth-year senior wing Terrence Shannon Jr. will have a lot to do with it. Ranked as the nation's No. 3 player entering the weekend per Ken Pomeroy's calculations -- trailing only Purdue's Zach Edey and Duke's Kyle Filipowski -- Shannon is averaging 21.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 42 percent on 3s.
Shannon, a first-team all-Big Ten pick last year, has taken the next step this year thanks to a rigorous daily schedule. After taking his last final exam Monday, Shannon shared his daily preparations with a fightingillini.com camera crew on Tuesday.
It started in the practice gym at 5 a.m., when he made 800 3-pointers in an hour with rebounding and passing help from two team managers. Then came a deep-tissue massage (and smoothie) from strength coach Adam Fletcher, one hour and 45 minutes in a hyperbaric chamber, lifting, practice and 30 minutes in a red-light sauna. Then came lunch.
"This is who he is every day," Fletcher told the crew. "He takes a lot of pride in it. It's unique to him. We put it up against any player in the country - in terms of what his routine is - to be one of the greatest players in college basketball."
Langel doesn't need any convincing.
"Shannon is really experienced," he said. "He has individual performances that rival anyone in the country. You've certainly got to game-plan for him. And they've got pieces around him that can make shots."
And the Illini won't need any convincing that Colgate will give them everything they want Sunday. The Raiders earned the Patriot League's NCAA Tournament berth each of the last three years - and they're the overwhelming favorite to repeat this season as they welcome back three starters.
Sophomore point guard Braeden Smith boasts Colgate's best numbers (14.0 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 5.4 apg) while 6-10, 250-pound center Keegan Records (10.8 ppg, 7.4 rpg) was voted the Patriot League's preseason Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year and also serves as the conference's reigning player of the week.
Langel pumped up his team's schedule this year to be prepared if the Raiders wind up in the NCAA Tournament again in March. They built a 24-point second-half lead on Nov. 14 at Syracuse before falling by 4. They trailed by just 5 at halftime on Dec. 2 at No. 2 Arizona before falling by 27.
While Colgate never has defeated a nationally ranked team - which includes an 0-14 record during Langel's 12-plus years at the helm - No. 25 Northwestern became a cautionary tale for the Illini Wednesday night when it became the victim of Chicago State's first Top 25 triumph.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Smith
|10
|28.1
|14.0
|5.7
|5.5
|2.00
|0.00
|2.4
|41.8
|34.7
|86.1
|0
|5.7
|K. Records
|9
|26.3
|10.8
|7.3
|1.7
|0.40
|0.60
|1.6
|50.7
|42.9
|78.3
|2.6
|4.8
|R. Moffatt
|10
|28.3
|9.8
|4.1
|1.1
|0.80
|0.00
|0.6
|42.9
|39.7
|33.3
|1.2
|2.9
|N. Louis-Jacques
|10
|22.6
|7.9
|1.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.30
|1.3
|43.9
|34.1
|66.7
|0
|1.5
|B. Cummins
|6
|15.3
|7.5
|2.5
|0.5
|0.80
|0.00
|0.8
|59.4
|50.0
|50.0
|0.3
|2.2
|J. Woodward
|10
|20.9
|4.8
|3.8
|2.0
|0.70
|0.50
|1.6
|51.3
|0.0
|61.5
|1.1
|2.7
|S. Wright
|4
|6.8
|4.8
|1.8
|0.3
|0.30
|0.30
|0.5
|41.7
|33.3
|70.0
|0.5
|1.3
|S. Thomson
|9
|18.1
|4.7
|3.2
|1.2
|0.10
|0.20
|1.1
|45.7
|0.0
|62.5
|0.8
|2.4
|P. Jones
|9
|13.8
|4.6
|2.3
|0.2
|0.60
|0.40
|0.6
|48.5
|36.8
|66.7
|0.6
|1.8
|J. Cox
|10
|15.1
|3.7
|2.1
|1.5
|0.60
|0.00
|0.7
|54.5
|50.0
|0.0
|0.3
|1.8
|C. Baker
|10
|9.8
|3.5
|1.4
|0.4
|0.30
|0.10
|0.6
|37.1
|34.8
|50.0
|0.2
|1.2
|J. Scott
|3
|6
|3.3
|0.7
|0.7
|1.00
|0.00
|0.3
|55.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|K. Carlesimo
|8
|8.9
|2.6
|2.0
|0.6
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|37.5
|50.0
|0.3
|1.8
|C. Wright
|4
|5
|0.5
|1.5
|0.5
|0.30
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.8
|0.8
|Total
|10
|0.0
|71.4
|40.2
|15.1
|7.00
|2.20
|11.8
|45.7
|36.8
|72.0
|8.6
|28.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Shannon Jr.
|9
|32.2
|21.7
|4.0
|2.6
|1.00
|0.80
|2.3
|50.8
|42.4
|79.4
|0.7
|3.3
|M. Domask
|9
|30.4
|11.4
|4.9
|1.8
|0.10
|0.30
|1.8
|43.2
|22.5
|80.0
|1
|3.9
|L. Goode
|9
|21.4
|8.1
|4.8
|0.6
|0.40
|0.10
|0.7
|43.4
|45.8
|55.6
|1.1
|3.7
|D. Dainja
|9
|13.2
|8.0
|4.4
|0.2
|0.10
|0.90
|1.1
|66.7
|0.0
|26.7
|1.6
|2.9
|Q. Guerrier
|9
|22
|8.0
|6.7
|0.3
|0.20
|0.80
|1.1
|43.8
|17.9
|55.0
|1.1
|5.6
|C. Hawkins
|6
|26.7
|6.8
|5.5
|2.8
|1.00
|0.80
|2.0
|32.6
|20.8
|75.0
|1.3
|4.2
|T. Rodgers
|9
|22.4
|5.9
|4.2
|2.1
|0.80
|0.40
|1.6
|53.5
|0.0
|58.3
|1.2
|3
|J. Harmon
|9
|15.8
|4.8
|3.2
|0.7
|0.20
|0.10
|0.6
|44.7
|41.7
|66.7
|1.4
|1.8
|D. Gibbs-Lawhorn
|8
|10.8
|4.3
|1.6
|0.8
|0.10
|0.30
|0.9
|38.9
|18.8
|60.0
|0.6
|1
|N. Moretti
|3
|12.7
|4.0
|2.3
|2.7
|0.30
|0.00
|1.7
|100.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0.7
|1.7
|A. Hansberry
|7
|11.7
|3.0
|3.7
|0.7
|0.60
|0.10
|0.1
|42.9
|25.0
|66.7
|1
|2.7
|A. Redd
|3
|2
|0.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.3
|M. Williams
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|9
|0.0
|80.0
|48.9
|12.2
|4.20
|4.30
|12.8
|46.9
|32.3
|66.5
|12.6
|32.4
-
COLG
16ILL0
0146 O/U
-17
1:00pm BTN
-
ORE
SYR0
0146.5 O/U
+4.5
1:00pm CBSSN
-
STON
ARMY0
0132.5 O/U
+3.5
1:00pm
-
USC
AUB0
0153 O/U
-9
1:00pm ESPN
-
WACOL
NAVY0
0
1:00pm
-
ALCN
UNI0
0151 O/U
-17
2:00pm
-
KYCH
WOFF0
0
2:00pm
-
MIHM
AKR0
0
2:00pm
-
PEP
LOU0
0146.5 O/U
-3
2:00pm ACCN
-
STVN
RMU0
0
2:00pm
-
VMI
LON0
0141.5 O/U
-18.5
2:00pm
-
WAG
FAIR0
0132 O/U
-7
2:00pm
-
STET
NEOM0
0143 O/U
+1.5
2:05pm
-
BLKB
EIU0
0
3:00pm
-
CRWN
STTHMN0
0
3:00pm
-
MONT
UAB0
0
3:00pm ESP+
-
NEB
KSU0
0149 O/U
-5
3:00pm ESP+
-
UTSA
ORST0
0147 O/U
-10
3:00pm PACN
-
CSUF
BSU0
0133 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm
-
LINDWI
SEMO0
0
4:00pm
-
NDST
ILST0
0134.5 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
NKY
EKY0
0141 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
NTEX
MSST0
0125.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
LA
MCNS0
0141 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
UTEP
ABIL0
0140.5 O/U
-1
4:00pm
-
IDHO
STAN0
0143.5 O/U
-17
5:00pm PACN
-
MONT
SJSU0
0138 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm
-
ORU
OKST0
0144 O/U
-8
5:00pm ESP+
-
HALL
MIZZ0
0139.5 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESPN
-
CSUPUEB
17COLST0
0
6:00pm
-
FAMU
IAST0
0135.5 O/U
-33.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
HOW
TXSO0
0140 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
WASH
SEA0
0148.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm ESP+
-
NCAT
JAST0
0155.5 O/U
-9.5
8:30pm ESPU
-
NEV
HAW0
0141.5 O/U
+1.5
10:00pm ESP+
-
HOW
JAST74
81147 O/U
+3.5
12:00am ESPU