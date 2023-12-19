Vanderbilt (4-6) hopes to snap a two-game losing streak when it hosts Western Carolina (8-2) in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday.

The Commodores rank 302nd in the NCAA's NET rankings released Monday. Since beating Central Arkansas on Nov. 17, Vanderbilt has lost five of six, that only win coming Dec. 2 against Alabama A&M.

Making matters worse, Vanderbilt lost starting forward Colin Smith, the Commodores' leading rebounder (6.6 rpg) and fifth-leading scorer (7.1 ppg), to an injury in Saturday's 76-54 loss to host Texas Tech.

"The early signs -- I haven't gotten complete confirmation from it -- but it looks like it's a significant Achilles injury," coach Jerry Stackhouse said on Saturday night.

Smith's absence would further hinder a defense that ranks 295th in Ken Pomeroy's adjusted defensive efficiency rankings.

Point guard Ezra Manjon has been one of the Commodores' few bright spots, leading the team in scoring (14.9 ppg), assists (4.0), free-throw percentage (87.0) and minutes (29.9).

The Catamounts, meanwhile, ride a two-game winning streak into the matchup. Vonterius Woolbright leads WCU in scoring (21.5), rebounding (11.8), assists (5.2) and minutes (34.4).

Woolbright had 15 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists in Saturday's 70-53 win at USC Upstate (which Vanderbilt defeated 74-67 on Nov. 10), the seventh double-double this season for the preseason Southern Conference player of the year.

The 53 points allowed Saturday marked a season low for WCU.

"We're a defensive program," Woolbright said after the previous Saturday's 78-63 win over UNC Asheville. "Defense first. Everything else comes into place. Get stops and get out and hoop."

However, the Catamounts have been better offensively (112th in Pomeroy's adjusted offensive efficiency) than on defense (180) thanks to four players who average double-figure scoring, a list including DJ Campbell (11.9), Tre Jackson (11.6) and Russell Jones Jr. (10.9).

Western Carolina is 4-2 on the road, including a 71-61 defeat of Notre Dame on Nov. 11.

