Rick Pitino returns to Big East action when St. John's welcomes Xavier
Like most college basketball observers, Sean Miller believes Rick Pitino is one of the best coaches of all-time.
"He has made an already difficult, challenging conference even better," Miller said during Big East media day.
Now it's Pitino's turn to try to follow Miller's example.
Pitino will coach St. John's in a Big East game for the first time Wednesday night in New York when the Red Storm host Xavier in the league opener for both schools.
Xavier (6-5) nearly went from the back of the pack to the top of the Big East last season in the first season of Miller's second stint at the Cincinnati school. He led the Musketeers to a second-place league finish and a trip to the Sweet 16 in 2022-23.
Miller directed Xavier to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament in 2008 and 2009 before departing for Arizona.
This season, Pitino is trying to turn around the Red Storm (7-3), who haven't won an NCAA Tournament game since 2000.
St. John's and Xavier have each been off since cruising to home wins Saturday, when the Red Storm beat Fordham 77-55 and the Musketeers defeated Winthrop 75-59.
The win represented a much-needed defensive improvement for St. John's, which left Pitino fuming after an 86-80 loss to Boston College on Dec. 10 in which the Eagles shot a robust 56.4 percent (31 of 55), including 61.9 percent (26 of 42) inside the 3-point line.
On Saturday, Fordham shot just 25.4 percent from the field (15 of 59) and was 13 of 41 (31.7 percent) on its two-point attempts.
"I told the guys, 'If you're going to rely on your offense, you're going to finish dead last in the Big East,' " said Pitino, who won national championships at Kentucky and Louisville and directed five schools to the NCAA Tournament, including Providence of the Big East.
The nonconference slate was filled with hiccups for Xavier, which has struggled to establish depth while losing to Purdue, Houston and Washington as well as mid-majors Oakland and Delaware.
Quincy Olivari (17.6 points per game) and Desmond Claude (15.5 points per game) are the only players averaging at least 10 points per game for Xavier, which had five players average in double figures last season.
"We have to grow our depth," Miller said Saturday. "It's nice when you can sub a little bit and we've struggled mightily. A big reason why we're 6-5 is just our lack of production game in and game out from our bench."
Joel Soriano leads St. John's with 18.0 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Xavier 6-5
|76.3 PPG
|44.3 RPG
|17.9 APG
|St. John's 7-3
|80.0 PPG
|45.6 RPG
|17.4 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Q. Olivari
|11
|29.5
|17.6
|4.4
|1.9
|0.90
|0.10
|1.2
|45.6
|44.6
|78.3
|0.5
|3.9
|D. Claude
|11
|33
|15.5
|4.4
|3.8
|0.70
|0.40
|2.0
|44.8
|23.1
|68.0
|1.1
|3.3
|D. McKnight
|11
|32
|9.2
|5.0
|5.4
|1.60
|0.20
|1.5
|41.5
|26.3
|81.8
|0.4
|4.6
|G. Nemeiksa
|11
|22.6
|8.1
|5.2
|1.1
|0.10
|0.50
|1.5
|50.0
|45.0
|61.5
|1.5
|3.6
|A. Ousmane
|11
|18.5
|7.9
|6.0
|1.0
|0.80
|1.50
|1.5
|52.9
|0.0
|50.0
|2.5
|3.5
|D. Swain
|11
|20.4
|5.5
|2.4
|1.4
|1.40
|0.90
|1.0
|44.2
|27.3
|83.3
|0.5
|1.8
|T. Green
|10
|15
|5.4
|1.2
|2.4
|0.90
|0.00
|1.7
|31.5
|26.3
|90.9
|0.1
|1.1
|S. Ciani
|11
|16.4
|4.1
|3.9
|0.6
|0.50
|0.50
|0.5
|66.7
|0.0
|64.3
|0.9
|3
|L. Djokovic
|8
|15.8
|3.6
|2.9
|0.8
|0.50
|0.40
|1.9
|40.9
|28.6
|50.0
|1.1
|1.8
|K. Nzeh
|4
|4.8
|1.5
|1.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|66.7
|0.0
|50.0
|0.3
|1.5
|R. Ducharme
|3
|2.3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|B. Colbert
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|11
|0.0
|76.3
|44.3
|17.9
|7.30
|4.40
|12.7
|45.6
|33.6
|70.2
|10.9
|28.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Soriano
|10
|27.9
|18.0
|10.5
|1.5
|0.10
|1.90
|1.3
|67.3
|77.8
|75.0
|4.6
|5.9
|R. Luis
|1
|16
|14.0
|4.0
|1.0
|3.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|100.0
|3
|1
|J. Dingle
|10
|25.8
|11.3
|1.7
|1.5
|1.10
|0.10
|1.9
|43.9
|37.0
|62.5
|0.2
|1.5
|D. Jenkins
|10
|27.8
|11.2
|4.1
|6.0
|2.10
|0.50
|2.8
|38.7
|27.3
|80.0
|1.4
|2.7
|C. Ledlum
|10
|29.6
|10.9
|7.9
|1.9
|1.30
|0.80
|1.9
|40.8
|35.7
|75.0
|3.1
|4.8
|N. Alleyne
|10
|15.9
|6.9
|1.6
|0.8
|0.30
|0.00
|0.4
|42.6
|38.2
|100.0
|0.3
|1.3
|G. Taylor Jr.
|10
|23.3
|6.5
|2.4
|2.1
|0.80
|0.30
|0.9
|44.9
|45.8
|58.8
|1
|1.4
|Z. Ejiofor
|10
|11.3
|4.3
|3.9
|0.5
|0.50
|1.30
|0.8
|38.2
|0.0
|73.9
|2.1
|1.8
|D. Traore
|10
|8.7
|2.9
|1.5
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|55.0
|44.4
|30.0
|0.6
|0.9
|S. Wilcher
|10
|10.6
|2.5
|1.2
|1.5
|0.40
|0.20
|1.0
|33.3
|33.3
|50.0
|0.5
|0.7
|S. Conway
|7
|9.7
|2.3
|1.7
|0.6
|0.40
|0.30
|0.4
|35.0
|18.2
|0.0
|0.3
|1.4
|B. Dunlap
|8
|8.3
|2.3
|2.0
|0.1
|0.40
|0.00
|0.6
|31.6
|23.1
|75.0
|0.6
|1.4
|C. Davis
|4
|6.3
|1.8
|1.3
|1.8
|0.50
|0.30
|0.5
|20.0
|0.0
|100.0
|1
|0.3
|S. Ibine Ayo
|4
|4.8
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|10
|0.0
|80.0
|45.6
|17.4
|7.90
|5.40
|12.8
|44.6
|35.5
|70.1
|17.6
|24.5
-
WIU
CARK0
0144.5 O/U
-2
1:00pm
-
BRYN
LIP0
0
3:00pm
-
LON
NCCU0
0138 O/U
+6
3:00pm
-
WOFF
OKST0
0144.5 O/U
-14
3:00pm ESP+
-
WOOD
UTM0
0
3:00pm
-
UCSD
CAL0
0144 O/U
-9
5:00pm
-
10BAYL
21DUKE0
0153.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESPN
-
DSU
ECU0
0139 O/U
-12
7:00pm ESP+
-
GRAM
SELA0
0138 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
PFW
PITT0
0156.5 O/U
-14
7:00pm ESP+
-
MTSM
UGA0
0142.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm ESP+
-
OAK
DAY0
0137 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
RAD
WV0
0139.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm ESP+
-
RIDE
DEL0
0143 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
RMU
SFU0
0137.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
SDST
WYO0
0146.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
STL
NCST0
0149 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
5CONN
HALL0
0140.5 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
UVM
TOL0
0148.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
XAV
SJU0
0158 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm FS1
-
ARST
BELM0
0159 O/U
-4.5
7:30pm
-
UND
NEB0
0145.5 O/U
-18.5
7:30pm B1G+
-
UMKC
ETSU0
0138 O/U
-4.5
7:30pm
-
COOK
CHST0
0140.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
LIB
UTVA0
0131.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
PVAM
RICE0
0147 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
SHOU
GCU0
0145.5 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm
-
TNTC
EVAN0
0145 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
UMBC
IOWA0
0178 O/U
-26.5
8:00pm BTN
-
NW
ASU0
0138 O/U
+4
8:30pm ESP2
-
BELLAR
UTAH0
0141 O/U
-20.5
9:00pm PACN
-
JAST
15GONZ0
0153.5 O/U
-26.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
NNMX
DU0
0
9:00pm
-
NORF
UTEP0
0137.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm
-
NOVA
12CREI0
0141.5 O/U
-9
9:00pm FS1
-
UCI
NMEX0
0154 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm
-
11UNC
7OKLA0
0155.5 O/U
+3
9:00pm ESPN
-
HOW
UCSB0
0151 O/U
-9
10:00pm
-
LT
SEA0
0134.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
NAU
SF0
0136.5 O/U
-16.5
10:00pm
-
SACL
SJSU0
0147 O/U
+4
10:00pm
-
UOP
CSUF0
0137.5 O/U
-12.5
10:00pm
-
ALA
4ARIZ0
0175.5 O/U
-7
11:00pm ESPN