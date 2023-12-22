ALBANY
SFLA
2nd Half
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:04
|+3
|Jack Margoupis makes three point jump shot (Will Amica assists)
|73-89
|0:11
|+1
|Kasean Pryor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|70-89
|0:11
|Kasean Pryor misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:11
|Jack Margoupis personal foul
|0:11
|Kasean Pryor offensive rebound
|0:13
|Selton Miguel misses three point jump shot
|0:38
|Jack Margoupis turnover (lost ball)
|0:58
|+2
|Chris Youngblood makes two point stepback jump shot (Selton Miguel assists)
|70-88
|1:21
|Kasean Pryor defensive rebound
|1:23
|Will Amica misses two point pullup jump shot
|1:44
|+1
|Chris Youngblood makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|70-86
|1:44
|+1
|Chris Youngblood makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|70-85
|1:44
|Amar'e Marshall personal foul
|1:59
|Great Danes 30 second timeout
|1:59
|+2
|Marcus Jackson makes two point layup
|70-84
|2:05
|Marcus Jackson offensive rebound
|2:07
|Marcus Jackson misses two point layup
|2:13
|Amar'e Marshall defensive rebound
|2:15
|Jonathan Beagle blocks Chris Youngblood's two point driving layup
|2:48
|+2
|Amar'e Marshall makes two point driving layup
|68-84
|2:56
|Amar'e Marshall defensive rebound
|2:58
|Kasean Pryor misses two point stepback jump shot
|3:26
|Bulls defensive rebound
|3:28
|Amar'e Marshall misses two point layup
|3:50
|Jonathan Beagle defensive rebound
|3:50
|Kasean Pryor misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:50
|+1
|Kasean Pryor makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|66-84
|3:50
|TV timeout
|3:50
|Marcus Jackson personal foul
|4:07
|Will Amica turnover (out of bounds)
|4:16
|+2
|Sam Hines Jr. makes two point layup (Kasean Pryor assists)
|66-83
|4:23
|Sebastian Thomas turnover (lost ball) (Kasean Pryor steals)
|4:33
|+1
|Kasean Pryor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|66-81
|4:33
|Kasean Pryor misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:33
|Marcus Jackson personal foul (Kasean Pryor draws the foul)
|4:35
|+1
|Marcus Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|66-80
|4:35
|+1
|Marcus Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|65-80
|4:35
|Sam Hines Jr. shooting foul (Marcus Jackson draws the foul)
|4:37
|Marcus Jackson offensive rebound
|4:39
|Will Amica misses two point pullup jump shot
|4:49
|Jonathan Beagle defensive rebound
|4:49
|Sam Hines Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:49
|Ny'Mire Little personal foul
|4:52
|Sam Hines Jr. defensive rebound
|4:54
|Tyler Bertram misses three point jump shot
|5:09
|Jump ball. Marcus Jackson vs. Sam Hines Jr. (Great Danes gains possession)
|5:12
|Marcus Jackson offensive rebound
|5:14
|Ny'Mire Little misses three point jump shot
|5:32
|+1
|Selton Miguel makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|64-80
|5:32
|+1
|Selton Miguel makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-79
|5:32
|Ny'Mire Little shooting foul (Selton Miguel draws the foul)
|5:35
|Marcus Jackson turnover (bad pass) (Sam Hines Jr. steals)
|5:55
|+2
|Kasean Pryor makes two point layup
|64-78
|6:01
|Kobe Knox defensive rebound
|6:03
|Sebastian Thomas misses three point stepback jump shot
|6:09
|Selton Miguel turnover (lost ball)
|6:10
|Amar'e Marshall turnover (lost ball) (Brandon Stroud steals)
|6:10
|Jump ball. Amar'e Marshall vs. Brandon Stroud (Bulls gains possession)
|6:23
|Sebastian Thomas offensive rebound
|6:25
|Kasean Pryor blocks Sebastian Thomas's two point layup
|6:34
|+2
|Brandon Stroud makes two point putback layup
|64-76
|6:41
|Brandon Stroud offensive rebound
|6:43
|Kobe Knox misses three point jump shot
|7:01
|Amar'e Marshall turnover (lost ball)
|7:01
|Amar'e Marshall offensive rebound
|7:03
|Amar'e Marshall misses two point layup
|7:04
|Amar'e Marshall offensive rebound
|7:06
|Kasean Pryor blocks Ny'Mire Little's two point layup
|7:12
|Kobe Knox turnover (bad pass) (Ny'Mire Little steals)
|7:13
|Bulls offensive rebound
|7:15
|Kobe Knox misses two point running pullup jump shot
|7:35
|Jonathan Beagle turnover (offensive foul)
|7:35
|Jonathan Beagle offensive foul
|7:50
|TV timeout
|7:50
|Great Danes 30 second timeout
|7:51
|+2
|Brandon Stroud makes two point tip layup
|64-74
|7:52
|Brandon Stroud offensive rebound
|7:54
|Selton Miguel misses two point jump shot
|8:02
|Selton Miguel defensive rebound
|8:04
|Jonathan Beagle misses two point jump shot
|8:17
|+2
|Brandon Stroud makes two point dunk
|64-72
|8:23
|Brandon Stroud offensive rebound
|8:25
|Chris Youngblood misses three point jump shot
|8:50
|+2
|Amar'e Marshall makes two point layup
|64-70
|9:04
|+2
|Kasean Pryor makes two point layup (Selton Miguel assists)
|62-70
|9:11
|Selton Miguel offensive rebound
|9:13
|Kobe Knox misses three point jump shot
|9:19
|Kasean Pryor defensive rebound
|9:21
|Sebastian Thomas misses two point driving layup
|9:29
|Kasean Pryor turnover (bad pass) (Amar'e Marshall steals)
|9:44
|TV timeout
|9:44
|Great Danes 30 second timeout
|9:46
|+2
|Amar'e Marshall makes two point floating jump shot (Jonathan Beagle assists)
|62-68
|9:51
|Jonathan Beagle defensive rebound
|9:53
|Jayden Reid misses two point driving reverse layup
|9:59
|Kobe Knox defensive rebound
|9:59
|Jonathan Beagle misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|9:59
|Sam Hines Jr. personal foul
|9:59
|Brandon Stroud personal foul
|10:09
|Amar'e Marshall defensive rebound
|10:11
|Jayden Reid misses three point pullup jump shot
|10:20
|Brandon Stroud defensive rebound
|10:22
|Tyler Bertram misses two point jump shot
|10:39
|+2
|Chris Youngblood makes two point layup (Jayden Reid assists)
|60-68
|10:44
|Brandon Stroud defensive rebound
|10:46
|Amar'e Marshall misses three point jump shot
|10:51
|Jonathan Beagle defensive rebound
|10:53
|Selton Miguel misses two point driving layup
|11:08
|+2
|Amar'e Marshall makes two point reverse layup (Sebastian Thomas assists)
|60-66
|11:37
|+2
|Chris Youngblood makes two point jump shot (Jayden Reid assists)
|58-66
|11:45
|TV timeout
|11:46
|Justin Neely personal foul
|11:46
|Brandon Stroud offensive rebound
|11:48
|Sam Hines Jr. misses three point jump shot
|12:09
|Great Danes turnover (shot clock violation)
|12:09
|Great Danes offensive rebound
|12:11
|Justin Neely misses three point jump shot
|12:41
|+1
|Chris Youngblood makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-64
|12:41
|Chris Youngblood misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:41
|Tyler Bertram shooting foul (Chris Youngblood draws the foul)
|12:41
|Selton Miguel defensive rebound
|12:43
|Tyler Bertram misses three point jump shot
|12:45
|Aaron Reddish offensive rebound
|12:47
|Sebastian Thomas misses three point jump shot
|12:58
|Justin Neely defensive rebound
|13:00
|Aaron Reddish blocks Brandon Stroud's two point driving layup
|13:09
|Sebastian Thomas turnover (bad pass) (Brandon Stroud steals)
|13:19
|+1
|Sam Hines Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|58-63
|13:19
|Justin Neely shooting foul (Sam Hines Jr. draws the foul)
|13:19
|+2
|Sam Hines Jr. makes two point driving layup
|58-62
|13:41
|+1
|Sebastian Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|58-60
|13:41
|Brandon Stroud shooting foul (Sebastian Thomas draws the foul)
|13:41
|+2
|Sebastian Thomas makes two point driving layup
|57-60
|13:48
|Sebastian Thomas defensive rebound
|13:50
|Brandon Stroud misses two point running finger roll layup
|13:59
|Brandon Stroud defensive rebound
|14:01
|Marcus Jackson misses three point jump shot
|14:15
|Will Amica defensive rebound
|14:17
|Selton Miguel misses two point driving layup
|14:29
|Brandon Stroud defensive rebound
|14:29
|Marcus Jackson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:29
|Marcus Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|14:29
|Kobe Knox shooting foul (Marcus Jackson draws the foul)
|14:29
|Marcus Jackson offensive rebound
|14:30
|Will Amica misses two point driving finger roll layup
|14:44
|+1
|Brandon Stroud makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|55-60
|14:44
|+1
|Brandon Stroud makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-59
|14:44
|Aaron Reddish shooting foul (Brandon Stroud draws the foul)
|15:02
|+1
|Marcus Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|55-58
|15:02
|+1
|Marcus Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-58
|15:02
|Kasean Pryor shooting foul (Marcus Jackson draws the foul)
|15:02
|Kasean Pryor turnover (lost ball) (Will Amica steals)
|15:07
|Kasean Pryor defensive rebound
|15:09
|Marcus Jackson misses two point floating jump shot
|15:35
|+1
|Kasean Pryor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-58
|15:35
|Kasean Pryor misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:35
|Jonathan Beagle shooting foul (Kasean Pryor draws the foul)
|15:51
|TV timeout
|15:51
|Amar'e Marshall turnover (bad pass)
|15:56
|Amar'e Marshall defensive rebound
|15:58
|Kasean Pryor misses three point jump shot
|16:13
|+1
|Jonathan Beagle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-57
|16:13
|+1
|Jonathan Beagle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-57
|16:13
|Kasean Pryor shooting foul (Jonathan Beagle draws the foul)
|16:35
|+2
|Kasean Pryor makes two point dunk (Chris Youngblood assists)
|51-57
|16:46
|Ny'Mire Little turnover (offensive foul)
|16:46
|Ny'Mire Little offensive foul
|16:58
|Jump ball. (Great Danes gains possession)
|17:01
|Selton Miguel turnover (bad pass) (Amar'e Marshall steals)
|17:06
|Selton Miguel defensive rebound
|17:08
|Amar'e Marshall misses three point jump shot
|17:18
|Kobe Knox personal foul
|17:25
|Sebastian Thomas defensive rebound
|17:27
|Selton Miguel misses three point jump shot
|17:32
|Kasean Pryor offensive rebound
|17:34
|Chris Youngblood misses two point jump shot
|17:55
|+2
|Sebastian Thomas makes two point driving layup
|51-55
|18:19
|+2
|Sam Hines Jr. makes two point driving layup (Selton Miguel assists)
|49-55
|18:24
|Chris Youngblood defensive rebound
|18:26
|Amar'e Marshall misses two point pullup jump shot
|18:39
|+2
|Selton Miguel makes two point driving layup
|49-53
|18:51
|+3
|Amar'e Marshall makes three point jump shot (Marcus Jackson assists)
|49-51
|19:04
|+2
|Kasean Pryor makes two point layup (Chris Youngblood assists)
|46-51
|19:06
|Chris Youngblood offensive rebound
|19:08
|Kasean Pryor misses two point pullup jump shot
|19:26
|Selton Miguel defensive rebound
|19:28
|Jonathan Beagle misses two point layup
|19:29
|Jonathan Beagle offensive rebound
|19:31
|Sebastian Thomas misses two point stepback jump shot
|19:50
|+2
|Kasean Pryor makes two point dunk (Chris Youngblood assists)
|46-49
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|+3
|Sebastian Thomas makes three point jump shot
|46-47
|0:02
|+1
|Jayden Reid makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-47
|0:02
|+1
|Jayden Reid makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-46
|0:02
|Zane Adnan personal foul
|0:18
|Bulls 30 second timeout
|0:18
|Sebastian Thomas turnover (5-second violation)
|0:38
|+1
|Chris Youngblood makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-45
|0:38
|+1
|Chris Youngblood makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-44
|0:38
|Ny'Mire Little shooting foul (Chris Youngblood draws the foul)
|0:46
|Sam Hines Jr. defensive rebound
|0:48
|Marcus Jackson misses two point layup
|1:15
|+2
|Kasean Pryor makes two point pullup jump shot
|43-43
|1:33
|Amar'e Marshall turnover (offensive foul)
|1:33
|Amar'e Marshall offensive foul
|1:41
|Amar'e Marshall defensive rebound
|1:41
|Chris Youngblood misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:41
|+1
|Chris Youngblood makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-41
|1:41
|Ny'Mire Little personal foul
|2:03
|+3
|Ny'Mire Little makes three point jump shot (Amar'e Marshall assists)
|43-40
|2:28
|+2
|Sam Hines Jr. makes two point layup
|40-40
|2:33
|Sam Hines Jr. offensive rebound
|2:35
|Selton Miguel misses three point jump shot
|2:42
|Amar'e Marshall personal foul
|2:48
|David Ogunleye offensive rebound
|2:50
|Sam Hines Jr. misses three point jump shot
|3:08
|+1
|Jonathan Beagle makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|40-38
|3:08
|TV timeout
|3:08
|Kasean Pryor shooting foul (Jonathan Beagle draws the foul)
|3:08
|+2
|Jonathan Beagle makes two point layup (Amar'e Marshall assists)
|39-38
|3:17
|Amar'e Marshall defensive rebound
|3:19
|Kobe Knox misses three point jump shot
|3:41
|+2
|Amar'e Marshall makes two point driving layup
|37-38
|3:48
|Kobe Knox turnover (lost ball) (Amar'e Marshall steals)
|3:59
|+2
|Jonathan Beagle makes two point hook shot
|35-38
|4:10
|Ny'Mire Little offensive rebound
|4:12
|Tyler Bertram misses three point jump shot
|4:28
|+3
|Kasean Pryor makes three point jump shot (Jayden Reid assists)
|33-38
|4:45
|+2
|Ny'Mire Little makes two point layup
|33-35
|4:59
|Kasean Pryor turnover (bad pass)
|5:17
|Ny'Mire Little turnover (bad pass)
|5:20
|Jonathan Beagle defensive rebound
|5:22
|Kasean Pryor misses two point layup
|5:26
|Kasean Pryor offensive rebound
|5:28
|Chris Youngblood misses three point jump shot
|5:47
|+3
|Amar'e Marshall makes three point jump shot (Ny'Mire Little assists)
|31-35
|6:07
|+1
|Selton Miguel makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-35
|6:07
|+1
|Selton Miguel makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-34
|6:07
|Will Amica shooting foul (Selton Miguel draws the foul)
|6:25
|+3
|Amar'e Marshall makes three point jump shot (Jonathan Beagle assists)
|28-33
|6:46
|Ny'Mire Little defensive rebound
|6:46
|Kobe Knox misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:46
|Kobe Knox misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:46
|TV timeout
|6:46
|Sebastian Thomas shooting foul (Kobe Knox draws the foul)
|6:50
|Amar'e Marshall turnover (bad pass) (Kobe Knox steals)
|7:08
|+3
|Chris Youngblood makes three point jump shot (Kasean Pryor assists)
|25-33
|7:14
|+2
|Muneer Newton makes two point layup
|25-30
|7:24
|Muneer Newton offensive rebound
|7:26
|Amar'e Marshall misses two point driving floating jump shot
|7:36
|+3
|Selton Miguel makes three point jump shot
|23-30
|7:41
|Brandon Stroud offensive rebound
|7:43
|Kasean Pryor misses two point driving layup
|8:08
|+2
|Sebastian Thomas makes two point layup
|23-27
|8:29
|Muneer Newton defensive rebound
|8:31
|Brandon Stroud misses three point jump shot
|8:38
|Sebastian Thomas personal foul
|8:56
|Bulls defensive rebound
|8:58
|Jonathan Beagle misses three point jump shot
|9:01
|Great Danes offensive rebound
|9:03
|Sebastian Thomas misses two point layup
|9:10
|Jonathan Beagle defensive rebound
|9:12
|Kobe Knox misses two point layup
|9:17
|Brandon Stroud defensive rebound
|9:19
|Justin Neely misses two point hook shot
|9:37
|Sebastian Thomas defensive rebound
|9:39
|Brandon Stroud misses three point jump shot
|10:01
|Justin Neely turnover (traveling)
|10:02
|Justin Neely offensive rebound
|10:02
|Chris Youngblood blocks Justin Neely's two point layup
|10:31
|+2
|Brandon Stroud makes two point layup
|21-27
|10:36
|Brandon Stroud offensive rebound
|10:38
|Selton Miguel misses three point jump shot
|10:52
|+1
|Marcus Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-25
|10:52
|Marcus Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:52
|TV timeout
|10:52
|Chris Youngblood shooting foul (Marcus Jackson draws the foul)
|10:57
|Jayden Reid turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Jackson steals)
|11:12
|+2
|Jonathan Beagle makes two point alley-oop layup (Tyler Bertram assists)
|20-25
|11:34
|+3
|Kobe Knox makes three point jump shot (Jayden Reid assists)
|18-25
|11:50
|Brandon Stroud defensive rebound
|11:52
|Marcus Jackson misses three point jump shot
|12:05
|+1
|Brandon Stroud makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-22
|12:05
|+1
|Brandon Stroud makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-21
|12:05
|Aaron Reddish shooting foul (Brandon Stroud draws the foul)
|12:20
|+2
|Sebastian Thomas makes two point driving layup
|18-20
|12:27
|Brandon Stroud turnover (bad pass) (Sebastian Thomas steals)
|12:39
|+2
|Jonathan Beagle makes two point layup (Marcus Jackson assists)
|16-20
|12:56
|+2
|Kasean Pryor makes two point driving layup
|14-20
|13:15
|+3
|Sebastian Thomas makes three point stepback jump shot (Aaron Reddish assists)
|14-18
|13:20
|Jayden Reid turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Jackson steals)
|13:31
|Marcus Jackson turnover (out of bounds)
|13:31
|Marcus Jackson offensive rebound
|13:38
|Marcus Jackson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:38
|+1
|Marcus Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-18
|13:38
|Selton Miguel shooting foul (Marcus Jackson draws the foul)
|13:59
|Jonathan Beagle defensive rebound
|14:01
|Kasean Pryor misses two point pullup jump shot
|14:13
|+2
|Marcus Jackson makes two point driving layup
|10-18
|14:26
|+2
|Chris Youngblood makes two point pullup jump shot
|8-18
|14:33
|Marcus Jackson personal foul
|14:40
|+2
|Jonathan Beagle makes two point layup (Tyler Bertram assists)
|8-16
|14:52
|+2
|Chris Youngblood makes two point pullup jump shot
|6-16
|15:07
|Jonathan Beagle turnover (lost ball)
|15:26
|+3
|Selton Miguel makes three point jump shot (Chris Youngblood assists)
|6-14
|15:39
|+2
|Jonathan Beagle makes two point layup (Ny'Mire Little assists)
|6-11
|15:47
|Marcus Jackson defensive rebound
|15:49
|Selton Miguel misses two point driving layup
|15:53
|Sebastian Thomas turnover (Chris Youngblood steals)
|15:55
|TV timeout
|15:55
|Jayden Reid personal foul
|16:09
|Kobe Knox personal foul
|16:16
|+2
|Sam Hines Jr. makes two point driving layup (Kasean Pryor assists)
|4-11
|16:23
|Kasean Pryor defensive rebound
|16:25
|Sebastian Thomas misses two point driving layup
|16:34
|Jonathan Beagle defensive rebound
|16:36
|Chris Youngblood misses three point jump shot
|16:38
|Sam Hines Jr. offensive rebound
|16:40
|Kasean Pryor misses three point jump shot
|16:49
|Kasean Pryor defensive rebound
|16:51
|Ny'Mire Little misses three point jump shot
|17:00
|Selton Miguel turnover (bad pass)
|17:03
|Selton Miguel defensive rebound
|17:05
|Jonathan Beagle misses two point layup
|17:33
|+3
|Kobe Knox makes three point jump shot (Selton Miguel assists)
|4-9
|17:53
|+2
|Sebastian Thomas makes two point jump shot
|4-6
|18:08
|+2
|Sam Hines Jr. makes two point putback dunk
|2-6
|18:09
|Sam Hines Jr. offensive rebound
|18:11
|Kobe Knox misses two point layup
|18:14
|Amar'e Marshall turnover (bad pass) (Kobe Knox steals)
|18:28
|+2
|Chris Youngblood makes two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot (Kobe Knox assists)
|2-4
|18:46
|+2
|Jonathan Beagle makes two point turnaround jump shot
|2-2
|19:10
|+2
|Chris Youngblood makes two point pullup jump shot
|0-2
|19:29
|Chris Youngblood defensive rebound
|19:31
|Amar'e Marshall misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Jonathan Beagle vs. Kasean Pryor (Great Danes gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Jack Margoupis makes three point jump shot (Will Amica assists)
|0:04
|+ 1
|Kasean Pryor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:11
|Kasean Pryor misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:11
|Jack Margoupis personal foul
|0:11
|Kasean Pryor offensive rebound
|0:11
|Selton Miguel misses three point jump shot
|0:13
|Jack Margoupis turnover (lost ball)
|0:38
|+ 2
|Chris Youngblood makes two point stepback jump shot (Selton Miguel assists)
|0:58
|Kasean Pryor defensive rebound
|1:21
|Will Amica misses two point pullup jump shot
|1:23
|+ 1
|Chris Youngblood makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:44
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|89
|Field Goals
|28-64 (43.8%)
|31-65 (47.7%)
|3-Pointers
|7-21 (33.3%)
|6-23 (26.1%)
|Free Throws
|10-15 (66.7%)
|21-30 (70.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|40
|Offensive
|13
|15
|Defensive
|22
|22
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|13
|16
|Steals
|8
|7
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|19
|11
|Fouls
|23
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
19 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
23 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
|Team Stats
|Albany 7-5
|77.1 PPG
|41.0 RPG
|13.5 APG
|South Florida 5-4
|75.6 PPG
|41.7 RPG
|14.7 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Marshall G
|14.9 PPG
|5.3 RPG
|2.1 APG
|39.9 FG%
|
00
|. Youngblood G
|12.6 PPG
|2.2 RPG
|2.0 APG
|37.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Marshall G
|19 PTS
|8 REB
|2 AST
|C. Youngblood G
|23 PTS
|3 REB
|4 AST
|
|43.8
|FG%
|47.7
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|26.1
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|70.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Marshall
|19
|8
|2
|8/15
|3/6
|0/0
|3
|-
|3
|0
|6
|2
|6
|S. Thomas
|17
|4
|1
|7/14
|2/4
|1/1
|2
|-
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|J. Beagle
|17
|9
|2
|7/11
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|-
|0
|1
|2
|1
|8
|M. Jackson
|10
|6
|2
|2/7
|0/2
|6/10
|3
|-
|2
|0
|2
|5
|1
|N. Little
|5
|2
|2
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|5
|-
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Youngblood
|23
|3
|4
|8/13
|1/4
|6/8
|1
|-
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|K. Pryor
|21
|8
|3
|8/15
|1/3
|4/8
|3
|-
|1
|2
|3
|3
|5
|S. Hines Jr.
|13
|5
|0
|6/8
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|-
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|S. Miguel
|12
|6
|4
|3/11
|2/6
|4/4
|1
|-
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|K. Knox
|6
|2
|1
|2/8
|2/5
|0/2
|3
|-
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
