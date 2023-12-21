Beat-up Oregon rounds out nonconference play vs. Kent State
Oregon men's basketball wraps up its nonconference schedule Thursday in Eugene, Ore., when the Ducks host Kent State in the first-ever meeting between the two programs.
Oregon (7-3) is coming off a 20-point loss to Syracuse on a neutral court in Sioux Falls, S.D., last Sunday. The Ducks open their final season of Pac-12 conference play after Christmas. They will join the Big Ten beginning next season.
But first, the Golden Flashes (7-3) visit Matthew Knight Arena as winners of three straight (though the 2023 Mid-American Conference Tournament champions haven't played a game since Dec. 9).
Oregon is missing five scholarship players due to injury. Two are centers N'Faly Dante, who was expected to be the Ducks' best player this season, and Nate Bittle. Guard Jesse Zarzuela played only five games and is now lost for the season. 2023 McDonald's All-American Mookie Cook has yet to play a game, and most recently, guard Keeshawn Barthelemy suffered an ankle injury and is expected to miss extended time.
That leaves seven available scholarship players for the game against Kent State.
"I like them. They're 10-deep, they're athleticism is really good," Oregon head coach Dana Altman said of the Golden Flashes. "Old team, well coached. We're going to have to play our tails off. ... They should be fresh and ready to go."
Kent State was 28-7 last season and has six wins against Power 5 conference teams in 12 seasons under head coach Rob Senderoff. The team is led by guard Jalen Sullinger, who has recorded double digits in nine of the team's 10 games after being named the MAC Sixth Man of the Year last season.
The Golden Flashes average 84.3 points per game and are winning games by an average of 11.8 points.
Senderoff has two wins over Pac-12 teams in his career, both against Oregon State. The team held an intrasquad scrimmage to stay sharp since playing its most recent game.
"Our team has room to continue to get better as guys continue to improve and show that they can be consistent in their spots," Senderoff said.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Kent State 7-3
|84.3 PPG
|40.9 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Oregon 7-3
|78.5 PPG
|40.8 RPG
|14.2 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Sullinger
|10
|33.4
|15.6
|2.6
|2.4
|1.20
|0.00
|2.2
|43.9
|43.1
|83.8
|0.9
|1.7
|C. Payton Jr.
|10
|27
|14.9
|9.3
|2.1
|1.40
|1.10
|1.9
|52.9
|36.4
|77.9
|3.1
|6.2
|V. Davis
|9
|24.3
|11.1
|4.6
|0.4
|1.10
|0.00
|1.4
|51.9
|38.5
|57.1
|1.4
|3.1
|G. Santiago
|10
|30.1
|9.1
|3.1
|4.3
|1.20
|0.10
|2.9
|34.7
|18.4
|82.1
|0.1
|3
|R. Bass
|10
|23.8
|8.8
|2.5
|1.7
|1.20
|0.00
|1.8
|34.8
|26.8
|80.6
|0.3
|2.2
|C. Hornbeak
|10
|19.1
|8.7
|5.2
|0.6
|0.70
|0.90
|0.9
|75.0
|0.0
|52.9
|1.9
|3.3
|T. Freeman
|10
|11
|4.6
|1.0
|0.4
|0.60
|0.10
|0.5
|51.5
|53.3
|57.1
|0.5
|0.5
|B. Moss
|9
|7.1
|4.0
|1.2
|0.9
|0.30
|0.00
|0.7
|50.0
|57.1
|100.0
|0.8
|0.4
|J. Rollins
|10
|12.1
|3.9
|2.0
|0.4
|0.30
|0.20
|0.5
|39.3
|38.5
|80.0
|0.4
|1.6
|D. Gillespie
|10
|11.9
|3.6
|3.3
|0.4
|0.30
|0.20
|0.6
|50.0
|0.0
|80.0
|1.5
|1.8
|L. Hayes
|5
|6.2
|2.2
|0.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.2
|41.7
|16.7
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Snyder
|3
|2
|1.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|100.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0
|M. Bekelja
|4
|10.5
|0.3
|0.5
|0.5
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.5
|M. Entenmann
|2
|2.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|10
|0.0
|84.3
|40.9
|14.2
|8.80
|2.60
|13.7
|47.0
|34.2
|76.6
|12.6
|25.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|N. Dante
|1
|27
|16.0
|21.0
|2.0
|2.00
|0.00
|3.0
|50.0
|0.0
|40.0
|6
|15
|N. Bittle
|3
|20.7
|13.0
|6.0
|1.0
|1.00
|1.70
|0.7
|45.7
|30.0
|57.1
|2
|4
|J. Shelstad
|6
|28.3
|12.7
|1.7
|2.7
|0.80
|0.30
|2.3
|47.1
|34.5
|66.7
|0.7
|1
|J. Couisnard
|10
|30.8
|11.7
|4.8
|2.7
|2.00
|0.10
|2.2
|42.2
|34.3
|63.0
|0.9
|3.9
|K. Oquendo
|10
|18.8
|10.3
|2.2
|1.2
|0.20
|0.80
|0.7
|55.6
|40.0
|58.7
|0.8
|1.4
|J. Zarzuela
|5
|27.8
|10.0
|2.4
|2.2
|0.40
|0.00
|1.2
|38.1
|26.3
|86.7
|0.2
|2.2
|K. Barthelemy
|9
|25.2
|9.3
|2.6
|2.3
|0.90
|0.10
|1.3
|47.1
|36.4
|60.0
|0
|2.6
|B. Rigsby
|10
|25.2
|8.7
|2.9
|1.2
|0.50
|0.10
|1.1
|53.1
|50.0
|66.7
|0.6
|2.3
|K. Evans Jr.
|10
|22.3
|8.6
|5.2
|1.8
|1.70
|0.80
|0.9
|43.8
|26.1
|77.4
|1.8
|3.4
|J. Tracey
|10
|22.6
|8.0
|4.3
|1.1
|1.00
|0.10
|1.2
|40.0
|37.0
|73.7
|1
|3.3
|M. Diawara
|10
|16.2
|4.1
|5.0
|0.9
|0.50
|0.50
|1.2
|62.5
|0.0
|61.1
|1.9
|3.1
|J. Cooper
|6
|3.7
|0.7
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.3
|G. Reichle
|5
|2.6
|0.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. McCloud
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|A. Warren
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|10
|0.0
|78.5
|40.8
|14.2
|7.90
|3.20
|11.6
|46.9
|35.7
|65.2
|10.7
|26.3
-
BRSC
WCU0
0
11:30am
-
DART
SHU0
0139 O/U
-4
11:30am
-
ALC
MORE0
0
12:00pm
-
CCSU
FOR0
0136.5 O/U
-10
12:00pm
-
KYCH
CHSO0
0
12:00pm
-
HAMP
EMU0
0148.5 O/U
-4
1:00pm
-
Thomas U
MER0
0
1:00pm
-
ALCN
GW0
0159 O/U
-15
2:00pm
-
HC
HARV0
0143 O/U
-15
2:00pm
-
MAN
MONM0
0139.5 O/U
-9
2:00pm
-
NAVY
YSU0
0140.5 O/U
-9.5
2:00pm
-
QUIN
LAF0
0139.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
UTA
TTU0
0143 O/U
-13.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
UIW
UIC0
0145.5 O/U
-14.5
2:00pm
-
Rosemont
LAS0
0
2:30pm
-
JVST
UALR0
0141 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm
-
NEV
TEMP0
0148 O/U
+8
3:00pm ESPU
-
PRES
WAKE0
0145.5 O/U
-22
3:00pm ESP+
-
VALYNC
UNCG0
0
3:00pm
-
NCO
AF0
0138 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
PARK
WEB0
0
4:00pm
-
AMER
VT0
0140.5 O/U
-18.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
BETH
SAC0
0
5:00pm
-
NCAT
CCAR0
0155.5 O/U
-10
5:00pm
-
NIAG
SYR0
0149.5 O/U
-17.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
TCU
ODU0
0147 O/U
+14
5:00pm ESPU
-
LEH
BC0
0150.5 O/U
-15
6:00pm ESP+
-
NH
URI0
0148 O/U
-5
6:00pm
-
UNO
OSU0
0155 O/U
-23.5
6:00pm B1G+
-
9UK
LOU0
0156 O/U
+13.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
WMU
CLST0
0142.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm
-
GWEB
AKR0
0138.5 O/U
-10
6:30pm
-
JU
1PUR0
0147.5 O/U
-33.5
6:30pm BTN
-
STON
MIST0
0137.5 O/U
-22
6:30pm B1G+
-
TRLST
8TENN0
0138.5 O/U
-23
6:30pm ESP+
-
ABIL
ARK0
0151 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm SECN
-
BUF
RICH0
0144 O/U
-16
7:00pm
-
COLG
IONA0
0139 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
DEFI
IUPU0
0
7:00pm
-
DET
CMU0
0139.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
EKY
TROY0
0151.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
FAIR
FDU0
0156 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
FAMU
UCF0
0136.5 O/U
-24.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
IDST
ORST0
0131 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
LEM
PSU0
0153 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm PEAC
-
ME
FIU0
0136.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MSOE
GB0
0
7:00pm
-
NCAS
APP0
0141.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
UNCW
MRSH0
0153 O/U
+1
7:00pm ESP+
-
SAM
TXSO0
0152.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
SDST
NORF0
0
7:00pm
-
JOES
CHAR0
0152 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
SCUP
DAV0
0138.5 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
UTU
COLO0
0147.5 O/U
-24
7:00pm PACN
-
W&M
PEP0
0149.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
AAMU
USA0
0148 O/U
-13
8:00pm
-
ARMY
UTSA0
0142.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
BALL
MINN0
0141.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm B1G+
-
EIU
IAST0
0138.5 O/U
-32
8:00pm
-
IDHO
UCRV0
0132.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
UNI
NIU0
0155.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
SEMO
ILST0
0139.5 O/U
-14
8:00pm
-
SIUE
BRAD0
0136 O/U
-11
8:00pm
-
STONEH
MIA0
0152 O/U
-29.5
8:00pm ACCN
-
TXST
3HOU0
0126 O/U
-27.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
WIRV
STTHMN0
0
8:00pm
-
UNA
IND0
0147.5 O/U
-14
8:30pm BTN
-
WICH
KSU0
0146.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
CALMER
UCD0
0
9:00pm
-
EWU
WASH0
0158 O/U
-15
9:00pm
-
GT
MASS0
0151 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
KENT
ORE0
0145.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm PACN
-
LAM
LSU0
0151.5 O/U
-17
9:00pm SECN
-
STAN
SDSU0
0143 O/U
-9
9:00pm CBSSN
-
WYO
UTEP0
0
9:00pm
-
HOFS
UNLV0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm
-
NEOM
CP0
0136 O/U
+2
10:00pm
-
NKY
SMC0
0127.5 O/U
-16
10:00pm
-
SDAK
USD0
0160 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
BSU
WSU0
0138 O/U
-2
11:00pm PACN
-
PORT
HAW0
0149.5 O/U
-9
11:00pm ESP2