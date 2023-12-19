Oklahoma State will look to build on a modest two-game winning streak when it hosts Wofford on Wednesday afternoon in Stillwater, Okla.

The Cowboys' latest game was an 81-60 home win over Oral Roberts on Sunday as Brice Thompson and Quion Williams led the way with 13 points each.

Oklahoma State (5-5) also got 12 points and 11 rebounds from Eric Dailey Jr. but just seven points from Javon Small, its leading scorer this season.

Small made up for his lack of scoring by dishing out eight assists as the Cowboys finished with 24 assists on 31 made baskets.

Oklahoma State shot 50 percent from the floor and won back-to-back games for just the second time this season.

"I guess the big point is (that) our team is getting better," Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said after the win. "We just have a lot of things that we need to work on and room to grow. But I'm really pleased with the progress that I'm seeing not just individually, but collectively as well."

The Terriers (6-5) are coming off a dominating 105-54 home win against Kentucky Christian on Sunday. Jackson Sivills had 19 points and Kyler Filewich added 18, while Corey Tripp and Dillon Bailey each had 13 in Wofford's fourth straight victory.

Wofford coach Dwight Perry praised his team for sticking to the process and especially playing great defense.

"A credit to our guys, we came out we got off to a good start," Perry said. "They're setting their mentality and trusting in the process and sticking to the game plan on both ends.

"There's a lot to be said about our offense and our offense gets a lot of praise and deservedly so. But again, any Wofford championship-caliber team, it always started with the defense."

