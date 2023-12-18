Indiana brushes off missed opportunity, takes on Morehead State
Trey Galloway had the best game of his career Saturday, but he needed to make one more shot.
Galloway's career-high 28 points weren't quite good enough for Indiana to beat No. 2 Kansas as his potential go-ahead 3-pointer in the last minute went begging in a 75-71 loss.
He and the Hoosiers will try to return to the win column against Morehead State Tuesday night in Bloomington, Ind.
Galloway canned 12 of 17 shots from the field, consistently getting to the bucket while mixing in a pair of 3s, including one that got Indiana (7-3) within 71-69. But the 3-pointer he most wanted to hit banged off the back rim and the Jayhawks made clinching free throws right after that.
"I thought it was good," Galloway said. "Not all shots fall. Next opportunity I get, I'm going to shoot it again and make sure I make it. I gotta keep trusting my work because I work hard for this. I know I'm going to be able to make shots."
Oregon transfer Kel'el Ware, a 7-foot center who grabbed 15 rebounds against Kansas, is the team's leading scorer at 16.1 ppg on 56.3 percent field goal shooting. Malik Reneau adds 14.6 ppg.
Morehead State (8-3) is coming off a 102-33 pasting of NAIA member St. Mary-Of-The-Woods, putting five players in double figures. Riley Minix enjoyed his fourth double-double with 24 points, 18 in the first half, and 11 rebounds.
Kalil Thomas added 19 points and Drew Thelwell dished out a career-high 13 assists, three shy of the school record. In winning their sixth straight game, the Eagles earned a 69-27 advantage on the boards, grabbing 25 offensive rebounds.
Minix leads four players in double figures for Morehead State at 17.5 ppg while also averaging 8.5 rebounds. Jordan Lathon adds 12.5 ppg and Thelwell scores 11.8 to go along with 5.0 assists. Thomas chips in 11.5 ppg.
The Eagles' losses have all been to power-conference programs -- Alabama, Purdue and Penn State.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Morehead State 8-3
|76.8 PPG
|43.8 RPG
|15.8 APG
|Indiana 7-3
|74.0 PPG
|37.0 RPG
|13.9 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Minix
|11
|30.5
|17.5
|8.5
|2.7
|1.50
|1.30
|2.6
|49.3
|29.5
|86.1
|3
|5.5
|J. Lathon
|11
|25.8
|12.5
|6.4
|1.7
|0.50
|0.20
|1.8
|47.4
|42.2
|52.4
|1
|5.4
|D. Thelwell
|11
|31.6
|11.8
|2.5
|4.8
|0.80
|0.30
|2.4
|47.7
|38.8
|79.4
|0.5
|1.9
|K. Thomas
|11
|29.5
|11.5
|4.4
|1.5
|0.50
|0.40
|1.2
|48.9
|43.9
|81.8
|0.9
|3.5
|E. Ricks III
|11
|22.8
|8.0
|5.8
|1.5
|0.50
|1.40
|1.7
|47.6
|36.7
|68.0
|1.9
|3.9
|D. Miles
|10
|21.6
|5.6
|6.6
|0.7
|0.20
|1.00
|0.8
|69.4
|0.0
|50.0
|2.7
|3.9
|T. Scott
|7
|14.4
|4.6
|0.9
|1.7
|0.70
|0.30
|1.3
|42.9
|22.2
|50.0
|0
|0.9
|J. Morton
|11
|13.4
|2.6
|1.6
|1.5
|0.30
|0.10
|0.8
|29.4
|11.8
|77.8
|0.6
|1
|Z. Iyeyemi
|11
|10
|2.4
|2.1
|0.2
|0.30
|0.50
|0.6
|42.1
|0.0
|41.7
|1
|1.1
|G. Marshall
|9
|8.2
|2.4
|1.3
|0.2
|0.20
|0.20
|0.4
|38.9
|44.4
|100.0
|0.3
|1
|B. Dingess
|4
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|66.7
|66.7
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|11
|0.0
|76.8
|43.8
|15.8
|5.30
|5.30
|14.0
|47.9
|37.0
|68.1
|13.3
|28.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Ware
|10
|31.4
|16.1
|9.8
|1.8
|0.90
|1.40
|1.5
|56.3
|42.9
|72.2
|1.8
|8
|M. Reneau
|10
|27.6
|14.6
|4.7
|2.9
|0.50
|1.00
|2.9
|55.9
|27.3
|69.0
|1.4
|3.3
|T. Galloway
|10
|32.4
|10.7
|2.2
|2.9
|0.60
|0.20
|1.7
|49.4
|19.2
|55.2
|0.7
|1.5
|X. Johnson
|6
|24.5
|10.5
|2.2
|2.3
|0.70
|0.30
|1.7
|48.6
|50.0
|80.0
|0.3
|1.8
|M. Mgbako
|10
|21.9
|9.1
|3.8
|1.3
|0.60
|0.10
|1.3
|41.4
|24.2
|96.2
|0.9
|2.9
|A. Walker
|10
|14.3
|6.0
|2.8
|0.5
|0.20
|0.60
|0.7
|54.1
|0.0
|80.0
|0.8
|2
|C. Gunn
|10
|12.9
|3.2
|0.9
|0.3
|1.30
|0.20
|0.8
|30.6
|33.3
|63.6
|0
|0.9
|K. Banks
|10
|12.7
|2.9
|2.3
|0.9
|0.40
|0.50
|0.6
|42.9
|30.0
|28.6
|0.8
|1.5
|P. Sparks
|8
|8.3
|2.8
|1.9
|0.1
|0.10
|0.30
|0.5
|47.1
|0.0
|31.6
|0.6
|1.3
|G. Cupps
|10
|23.2
|2.7
|2.1
|1.5
|1.00
|0.00
|1.1
|33.3
|33.3
|87.5
|0.1
|2
|A. Leal
|3
|7.7
|0.7
|0.7
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.7
|Total
|10
|0.0
|74.0
|37.0
|13.9
|6.00
|4.40
|12.7
|48.7
|28.5
|70.0
|8.4
|25.9
-
HAMP
BGSU11
10154 O/U
-12
11:00am
-
TOCCF
GAST8
23
11:00am
-
SAM
VALP0
0157 O/U
+8.5
2:00pm
-
WILEY
SOU0
0
3:00pm
-
CIT
ND0
0128.5 O/U
-9
6:00pm ACCN
-
FGCU
GASO0
0140.5 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm
-
NIAG
BING0
0145.5 O/U
-5.5
6:07pm
-
GTWN
BUT0
0149 O/U
-11
6:30pm FS1
-
MORE
IND0
0141 O/U
-12
6:30pm BTN
-
BRSC
KNSW0
0
7:00pm
-
BRDG
GMU0
0
7:00pm
-
COPP
20JMAD0
0149.5 O/U
-28
7:00pm ESP+
-
COR
SIEN0
0151.5 O/U
+13
7:00pm
-
DAVP
CMU0
0
7:00pm
-
FLA
MICH0
0158 O/U
+3
7:00pm ESPN
-
GWEB
CHAT0
0146 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
MRMK
CINCY0
0141.5 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
M-OH
WRST0
0157 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
UNCG
HIPT0
0149.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
NE
CCSU0
0140.5 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm
-
PRES
FURM0
0155 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
QUEEN
MER0
0149.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
SHU
ALB0
0152 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
STET
FIU0
0148 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TNST
INST0
0158 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm
-
TROY
25MISS0
0146 O/U
-13
7:00pm ESP+
-
USC
ALST0
0149.5 O/U
+17.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
22UVA
23MEM0
0132.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
WCU
VAN0
0140.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm SECN
-
WINT
SC0
0141 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
NMST
SFA0
0145.5 O/U
-11
7:30pm ESP+
-
SONO
NW ST0
0
7:30pm
-
ALCN
DRKE0
0151 O/U
-21.5
8:00pm
-
CHSO
LCHI0
0137.5 O/U
-17.5
8:00pm
-
HOUC
SMU0
0152 O/U
-27
8:00pm ESP+
-
JNBW
ORU0
0
8:00pm
-
LIND
MOSU0
0142.5 O/U
-17.5
8:00pm
-
MVSU
TLSA0
0134 O/U
-24.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
NDST
SIU0
0136 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
STFRIS
SNIND0
0
8:00pm
-
UNF
FSU0
0152 O/U
-16
8:00pm ACCN
-
6MARQ
PROV0
0146.5 O/U
+4.5
8:30pm FS1
-
NICH
MD0
0141.5 O/U
-19
8:30pm BTN
-
MONT
UCD0
0146 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm
-
SUU
MTST0
0146.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm
-
CSN
UCLA0
0138.5 O/U
-17.5
10:00pm PACN
-
CSDOMIN
LBSU0
0
10:00pm
-
MTSU
SMC0
0121.5 O/U
-15
10:00pm ESP+
-
SDAK
CSUB0
0143 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
STKATH
SDSU0
0
10:00pm
-
WKY
CABP0
0146.5 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm