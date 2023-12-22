DRAKE
UAB
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|15:57
|TV timeout
|15:57
|Darnell Brodie personal foul
|16:12
|Tucker DeVries turnover (offensive foul)
|16:12
|Tucker DeVries offensive foul
|16:40
|+1
|Eric Gaines makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-44
|16:40
|+1
|Eric Gaines makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-43
|16:40
|Colby Garland shooting foul
|17:19
|+2
|Atin Wright makes two point jump shot
|43-42
|17:19
|+2
|Javian Davis makes two point layup (Efrem Johnson assists)
|41-42
|17:19
|Darnell Brodie turnover (Tony Toney steals)
|17:32
|Darnell Brodie offensive rebound
|17:34
|Darnell Brodie misses two point layup
|18:04
|Yaxel Lendeborg turnover
|18:14
|+2
|Tucker DeVries makes two point layup
|41-40
|18:27
|Tucker DeVries offensive rebound
|18:29
|Colby Garland misses three point jump shot
|18:46
|Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|18:48
|Eric Gaines misses three point jump shot
|18:59
|Eric Gaines defensive rebound
|19:01
|Darnell Brodie misses two point jump shot
|19:30
|+3
|Tony Toney makes three point jump shot (Yaxel Lendeborg assists)
|39-40
|19:42
|+2
|Darnell Brodie makes two point jump shot (Tucker DeVries assists)
|39-37
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Blazers defensive rebound
|0:01
|Colby Garland misses three point jump shot
|0:03
|+1
|Tony Toney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-37
|0:03
|+1
|Tony Toney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-36
|0:03
|Atin Wright personal foul
|0:05
|Efrem Johnson defensive rebound
|0:07
|Tucker DeVries misses two point jump shot
|0:37
|+1
|Yaxel Lendeborg makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-35
|0:37
|+1
|Yaxel Lendeborg makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-34
|0:37
|Darnell Brodie personal foul
|0:37
|Yaxel Lendeborg defensive rebound
|0:37
|Tucker DeVries misses three point jump shot
|0:44
|Javian Davis personal foul
|0:51
|Eric Gaines personal foul
|1:00
|Tucker DeVries defensive rebound
|1:02
|Tony Toney misses two point dunk
|1:10
|Tucker DeVries turnover (Tony Toney steals)
|1:31
|+1
|Javian Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-33
|1:31
|Javian Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:31
|Tucker DeVries personal foul
|1:35
|Yaxel Lendeborg defensive rebound
|1:37
|Darnell Brodie misses two point jump shot
|2:01
|+1
|Javian Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-32
|2:01
|+1
|Javian Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-31
|2:02
|Kevin Overton shooting foul
|2:09
|Yaxel Lendeborg offensive rebound
|2:11
|Eric Gaines misses two point jump shot
|2:35
|+2
|Tucker DeVries makes two point layup (Darnell Brodie assists)
|37-30
|2:46
|+2
|Tony Toney makes two point layup (Yaxel Lendeborg assists)
|35-30
|2:58
|+2
|Kevin Overton makes two point layup (Colby Garland assists)
|35-28
|3:11
|+2
|Eric Gaines makes two point layup
|33-28
|3:18
|+1
|Atin Wright makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-26
|3:18
|+1
|Atin Wright makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-26
|3:18
|Efrem Johnson shooting foul (Atin Wright draws the foul)
|3:32
|Tucker DeVries defensive rebound
|3:32
|Eric Gaines misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:32
|+1
|Eric Gaines makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-26
|3:32
|Carlos Rosario personal foul
|3:43
|Darnell Brodie turnover (Javian Davis steals)
|3:53
|Efrem Johnson turnover (Atin Wright steals)
|4:17
|TV timeout
|4:17
|Blazers 30 second timeout
|4:17
|+2
|Nate Ferguson makes two point layup
|31-25
|4:17
|Nate Ferguson offensive rebound
|4:17
|Atin Wright misses two point jump shot
|4:18
|Atin Wright offensive rebound
|4:20
|Tucker DeVries misses three point jump shot
|4:32
|Carlos Rosario defensive rebound
|4:34
|Eric Gaines misses three point jump shot
|5:00
|+3
|Tucker DeVries makes three point jump shot (Atin Wright assists)
|29-25
|5:05
|Atin Wright offensive rebound
|5:07
|Atin Wright misses three point jump shot
|5:30
|+2
|Eric Gaines makes two point jump shot
|26-25
|5:46
|+2
|Colby Garland makes two point jump shot
|26-23
|6:05
|Carlos Rosario defensive rebound
|6:07
|Daniel Ortiz misses three point jump shot
|6:20
|+3
|Tucker DeVries makes three point jump shot (Atin Wright assists)
|24-23
|6:31
|Alejandro Vasquez turnover (Colby Garland steals)
|6:46
|Daniel Ortiz defensive rebound
|6:48
|Tucker DeVries misses three point jump shot
|7:13
|+1
|Alejandro Vasquez makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-23
|7:13
|+1
|Alejandro Vasquez makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-22
|7:13
|TV timeout
|7:13
|Kyron Gibson personal foul
|7:13
|Daniel Ortiz defensive rebound
|7:13
|Christian Coleman blocks Kevin Overton's two point layup
|7:25
|Nate Ferguson defensive rebound
|7:27
|Javian Davis misses two point jump shot
|7:41
|Kyron Gibson turnover (Daniel Ortiz steals)
|8:07
|+1
|Alejandro Vasquez makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-21
|8:07
|Alejandro Vasquez misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:07
|Nate Ferguson personal foul
|8:28
|+2
|Carlos Rosario makes two point layup
|21-20
|9:00
|+3
|Daniel Ortiz makes three point jump shot
|19-20
|9:24
|+3
|Kevin Overton makes three point jump shot
|19-17
|9:38
|Javian Davis personal foul
|10:00
|+3
|Efrem Johnson makes three point jump shot
|16-17
|10:18
|+2
|Colby Garland makes two point jump shot (Tucker DeVries assists)
|16-14
|10:42
|+2
|Javian Davis makes two point dunk
|14-14
|10:51
|Tucker DeVries turnover (Javian Davis steals)
|10:58
|+3
|Daniel Ortiz makes three point jump shot (Yaxel Lendeborg assists)
|14-12
|11:21
|TV timeout
|11:21
|Kevin Overton personal foul
|11:40
|+2
|Darnell Brodie makes two point layup
|14-9
|11:54
|Colby Garland defensive rebound
|11:56
|Alejandro Vasquez misses three point jump shot
|12:09
|Alejandro Vasquez defensive rebound
|12:11
|Tucker DeVries misses two point jump shot
|12:42
|+2
|Yaxel Lendeborg makes two point layup
|12-9
|13:02
|Darnell Brodie turnover
|13:12
|Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|13:14
|Eric Gaines misses three point jump shot
|13:30
|+2
|Darnell Brodie makes two point layup (Tucker DeVries assists)
|12-7
|13:42
|Eric Gaines turnover (offensive foul)
|13:42
|Eric Gaines offensive foul
|14:05
|+2
|Colby Garland makes two point layup (Darnell Brodie assists)
|10-7
|14:41
|TV timeout
|14:41
|Javian Davis turnover
|15:06
|+2
|Tucker DeVries makes two point jump shot
|8-7
|15:35
|+2
|Yaxel Lendeborg makes two point layup
|6-7
|15:57
|+2
|Atin Wright makes two point layup
|6-5
|16:07
|Yaxel Lendeborg turnover (Atin Wright steals)
|16:18
|Eric Gaines defensive rebound
|16:20
|Kevin Overton misses three point jump shot
|16:31
|Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|16:33
|Yaxel Lendeborg misses three point jump shot
|16:39
|Eric Gaines defensive rebound
|16:41
|Colby Garland misses three point jump shot
|16:52
|Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|16:54
|Javian Davis misses two point jump shot
|17:00
|Efrem Johnson defensive rebound
|17:02
|Kevin Overton misses two point jump shot
|17:15
|+2
|Efrem Johnson makes two point jump shot (Eric Gaines assists)
|4-5
|17:31
|+2
|Darnell Brodie makes two point layup (Colby Garland assists)
|4-3
|17:39
|Darnell Brodie offensive rebound
|17:41
|Tucker DeVries misses three point jump shot
|18:24
|+3
|Efrem Johnson makes three point jump shot (Eric Gaines assists)
|2-3
|18:42
|+2
|Tucker DeVries makes two point layup (Darnell Brodie assists)
|2-0
|19:08
|Eric Gaines turnover
|19:30
|Darnell Brodie turnover
|19:30
|Javian Davis turnover
|20:00
|Darnell Brodie vs. Javian Davis (Blazers gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|43
|44
|Field Goals
|19-36 (52.8%)
|13-23 (56.5%)
|3-Pointers
|3-12 (25.0%)
|5-11 (45.5%)
|Free Throws
|2-2 (100.0%)
|13-16 (81.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|16
|12
|Offensive
|6
|1
|Defensive
|10
|10
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|10
|6
|Steals
|3
|5
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|8
|8
|Fouls
|11
|5
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
14 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
8 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
|Top Scorers
|T. DeVries G
|14 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|E. Johnson G
|8 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|52.8
|FG%
|56.5
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|45.5
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|81.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. DeVries
|14
|3
|3
|6/12
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|D. Brodie
|8
|6
|3
|4/7
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|4
|2
|4
|C. Garland
|6
|1
|2
|3/6
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Wright
|6
|2
|2
|2/4
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|-
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|K. Overton
|5
|0
|0
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Total
|43
|16
|10
|19/36
|3/12
|2/2
|11
|0
|3
|0
|8
|6
|10
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Johnson
|8
|2
|1
|3/3
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Davis
|7
|0
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|-
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|E. Gaines
|7
|3
|2
|2/6
|0/3
|3/4
|2
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|T. Toney
|7
|0
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|-
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Y. Lendeborg
|6
|3
|3
|2/3
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Total
|44
|11
|6
|13/23
|5/11
|13/16
|5
|0
|5
|1
|8
|1
|10
-
DREX
BRY86
104
2nd 0.0
-
LOW
BU71
63
2nd 0.0
-
PSUNK
VMI65
82
2nd 0.0
-
STMYMD
L-MD57
91
2nd 0.0
-
BREW
SCST84
101
2nd 0.0
-
DEVL
PRIN53
84
2nd 0.0
-
GREEN
CHAR44
91
2nd 0.0 ESP+
-
20JMAD
MORG89
75
2nd 0.0
-
KEAN
SPU70
73
2nd 0.0
-
MED
NJIT51
127
2nd 0.0
-
MUSKIN
WRST54
101
2nd 0.0
-
UVM
M-OH69
70
2nd 0.0
-
BUCK
MRMK52
68
2nd 0.0
-
GWMR
WAG49
98
2nd 0.0
-
PQ
SFA58
115
2nd 0.0
-
SIENHT
BGSU58
79
2nd 0.0