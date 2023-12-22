away team background logo
2nd Half
ALB
Great Danes
27
USF
Bulls
42

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:04 +3 Jack Margoupis makes three point jump shot (Will Amica assists) 73-89
0:11 +1 Kasean Pryor makes regular free throw 2 of 2 70-89
0:11   Kasean Pryor misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:11   Jack Margoupis personal foul  
0:11   Kasean Pryor offensive rebound  
0:13   Selton Miguel misses three point jump shot  
0:38   Jack Margoupis turnover (lost ball)  
0:58 +2 Chris Youngblood makes two point stepback jump shot (Selton Miguel assists) 70-88
1:21   Kasean Pryor defensive rebound  
1:23   Will Amica misses two point pullup jump shot  
1:44 +1 Chris Youngblood makes regular free throw 2 of 2 70-86
1:44 +1 Chris Youngblood makes regular free throw 1 of 2 70-85
1:44   Amar'e Marshall personal foul  
1:59   Great Danes 30 second timeout  
1:59 +2 Marcus Jackson makes two point layup 70-84
2:05   Marcus Jackson offensive rebound  
2:07   Marcus Jackson misses two point layup  
2:13   Amar'e Marshall defensive rebound  
2:15   Jonathan Beagle blocks Chris Youngblood's two point driving layup  
2:48 +2 Amar'e Marshall makes two point driving layup 68-84
2:56   Amar'e Marshall defensive rebound  
2:58   Kasean Pryor misses two point stepback jump shot  
3:26   Bulls defensive rebound  
3:28   Amar'e Marshall misses two point layup  
3:50   Jonathan Beagle defensive rebound  
3:50   Kasean Pryor misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:50 +1 Kasean Pryor makes regular free throw 1 of 2 66-84
3:50   TV timeout  
3:50   Marcus Jackson personal foul  
4:07   Will Amica turnover (out of bounds)  
4:16 +2 Sam Hines Jr. makes two point layup (Kasean Pryor assists) 66-83
4:23   Sebastian Thomas turnover (lost ball) (Kasean Pryor steals)  
4:33 +1 Kasean Pryor makes regular free throw 2 of 2 66-81
4:33   Kasean Pryor misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:33   Marcus Jackson personal foul (Kasean Pryor draws the foul)  
4:35 +1 Marcus Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 66-80
4:35 +1 Marcus Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 65-80
4:35   Sam Hines Jr. shooting foul (Marcus Jackson draws the foul)  
4:37   Marcus Jackson offensive rebound  
4:39   Will Amica misses two point pullup jump shot  
4:49   Jonathan Beagle defensive rebound  
4:49   Sam Hines Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
4:49   Ny'Mire Little personal foul  
4:52   Sam Hines Jr. defensive rebound  
4:54   Tyler Bertram misses three point jump shot  
5:09   Jump ball. Marcus Jackson vs. Sam Hines Jr. (Great Danes gains possession)  
5:12   Marcus Jackson offensive rebound  
5:14   Ny'Mire Little misses three point jump shot  
5:32 +1 Selton Miguel makes regular free throw 2 of 2 64-80
5:32 +1 Selton Miguel makes regular free throw 1 of 2 64-79
5:32   Ny'Mire Little shooting foul (Selton Miguel draws the foul)  
5:35   Marcus Jackson turnover (bad pass) (Sam Hines Jr. steals)  
5:55 +2 Kasean Pryor makes two point layup 64-78
6:01   Kobe Knox defensive rebound  
6:03   Sebastian Thomas misses three point stepback jump shot  
6:09   Selton Miguel turnover (lost ball)  
6:10   Amar'e Marshall turnover (lost ball) (Brandon Stroud steals)  
6:10   Jump ball. Amar'e Marshall vs. Brandon Stroud (Bulls gains possession)  
6:23   Sebastian Thomas offensive rebound  
6:25   Kasean Pryor blocks Sebastian Thomas's two point layup  
6:34 +2 Brandon Stroud makes two point putback layup 64-76
6:41   Brandon Stroud offensive rebound  
6:43   Kobe Knox misses three point jump shot  
7:01   Amar'e Marshall turnover (lost ball)  
7:01   Amar'e Marshall offensive rebound  
7:03   Amar'e Marshall misses two point layup  
7:04   Amar'e Marshall offensive rebound  
7:06   Kasean Pryor blocks Ny'Mire Little's two point layup  
7:12   Kobe Knox turnover (bad pass) (Ny'Mire Little steals)  
7:13   Bulls offensive rebound  
7:15   Kobe Knox misses two point running pullup jump shot  
7:35   Jonathan Beagle turnover (offensive foul)  
7:35   Jonathan Beagle offensive foul  
7:50   TV timeout  
7:50   Great Danes 30 second timeout  
7:51 +2 Brandon Stroud makes two point tip layup 64-74
7:52   Brandon Stroud offensive rebound  
7:54   Selton Miguel misses two point jump shot  
8:02   Selton Miguel defensive rebound  
8:04   Jonathan Beagle misses two point jump shot  
8:17 +2 Brandon Stroud makes two point dunk 64-72
8:23   Brandon Stroud offensive rebound  
8:25   Chris Youngblood misses three point jump shot  
8:50 +2 Amar'e Marshall makes two point layup 64-70
9:04 +2 Kasean Pryor makes two point layup (Selton Miguel assists) 62-70
9:11   Selton Miguel offensive rebound  
9:13   Kobe Knox misses three point jump shot  
9:19   Kasean Pryor defensive rebound  
9:21   Sebastian Thomas misses two point driving layup  
9:29   Kasean Pryor turnover (bad pass) (Amar'e Marshall steals)  
9:44   TV timeout  
9:44   Great Danes 30 second timeout  
9:46 +2 Amar'e Marshall makes two point floating jump shot (Jonathan Beagle assists) 62-68
9:51   Jonathan Beagle defensive rebound  
9:53   Jayden Reid misses two point driving reverse layup  
9:59   Kobe Knox defensive rebound  
9:59   Jonathan Beagle misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
9:59   Sam Hines Jr. personal foul  
9:59   Brandon Stroud personal foul  
10:09   Amar'e Marshall defensive rebound  
10:11   Jayden Reid misses three point pullup jump shot  
10:20   Brandon Stroud defensive rebound  
10:22   Tyler Bertram misses two point jump shot  
10:39 +2 Chris Youngblood makes two point layup (Jayden Reid assists) 60-68
10:44   Brandon Stroud defensive rebound  
10:46   Amar'e Marshall misses three point jump shot  
10:51   Jonathan Beagle defensive rebound  
10:53   Selton Miguel misses two point driving layup  
11:08 +2 Amar'e Marshall makes two point reverse layup (Sebastian Thomas assists) 60-66
11:37 +2 Chris Youngblood makes two point jump shot (Jayden Reid assists) 58-66
11:45   TV timeout  
11:46   Justin Neely personal foul  
11:46   Brandon Stroud offensive rebound  
11:48   Sam Hines Jr. misses three point jump shot  
12:09   Great Danes turnover (shot clock violation)  
12:09   Great Danes offensive rebound  
12:11   Justin Neely misses three point jump shot  
12:41 +1 Chris Youngblood makes regular free throw 2 of 2 58-64
12:41   Chris Youngblood misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:41   Tyler Bertram shooting foul (Chris Youngblood draws the foul)  
12:41   Selton Miguel defensive rebound  
12:43   Tyler Bertram misses three point jump shot  
12:45   Aaron Reddish offensive rebound  
12:47   Sebastian Thomas misses three point jump shot  
12:58   Justin Neely defensive rebound  
13:00   Aaron Reddish blocks Brandon Stroud's two point driving layup  
13:09   Sebastian Thomas turnover (bad pass) (Brandon Stroud steals)  
13:19 +1 Sam Hines Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1 58-63
13:19   Justin Neely shooting foul (Sam Hines Jr. draws the foul)  
13:19 +2 Sam Hines Jr. makes two point driving layup 58-62
13:41 +1 Sebastian Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 1 58-60
13:41   Brandon Stroud shooting foul (Sebastian Thomas draws the foul)  
13:41 +2 Sebastian Thomas makes two point driving layup 57-60
13:48   Sebastian Thomas defensive rebound  
13:50   Brandon Stroud misses two point running finger roll layup  
13:59   Brandon Stroud defensive rebound  
14:01   Marcus Jackson misses three point jump shot  
14:15   Will Amica defensive rebound  
14:17   Selton Miguel misses two point driving layup  
14:29   Brandon Stroud defensive rebound  
14:29   Marcus Jackson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
14:29   Marcus Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:29   Kobe Knox shooting foul (Marcus Jackson draws the foul)  
14:29   Marcus Jackson offensive rebound  
14:30   Will Amica misses two point driving finger roll layup  
14:44 +1 Brandon Stroud makes regular free throw 2 of 2 55-60
14:44 +1 Brandon Stroud makes regular free throw 1 of 2 55-59
14:44   Aaron Reddish shooting foul (Brandon Stroud draws the foul)  
15:02 +1 Marcus Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 55-58
15:02 +1 Marcus Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 54-58
15:02   Kasean Pryor shooting foul (Marcus Jackson draws the foul)  
15:02   Kasean Pryor turnover (lost ball) (Will Amica steals)  
15:07   Kasean Pryor defensive rebound  
15:09   Marcus Jackson misses two point floating jump shot  
15:35 +1 Kasean Pryor makes regular free throw 2 of 2 53-58
15:35   Kasean Pryor misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:35   Jonathan Beagle shooting foul (Kasean Pryor draws the foul)  
15:51   TV timeout  
15:51   Amar'e Marshall turnover (bad pass)  
15:56   Amar'e Marshall defensive rebound  
15:58   Kasean Pryor misses three point jump shot  
16:13 +1 Jonathan Beagle makes regular free throw 2 of 2 53-57
16:13 +1 Jonathan Beagle makes regular free throw 1 of 2 52-57
16:13   Kasean Pryor shooting foul (Jonathan Beagle draws the foul)  
16:35 +2 Kasean Pryor makes two point dunk (Chris Youngblood assists) 51-57
16:46   Ny'Mire Little turnover (offensive foul)  
16:46   Ny'Mire Little offensive foul  
16:58   Jump ball. (Great Danes gains possession)  
17:01   Selton Miguel turnover (bad pass) (Amar'e Marshall steals)  
17:06   Selton Miguel defensive rebound  
17:08   Amar'e Marshall misses three point jump shot  
17:18   Kobe Knox personal foul  
17:25   Sebastian Thomas defensive rebound  
17:27   Selton Miguel misses three point jump shot  
17:32   Kasean Pryor offensive rebound  
17:34   Chris Youngblood misses two point jump shot  
17:55 +2 Sebastian Thomas makes two point driving layup 51-55
18:19 +2 Sam Hines Jr. makes two point driving layup (Selton Miguel assists) 49-55
18:24   Chris Youngblood defensive rebound  
18:26   Amar'e Marshall misses two point pullup jump shot  
18:39 +2 Selton Miguel makes two point driving layup 49-53
18:51 +3 Amar'e Marshall makes three point jump shot (Marcus Jackson assists) 49-51
19:04 +2 Kasean Pryor makes two point layup (Chris Youngblood assists) 46-51
19:06   Chris Youngblood offensive rebound  
19:08   Kasean Pryor misses two point pullup jump shot  
19:26   Selton Miguel defensive rebound  
19:28   Jonathan Beagle misses two point layup  
19:29   Jonathan Beagle offensive rebound  
19:31   Sebastian Thomas misses two point stepback jump shot  
19:50 +2 Kasean Pryor makes two point dunk (Chris Youngblood assists) 46-49

1st Half
ALB
Great Danes
46
USF
Bulls
47

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00 +3 Sebastian Thomas makes three point jump shot 46-47
0:02 +1 Jayden Reid makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-47
0:02 +1 Jayden Reid makes regular free throw 1 of 2 43-46
0:02   Zane Adnan personal foul  
0:18   Bulls 30 second timeout  
0:18   Sebastian Thomas turnover (5-second violation)  
0:38 +1 Chris Youngblood makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-45
0:38 +1 Chris Youngblood makes regular free throw 1 of 2 43-44
0:38   Ny'Mire Little shooting foul (Chris Youngblood draws the foul)  
0:46   Sam Hines Jr. defensive rebound  
0:48   Marcus Jackson misses two point layup  
1:15 +2 Kasean Pryor makes two point pullup jump shot 43-43
1:33   Amar'e Marshall turnover (offensive foul)  
1:33   Amar'e Marshall offensive foul  
1:41   Amar'e Marshall defensive rebound  
1:41   Chris Youngblood misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:41 +1 Chris Youngblood makes regular free throw 1 of 2 43-41
1:41   Ny'Mire Little personal foul  
2:03 +3 Ny'Mire Little makes three point jump shot (Amar'e Marshall assists) 43-40
2:28 +2 Sam Hines Jr. makes two point layup 40-40
2:33   Sam Hines Jr. offensive rebound  
2:35   Selton Miguel misses three point jump shot  
2:42   Amar'e Marshall personal foul  
2:48   David Ogunleye offensive rebound  
2:50   Sam Hines Jr. misses three point jump shot  
3:08 +1 Jonathan Beagle makes regular free throw 1 of 1 40-38
3:08   TV timeout  
3:08   Kasean Pryor shooting foul (Jonathan Beagle draws the foul)  
3:08 +2 Jonathan Beagle makes two point layup (Amar'e Marshall assists) 39-38
3:17   Amar'e Marshall defensive rebound  
3:19   Kobe Knox misses three point jump shot  
3:41 +2 Amar'e Marshall makes two point driving layup 37-38
3:48   Kobe Knox turnover (lost ball) (Amar'e Marshall steals)  
3:59 +2 Jonathan Beagle makes two point hook shot 35-38
4:10   Ny'Mire Little offensive rebound  
4:12   Tyler Bertram misses three point jump shot  
4:28 +3 Kasean Pryor makes three point jump shot (Jayden Reid assists) 33-38
4:45 +2 Ny'Mire Little makes two point layup 33-35
4:59   Kasean Pryor turnover (bad pass)  
5:17   Ny'Mire Little turnover (bad pass)  
5:20   Jonathan Beagle defensive rebound  
5:22   Kasean Pryor misses two point layup  
5:26   Kasean Pryor offensive rebound  
5:28   Chris Youngblood misses three point jump shot  
5:47 +3 Amar'e Marshall makes three point jump shot (Ny'Mire Little assists) 31-35
6:07 +1 Selton Miguel makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-35
6:07 +1 Selton Miguel makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-34
6:07   Will Amica shooting foul (Selton Miguel draws the foul)  
6:25 +3 Amar'e Marshall makes three point jump shot (Jonathan Beagle assists) 28-33
6:46   Ny'Mire Little defensive rebound  
6:46   Kobe Knox misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:46   Kobe Knox misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:46   TV timeout  
6:46   Sebastian Thomas shooting foul (Kobe Knox draws the foul)  
6:50   Amar'e Marshall turnover (bad pass) (Kobe Knox steals)  
7:08 +3 Chris Youngblood makes three point jump shot (Kasean Pryor assists) 25-33
7:14 +2 Muneer Newton makes two point layup 25-30
7:24   Muneer Newton offensive rebound  
7:26   Amar'e Marshall misses two point driving floating jump shot  
7:36 +3 Selton Miguel makes three point jump shot 23-30
7:41   Brandon Stroud offensive rebound  
7:43   Kasean Pryor misses two point driving layup  
8:08 +2 Sebastian Thomas makes two point layup 23-27
8:29   Muneer Newton defensive rebound  
8:31   Brandon Stroud misses three point jump shot  
8:38   Sebastian Thomas personal foul  
8:56   Bulls defensive rebound  
8:58   Jonathan Beagle misses three point jump shot  
9:01   Great Danes offensive rebound  
9:03   Sebastian Thomas misses two point layup  
9:10   Jonathan Beagle defensive rebound  
9:12   Kobe Knox misses two point layup  
9:17   Brandon Stroud defensive rebound  
9:19   Justin Neely misses two point hook shot  
9:37   Sebastian Thomas defensive rebound  
9:39   Brandon Stroud misses three point jump shot  
10:01   Justin Neely turnover (traveling)  
10:02   Justin Neely offensive rebound  
10:02   Chris Youngblood blocks Justin Neely's two point layup  
10:31 +2 Brandon Stroud makes two point layup 21-27
10:36   Brandon Stroud offensive rebound  
10:38   Selton Miguel misses three point jump shot  
10:52 +1 Marcus Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-25
10:52   Marcus Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:52   TV timeout  
10:52   Chris Youngblood shooting foul (Marcus Jackson draws the foul)  
10:57   Jayden Reid turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Jackson steals)  
11:12 +2 Jonathan Beagle makes two point alley-oop layup (Tyler Bertram assists) 20-25
11:34 +3 Kobe Knox makes three point jump shot (Jayden Reid assists) 18-25
11:50   Brandon Stroud defensive rebound  
11:52   Marcus Jackson misses three point jump shot  
12:05 +1 Brandon Stroud makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-22
12:05 +1 Brandon Stroud makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-21
12:05   Aaron Reddish shooting foul (Brandon Stroud draws the foul)  
12:20 +2 Sebastian Thomas makes two point driving layup 18-20
12:27   Brandon Stroud turnover (bad pass) (Sebastian Thomas steals)  
12:39 +2 Jonathan Beagle makes two point layup (Marcus Jackson assists) 16-20
12:56 +2 Kasean Pryor makes two point driving layup 14-20
13:15 +3 Sebastian Thomas makes three point stepback jump shot (Aaron Reddish assists) 14-18
13:20   Jayden Reid turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Jackson steals)  
13:31   Marcus Jackson turnover (out of bounds)  
13:31   Marcus Jackson offensive rebound  
13:38   Marcus Jackson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:38 +1 Marcus Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-18
13:38   Selton Miguel shooting foul (Marcus Jackson draws the foul)  
13:59   Jonathan Beagle defensive rebound  
14:01   Kasean Pryor misses two point pullup jump shot  
14:13 +2 Marcus Jackson makes two point driving layup 10-18
14:26 +2 Chris Youngblood makes two point pullup jump shot 8-18
14:33   Marcus Jackson personal foul  
14:40 +2 Jonathan Beagle makes two point layup (Tyler Bertram assists) 8-16
14:52 +2 Chris Youngblood makes two point pullup jump shot 6-16
15:07   Jonathan Beagle turnover (lost ball)  
15:26 +3 Selton Miguel makes three point jump shot (Chris Youngblood assists) 6-14
15:39 +2 Jonathan Beagle makes two point layup (Ny'Mire Little assists) 6-11
15:47   Marcus Jackson defensive rebound  
15:49   Selton Miguel misses two point driving layup  
15:53   Sebastian Thomas turnover (Chris Youngblood steals)  
15:55   TV timeout  
15:55   Jayden Reid personal foul  
16:09   Kobe Knox personal foul  
16:16 +2 Sam Hines Jr. makes two point driving layup (Kasean Pryor assists) 4-11
16:23   Kasean Pryor defensive rebound  
16:25   Sebastian Thomas misses two point driving layup  
16:34   Jonathan Beagle defensive rebound  
16:36   Chris Youngblood misses three point jump shot  
16:38   Sam Hines Jr. offensive rebound  
16:40   Kasean Pryor misses three point jump shot  
16:49   Kasean Pryor defensive rebound  
16:51   Ny'Mire Little misses three point jump shot  
17:00   Selton Miguel turnover (bad pass)  
17:03   Selton Miguel defensive rebound  
17:05   Jonathan Beagle misses two point layup  
17:33 +3 Kobe Knox makes three point jump shot (Selton Miguel assists) 4-9
17:53 +2 Sebastian Thomas makes two point jump shot 4-6
18:08 +2 Sam Hines Jr. makes two point putback dunk 2-6
18:09   Sam Hines Jr. offensive rebound  
18:11   Kobe Knox misses two point layup  
18:14   Amar'e Marshall turnover (bad pass) (Kobe Knox steals)  
18:28 +2 Chris Youngblood makes two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot (Kobe Knox assists) 2-4
18:46 +2 Jonathan Beagle makes two point turnaround jump shot 2-2
19:10 +2 Chris Youngblood makes two point pullup jump shot 0-2
19:29   Chris Youngblood defensive rebound  
19:31   Amar'e Marshall misses three point jump shot  
20:00   Jonathan Beagle vs. Kasean Pryor (Great Danes gains possession)  
Albany
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Marshall 19 8 2 8/15 3/6 0/0 3 - 3 0 6 2 6
S. Thomas 17 4 1 7/14 2/4 1/1 2 - 1 0 4 1 3
J. Beagle 17 9 2 7/11 0/1 3/4 2 - 0 1 2 1 8
M. Jackson 10 6 2 2/7 0/2 6/10 3 - 2 0 2 5 1
N. Little 5 2 2 2/5 1/3 0/0 5 - 1 0 2 1 1
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Marshall 19 8 2 8/15 3/6 0/0 3 0 3 0 6 2 6
S. Thomas 17 4 1 7/14 2/4 1/1 2 0 1 0 4 1 3
J. Beagle 17 9 2 7/11 0/1 3/4 2 0 0 1 2 1 8
M. Jackson 10 6 2 2/7 0/2 6/10 3 0 2 0 2 5 1
N. Little 5 2 2 2/5 1/3 0/0 5 0 1 0 2 1 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Margoupis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Newton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Neely - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Reddish - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Adnan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bertram - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Amica - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Matulu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Giralt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Filien - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 35 13 28/64 7/21 10/15 23 0 8 2 19 13 22
South Florida
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Youngblood 23 3 4 8/13 1/4 6/8 1 - 1 1 0 1 2
K. Pryor 21 8 3 8/15 1/3 4/8 3 - 1 2 3 3 5
S. Hines Jr. 13 5 0 6/8 0/2 1/2 2 - 1 0 0 3 2
S. Miguel 12 6 4 3/11 2/6 4/4 1 - 0 0 3 1 5
K. Knox 6 2 1 2/8 2/5 0/2 3 - 2 0 2 0 2
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Youngblood 23 3 4 8/13 1/4 6/8 1 0 1 1 0 1 2
K. Pryor 21 8 3 8/15 1/3 4/8 3 0 1 2 3 3 5
S. Hines Jr. 13 5 0 6/8 0/2 1/2 2 0 1 0 0 3 2
S. Miguel 12 6 4 3/11 2/6 4/4 1 0 0 0 3 1 5
K. Knox 6 2 1 2/8 2/5 0/2 3 0 2 0 2 0 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Stroud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Reid - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Ogunleye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Tobiloba - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Jones III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Balagam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Placer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Walker Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Jennings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 89 37 16 31/65 6/23 21/30 13 0 7 3 11 15 22
