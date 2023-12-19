Facing Wofford, Oklahoma State eyes third straight win
Oklahoma State will look to build on a modest two-game winning streak when it hosts Wofford on Wednesday afternoon in Stillwater, Okla.
The Cowboys' latest game was an 81-60 home win over Oral Roberts on Sunday as Brice Thompson and Quion Williams led the way with 13 points each.
Oklahoma State (5-5) also got 12 points and 11 rebounds from Eric Dailey Jr. but just seven points from Javon Small, its leading scorer this season.
Small made up for his lack of scoring by dishing out eight assists as the Cowboys finished with 24 assists on 31 made baskets.
Oklahoma State shot 50 percent from the floor and won back-to-back games for just the second time this season.
"I guess the big point is (that) our team is getting better," Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said after the win. "We just have a lot of things that we need to work on and room to grow. But I'm really pleased with the progress that I'm seeing not just individually, but collectively as well."
The Terriers (6-5) are coming off a dominating 105-54 home win against Kentucky Christian on Sunday. Jackson Sivills had 19 points and Kyler Filewich added 18, while Corey Tripp and Dillon Bailey each had 13 in Wofford's fourth straight victory.
Wofford coach Dwight Perry praised his team for sticking to the process and especially playing great defense.
"A credit to our guys, we came out we got off to a good start," Perry said. "They're setting their mentality and trusting in the process and sticking to the game plan on both ends.
"There's a lot to be said about our offense and our offense gets a lot of praise and deservedly so. But again, any Wofford championship-caliber team, it always started with the defense."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Wofford 6-5
|81.5 PPG
|42.5 RPG
|16.8 APG
|Oklahoma State 5-5
|74.6 PPG
|41.4 RPG
|16.3 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Bailey
|11
|28.9
|15.1
|2.2
|1.8
|0.30
|0.00
|1.8
|45.3
|36.6
|68.8
|0.2
|2
|C. Tripp
|11
|30.4
|14.7
|5.3
|3.8
|0.50
|0.10
|1.1
|44.5
|30.6
|76.5
|1
|4.3
|K. Filewich
|11
|25.8
|10.0
|8.1
|2.5
|0.50
|0.90
|2.0
|64.1
|0.0
|30.3
|2.7
|5.4
|J. Sivills
|11
|22.4
|9.7
|4.5
|1.7
|0.50
|0.40
|1.5
|45.8
|37.5
|86.7
|1.3
|3.2
|C. Cormier
|10
|21.8
|9.6
|2.3
|1.2
|0.40
|0.00
|0.3
|58.5
|54.1
|100.0
|0.4
|1.9
|J. Lorenz
|11
|24.4
|9.0
|6.1
|0.9
|0.50
|1.20
|1.9
|51.4
|42.3
|56.0
|1.9
|4.2
|C. Martin
|11
|20.6
|5.1
|3.5
|1.7
|0.30
|0.50
|1.7
|38.2
|12.5
|70.6
|0.9
|2.6
|B. El Shakery
|8
|14.3
|4.6
|2.9
|1.6
|0.10
|0.30
|0.5
|40.0
|28.6
|43.8
|0.9
|2
|Q. Meza
|11
|18.2
|4.6
|2.2
|2.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.9
|38.1
|31.0
|83.3
|0.2
|2
|A. Arrington Jr.
|2
|17
|4.5
|1.5
|0.5
|1.50
|0.00
|1.0
|30.0
|0.0
|75.0
|1
|0.5
|J. Spinelli
|2
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Douglass
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|11
|0.0
|81.5
|42.5
|16.8
|3.80
|3.30
|12.6
|47.4
|35.1
|64.5
|10.9
|28.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Small
|9
|31.4
|16.0
|5.0
|5.1
|1.00
|0.20
|2.4
|44.3
|42.6
|86.4
|0.4
|4.6
|B. Thompson
|7
|23.4
|10.9
|1.4
|1.7
|0.60
|0.00
|1.9
|40.3
|36.4
|46.2
|0.6
|0.9
|E. Dailey Jr.
|10
|26.4
|9.4
|6.5
|2.4
|1.00
|0.10
|1.4
|44.4
|32.0
|55.0
|1.6
|4.9
|J. Keller
|6
|15.8
|8.2
|1.8
|1.3
|0.20
|0.00
|1.3
|67.9
|50.0
|66.7
|0.5
|1.3
|M. Marsh
|9
|18.7
|7.8
|4.8
|1.4
|0.20
|0.60
|1.4
|56.6
|0.0
|62.5
|1.9
|2.9
|Q. Williams
|10
|30.1
|7.7
|5.9
|2.4
|1.00
|0.20
|2.0
|56.9
|50.0
|50.0
|1.9
|4
|J. Wright
|10
|19.8
|7.1
|1.1
|1.3
|1.10
|0.00
|0.5
|33.8
|26.1
|92.9
|0.4
|0.7
|B. Garrison
|10
|17.9
|5.4
|5.6
|1.4
|0.60
|1.50
|1.5
|53.3
|0.0
|46.2
|1.7
|3.9
|J. Hicklen
|10
|18.1
|5.2
|1.2
|0.7
|0.20
|0.10
|0.4
|33.3
|36.2
|25.0
|0.3
|0.9
|I. Miranda
|2
|7
|4.0
|3.5
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|100.0
|50.0
|1
|2.5
|J. McBride
|8
|9.4
|3.4
|1.8
|0.0
|0.10
|0.30
|0.6
|52.2
|33.3
|0.0
|0.5
|1.3
|C. Dow
|9
|10.4
|2.7
|1.6
|0.2
|0.60
|0.10
|0.3
|31.8
|33.3
|75.0
|0
|1.6
|W. Church
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|C. Sager
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|10
|0.0
|74.6
|41.4
|16.3
|6.20
|2.90
|12.9
|45.4
|36.1
|64.3
|11.2
|26.9
-
WIU
CARK0
0144.5 O/U
-2
1:00pm
-
BRYN
LIP0
0
3:00pm
-
LON
NCCU0
0138 O/U
+6
3:00pm
-
WOFF
OKST0
0144.5 O/U
-14
3:00pm ESP+
-
WOOD
UTM0
0
3:00pm
-
UCSD
CAL0
0144 O/U
-9
5:00pm
-
10BAYL
21DUKE0
0153.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESPN
-
DSU
ECU0
0139 O/U
-12
7:00pm ESP+
-
GRAM
SELA0
0138 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
PFW
PITT0
0156.5 O/U
-14
7:00pm ESP+
-
MTSM
UGA0
0142.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm ESP+
-
OAK
DAY0
0137 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
RAD
WV0
0139.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ESP+
-
RIDE
DEL0
0143 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
RMU
SFU0
0137.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
SDST
WYO0
0146.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
STL
NCST0
0149 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
5CONN
HALL0
0140.5 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
UVM
TOL0
0148.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
XAV
SJU0
0158 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm FS1
-
ARST
BELM0
0159 O/U
-4.5
7:30pm
-
UND
NEB0
0145.5 O/U
-18.5
7:30pm B1G+
-
UMKC
ETSU0
0138 O/U
-4.5
7:30pm
-
COOK
CHST0
0140.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
LIB
UTVA0
0131.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
PVAM
RICE0
0147 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
SHOU
GCU0
0145.5 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm
-
TNTC
EVAN0
0145 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
UMBC
IOWA0
0178 O/U
-26.5
8:00pm BTN
-
NW
ASU0
0138 O/U
+4
8:30pm ESP2
-
BELLAR
UTAH0
0141 O/U
-20.5
9:00pm PACN
-
JAST
15GONZ0
0153.5 O/U
-26.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
NNMX
DU0
0
9:00pm
-
NORF
UTEP0
0137.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm
-
NOVA
12CREI0
0141.5 O/U
-9
9:00pm FS1
-
UCI
NMEX0
0154 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm
-
11UNC
7OKLA0
0155.5 O/U
+3
9:00pm ESPN
-
HOW
UCSB0
0151 O/U
-9
10:00pm
-
LT
SEA0
0134.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
NAU
SF0
0136.5 O/U
-16.5
10:00pm
-
SACL
SJSU0
0147 O/U
+4
10:00pm
-
UOP
CSUF0
0137.5 O/U
-12.5
10:00pm
-
ALA
4ARIZ0
0175.5 O/U
-7
11:00pm ESPN