USC, Bronny James hope to return to winning ways at Alabama State
The comeback of Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, from cardiac arrest in July is a remarkable story.
But James and his Southern California teammates are now focused on getting back into the win column.
The Trojans will try to snap a three-game skid Tuesday night in Montgomery, Ala., in a nonconference contest against Alabama State.
USC (5-5) couldn't crack the code in a high-profile matchup Sunday at Auburn, losing 91-75 in a game that wasn't that close. The Tigers led by 23 with less than 10 minutes left and cruised, as the Trojans made only 40 percent of their shots and coughed up 15 turnovers.
James, playing his second game after being cleared for competition earlier this month, contributed five points and two rebounds in 14 minutes.
"He's come back and he gave us good minutes. He plays very hard," USC coach Andy Enfield said. "He's just a freshman and he's been out five months. It's very, very challenging for him but we anticipate he'll be a much better player by the middle of the season than he is now."
Boogie Ellis, who scored 22 at Auburn, is averaging 21.4 ppg for the Trojans.
Alabama State (4-5) is coming off a 74-56 defeat Wednesday night at LSU. After leading 34-30 at halftime, the Hornets were stomped in the second half, foiling their hopes of upsetting a Power 6 team on the road.
TJ Madlock scored 18 points for Alabama State, upping his team-high scoring average to 16.1 ppg. CJ Hines is averaging 12.4 points and Isaiah Range is scoring 12 points per game. The Hornets average nearly 75 points despite making just 38.8 percent of their field goal attempts.
Alabama State has been competitive in losses at unbeaten Ole Miss and Memphis, both of which are in this week's Top 25.
This is part of the second year that Pac-12 schools have committed to nonconference games at SWAC schools as part of the Legacy Series.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|USC 5-5
|78.5 PPG
|41.1 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Alabama State 4-5
|74.8 PPG
|47.6 RPG
|12.7 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Ellis
|9
|35.6
|21.4
|4.3
|3.3
|1.60
|0.00
|1.8
|47.1
|45.9
|75.6
|0.3
|4
|I. Collier
|10
|29.6
|16.6
|2.7
|4.1
|1.40
|0.30
|4.4
|49.6
|33.3
|68.2
|0.9
|1.8
|K. Johnson
|8
|30
|11.5
|5.3
|2.9
|2.50
|0.90
|2.3
|39.0
|28.6
|75.0
|0.4
|4.9
|V. Iwuchukwu
|8
|16.1
|6.9
|4.9
|0.3
|0.10
|0.50
|1.1
|59.4
|0.0
|70.8
|2.4
|2.5
|O. Sellers
|10
|16.4
|6.2
|1.3
|0.7
|0.40
|0.00
|0.5
|45.1
|32.0
|80.0
|0.3
|1
|J. Morgan
|10
|21.1
|5.6
|4.8
|0.6
|0.20
|2.60
|1.2
|67.7
|0.0
|66.7
|1.7
|3.1
|D. Rodman
|9
|23.8
|5.4
|3.6
|1.2
|0.40
|0.20
|1.1
|31.0
|37.5
|82.4
|1.6
|2
|B. James
|2
|15
|4.5
|2.5
|1.0
|1.00
|0.50
|0.5
|28.6
|20.0
|66.7
|0
|2.5
|H. Hornery
|10
|19.2
|3.9
|4.1
|0.9
|0.30
|0.60
|0.7
|24.4
|22.6
|80.0
|1
|3.1
|K. Wright
|10
|10.5
|3.4
|2.9
|0.6
|0.10
|0.10
|0.6
|58.3
|0.0
|85.7
|1.1
|1.8
|A. Page
|10
|12
|2.8
|2.1
|0.5
|0.30
|0.10
|0.7
|40.0
|14.3
|50.0
|0.9
|1.2
|B. Gardner
|1
|4
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Z. Brooker
|2
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Plough
|2
|0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|10
|0.0
|78.5
|41.1
|14.2
|6.80
|5.10
|13.9
|45.3
|34.6
|71.8
|11.5
|25.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Madlock
|9
|29
|16.1
|5.2
|2.4
|1.90
|0.30
|1.3
|42.3
|28.6
|70.7
|0.6
|4.7
|D. Bass
|2
|19.5
|16.0
|8.0
|1.5
|2.00
|2.00
|2.0
|56.0
|27.3
|100.0
|2.5
|5.5
|C. Hines
|9
|28.9
|12.4
|3.0
|4.0
|1.40
|0.10
|1.1
|39.3
|43.6
|78.1
|0.7
|2.3
|I. Range
|5
|31.8
|12.0
|2.6
|1.6
|0.00
|0.00
|0.8
|36.8
|34.1
|66.7
|0.2
|2.4
|S. Smith
|9
|18
|6.4
|2.8
|1.6
|0.80
|0.10
|1.4
|37.3
|16.7
|85.7
|0.9
|1.9
|A. Knox
|9
|16.1
|6.3
|2.6
|1.1
|0.90
|0.00
|0.7
|29.0
|30.4
|70.0
|1.2
|1.3
|E. Coleman
|9
|18.8
|5.7
|3.3
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|1.4
|33.3
|33.3
|83.3
|1.4
|1.9
|J. Walker
|9
|19.7
|5.6
|3.8
|0.1
|0.60
|0.60
|0.7
|38.5
|35.0
|60.0
|1.1
|2.7
|K. Parker
|8
|11.4
|5.5
|1.6
|0.9
|0.40
|0.00
|0.4
|46.7
|35.7
|78.6
|0.1
|1.5
|M. Octave
|9
|15.8
|3.7
|3.6
|0.8
|1.00
|0.60
|1.3
|33.3
|31.3
|85.7
|1.4
|2.1
|U. Okon
|8
|14.4
|2.8
|6.3
|0.3
|0.40
|0.50
|1.5
|47.1
|0.0
|46.2
|3.5
|2.8
|J. Williams
|3
|5.7
|1.7
|2.3
|0.0
|0.00
|1.30
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.7
|1.7
|L. Coleman
|3
|3.7
|0.7
|1.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|1
|D. Reed
|7
|10.6
|0.3
|2.1
|0.1
|0.10
|0.30
|0.1
|11.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.9
|1.3
|Total
|9
|0.0
|74.8
|47.6
|12.7
|8.00
|3.20
|11.2
|38.8
|33.2
|72.6
|14.9
|27.6
-
HAMP
BGSU11
10154 O/U
-12
11:00am
-
TOCCF
GAST10
27
11:00am
-
SAM
VALP0
0157 O/U
+8.5
2:00pm
-
WILEY
SOU0
0
3:00pm
-
CIT
ND0
0128.5 O/U
-9
6:00pm ACCN
-
FGCU
GASO0
0140.5 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm
-
NIAG
BING0
0145.5 O/U
-5.5
6:07pm
-
GTWN
BUT0
0149 O/U
-11
6:30pm FS1
-
MORE
IND0
0141 O/U
-12
6:30pm BTN
-
BRSC
KNSW0
0
7:00pm
-
BRDG
GMU0
0
7:00pm
-
COPP
20JMAD0
0149.5 O/U
-28
7:00pm ESP+
-
COR
SIEN0
0151.5 O/U
+13
7:00pm
-
DAVP
CMU0
0
7:00pm
-
FLA
MICH0
0158 O/U
+3
7:00pm ESPN
-
GWEB
CHAT0
0146 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
MRMK
CINCY0
0141.5 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
M-OH
WRST0
0157 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
UNCG
HIPT0
0149.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
NE
CCSU0
0140.5 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm
-
PRES
FURM0
0155 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
QUEEN
MER0
0149.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
SHU
ALB0
0152 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
STET
FIU0
0148 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TNST
INST0
0158 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm
-
TROY
25MISS0
0146 O/U
-13
7:00pm ESP+
-
USC
ALST0
0149.5 O/U
+17.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
22UVA
23MEM0
0132.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
WCU
VAN0
0140.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm SECN
-
WINT
SC0
0141 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
NMST
SFA0
0145.5 O/U
-11
7:30pm ESP+
-
SONO
NW ST0
0
7:30pm
-
ALCN
DRKE0
0151 O/U
-21.5
8:00pm
-
CHSO
LCHI0
0137.5 O/U
-17.5
8:00pm
-
HOUC
SMU0
0152 O/U
-27
8:00pm ESP+
-
JNBW
ORU0
0
8:00pm
-
LIND
MOSU0
0142.5 O/U
-17.5
8:00pm
-
MVSU
TLSA0
0134 O/U
-24.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
NDST
SIU0
0136 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
STFRIS
SNIND0
0
8:00pm
-
UNF
FSU0
0152 O/U
-16
8:00pm ACCN
-
6MARQ
PROV0
0146.5 O/U
+4.5
8:30pm FS1
-
NICH
MD0
0141.5 O/U
-19
8:30pm BTN
-
MONT
UCD0
0146 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm
-
SUU
MTST0
0146.5 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm
-
CSN
UCLA0
0138.5 O/U
-17.5
10:00pm PACN
-
CSDOMIN
LBSU0
0
10:00pm
-
MTSU
SMC0
0121.5 O/U
-15
10:00pm ESP+
-
SDAK
CSUB0
0143 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
STKATH
SDSU0
0
10:00pm
-
WKY
CABP0
0146.5 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm