Pitt leaning on defense as 11-1 Purdue Fort Wayne visits
For all the attention Pitt's offense has received -- and deservedly so -- the Panthers have proven to have a defense that's hard to figure out.
Pitt (8-3) will hope to stay strong on both ends of the floor when it welcomes its final nonconference opponent of the regular season, Purdue Fort Wayne (11-1), on Wednesday night.
An 86-50 home win over South Carolina State Saturday marked the fifth time this season that the Panthers allowed 60 points or fewer. They rank second in the Atlantic Coast Conference in scoring defense (64.8 points per game) and field goal percentage (39.5 percent).
The defense was a constant against the Bulldogs as the offense had to find its groove.
"I thought it took us about 16 minutes to get into the rhythm of the game," Pitt coach Jeff Capel said. "To get the (final) exams out and not having competition for a week, I thought we defended well throughout. ... I thought we did a much better job of finding a rhythm offensively in the second half."
Blake Hinson has paced Pitt in scoring in each of the last five contests, including a 19-point effort in the team's last time out. He's tied for 11th in the nation in scoring average (21.6) and is second in 3-pointers made (45).
Purdue Fort Wayne is entering off an 86-63 victory over Bethune-Cookman Saturday, its sixth win in a row. Led by Jalen Jackson's 17 points, all five Mastodon starters scored in double figures in that win. Rasheed Bello averages 15.0 points and 4.1 assists per game to lead the team.
The Mastodons take care of the basketball, boasting the best turnover margin (plus-8.6) in the country. They also rank 11th in the nation in scoring margin (plus-19.4).
Purdue Fort Wayne is guided by coach Jon Coffman, who has the most victories in the program's history.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|PFW 11-1
|86.8 PPG
|35.9 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Pittsburgh 8-3
|82.8 PPG
|44.2 RPG
|16.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Bello
|12
|28.8
|15.0
|3.2
|4.1
|1.70
|0.40
|2.2
|44.1
|32.6
|79.6
|0.6
|2.6
|A. Roberts
|12
|30.9
|14.9
|5.4
|1.4
|2.50
|0.90
|2.2
|50.0
|30.6
|74.4
|1
|4.4
|J. Jackson
|12
|26.2
|14.7
|3.8
|2.3
|1.00
|0.30
|1.6
|53.2
|42.3
|72.3
|0.3
|3.6
|Q. Morton-Robertson
|12
|29.3
|12.9
|2.8
|2.8
|1.80
|0.00
|0.9
|48.5
|48.5
|88.0
|0.3
|2.4
|M. Nelson
|12
|18.3
|8.0
|3.2
|0.4
|0.30
|0.30
|0.2
|49.3
|47.5
|0.0
|0.8
|2.4
|C. Hadnot II
|12
|20.4
|7.7
|1.3
|1.9
|0.50
|0.20
|0.8
|37.8
|25.0
|68.4
|0.4
|0.9
|E. Mulder
|12
|23.8
|6.5
|6.7
|0.3
|1.60
|0.90
|0.8
|78.3
|0.0
|26.1
|2.6
|4.1
|J. DeJurnett
|12
|11.3
|2.7
|2.7
|0.0
|0.40
|0.10
|0.3
|71.4
|0.0
|25.0
|1
|1.7
|K. Thurmon
|7
|4.4
|2.7
|0.3
|1.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|63.6
|100.0
|75.0
|0.1
|0.1
|D. Whitaker
|11
|7.4
|2.5
|1.4
|0.4
|0.40
|0.00
|0.4
|36.8
|33.3
|88.9
|0.2
|1.2
|K. Dukes
|6
|3.2
|1.0
|0.3
|0.2
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|40.0
|40.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|12
|0.0
|86.8
|35.9
|14.2
|10.30
|3.20
|9.6
|49.7
|39.0
|69.6
|8.4
|24.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Hinson
|11
|30.4
|21.6
|4.6
|1.0
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|49.4
|47.9
|67.3
|1.3
|3.4
|I. Leggett
|11
|29.8
|14.4
|6.4
|3.0
|1.50
|0.40
|1.8
|43.8
|30.8
|88.9
|1.6
|4.7
|C. Carrington
|11
|32
|14.0
|5.3
|5.7
|0.50
|0.10
|1.8
|42.2
|33.8
|78.6
|0.5
|4.8
|G. Diaz Graham
|11
|18
|7.4
|4.3
|1.3
|0.70
|0.80
|1.2
|56.6
|39.1
|57.1
|1.6
|2.6
|Z. Austin
|11
|22
|6.8
|5.4
|0.5
|0.80
|1.50
|0.4
|40.7
|20.7
|72.4
|1.2
|4.2
|F. Federiko
|11
|21.6
|5.6
|5.1
|0.9
|0.50
|1.60
|0.8
|63.2
|0.0
|41.2
|3
|2.1
|J. Diaz Graham
|10
|12.1
|4.6
|3.2
|1.0
|0.60
|0.40
|0.7
|45.2
|38.1
|76.9
|1.1
|2.1
|J. Lowe
|11
|14.4
|4.3
|1.4
|2.1
|0.50
|0.00
|1.1
|34.5
|23.8
|100.0
|0.1
|1.3
|M. Hueitt Jr.
|5
|7.8
|3.2
|0.6
|0.0
|0.40
|0.00
|0.0
|70.0
|40.0
|0.0
|0
|0.6
|W. Jeffress
|11
|15.7
|2.7
|2.9
|0.5
|1.10
|0.50
|0.4
|33.3
|27.3
|64.3
|1.1
|1.8
|K. Marshall
|5
|1.8
|0.8
|0.0
|0.4
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|25.0
|25.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|V. Stevenson
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|11
|0.0
|82.8
|44.2
|16.1
|6.80
|5.20
|9.4
|45.8
|36.2
|68.3
|12.8
|28.5
-
WIU
CARK0
0144.5 O/U
-2
1:00pm
-
BRYN
LIP0
0
3:00pm
-
LON
NCCU0
0138 O/U
+6
3:00pm
-
WOFF
OKST0
0144.5 O/U
-14
3:00pm ESP+
-
WOOD
UTM0
0
3:00pm
-
UCSD
CAL0
0144 O/U
-9
5:00pm
-
10BAYL
21DUKE0
0153.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESPN
-
DSU
ECU0
0139 O/U
-12
7:00pm ESP+
-
GRAM
SELA0
0138 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
PFW
PITT0
0156.5 O/U
-14
7:00pm ESP+
-
MTSM
UGA0
0142.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm ESP+
-
OAK
DAY0
0137 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
RAD
WV0
0139.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ESP+
-
RIDE
DEL0
0143 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
RMU
SFU0
0137.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
SDST
WYO0
0146.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
STL
NCST0
0149 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
5CONN
HALL0
0140.5 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
UVM
TOL0
0148.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
XAV
SJU0
0158 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm FS1
-
ARST
BELM0
0159 O/U
-4.5
7:30pm
-
UND
NEB0
0145.5 O/U
-18.5
7:30pm B1G+
-
UMKC
ETSU0
0138 O/U
-4.5
7:30pm
-
COOK
CHST0
0140.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
LIB
UTVA0
0131.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
PVAM
RICE0
0147 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
SHOU
GCU0
0145.5 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm
-
TNTC
EVAN0
0145 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
UMBC
IOWA0
0178 O/U
-26.5
8:00pm BTN
-
NW
ASU0
0138 O/U
+4
8:30pm ESP2
-
BELLAR
UTAH0
0141 O/U
-20.5
9:00pm PACN
-
JAST
15GONZ0
0153.5 O/U
-26.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
NNMX
DU0
0
9:00pm
-
NORF
UTEP0
0137.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm
-
NOVA
12CREI0
0141.5 O/U
-9
9:00pm FS1
-
UCI
NMEX0
0154 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm
-
11UNC
7OKLA0
0155.5 O/U
+3
9:00pm ESPN
-
HOW
UCSB0
0151 O/U
-9
10:00pm
-
LT
SEA0
0134.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
NAU
SF0
0136.5 O/U
-16.5
10:00pm
-
SACL
SJSU0
0147 O/U
+4
10:00pm
-
UOP
CSUF0
0137.5 O/U
-12.5
10:00pm
-
ALA
4ARIZ0
0175.5 O/U
-7
11:00pm ESPN