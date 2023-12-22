No. 17 BYU looks to unleash offense vs. Bellarmine
Bellarmine has its work cut out in order to record its first win against a Power 5 program in six tries this season.
The Knights wrap up a tough two-game road trip in Utah on Friday night when they face No. 17 BYU in Provo, Utah.
The Cougars (10-1) have a 7-0 mark at the Marriott Center and boast one of the most explosive offenses in the nation.
Following their 86-54 win over Georgia State last Saturday, the Cougars were ranked second in the nation in assists (10.4 per game) and first in scoring margin (plus-27.9 points).
BYU coach Mark Pope offered up another interesting statistic last Saturday after reserve wing Richie Saunders scored a career-high 20 points in the win over the Panthers.
"We're one of three teams in the country with nine players that have career highs of 20 or more," Pope said. "You have nine guys that have proven they're capable of putting two dimes down. It's pretty great. Right? Depth is required if you're going to be a high-level basketball team."
Saunders made 8 of 14 shots from the floor and added six rebounds.
"He's going to do everything he can to help everybody on this team," Pope said.
Jaxson Robinson, who is nursing an ankle injury, is averaging a team-best 16.5 points per game. Five other Cougars average in double figures — Spencer Johnson (11.3), Trevin Knell (11.2), Noah Waterman (11.2), Saunders (10.8) and injured Fousseyni Traore (10.2).
"Every single guy on this team. … We need every single one of them," said Pope, whose team has two more tune-ups (Bellarmine and Wyoming) before beginning its first season in the Big 12.
"That's what is going to help us get through this gauntlet that we're about to enter."
Bellarmine (4-9) will play its second game in the Beehive State in three nights. The Knights dropped an 85-43 decision at Utah on Wednesday.
Billy Smith had a team-high 14 points against the Utes. Langdon Hatton scored in double figures for the fifth straight game, finishing with 10 points to go along with nine rebounds.
The Knights held tough in the first half, trailing just 37-26 before the Utes dominated after intermission.
Utah coach Craig Smith called it a "great win" against a respectable Bellarmine team. He's impressed with the Knights' unique passing style and toughness.
"I know their record isn't what they want it to be, but they've had to deal with a bunch of injuries," Smith said. "They played Louisville to the wire, West Virginia to the wire. Almost all of their games have come down to the wire. They've had a ton of close games. … Just how tough those guys are and the way they share the ball — it's not the Princeton offense, but there's a lot of traits so it puts you in some different positions that way."
This will be the first-ever meeting between BYU and Bellarmine.
–Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Bellarmine 4-9
|67.9 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|14.5 APG
|17 Brigham Young 10-1
|89.1 PPG
|48.1 RPG
|21.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Wieland
|11
|28
|11.5
|5.2
|1.9
|0.70
|0.00
|1.2
|48.1
|21.2
|73.9
|1.5
|3.6
|B. Johnson
|9
|29.2
|11.1
|3.0
|1.2
|0.60
|0.00
|1.0
|37.2
|32.1
|81.3
|0.6
|2.4
|P. Suder
|13
|30.6
|11.0
|3.9
|2.9
|1.50
|0.70
|2.4
|37.8
|22.5
|78.0
|0.7
|3.2
|G. Tipton
|13
|26.2
|9.2
|3.3
|1.1
|0.50
|0.20
|1.2
|38.2
|43.1
|100.0
|0.6
|2.7
|A. Pfriem
|9
|31.4
|8.2
|5.0
|3.2
|1.20
|0.10
|2.3
|53.1
|35.3
|88.9
|0.8
|4.2
|L. Hatton
|13
|21.2
|7.6
|7.1
|1.2
|0.30
|0.70
|0.8
|41.2
|14.3
|69.2
|2.1
|5
|B. Smith
|13
|23.2
|7.5
|1.9
|1.8
|0.60
|0.50
|0.9
|38.0
|30.0
|80.0
|0.4
|1.5
|D. McKinney
|13
|19.5
|6.1
|3.2
|2.2
|1.50
|0.20
|1.3
|50.0
|50.0
|92.6
|0.6
|2.6
|Z. Reed
|3
|7.3
|4.3
|0.7
|0.7
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|57.1
|50.0
|100.0
|0
|0.7
|L. Hacker
|8
|9.4
|3.5
|0.8
|0.3
|0.10
|0.00
|0.6
|40.0
|42.1
|100.0
|0.3
|0.5
|E. Roberts
|5
|6.2
|0.8
|0.8
|0.4
|0.20
|0.20
|0.4
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.6
|Z. Jennings
|8
|5.6
|0.0
|0.4
|0.3
|0.30
|0.10
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.3
|Total
|13
|0.0
|67.9
|38.4
|14.5
|6.50
|2.50
|11.2
|41.7
|32.6
|80.7
|8.8
|25.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Robinson
|11
|22.1
|16.5
|2.8
|1.5
|0.80
|0.50
|1.3
|48.9
|43.4
|92.3
|0.3
|2.5
|S. Johnson
|11
|25.4
|11.3
|5.9
|4.8
|0.70
|0.20
|1.3
|42.9
|26.0
|84.0
|1.5
|4.4
|T. Knell
|11
|25.2
|11.2
|4.1
|1.9
|0.80
|0.20
|0.8
|46.2
|40.3
|70.0
|0.5
|3.6
|N. Waterman
|11
|22.5
|11.2
|7.0
|1.0
|0.30
|0.50
|0.4
|47.7
|40.7
|79.2
|1.9
|5.1
|R. Saunders
|11
|20.5
|10.8
|4.5
|1.5
|1.20
|0.30
|0.6
|55.6
|34.4
|72.0
|1.5
|3
|F. Traore
|6
|20.2
|10.2
|5.5
|2.0
|1.00
|0.50
|1.7
|64.1
|66.7
|100.0
|2
|3.5
|D. Hall
|11
|24.7
|9.6
|3.0
|4.2
|0.90
|0.00
|1.7
|48.8
|42.9
|50.0
|0.8
|2.2
|D. Baker
|1
|9
|6.0
|1.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|60.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|T. Stewart
|11
|14.3
|4.3
|2.5
|1.9
|0.70
|0.20
|1.3
|42.2
|27.8
|66.7
|0.7
|1.8
|A. Ally Atiki
|10
|14.1
|4.2
|4.2
|0.7
|0.40
|0.50
|0.6
|52.9
|0.0
|50.0
|1.5
|2.7
|A. Khalifa
|8
|19
|3.5
|4.1
|3.8
|0.30
|0.40
|0.3
|36.7
|23.1
|42.9
|1.6
|2.5
|T. Tripple
|10
|3.3
|1.3
|0.7
|0.1
|0.30
|0.00
|0.2
|28.6
|0.0
|90.0
|0.3
|0.4
|J. McGregor
|8
|1.8
|0.8
|0.4
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|50.0
|66.7
|0.0
|0.1
|0.3
|T. Hayhurst
|8
|2.8
|0.0
|0.4
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0
|Total
|11
|0.0
|89.1
|48.1
|21.5
|6.90
|2.70
|9.9
|47.9
|37.2
|73.1
|13.9
|30.6
-
ALB
USF73
89151.5 O/U
-10
2:00pm ESP+
-
CHAT
MIL74
75152 O/U
+4
2:00pm
-
COR
RMU88
85160.5 O/U
+7
2:00pm
-
GMU
TUL69
66158 O/U
-4
2:00pm ESP+
-
SIEN
BRWN65
68134 O/U
-9
2:00pm
-
DRKE
UAB43
44153 O/U
+6
3:00pm ESP+
-
TXCC
19TEX31
40151.5 O/U
-23.5
3:00pm LHN
-
UNF
UGA29
45151.5 O/U
-17
3:00pm ESP+
-
GRAM
FLA2
6146 O/U
-26
4:00pm ESP+
-
MTST
CSN3
2146.5 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm
-
NICH
TOWS0
0131.5 O/U
-9
4:00pm
-
NEV
TCU0
0
5:00pm ESPU
-
ELON
SC0
0144 O/U
-18
6:00pm SECN
-
QUEEN
18CLEM0
0155.5 O/U
-21
6:00pm ACCN
-
SMU
MURR0
0142.5 O/U
+6
6:00pm CBSSN
-
BING
STBN0
0142.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm
-
CAN
HIPT0
0148.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
FLMEM
FGCU0
0
7:00pm
-
GTWN
6MARQ0
0149 O/U
-16
7:00pm FS1
-
MVSU
10BAYL0
0137.5 O/U
-40.5
7:00pm
-
LIND0
0
7:00pm
-
SNIND
SIU0
0134.5 O/U
-16
7:00pm
-
STET
CINCY0
0150.5 O/U
-20.5
7:00pm
-
UMES
VCU0
0135.5 O/U
-24.5
7:00pm
-
WINT
FSU0
0147.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP+
-
TEMP
ODU0
0
7:30pm
-
ALST
AUB0
0150 O/U
-31
8:00pm ESP+
-
CHST
24WISC0
0133 O/U
-23.5
8:00pm BTN
-
FRES
SF0
0132.5 O/U
-11
8:00pm
-
HOUC
TXAM0
0151.5 O/U
-34
8:00pm SECN
-
MRST
ND0
0126 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm ACCN
-
NMST
TLSA0
0145.5 O/U
-7
8:00pm ESP+
-
OHIO
PEAY0
0138.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm
-
LA
RICE0
0146 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
YALE
2KAN0
0142 O/U
-15
8:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
SUU0
0140 O/U
-3
8:30pm
-
BELLAR
17BYU0
0143.5 O/U
-28
9:00pm ESP+
-
ETSU
UTST0
0144 O/U
-17.5
9:00pm
-
13ILL
MIZZ0
0149.5 O/U
+6.5
9:00pm FS1
-
MD
UCLA0
0132 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
16COLST
LMU0
0149 O/U
+5
10:00pm
-
GT
HAW0
0
11:00pm ESP2
-
DREX
BRY86
104136.5 O/U
+3
11:00am
-
LOW
BU71
63138 O/U
+4.5
12:00pm
-
PSUNK
VMI65
82
12:00pm
-
STMYMD
L-MD57
91
12:00pm
-
BREW
SCST84
101
1:00pm
-
DEVL
PRIN53
84
1:00pm
-
GREEN
CHAR44
91
1:00pm ESP+
-
20JMAD
MORG89
75160.5 O/U
+21.5
1:00pm
-
KEAN
SPU70
73
1:00pm
-
MED
NJIT51
127
1:00pm
-
MUSKIN
WRST54
101145.5 O/U
-44.5
1:00pm
-
UVM
M-OH69
70137 O/U
+5
1:00pm
-
BUCK
MRMK52
68128 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm
-
GWMR
WAG49
98134.5 O/U
-46.5
2:00pm
-
PQ
SFA58
115
2:00pm
-
SIENHT
BGSU58
79
2:00pm