Wake Forest took on a new look with the recent addition of a player, but the Demon Deacons have other potent options as well.

It's a mystery where the production might come from for Wake Forest when Delaware State visits for Monday night's game in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Both teams have been off since Dec. 9. On that night, Wake Forest freshman guard Parker Friedrichsen poured in a season-high 19 points on 6-for-7 shooting, including 5-for-6 on 3-pointers, when the Demon Deacons won their fourth straight game by defeating visiting NJIT 83-59.

Friedrichsen might have been a surprising producer given the attention Wake Forest center Efton Reid, who was granted NCAA eligibility earlier in the month, had received as he began playing with his new team.

But the freshman's contributions were no surprise to Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes.

"Parker played very well not just shooting, but he defended, moved the ball, rebounded and he's just an outstanding player," Forbes said. "Parker is not a one-dimensional player at all. He's got a clip and he can shoot the ball."

Forbes said the Demon Deacons will need to work on getting Reid the ball in better positions. That was expected to be an emphasis during the layoff.

"There are a lot of things we can improve on," Forbes said.

Hunter Sallis (17.7 points per game), Kevin Miller (17.0) and Cameron Hildreth (16.6) are Wake's top three scorers, while Reid has averaged 6.0 points and 8.5 rebounds in two games.

Delaware State (6-7) hasn't played since a 62-61 loss to Longwood on Dec. 9 after its best 12-game start to a season in more than 20 years.

Delaware State's Martaz Robinson, who had 22 points in the most recent game, is the team's leading scorer with 18.2 points per game. The senior guard is also tops with 6.2 rebounds per game. Delaware State coach Stan Waterman praised Robinson in a social media video, saying he is "balling right now."

Deywilk Tavarez (10.0 points, 3.7 assists, 2.4 steals per game) has been one of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference's top rookies so far.

The Hornets were disruptive in the Longwood game, benefitting from 25 turnovers.

Delaware State already has lost to power-conference members Penn State and Texas. Two of the team's victories have come against non-Division I members.

