Quinten Post, Boston College bid to stay hot vs. Lehigh
Boston College returns to the floor for its only game in a three-week span on Thursday when it welcomes Lehigh to Chestnut Hill, Mass.
The Eagles (8-3) carry momentum of a three-game win streak, but with the victories spread over a multiple weeks, the run might not be a tangible factor in their nonconference finale.
Boston College overcame a second-half deficit in an 86-80 victory over St. John's on Dec. 10. Quinten Post's near triple-double (14 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists) powered the Golden Eagles past the Red Storm.
"We've been through some battles, so maybe that means we're a little battle-tested," BC coach Earl Grant said. "Guys showed great resilience, great character (against St. John's). ... The biggest thing it says about the program is that we're moving in the right direction."
Post is averaging a team-best 18.7 points and 8.7 rebounds to go along with 3.4 assists per game. He has recorded five double-doubles this season.
Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 13.2 points per game and Jaeden Zackery is contributing 13.0.
Both of Lehigh's wins have come against non-Division I opponents. The Mountain Hawks (2-7) are playing a tough schedule that included trips to Penn State, another ACC team in then-No. 19 North Carolina as well as Providence.
Despite its record, Lehigh has scored a Patriot League-leading 75.6 points per game. The Mountain Hawks entered final exams following an 88-33 win over Cairn on Dec. 9.
"It was a good confidence boost for our guys," Lehigh coach Dr. Brett Reed said of his team's last game. "They've played a tough schedule, and it's nice to see some things roll their way."
Keith Higgins Jr. is the Patriot League's top individual scorer (17.2 points per game) and has led Lehigh in scoring in five of its nine games. He had 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting and three 3-pointers against Cairn.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Lehigh 2-7
|75.6 PPG
|43.3 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Boston College 8-3
|78.9 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|14.6 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Higgins Jr.
|9
|29.2
|17.2
|4.2
|2.0
|1.90
|0.40
|0.8
|46.2
|37.3
|73.3
|0.8
|3.4
|T. Whitney-Sidney
|9
|24
|13.7
|3.8
|1.7
|1.40
|0.00
|1.8
|49.5
|40.0
|63.3
|0.3
|3.4
|D. Parolin
|9
|24.1
|10.0
|5.8
|2.0
|0.60
|0.20
|1.9
|42.4
|22.2
|75.0
|1.9
|3.9
|B. Momah
|9
|22.6
|8.4
|4.7
|0.8
|1.10
|1.00
|1.6
|53.1
|40.0
|81.5
|1.2
|3.4
|J. Sinclair
|9
|22.9
|6.3
|1.9
|3.2
|0.80
|0.00
|1.6
|37.5
|29.4
|83.3
|0.1
|1.8
|N. Whitlock
|9
|12.3
|4.8
|1.6
|0.8
|0.30
|0.00
|0.6
|37.8
|28.0
|66.7
|0.1
|1.4
|J. Ingram
|9
|12.2
|4.4
|2.3
|0.7
|0.40
|0.00
|1.1
|47.1
|21.4
|83.3
|0.7
|1.7
|C. Gillus
|8
|15.3
|4.0
|1.8
|1.3
|0.90
|0.10
|1.0
|48.0
|42.9
|66.7
|0.3
|1.5
|B. Chebuhar
|9
|12.8
|3.7
|2.3
|0.6
|0.30
|0.10
|0.7
|46.2
|21.4
|66.7
|0.8
|1.6
|B. Reed
|3
|4.3
|1.7
|1.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|28.6
|16.7
|0.0
|0.3
|1
|J. Tan
|9
|6.8
|1.3
|2.1
|0.6
|0.30
|0.20
|0.4
|26.7
|0.0
|100.0
|1.2
|0.9
|J. Saigal
|3
|5.3
|1.0
|1.0
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|H. Adiassa
|6
|4.5
|0.7
|1.7
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.7
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.8
|0.8
|B. Knostman
|8
|11.4
|0.6
|1.1
|0.9
|0.10
|0.10
|0.5
|28.6
|25.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0.8
|T. Conniff
|4
|3.8
|0.5
|1.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.3
|20.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1
|J. Pike
|2
|4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|9
|0.0
|75.6
|43.3
|14.2
|8.20
|2.40
|13.3
|43.8
|31.5
|71.0
|10.8
|27.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Q. Post
|11
|31.5
|18.7
|8.7
|3.4
|0.80
|2.20
|2.7
|53.4
|47.2
|83.8
|2.6
|6.1
|C. Harris Jr.
|10
|29.7
|13.2
|3.1
|1.4
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|46.2
|38.5
|70.0
|0.5
|2.6
|J. Zackery
|11
|32.4
|13.0
|3.4
|4.6
|2.10
|0.10
|1.5
|48.1
|27.3
|82.5
|0.7
|2.6
|D. McGlockton
|11
|27
|8.4
|5.5
|1.1
|0.50
|1.10
|0.5
|56.5
|25.0
|84.6
|1.9
|3.6
|D. Hand Jr.
|11
|17.1
|6.9
|2.0
|0.8
|0.50
|0.30
|0.5
|40.4
|38.7
|78.3
|0.2
|1.8
|P. Aligbe
|11
|22.8
|6.8
|4.4
|0.5
|0.60
|0.10
|0.9
|40.9
|6.7
|64.5
|1.5
|2.8
|M. Madsen
|11
|17.9
|6.4
|3.3
|0.9
|0.80
|0.20
|0.9
|43.4
|45.2
|100.0
|0.3
|3
|C. Kelley III
|11
|13.2
|3.6
|1.6
|1.2
|0.70
|0.10
|1.2
|34.1
|24.0
|66.7
|0.3
|1.4
|E. Strong
|7
|6
|1.7
|0.6
|0.4
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|41.7
|0.0
|50.0
|0.4
|0.1
|F. Payne
|5
|4.8
|1.6
|0.8
|0.6
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|27.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.6
|A. Mighty
|11
|6
|1.3
|1.3
|0.4
|0.00
|0.40
|0.2
|55.6
|0.0
|66.7
|0.5
|0.8
|A. Atiyeh
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Di Donna
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Jackson
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|E. Soares
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|11
|0.0
|78.9
|40.5
|14.6
|7.20
|4.40
|10.1
|46.6
|34.2
|77.6
|10.4
|26.7
