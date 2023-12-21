San Diego State looks to continue strong play, faces Stanford
San Diego State looks to continue strong play, faces Stanford
Notching two victories after dropping out of the AP Top 25, San Diego State looks to continue its momentum hosting Stanford on Thursday night.
The Aztecs (9-2) are coming off victories over UC Irvine and Saint Katherine at home after losing at Grand Canyon on Dec. 5, a day after they cracked the rankings at No. 25.
Four players scored double figures in Tuesday's 91-57 win over Saint Katherine, led by Jaedon LeDee's 17 points.
The Aztecs led by 30 points at halftime, the 13th time they have accomplished the feat since 1996-97.
"It was a good game for us as a tune-up game coming out of finals," San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said. "Stanford has lost some close games. They played a really competitive schedule, Arkansas and Michigan, just to name a couple.
"They're veterans. They're bigger than us at almost every position, and so that size and strength are going to play a factor in the game. We have to make sure that we do a good job boxing out and rebounding, and then we have to contest threes."
The Cardinal (5-4) lost to then-No. 20 Arkansas 77-74 in two overtimes on Nov. 22 and to Michigan 83-78 a day later in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.
Stanford most recently defeated Idaho 82-64 on Sunday behind freshman forward Andrej Stojakovic's 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field and 3-of-6 shooting from 3-point range.
Michael Jones, in his second season with the Cardinal after three seasons at Davidson, scored 14.
The Cardinal have won consecutive games after losing three straight (they concluded the Battle 4 Atlantis with a loss to Northern Iowa).
Stanford's game with Idaho was also after the Cardinal completed their final exams.
"Coming out of finals, there's always a little bit of a concern," Stanford head coach Jerod Haase said. "You know, guys have had two weeks off and really been grinding hard in the classroom, so you never know exactly what you're going to see out there.
"I was very pleased with our defensive intensity and ability to execute the game plan and the fundamentals of what we're trying to teach."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Stanford 5-4
|80.4 PPG
|39.4 RPG
|18.3 APG
|San Diego State 9-2
|77.5 PPG
|43.2 RPG
|14.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Raynaud
|9
|28.7
|14.6
|9.3
|1.9
|0.40
|0.80
|3.1
|54.3
|15.4
|88.2
|2.3
|7
|B. Angel
|7
|28
|13.3
|4.6
|1.4
|0.90
|0.40
|1.9
|62.5
|41.2
|84.2
|0.7
|3.9
|M. Jones
|9
|31.2
|12.9
|3.1
|1.6
|1.10
|0.10
|0.8
|52.6
|40.0
|58.3
|0.6
|2.6
|S. Jones
|6
|25.5
|12.0
|4.2
|2.0
|1.50
|0.30
|1.3
|41.8
|35.7
|64.0
|1
|3.2
|K. Carlyle
|1
|22
|11.0
|3.0
|2.0
|0.00
|0.00
|3.0
|60.0
|50.0
|75.0
|0
|3
|A. Stojakovic
|9
|25.2
|9.6
|3.2
|0.7
|0.70
|0.10
|1.1
|45.5
|39.4
|30.0
|0.3
|2.9
|J. Bynum
|9
|28.6
|9.4
|2.6
|7.1
|0.80
|0.10
|2.2
|35.4
|31.3
|89.5
|0.3
|2.2
|B. Gealer
|9
|17.1
|4.7
|2.3
|2.7
|0.60
|0.00
|0.8
|40.5
|44.0
|50.0
|0.3
|2
|J. Keefe
|8
|12.4
|4.5
|3.9
|0.8
|0.40
|0.40
|0.6
|77.8
|0.0
|57.1
|1.3
|2.6
|M. Murrell
|9
|15.3
|3.6
|2.6
|1.0
|0.40
|1.20
|0.4
|34.5
|35.3
|75.0
|0.3
|2.2
|R. Agarwal
|5
|10.4
|2.4
|0.4
|0.2
|0.60
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|9.1
|100.0
|0
|0.4
|J. Thompson
|4
|1.8
|1.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|R. Yuan
|3
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|9
|0.0
|80.4
|39.4
|18.3
|6.30
|3.20
|12.3
|48.2
|36.2
|69.9
|8.0
|28.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. LeDee
|10
|32.8
|22.2
|9.9
|1.3
|1.20
|0.70
|2.0
|56.9
|42.1
|76.3
|4.1
|5.8
|R. Waters
|11
|29.5
|14.2
|4.1
|1.5
|1.00
|0.40
|1.0
|44.9
|47.6
|100.0
|0.1
|4
|M. Parrish
|11
|30
|10.9
|4.6
|2.2
|1.80
|0.30
|1.3
|44.0
|42.2
|63.6
|0.7
|3.9
|E. Saunders
|11
|24.2
|7.8
|4.6
|1.3
|0.70
|0.50
|1.0
|44.8
|36.7
|93.8
|1.5
|3.1
|L. Butler
|11
|26.8
|7.4
|2.2
|3.6
|1.10
|0.30
|1.3
|36.0
|26.7
|37.5
|0.5
|1.7
|D. Trammell
|10
|23.3
|7.0
|2.0
|2.7
|1.10
|0.00
|1.3
|31.7
|29.4
|74.1
|0.3
|1.7
|J. Pal
|11
|12.3
|4.5
|2.3
|0.9
|0.10
|0.50
|0.6
|51.5
|33.3
|76.5
|0.8
|1.5
|M. Byrd
|8
|12.3
|2.8
|2.5
|1.0
|0.90
|0.30
|0.9
|25.0
|11.1
|80.0
|0.4
|2.1
|M. Heide
|11
|10.1
|2.5
|2.6
|0.3
|0.40
|0.50
|0.6
|59.1
|0.0
|25.0
|1.5
|1.2
|C. Lawin
|4
|2.8
|1.5
|0.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|40.0
|33.3
|50.0
|0
|0
|B. Davis
|6
|7
|1.2
|0.3
|0.2
|0.30
|0.00
|0.5
|10.0
|11.1
|100.0
|0
|0.3
|D. Johnson Jr.
|5
|9.4
|0.8
|2.6
|0.2
|0.60
|0.40
|0.6
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|1.6
|C. Alger
|3
|3.7
|0.7
|0.7
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0.3
|D. Lopez
|2
|3.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|R. Schwarz
|2
|5.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|11
|0.0
|77.5
|43.2
|14.5
|8.30
|3.50
|11.2
|43.7
|33.9
|74.4
|11.8
|27.2
-
BRSC
WCU0
0
11:30am
-
DART
SHU0
0139 O/U
-4
11:30am
-
ALC
MORE0
0
12:00pm
-
CCSU
FOR0
0136.5 O/U
-10
12:00pm
-
KYCH
CHSO0
0
12:00pm
-
HAMP
EMU0
0148.5 O/U
-4
1:00pm
-
Thomas U
MER0
0
1:00pm
-
ALCN
GW0
0159 O/U
-15
2:00pm
-
HC
HARV0
0143 O/U
-15
2:00pm
-
MAN
MONM0
0139.5 O/U
-9
2:00pm
-
NAVY
YSU0
0140.5 O/U
-9.5
2:00pm
-
QUIN
LAF0
0139.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
UTA
TTU0
0143 O/U
-13.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
UIW
UIC0
0145.5 O/U
-14.5
2:00pm
-
Rosemont
LAS0
0
2:30pm
-
JVST
UALR0
0141 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm
-
NEV
TEMP0
0148 O/U
+8
3:00pm ESPU
-
PRES
WAKE0
0145.5 O/U
-22
3:00pm ESP+
-
VALYNC
UNCG0
0
3:00pm
-
NCO
AF0
0138 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
PARK
WEB0
0
4:00pm
-
AMER
VT0
0140.5 O/U
-18.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
BETH
SAC0
0
5:00pm
-
NCAT
CCAR0
0155.5 O/U
-10
5:00pm
-
NIAG
SYR0
0149.5 O/U
-17.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
TCU
ODU0
0147 O/U
+14
5:00pm ESPU
-
LEH
BC0
0150.5 O/U
-15
6:00pm ESP+
-
NH
URI0
0148 O/U
-5
6:00pm
-
UNO
OSU0
0155 O/U
-23.5
6:00pm B1G+
-
9UK
LOU0
0156 O/U
+13.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
WMU
CLST0
0142.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm
-
GWEB
AKR0
0138.5 O/U
-10
6:30pm
-
JU
1PUR0
0147.5 O/U
-33.5
6:30pm BTN
-
STON
MIST0
0137.5 O/U
-22
6:30pm B1G+
-
TRLST
8TENN0
0138.5 O/U
-23
6:30pm ESP+
-
ABIL
ARK0
0151 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm SECN
-
BUF
RICH0
0144 O/U
-16
7:00pm
-
COLG
IONA0
0139 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
DEFI
IUPU0
0
7:00pm
-
DET
CMU0
0139.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
EKY
TROY0
0151.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
FAIR
FDU0
0156 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
FAMU
UCF0
0136.5 O/U
-24.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
IDST
ORST0
0131 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
LEM
PSU0
0153 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm PEAC
-
ME
FIU0
0136.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MSOE
GB0
0
7:00pm
-
NCAS
APP0
0141.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
UNCW
MRSH0
0153 O/U
+1
7:00pm ESP+
-
SAM
TXSO0
0152.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
SDST
NORF0
0
7:00pm
-
JOES
CHAR0
0152 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
SCUP
DAV0
0138.5 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
UTU
COLO0
0147.5 O/U
-24
7:00pm PACN
-
W&M
PEP0
0149.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
AAMU
USA0
0148 O/U
-13
8:00pm
-
ARMY
UTSA0
0142.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
BALL
MINN0
0141.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm B1G+
-
EIU
IAST0
0138.5 O/U
-32
8:00pm
-
IDHO
UCRV0
0132.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
UNI
NIU0
0155.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
SEMO
ILST0
0139.5 O/U
-14
8:00pm
-
SIUE
BRAD0
0136 O/U
-11
8:00pm
-
STONEH
MIA0
0152 O/U
-29.5
8:00pm ACCN
-
TXST
3HOU0
0126 O/U
-27.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
WIRV
STTHMN0
0
8:00pm
-
UNA
IND0
0147.5 O/U
-14
8:30pm BTN
-
WICH
KSU0
0146.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
CALMER
UCD0
0
9:00pm
-
EWU
WASH0
0158 O/U
-15
9:00pm
-
GT
MASS0
0151 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
KENT
ORE0
0145.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm PACN
-
LAM
LSU0
0151.5 O/U
-17
9:00pm SECN
-
STAN
SDSU0
0143 O/U
-9
9:00pm CBSSN
-
WYO
UTEP0
0
9:00pm
-
HOFS
UNLV0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm
-
NEOM
CP0
0136 O/U
+2
10:00pm
-
NKY
SMC0
0127.5 O/U
-16
10:00pm
-
SDAK
USD0
0160 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
BSU
WSU0
0138 O/U
-2
11:00pm PACN
-
PORT
HAW0
0149.5 O/U
-9
11:00pm ESP2