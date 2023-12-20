No. 3 Houston, minus Terrance Arceneaux, welcomes Texas St.
The third-ranked Houston Cougars won a grudge match against an old conference rival on Saturday, but the victory came at a significant cost.
The Cougars (11-0), who will host Texas State on Thursday, lost sophomore guard Terrance Arceneaux to an Achilles injury in their 70-66 win over Texas A&M, marking their first measure of injury adversity this season.
Arceneaux logged six minutes before sustaining the injury in the first half. He is scheduled to undergo surgery this week and is likely to miss the remainder of the season. Arceneaux is tied for sixth on the team in minutes (18.4 per game), seventh in scoring (5.5 points per game) and third in rebounding (4.5 boards per game).
"Terrance is one of their brothers," Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said of his players. "He's really, really, really well-respected and loved. These kids love, love, love Terrance Arceneaux. That was a tough moment, but not having him physically on the floor was tougher than losing him at the moment.
"But that's part of dealing with an injury, that's part of it. It's not the first time we've had an injury and it won't be the last time. Injuries happen. They're not going to cancel the schedule. We've still got to play that game Thursday night."
While acknowledging the work ahead in finding a replacement for what Arceneaux provided, Sampson tabbed junior guard Ramon Walker Jr. as the leading candidate for the role. Walker is averaging just 2.6 points and 3.3 rebounds in 10.0 minutes per game.
However the Cougars handle the absence, expect them to be prepared by Thursday to keep their undefeated start rolling.
"So, what will we do? We'll have a plan," Sampson said. "And I'm looking forward to getting our guys in our plan, and we'll move forward."
Texas State (6-5) shot a season-best 66.7 percent in its 110-68 home victory over Division III LeTourneau on Monday. It was the Bobcats' best shooting performance since they converted 69.9 percent from the floor against Bethany on Dec. 15, 2019.
The Bobcats' offensive objective against LeTourneau was clear and will be unchanged against the Cougars on Thursday. Junior forward Brandon Love scored a career-high 21 points in the win, while sophomore guard Jordan Mason paired 18 points with a career-highs eight assists plus seven rebounds, which matched his career best.
Freshman guard Kaden Gumbs added nine points and four assists.
"In the past, we've been an equal opportunity offense," Bobcats coach Terrence Johnson said. "We're somewhat like that, but not so much this year. We know where we're getting our shots from, and we know who's shooting them. And then after (establishing) the lead, I'll allow guys to play a little more freely and (let) other guys get shots.
"Early on, clearly we're trying to establish Brandon Love, we're trying to establish Kaden Gumbs with his ability to play in space, and then Jordan Mason with his decision-making and ability to get to his spots, rise up and knock down shots. Those are the guys that we're trying to establish."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Mason
|5
|27.8
|17.4
|4.4
|4.8
|2.20
|0.20
|2.2
|47.5
|36.4
|79.4
|0.6
|3.8
|T. Morgan
|2
|26.5
|14.0
|8.0
|1.5
|0.50
|0.50
|3.0
|73.3
|80.0
|66.7
|3
|5
|B. Love
|11
|26.7
|12.2
|5.8
|0.5
|1.00
|2.90
|1.8
|52.8
|0.0
|44.9
|2.8
|3
|D. Dawson
|11
|30.2
|10.5
|2.1
|1.5
|0.70
|0.10
|2.0
|36.5
|31.3
|76.5
|0.1
|2
|K. Gumbs
|10
|32.1
|10.1
|4.9
|4.4
|1.10
|0.10
|2.4
|41.0
|20.0
|64.0
|1
|3.9
|C. Benson
|1
|13
|9.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|1.0
|37.5
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|J. O'Garro
|11
|23.5
|8.2
|5.9
|1.0
|1.20
|0.40
|0.3
|53.7
|21.4
|65.2
|1.7
|4.2
|C. Turner
|11
|28
|7.4
|5.3
|1.1
|0.80
|0.20
|1.8
|47.6
|33.3
|65.4
|1.9
|3.4
|D. Horne
|11
|17.5
|7.0
|2.7
|1.6
|0.80
|0.00
|1.2
|40.0
|36.0
|61.5
|0.6
|2.1
|E. Tate
|10
|13.6
|4.1
|1.6
|0.6
|0.10
|0.10
|0.8
|38.9
|25.0
|80.0
|0.7
|0.9
|C. Nix
|11
|13.6
|3.5
|3.7
|0.7
|0.40
|0.20
|1.1
|50.0
|0.0
|55.6
|1.6
|2.1
|Total
|11
|0.0
|73.0
|41.4
|13.5
|7.10
|4.20
|13.2
|45.8
|31.8
|64.4
|13.0
|25.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|L. Cryer
|11
|31.1
|17.7
|2.7
|1.8
|0.80
|0.00
|0.6
|42.3
|39.8
|96.0
|0.6
|2.1
|E. Sharp
|11
|23.6
|13.6
|3.5
|1.1
|1.30
|0.10
|1.1
|40.2
|36.8
|81.3
|1.4
|2.2
|J. Shead
|11
|26.4
|9.4
|3.9
|6.4
|2.50
|0.40
|2.2
|42.9
|35.5
|61.5
|0.9
|3
|J. Roberts
|11
|23.5
|8.2
|7.6
|2.0
|1.10
|0.80
|1.0
|63.8
|0.0
|59.3
|2.7
|4.9
|D. Dunn
|11
|19.5
|7.4
|2.0
|0.4
|0.80
|0.10
|0.9
|35.1
|26.9
|58.8
|1
|1
|J. Francis
|11
|18.4
|5.6
|4.9
|0.2
|0.80
|1.50
|1.0
|57.5
|0.0
|57.1
|1.9
|3
|T. Arceneaux
|11
|18.4
|5.5
|4.5
|0.7
|0.90
|0.50
|0.4
|38.6
|28.6
|52.6
|2.1
|2.5
|J. Tugler
|11
|15.9
|3.1
|3.8
|0.4
|1.10
|1.40
|0.5
|60.9
|0.0
|42.9
|2
|1.8
|M. Wilson
|10
|11.8
|3.1
|2.5
|1.3
|1.40
|0.50
|0.5
|35.9
|14.3
|50.0
|0.8
|1.7
|R. Walker Jr.
|9
|10
|2.6
|3.3
|0.4
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|37.5
|50.0
|53.3
|1.4
|1.9
|R. Elvin
|7
|2.6
|0.7
|0.1
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|33.3
|20.0
|0.0
|0
|0.1
|C. Lath
|8
|2.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|Total
|11
|0.0
|75.8
|44.4
|14.5
|10.70
|5.20
|9.4
|43.5
|35.4
|65.6
|16.1
|25.4
-
BRSC
WCU0
0
11:30am
-
DART
SHU0
0139 O/U
-4
11:30am
-
ALC
MORE0
0
12:00pm
-
CCSU
FOR0
0136.5 O/U
-10
12:00pm
-
KYCH
CHSO0
0
12:00pm
-
HAMP
EMU0
0148.5 O/U
-4
1:00pm
-
Thomas U
MER0
0
1:00pm
-
ALCN
GW0
0159 O/U
-15
2:00pm
-
HC
HARV0
0143 O/U
-15
2:00pm
-
MAN
MONM0
0139.5 O/U
-9
2:00pm
-
NAVY
YSU0
0140.5 O/U
-9.5
2:00pm
-
QUIN
LAF0
0139.5 O/U
+3.5
2:00pm
-
UTA
TTU0
0143 O/U
-13.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
UIW
UIC0
0145.5 O/U
-14.5
2:00pm
-
Rosemont
LAS0
0
2:30pm
-
JVST
UALR0
0141 O/U
-2.5
3:00pm
-
NEV
TEMP0
0148 O/U
+8
3:00pm ESPU
-
PRES
WAKE0
0145.5 O/U
-22
3:00pm ESP+
-
VALYNC
UNCG0
0
3:00pm
-
NCO
AF0
0138 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
PARK
WEB0
0
4:00pm
-
AMER
VT0
0140.5 O/U
-18.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
BETH
SAC0
0
5:00pm
-
NCAT
CCAR0
0155.5 O/U
-10
5:00pm
-
NIAG
SYR0
0149.5 O/U
-17.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
TCU
ODU0
0147 O/U
+14
5:00pm ESPU
-
LEH
BC0
0150.5 O/U
-15
6:00pm ESP+
-
NH
URI0
0148 O/U
-5
6:00pm
-
UNO
OSU0
0155 O/U
-23.5
6:00pm B1G+
-
9UK
LOU0
0156 O/U
+13.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
WMU
CLST0
0142.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm
-
GWEB
AKR0
0138.5 O/U
-10
6:30pm
-
JU
1PUR0
0147.5 O/U
-33.5
6:30pm BTN
-
STON
MIST0
0137.5 O/U
-22
6:30pm B1G+
-
TRLST
8TENN0
0138.5 O/U
-23
6:30pm ESP+
-
ABIL
ARK0
0151 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm SECN
-
BUF
RICH0
0144 O/U
-16
7:00pm
-
COLG
IONA0
0139 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
DEFI
IUPU0
0
7:00pm
-
DET
CMU0
0139.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
EKY
TROY0
0151.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
FAIR
FDU0
0156 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
FAMU
UCF0
0136.5 O/U
-24.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
IDST
ORST0
0131 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
LEM
PSU0
0153 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm PEAC
-
ME
FIU0
0136.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MSOE
GB0
0
7:00pm
-
NCAS
APP0
0141.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
UNCW
MRSH0
0153 O/U
+1
7:00pm ESP+
-
SAM
TXSO0
0152.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
SDST
NORF0
0
7:00pm
-
JOES
CHAR0
0152 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
SCUP
DAV0
0138.5 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
UTU
COLO0
0147.5 O/U
-24
7:00pm PACN
-
W&M
PEP0
0149.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
AAMU
USA0
0148 O/U
-13
8:00pm
-
ARMY
UTSA0
0142.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
BALL
MINN0
0141.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm B1G+
-
EIU
IAST0
0138.5 O/U
-32
8:00pm
-
IDHO
UCRV0
0132.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
UNI
NIU0
0155.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
SEMO
ILST0
0139.5 O/U
-14
8:00pm
-
SIUE
BRAD0
0136 O/U
-11
8:00pm
-
STONEH
MIA0
0152 O/U
-29.5
8:00pm ACCN
-
TXST
3HOU0
0126 O/U
-27.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
WIRV
STTHMN0
0
8:00pm
-
UNA
IND0
0147.5 O/U
-14
8:30pm BTN
-
WICH
KSU0
0146.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
CALMER
UCD0
0
9:00pm
-
EWU
WASH0
0158 O/U
-15
9:00pm
-
GT
MASS0
0151 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
KENT
ORE0
0145.5 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm PACN
-
LAM
LSU0
0151.5 O/U
-17
9:00pm SECN
-
STAN
SDSU0
0143 O/U
-9
9:00pm CBSSN
-
WYO
UTEP0
0
9:00pm
-
HOFS
UNLV0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm
-
NEOM
CP0
0136 O/U
+2
10:00pm
-
NKY
SMC0
0127.5 O/U
-16
10:00pm
-
SDAK
USD0
0160 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
BSU
WSU0
0138 O/U
-2
11:00pm PACN
-
PORT
HAW0
0149.5 O/U
-9
11:00pm ESP2