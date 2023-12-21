Skidding Old Dominion off to Honolulu for meeting with TCU
Skidding Old Dominion off to Honolulu for meeting with TCU
Old Dominion will be out to snap a three-game skid when it travels to Honolulu to face TCU on Thursday night in the opening round of the Diamond Head Classic.
The Monarchs (3-6) haven't taken the court since Dec. 9, when they fell 84-69 to then-No. 18 James Madison. Chaunce Jenkins had 19 points for Old Dominion, which was outscored 50-30 before the break and never truly threatened in the second half.
"In that first half, we made way too many mistakes," Monarchs coach Jeff Jones said after the loss. "It's not a whole lot of solace, but we stuck together and we fought harder in the second half. I'd like to think that could be a starting point moving forward for our season. But that remains to be seen."
Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs (8-1) are rolling, most recently cruising to a 79-59 drubbing of Arizona State on Saturday.
Like Old Dominion, TCU got off to a slow start and trailed 30-26 at intermission. But the Horned Frogs poured in 53 points over the final 20 minutes to steal the victory. Emanuel Miller finished with a team-high 18 points, while Micah Peavy recorded a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double.
"Good win for us," TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. "(It was a) slow start, but we outrebounded them by 13 in the second half and obviously that was the difference. We've got to put together 40 minutes. We haven't done that yet, but that's hard to do."
The Horned Frogs boast a high-powered offense that ranks third in the Big 12 entering Wednesday in points per game at 87.4. That stems largely from TCU's ability to limit giveaways, as the Horned Frogs currently have an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.7.
"The emphasis ... was on our point-guard play, and trying to get better every day with them," Dixon said, referring to Jameer Nelson Jr. and Avery Anderson III. "We got eight assists out of them, and four turnovers. We want (a) two-to-one assist-to-turnover ratio."
ODU enters Thursday averaging 69.4 points per game, led by Jenkins (16.7 points per game) and Vasean Allette (14.7).
Miller is averaging 16.1 points to pace TCU, also leading the team on the glass with 5.7 rebounds per game. JaKobe Coles averages 13.1 points per game.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|TCU 8-1
|87.4 PPG
|41.9 RPG
|21.0 APG
|Old Dominion 3-6
|69.4 PPG
|37.6 RPG
|10.8 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|E. Miller
|9
|28.2
|16.1
|5.7
|2.8
|1.90
|0.80
|0.9
|50.5
|31.8
|86.7
|2.3
|3.3
|J. Coles
|9
|23.7
|13.1
|4.9
|1.9
|1.10
|0.60
|1.3
|54.1
|45.8
|75.0
|1.1
|3.8
|M. Peavy
|9
|26.1
|12.2
|5.0
|4.1
|1.40
|0.20
|1.8
|55.3
|28.6
|57.1
|1.1
|3.9
|J. Nelson Jr.
|9
|24.2
|11.4
|2.7
|3.6
|3.00
|0.60
|2.0
|44.9
|26.7
|83.3
|0.2
|2.4
|A. Anderson III
|9
|20.8
|9.0
|2.0
|4.0
|1.80
|0.10
|1.8
|46.2
|23.5
|81.0
|0.3
|1.7
|T. Tennyson
|9
|18.3
|7.3
|1.6
|1.7
|0.40
|0.30
|1.3
|49.0
|46.2
|80.0
|0.2
|1.3
|C. O'Bannon Jr.
|8
|16.6
|5.9
|3.5
|1.1
|0.60
|0.80
|0.1
|37.5
|21.4
|80.0
|1.3
|2.3
|E. Mostafa
|9
|12.2
|4.3
|3.9
|0.6
|0.30
|0.90
|0.3
|60.0
|0.0
|60.0
|1.4
|2.4
|X. Cork
|9
|11.1
|4.2
|2.4
|0.8
|0.20
|0.40
|1.2
|72.7
|0.0
|75.0
|0.9
|1.6
|E. Udeh Jr.
|9
|15
|3.1
|5.1
|0.2
|0.80
|0.90
|0.9
|50.0
|0.0
|54.5
|2.1
|3
|D. Ford
|5
|1.8
|1.0
|0.4
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|40.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0
|0.4
|T. Lundblade
|6
|4.7
|0.8
|0.3
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.5
|20.0
|20.0
|100.0
|0
|0.3
|C. Despie
|5
|1.2
|0.4
|0.0
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|T. Stuart
|5
|1.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|9
|0.0
|87.4
|41.9
|21.0
|11.80
|5.40
|12.4
|50.4
|32.4
|75.3
|12.1
|27.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Jenkins
|9
|32.8
|16.7
|4.0
|2.9
|0.80
|0.90
|2.4
|42.1
|40.0
|71.8
|0.7
|3.3
|V. Allette
|9
|29.1
|14.7
|4.8
|2.3
|1.70
|0.00
|2.0
|48.3
|32.3
|52.6
|0.8
|4
|T. Williams
|8
|27.9
|11.8
|6.8
|1.3
|1.50
|0.30
|1.1
|37.2
|22.6
|68.0
|1.9
|4.9
|D. Ceaser
|8
|10.1
|6.4
|1.4
|0.6
|0.40
|0.00
|0.4
|45.5
|37.5
|88.9
|0.3
|1.1
|B. Baker
|9
|21.8
|6.0
|2.3
|1.0
|0.60
|0.00
|0.7
|40.9
|42.4
|66.7
|1
|1.3
|R. Blakney
|9
|18
|6.0
|3.2
|0.2
|0.60
|0.40
|0.9
|53.8
|37.5
|50.0
|0.9
|2.3
|D. Williams
|6
|14.3
|3.2
|3.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.70
|0.3
|33.3
|0.0
|55.6
|1.5
|2
|I. Essien
|9
|13.4
|3.1
|0.6
|0.9
|0.40
|0.00
|0.8
|40.0
|25.0
|100.0
|0
|0.6
|D. Pounds
|9
|20
|2.7
|4.7
|0.9
|0.40
|0.40
|1.0
|43.5
|0.0
|100.0
|1.6
|3.1
|L. Odiahi
|5
|10.2
|1.6
|2.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.60
|0.6
|57.1
|0.0
|0.0
|1.4
|0.8
|J. Wade
|9
|18.2
|1.2
|2.1
|0.9
|1.10
|0.20
|0.7
|25.0
|0.0
|75.0
|0.8
|1.3
|J. Jenkins
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Jones
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|9
|0.0
|69.4
|37.6
|10.8
|7.20
|3.00
|10.8
|42.9
|33.5
|68.4
|10.7
|24.3
-
BRSC
WCU0
0
11:30am
-
DART
SHU0
0139 O/U
-4
11:30am
-
ALC
MORE0
0
12:00pm
-
CCSU
FOR0
0136.5 O/U
-10
12:00pm
-
KYCH
CHSO0
0
12:00pm
-
HAMP
EMU0
0148.5 O/U
-4
1:00pm
-
Thomas U
MER0
0
1:00pm
-
ALCN
GW0
0159 O/U
-15
2:00pm
-
HC
HARV0
0143 O/U
-15
2:00pm
-
MAN
MONM0
0139.5 O/U
-9
2:00pm
-
NAVY
YSU0
0140.5 O/U
-9.5
2:00pm
-
QUIN
LAF0
0139.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
UTA
TTU0
0143 O/U
-13.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
UIW
UIC0
0145.5 O/U
-14.5
2:00pm
-
Rosemont
LAS0
0
2:30pm
-
JVST
UALR0
0141 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm
-
NEV
TEMP0
0148 O/U
+8
3:00pm ESPU
-
PRES
WAKE0
0145.5 O/U
-22
3:00pm ESP+
-
VALYNC
UNCG0
0
3:00pm
-
NCO
AF0
0138 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
PARK
WEB0
0
4:00pm
-
AMER
VT0
0140.5 O/U
-18.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
BETH
SAC0
0
5:00pm
-
NCAT
CCAR0
0155.5 O/U
-10
5:00pm
-
NIAG
SYR0
0149.5 O/U
-17.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
TCU
ODU0
0147 O/U
+14
5:00pm ESPU
-
LEH
BC0
0150.5 O/U
-15
6:00pm ESP+
-
NH
URI0
0148 O/U
-5
6:00pm
-
UNO
OSU0
0155 O/U
-23.5
6:00pm B1G+
-
9UK
LOU0
0156 O/U
+13.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
WMU
CLST0
0142.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm
-
GWEB
AKR0
0138.5 O/U
-10
6:30pm
-
JU
1PUR0
0147.5 O/U
-33.5
6:30pm BTN
-
STON
MIST0
0137.5 O/U
-22
6:30pm B1G+
-
TRLST
8TENN0
0138.5 O/U
-23
6:30pm ESP+
-
ABIL
ARK0
0151 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm SECN
-
BUF
RICH0
0144 O/U
-16
7:00pm
-
COLG
IONA0
0139 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
DEFI
IUPU0
0
7:00pm
-
DET
CMU0
0139.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
EKY
TROY0
0151.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
FAIR
FDU0
0156 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
FAMU
UCF0
0136.5 O/U
-24.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
IDST
ORST0
0131 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
LEM
PSU0
0153 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm PEAC
-
ME
FIU0
0136.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MSOE
GB0
0
7:00pm
-
NCAS
APP0
0141.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
UNCW
MRSH0
0153 O/U
+1
7:00pm ESP+
-
SAM
TXSO0
0152.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
SDST
NORF0
0
7:00pm
-
JOES
CHAR0
0152 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
SCUP
DAV0
0138.5 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
UTU
COLO0
0147.5 O/U
-24
7:00pm PACN
-
W&M
PEP0
0149.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
AAMU
USA0
0148 O/U
-13
8:00pm
-
ARMY
UTSA0
0142.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
BALL
MINN0
0141.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm B1G+
-
EIU
IAST0
0138.5 O/U
-32
8:00pm
-
IDHO
UCRV0
0132.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
UNI
NIU0
0155.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
SEMO
ILST0
0139.5 O/U
-14
8:00pm
-
SIUE
BRAD0
0136 O/U
-11
8:00pm
-
STONEH
MIA0
0152 O/U
-29.5
8:00pm ACCN
-
TXST
3HOU0
0126 O/U
-27.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
WIRV
STTHMN0
0
8:00pm
-
UNA
IND0
0147.5 O/U
-14
8:30pm BTN
-
WICH
KSU0
0146.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
CALMER
UCD0
0
9:00pm
-
EWU
WASH0
0158 O/U
-15
9:00pm
-
GT
MASS0
0151 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
KENT
ORE0
0145.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm PACN
-
LAM
LSU0
0151.5 O/U
-17
9:00pm SECN
-
STAN
SDSU0
0143 O/U
-9
9:00pm CBSSN
-
WYO
UTEP0
0
9:00pm
-
HOFS
UNLV0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm
-
NEOM
CP0
0136 O/U
+2
10:00pm
-
NKY
SMC0
0127.5 O/U
-16
10:00pm
-
SDAK
USD0
0160 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
BSU
WSU0
0138 O/U
-2
11:00pm PACN
-
PORT
HAW0
0149.5 O/U
-9
11:00pm ESP2