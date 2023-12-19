North Dakota seeks to find offense vs. defensive-minded Nebraska
Nebraska hosts North Dakota in a non-conference game in Lincoln, Neb., pitting two teams off to promising starts to the season.
The visiting Fighting Hawks (8-4) already have two wins on the road this season, most recently beating Utah Tech 79-62 on Saturday.
Sophomore guard Treysen Eaglestaff highlighted his career-high 28-point performance in that game by making 6 of 11 shots from 3-point range. He's shooting 38.4 percent from beyond the arc for the season.
That win also marked the season debut of guard Tyree Ihenacho, who played at North Dakota in 2020-21 before spending two seasons at James Madison. He'd been ruled ineligible by the NCAA as a two-time transfer, but a recent federal court ruling opened the door for him to play.
The Fighting Hawks will need everyone they can get to handle a Nebraska team that is coming off its best defensive performance of the season.
"It's a Big Ten team on the road," North Dakota coach Paul Sather said. "They're going to be bigger, physically, than us. They're going to be really athletic. Anytime you're playing a P5 school on the road ... if you're not ready to play, they'll magnify that."
The Cornhuskers (9-2) recorded a 62-46 victory at Kansas State on Sunday, holding their opponent nearly 35 points below their season scoring average entering the game. The 46 points were the fewest Nebraska had allowed since yielding 38 to Southwest Minnesota State on Dec. 29, 2018.
It helped to have two players with double-doubles including guard Juwan Gary, who had 13 points and a career-high 18 rebounds.
"Juwan Gary has such great instincts of knowing where the ball is coming off," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said of Gary, who had 11 offensive boards.
North Dakota's only other game this season against a power-conference opponent was a season-opening 110-68 loss at Iowa. Its last win against a power foe was a 75-74 victory at Nebraska on Dec. 21, 2019.
A win for Nebraska would get it to 10 before Christmas for the first time since 2018-19, the last season it finished with a winning record.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|North Dakota 8-4
|75.3 PPG
|40.9 RPG
|12.7 APG
|Nebraska 9-2
|75.9 PPG
|45.3 RPG
|15.4 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Omot
|12
|33.4
|16.2
|4.2
|2.0
|0.40
|0.90
|1.3
|39.4
|23.0
|70.0
|1.3
|2.8
|T. Eaglestaff
|12
|30.2
|15.5
|2.4
|2.0
|0.80
|0.40
|1.7
|43.4
|38.4
|80.8
|0.4
|2
|T. Tsartsidze
|12
|27.5
|10.3
|4.5
|0.7
|0.90
|0.40
|1.7
|47.4
|29.7
|76.9
|1.8
|2.7
|T. Ihenacho
|1
|22
|9.0
|3.0
|4.0
|1.00
|0.00
|2.0
|28.6
|0.0
|71.4
|0
|3
|A. Kuljuhovic
|12
|20.2
|8.2
|7.3
|1.0
|0.70
|0.40
|1.3
|67.3
|60.0
|71.0
|2.3
|4.9
|E. King
|12
|25.3
|6.8
|5.0
|2.3
|1.50
|0.50
|1.8
|38.2
|35.5
|57.1
|0.6
|4.4
|E. Brooks
|11
|21.3
|5.2
|3.3
|1.5
|0.50
|0.00
|1.4
|64.7
|0.0
|61.9
|0.7
|2.5
|D. Mayar
|11
|15.5
|5.0
|4.4
|0.2
|0.80
|0.60
|1.0
|43.8
|33.3
|61.5
|1.5
|2.8
|B. Mathews
|7
|10
|4.6
|1.9
|0.9
|0.00
|0.10
|0.4
|70.6
|0.0
|88.9
|1.1
|0.7
|B. Danielson
|10
|19.4
|4.2
|2.8
|1.9
|0.80
|0.00
|0.4
|37.1
|25.0
|62.5
|0.5
|2.3
|M. Mara
|9
|7.8
|2.6
|1.3
|0.8
|0.40
|0.20
|0.4
|36.0
|26.7
|100.0
|0.4
|0.9
|D. Hong
|6
|4.5
|0.5
|0.8
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|16.7
|33.3
|0.0
|0.5
|0.3
|Total
|12
|0.0
|75.3
|40.9
|12.7
|6.60
|3.50
|11.7
|44.9
|31.0
|69.5
|11.4
|26.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Gary
|8
|26.6
|14.5
|6.8
|1.1
|1.40
|0.80
|1.0
|54.8
|35.7
|70.0
|3
|3.8
|B. Williams
|11
|27.1
|13.6
|5.0
|2.3
|0.60
|0.80
|1.5
|45.0
|39.5
|85.4
|1.2
|3.8
|K. Tominaga
|9
|25.2
|13.4
|2.0
|1.1
|1.20
|0.00
|0.8
|44.0
|35.2
|81.5
|0.2
|1.8
|R. Mast
|11
|29.3
|13.0
|9.9
|3.0
|0.10
|0.20
|1.6
|46.0
|33.3
|87.1
|3
|6.9
|J. Allick
|10
|23.5
|6.4
|5.0
|1.0
|0.50
|0.30
|1.3
|40.9
|22.2
|74.3
|2.2
|2.8
|C. Wilcher
|11
|16.4
|6.1
|1.8
|1.0
|0.20
|0.40
|0.5
|42.6
|32.4
|83.3
|0.7
|1.1
|J. Lawrence
|11
|25.6
|5.5
|4.2
|2.9
|0.60
|0.00
|2.3
|32.8
|23.5
|69.2
|0.5
|3.6
|E. Rice
|8
|8.4
|4.1
|1.1
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.3
|42.9
|42.9
|64.3
|0.3
|0.9
|S. Hoiberg
|11
|16.9
|3.9
|2.3
|1.1
|0.80
|0.20
|0.5
|41.2
|42.1
|58.3
|0.5
|1.8
|J. Coleman
|9
|13.2
|2.1
|2.2
|2.2
|0.20
|0.10
|1.2
|18.5
|12.5
|63.6
|0.1
|2.1
|M. Diop
|6
|4.2
|1.2
|1.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.7
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.2
|0.8
|J. Grace III
|5
|2
|0.8
|0.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0
|C. Jacobsen
|6
|4
|0.8
|0.2
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|66.7
|0.0
|25.0
|0
|0.2
|H. Burt
|4
|1.5
|0.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|11
|0.0
|75.9
|45.3
|15.4
|5.10
|2.80
|10.7
|43.5
|33.0
|74.2
|12.4
|29.2
-
WIU
CARK0
0144.5 O/U
-2
1:00pm
-
BRYN
LIP0
0
3:00pm
-
LON
NCCU0
0138 O/U
+6
3:00pm
-
WOFF
OKST0
0144.5 O/U
-14
3:00pm ESP+
-
WOOD
UTM0
0
3:00pm
-
UCSD
CAL0
0144 O/U
-9
5:00pm
-
10BAYL
21DUKE0
0153.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESPN
-
DSU
ECU0
0139 O/U
-12
7:00pm ESP+
-
GRAM
SELA0
0138 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
PFW
PITT0
0156.5 O/U
-14
7:00pm ESP+
-
MTSM
UGA0
0142.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm ESP+
-
OAK
DAY0
0137 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
RAD
WV0
0139.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ESP+
-
RIDE
DEL0
0143 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
RMU
SFU0
0137.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
SDST
WYO0
0146.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
STL
NCST0
0149 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
5CONN
HALL0
0140.5 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
UVM
TOL0
0148.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
XAV
SJU0
0158 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm FS1
-
ARST
BELM0
0159 O/U
-4.5
7:30pm
-
UND
NEB0
0145.5 O/U
-18.5
7:30pm B1G+
-
UMKC
ETSU0
0138 O/U
-4.5
7:30pm
-
COOK
CHST0
0140.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
LIB
UTVA0
0131.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
PVAM
RICE0
0147 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
SHOU
GCU0
0145.5 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm
-
TNTC
EVAN0
0145 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
UMBC
IOWA0
0178 O/U
-26.5
8:00pm BTN
-
NW
ASU0
0138 O/U
+4
8:30pm ESP2
-
BELLAR
UTAH0
0141 O/U
-20.5
9:00pm PACN
-
JAST
15GONZ0
0153.5 O/U
-26.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
NNMX
DU0
0
9:00pm
-
NORF
UTEP0
0137.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm
-
NOVA
12CREI0
0141.5 O/U
-9
9:00pm FS1
-
UCI
NMEX0
0154 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm
-
11UNC
7OKLA0
0155.5 O/U
+3
9:00pm ESPN
-
HOW
UCSB0
0151 O/U
-9
10:00pm
-
LT
SEA0
0134.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
NAU
SF0
0136.5 O/U
-16.5
10:00pm
-
SACL
SJSU0
0147 O/U
+4
10:00pm
-
UOP
CSUF0
0137.5 O/U
-12.5
10:00pm
-
ALA
4ARIZ0
0175.5 O/U
-7
11:00pm ESPN