Oklahoma State seeks consistency with Oral Roberts next up
With hopes of gaining some kind of momentum through the end of the calendar year, Oklahoma State will be out for consecutive victories in a home matchup against Oral Roberts on Sunday.
It has been an inconsistent ride for the Cowboys (4-5), who have at least some optimism after a 72-57 victory over in-state foe Tulsa last Sunday. Javon Small scored 18 points for Oklahoma State, while Tulsa was held to 37.0-percent from the field and 3 of 20 from 3-point range.
At issue was 28 turnovers for the Cowboys that were offset by shooting 40 percent (8 of 20) from the 3-point line.
Isaiah Miranda, a 7-foot-1 freshman, made his season debut last weekend after recovering from an ankle injury and is expected to be a key part of the Oklahoma State defense moving forward.
"He brings a different element to our team, in terms of length, rim protection and rebounding, that we need," Cowboys coach Mike Boynton Jr. said. "It's less about what he is offensively, but he gives us a lob threat in pick-and-rolls, which I'm sure Javon (Small) appreciates, in particular."
Oral Roberts (4-5) also has a victory over Tulsa -- 79-70 on Dec. 2 -- but enters off an 82-76 loss at Texas Tech on Tuesday. Jailen Bedford scored a career-high 26 points for the Golden Eagles, while Kareem Thompson added a season-best 21. Oral Roberts was outrebounded 48-29.
Isaac McBride averages a team-best 18.8 points but was held to nine against Texas Tech.
"I think the biggest thing with Isaac is really understanding how good he is," Oral Roberts head coach Russell Springmann said before the season began. "He's incredibly talented and he's also his harshest critic. Him maintaining a constant belief in himself is what's most important."
Despite the defeat, Oral Roberts showed again that it can get into its offensive game against power-conference opponents. The Golden Eagles are shooting a combined 46.5 percent from the field against its three major conference foes, with another ahead Sunday.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Oral Roberts 4-5
|76.4 PPG
|37.0 RPG
|13.0 APG
|Oklahoma State 4-5
|73.9 PPG
|41.7 RPG
|15.4 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|I. McBride
|9
|37.8
|18.8
|3.2
|3.3
|1.20
|0.10
|1.6
|41.4
|35.1
|88.6
|0.1
|3.1
|J. Bedford
|9
|29.1
|14.4
|6.6
|0.7
|0.40
|0.20
|1.0
|44.6
|45.7
|63.3
|1.9
|4.7
|E. Lawrence
|1
|17
|13.0
|2.0
|2.0
|1.00
|0.00
|2.0
|55.6
|42.9
|0.0
|0
|2
|K. Thompson
|9
|38.4
|12.6
|5.7
|4.2
|1.80
|0.30
|1.9
|40.0
|39.3
|57.9
|0.7
|5
|D. Weaver
|9
|32.4
|12.6
|4.4
|0.4
|0.80
|2.70
|0.7
|47.2
|34.5
|60.0
|1.1
|3.3
|P. Navarro
|1
|15
|7.0
|9.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|60.0
|50.0
|0.0
|4
|5
|J. Miller
|4
|22.3
|5.0
|1.3
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.8
|43.8
|28.6
|80.0
|0
|1.3
|S. Herron
|9
|17.3
|4.3
|3.3
|0.4
|0.20
|0.90
|0.6
|57.7
|33.3
|61.5
|1.3
|2
|T. Phipps
|9
|13.2
|3.9
|2.0
|1.1
|0.20
|0.20
|0.2
|50.0
|46.7
|100.0
|0.2
|1.8
|J. Jones
|8
|14.8
|3.4
|3.4
|0.8
|0.30
|0.40
|1.1
|64.7
|0.0
|62.5
|1.1
|2.3
|B. Moore
|4
|5.5
|3.0
|1.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.50
|0.0
|83.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0.8
|0.5
|S. Kruse
|1
|5
|2.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|J. Shannon
|1
|13
|2.0
|3.0
|3.0
|4.00
|0.00
|1.0
|16.7
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|1
|C. Amboree
|4
|8
|1.5
|1.0
|2.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|33.3
|0.0
|66.7
|0
|1
|Total
|9
|0.0
|76.4
|37.0
|13.0
|6.20
|5.00
|8.7
|45.0
|37.3
|72.0
|8.2
|26.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Small
|8
|32.3
|17.1
|5.1
|4.8
|1.00
|0.30
|2.6
|44.6
|41.9
|88.1
|0.5
|4.6
|B. Thompson
|6
|23.3
|10.5
|1.3
|1.3
|0.50
|0.00
|2.0
|41.0
|33.3
|45.5
|0.3
|1
|E. Dailey Jr.
|9
|26
|9.1
|6.0
|2.4
|1.00
|0.10
|1.3
|44.3
|28.6
|55.0
|1.6
|4.4
|J. Keller
|5
|16.2
|8.4
|2.2
|1.4
|0.20
|0.00
|1.6
|66.7
|50.0
|66.7
|0.6
|1.6
|M. Marsh
|8
|19.8
|8.0
|5.4
|1.5
|0.30
|0.60
|1.4
|56.0
|0.0
|57.1
|2.1
|3.3
|J. Wright
|9
|20.9
|7.6
|1.2
|1.4
|1.10
|0.00
|0.6
|32.8
|24.4
|92.9
|0.4
|0.8
|Q. Williams
|9
|30.3
|7.1
|6.2
|2.6
|1.10
|0.20
|2.0
|54.0
|50.0
|50.0
|2
|4.2
|B. Garrison
|9
|17.8
|5.1
|5.2
|0.9
|0.70
|1.70
|1.4
|51.3
|0.0
|46.2
|1.8
|3.4
|J. Hicklen
|9
|18.3
|5.1
|1.2
|0.7
|0.10
|0.10
|0.4
|34.1
|36.6
|25.0
|0.3
|0.9
|J. McBride
|7
|10.3
|3.9
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.6
|52.2
|33.3
|0.0
|0.6
|1.4
|C. Dow
|8
|11
|3.0
|1.6
|0.3
|0.60
|0.10
|0.4
|31.8
|33.3
|75.0
|0
|1.6
|I. Miranda
|1
|4
|2.0
|2.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|1
|W. Church
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Sager
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|9
|0.0
|73.9
|41.7
|15.4
|6.20
|3.20
|13.1
|44.9
|34.7
|64.4
|11.4
|26.7
