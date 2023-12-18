New-look Georgetown, Butler clash in Big East opener
Butler and Georgetown have shown marked improvement behind their respective casts of new players.
Both the Bulldogs (9-2) and Hoyas (7-4) have a better record through 11 games this season than they did at the same point a season ago.
Each team's fresh talent will get their first dose of Big East action when Butler hosts Georgetown on Tuesday in Indianapolis.
The Bulldogs' starting lineup has stayed the same all season and features four newcomers who are the team's top four scorers.
Michigan State transfer Pierre Brooks II leads Butler with 16.8 points per game ahead of fellow transfers Jahmyl Telfort (15.6), DJ Davis (12.0) and Posh Alexander (10.9).
Alexander has three years of Big East experience playing at St. John's.
Finley Bizjack and St. Francis transfer Landon Moore scored 17 and 10 points off the bench, respectively, in the Bulldogs' 96-70 home win over Saginaw Valley State on Friday.
Butler leads the Big East with 22.7 bench points per game, and consistent production from reserves like Bizjack and Moore will be vital for the Bulldogs to improve on last year's 6-14 conference record.
"It's going to be a war every night for the next two, three months," Moore said. "We're excited and ready to go."
The Hoyas' starting five has fluctuated as first-year coach Ed Cooley continues to evaluate which combination of Georgetown's new arrivals performs best.
Transfers Dontrez Styles (15.2 points per game) and Supreme Cook (10.7 points, 8.6 rebounds) have started every game, while returning guard Jay Heath (9.5 points) has made nine starts.
Freshman Rowan Brumbaugh (9.8 points) has started the Hoyas' last two contests in place of Jayden Epps (illness), who leads the Big East with 18.9 points per game.
Brumbaugh paced Georgetown's starters at Notre Dame on Saturday with 15 points, including his last-second shot that forced overtime. The Hoyas outlasted the Fighting Irish 72-68 to match Georgetown's win total from last season, which included a Big East-worst 2-18 conference mark.
"I'm proud of our men for how resilient we were," Cooley said on Saturday. "... We were able to finish a game."
Butler and Georgetown split two meetings last season, with each squad winning on the other's home court.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Georgetown 7-4
|76.6 PPG
|41.3 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Butler 9-2
|84.7 PPG
|41.6 RPG
|16.4 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Epps
|9
|32.8
|18.9
|2.2
|4.7
|0.40
|0.60
|4.1
|46.3
|41.0
|75.0
|0.1
|2.1
|D. Styles
|11
|34.1
|15.2
|6.4
|1.0
|0.40
|0.80
|1.5
|44.7
|40.0
|75.5
|2.6
|3.7
|I. Massoud
|5
|33
|10.8
|6.0
|1.2
|1.60
|1.40
|2.2
|28.8
|37.1
|87.5
|1.4
|4.6
|S. Cook
|11
|29.1
|10.7
|8.6
|0.4
|0.80
|0.80
|1.7
|62.9
|0.0
|52.6
|3.6
|5
|R. Brumbaugh
|10
|25.1
|9.8
|3.0
|3.0
|1.80
|0.10
|2.6
|42.3
|29.4
|80.0
|0.4
|2.6
|J. Heath
|11
|28.3
|9.5
|3.6
|2.8
|0.70
|0.10
|1.4
|37.4
|36.2
|73.1
|0.3
|3.4
|D. Fielder
|11
|16
|5.5
|4.2
|0.9
|0.30
|0.40
|0.5
|51.2
|42.1
|57.1
|1.3
|2.9
|W. Bristol Jr.
|11
|19.1
|5.0
|3.2
|1.0
|1.20
|0.60
|0.5
|41.0
|26.7
|79.2
|1
|2.2
|C. Bacote
|8
|11.5
|1.1
|0.5
|1.9
|0.30
|0.00
|1.0
|57.1
|33.3
|0.0
|0.1
|0.4
|D. Grant
|3
|3.7
|1.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|R. Mutombo
|8
|4.6
|0.6
|1.6
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|42.9
|0.8
|0.9
|A. Montgomery
|1
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|11
|0.0
|76.6
|41.3
|14.5
|6.30
|3.90
|13.9
|44.4
|37.1
|69.7
|12.4
|25.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|P. Brooks II
|11
|32.2
|16.8
|3.7
|1.3
|0.40
|0.20
|1.0
|51.5
|40.9
|64.3
|0.7
|3
|J. Telfort
|11
|31.6
|15.6
|4.8
|3.3
|1.30
|0.30
|1.4
|48.9
|42.4
|84.8
|1.2
|3.6
|D. Davis
|11
|28.1
|12.0
|3.2
|2.5
|1.00
|0.00
|1.6
|41.9
|36.8
|94.3
|0.3
|2.9
|P. Alexander
|11
|29.4
|10.9
|4.2
|5.3
|1.90
|0.00
|2.5
|44.6
|22.2
|77.4
|1.5
|2.7
|A. Screen
|11
|13.4
|7.8
|5.5
|0.1
|0.20
|0.50
|1.2
|71.4
|0.0
|64.0
|1.8
|3.6
|J. Thomas
|11
|20.6
|5.7
|6.6
|0.6
|0.50
|1.40
|0.5
|47.5
|14.3
|85.7
|1.4
|5.3
|L. Moore
|11
|17.8
|4.9
|1.8
|1.3
|0.40
|0.00
|1.3
|42.5
|32.0
|70.6
|0.1
|1.7
|F. Bizjack
|11
|14.3
|4.2
|1.0
|1.4
|0.30
|0.20
|0.7
|39.5
|29.2
|81.8
|0.1
|0.9
|C. Turnbull
|9
|11.6
|4.1
|2.2
|0.2
|0.60
|1.80
|0.3
|51.9
|42.9
|100.0
|0.4
|1.8
|A. Cassia
|1
|14
|3.0
|4.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|16.7
|0.0
|100.0
|3
|1
|B. Kapke
|8
|8.9
|2.9
|2.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.10
|0.3
|50.0
|33.3
|83.3
|0.6
|1.9
|E. McComb
|5
|2.2
|2.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|A. Gavalas
|5
|1.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Mulloy
|4
|1.8
|0.0
|0.8
|0.5
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.8
|Total
|11
|0.0
|84.7
|41.6
|16.4
|6.40
|4.10
|11.1
|48.4
|35.7
|78.5
|10.2
|28.2
-
HAMP
BGSU11
10154 O/U
-12
11:00am
-
TOCCF
GAST8
23
11:00am
-
SAM
VALP0
0157 O/U
+8.5
2:00pm
-
WILEY
SOU0
0
3:00pm
-
CIT
ND0
0128.5 O/U
-9
6:00pm ACCN
-
FGCU
GASO0
0140.5 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm
-
NIAG
BING0
0145.5 O/U
-5.5
6:07pm
-
GTWN
BUT0
0149 O/U
-11
6:30pm FS1
-
MORE
IND0
0141 O/U
-12
6:30pm BTN
-
BRSC
KNSW0
0
7:00pm
-
BRDG
GMU0
0
7:00pm
-
COPP
20JMAD0
0149.5 O/U
-28
7:00pm ESP+
-
COR
SIEN0
0151.5 O/U
+13
7:00pm
-
DAVP
CMU0
0
7:00pm
-
FLA
MICH0
0158 O/U
+3
7:00pm ESPN
-
GWEB
CHAT0
0146 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
MRMK
CINCY0
0141.5 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
M-OH
WRST0
0157 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
UNCG
HIPT0
0149.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
NE
CCSU0
0140.5 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm
-
PRES
FURM0
0155 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
QUEEN
MER0
0149.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
SHU
ALB0
0152 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
STET
FIU0
0148 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TNST
INST0
0158 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm
-
TROY
25MISS0
0146 O/U
-13
7:00pm ESP+
-
USC
ALST0
0149.5 O/U
+17.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
22UVA
23MEM0
0132.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
WCU
VAN0
0140.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm SECN
-
WINT
SC0
0141 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
NMST
SFA0
0145.5 O/U
-11
7:30pm ESP+
-
SONO
NW ST0
0
7:30pm
-
ALCN
DRKE0
0151 O/U
-21.5
8:00pm
-
CHSO
LCHI0
0137.5 O/U
-17.5
8:00pm
-
HOUC
SMU0
0152 O/U
-27
8:00pm ESP+
-
JNBW
ORU0
0
8:00pm
-
LIND
MOSU0
0142.5 O/U
-17.5
8:00pm
-
MVSU
TLSA0
0134 O/U
-24.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
NDST
SIU0
0136 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
STFRIS
SNIND0
0
8:00pm
-
UNF
FSU0
0152 O/U
-16
8:00pm ACCN
-
6MARQ
PROV0
0146.5 O/U
+4.5
8:30pm FS1
-
NICH
MD0
0141.5 O/U
-19
8:30pm BTN
-
MONT
UCD0
0146 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm
-
SUU
MTST0
0146.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm
-
CSN
UCLA0
0138.5 O/U
-17.5
10:00pm PACN
-
CSDOMIN
LBSU0
0
10:00pm
-
MTSU
SMC0
0121.5 O/U
-15
10:00pm ESP+
-
SDAK
CSUB0
0143 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
STKATH
SDSU0
0
10:00pm
-
WKY
CABP0
0146.5 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm