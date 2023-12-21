Oregon men's basketball wraps up its nonconference schedule Thursday in Eugene, Ore., when the Ducks host Kent State in the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Oregon (7-3) is coming off a 20-point loss to Syracuse on a neutral court in Sioux Falls, S.D., last Sunday. The Ducks open their final season of Pac-12 conference play after Christmas. They will join the Big Ten beginning next season.

But first, the Golden Flashes (7-3) visit Matthew Knight Arena as winners of three straight (though the 2023 Mid-American Conference Tournament champions haven't played a game since Dec. 9).

Oregon is missing five scholarship players due to injury. Two are centers N'Faly Dante, who was expected to be the Ducks' best player this season, and Nate Bittle. Guard Jesse Zarzuela played only five games and is now lost for the season. 2023 McDonald's All-American Mookie Cook has yet to play a game, and most recently, guard Keeshawn Barthelemy suffered an ankle injury and is expected to miss extended time.

That leaves seven available scholarship players for the game against Kent State.

"I like them. They're 10-deep, they're athleticism is really good," Oregon head coach Dana Altman said of the Golden Flashes. "Old team, well coached. We're going to have to play our tails off. ... They should be fresh and ready to go."

Kent State was 28-7 last season and has six wins against Power 5 conference teams in 12 seasons under head coach Rob Senderoff. The team is led by guard Jalen Sullinger, who has recorded double digits in nine of the team's 10 games after being named the MAC Sixth Man of the Year last season.

The Golden Flashes average 84.3 points per game and are winning games by an average of 11.8 points.

Senderoff has two wins over Pac-12 teams in his career, both against Oregon State. The team held an intrasquad scrimmage to stay sharp since playing its most recent game.

"Our team has room to continue to get better as guys continue to improve and show that they can be consistent in their spots," Senderoff said.

