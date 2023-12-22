away team background logo
DRAKE
UAB

2nd Half
DRKE
Bulldogs
6
UAB
Blazers
7

Time Team Play Score
15:57   TV timeout  
15:57   Darnell Brodie personal foul  
16:12   Tucker DeVries turnover (offensive foul)  
16:12   Tucker DeVries offensive foul  
16:40 +1 Eric Gaines makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-44
16:40 +1 Eric Gaines makes regular free throw 1 of 2 43-43
16:40   Colby Garland shooting foul  
17:19 +2 Atin Wright makes two point jump shot 43-42
17:19 +2 Javian Davis makes two point layup (Efrem Johnson assists) 41-42
17:19   Darnell Brodie turnover (Tony Toney steals)  
17:32   Darnell Brodie offensive rebound  
17:34   Darnell Brodie misses two point layup  
18:04   Yaxel Lendeborg turnover  
18:14 +2 Tucker DeVries makes two point layup 41-40
18:27   Tucker DeVries offensive rebound  
18:29   Colby Garland misses three point jump shot  
18:46   Darnell Brodie defensive rebound  
18:48   Eric Gaines misses three point jump shot  
18:59   Eric Gaines defensive rebound  
19:01   Darnell Brodie misses two point jump shot  
19:30 +3 Tony Toney makes three point jump shot (Yaxel Lendeborg assists) 39-40
19:42 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point jump shot (Tucker DeVries assists) 39-37

1st Half
DRKE
Bulldogs
37
UAB
Blazers
37

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Blazers defensive rebound  
0:01   Colby Garland misses three point jump shot  
0:03 +1 Tony Toney makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-37
0:03 +1 Tony Toney makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-36
0:03   Atin Wright personal foul  
0:05   Efrem Johnson defensive rebound  
0:07   Tucker DeVries misses two point jump shot  
0:37 +1 Yaxel Lendeborg makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-35
0:37 +1 Yaxel Lendeborg makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-34
0:37   Darnell Brodie personal foul  
0:37   Yaxel Lendeborg defensive rebound  
0:37   Tucker DeVries misses three point jump shot  
0:44   Javian Davis personal foul  
0:51   Eric Gaines personal foul  
1:00   Tucker DeVries defensive rebound  
1:02   Tony Toney misses two point dunk  
1:10   Tucker DeVries turnover (Tony Toney steals)  
1:31 +1 Javian Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-33
1:31   Javian Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:31   Tucker DeVries personal foul  
1:35   Yaxel Lendeborg defensive rebound  
1:37   Darnell Brodie misses two point jump shot  
2:01 +1 Javian Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-32
2:01 +1 Javian Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-31
2:02   Kevin Overton shooting foul  
2:09   Yaxel Lendeborg offensive rebound  
2:11   Eric Gaines misses two point jump shot  
2:35 +2 Tucker DeVries makes two point layup (Darnell Brodie assists) 37-30
2:46 +2 Tony Toney makes two point layup (Yaxel Lendeborg assists) 35-30
2:58 +2 Kevin Overton makes two point layup (Colby Garland assists) 35-28
3:11 +2 Eric Gaines makes two point layup 33-28
3:18 +1 Atin Wright makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-26
3:18 +1 Atin Wright makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-26
3:18   Efrem Johnson shooting foul (Atin Wright draws the foul)  
3:32   Tucker DeVries defensive rebound  
3:32   Eric Gaines misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:32 +1 Eric Gaines makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-26
3:32   Carlos Rosario personal foul  
3:43   Darnell Brodie turnover (Javian Davis steals)  
3:53   Efrem Johnson turnover (Atin Wright steals)  
4:17   TV timeout  
4:17   Blazers 30 second timeout  
4:17 +2 Nate Ferguson makes two point layup 31-25
4:17   Nate Ferguson offensive rebound  
4:17   Atin Wright misses two point jump shot  
4:18   Atin Wright offensive rebound  
4:20   Tucker DeVries misses three point jump shot  
4:32   Carlos Rosario defensive rebound  
4:34   Eric Gaines misses three point jump shot  
5:00 +3 Tucker DeVries makes three point jump shot (Atin Wright assists) 29-25
5:05   Atin Wright offensive rebound  
5:07   Atin Wright misses three point jump shot  
5:30 +2 Eric Gaines makes two point jump shot 26-25
5:46 +2 Colby Garland makes two point jump shot 26-23
6:05   Carlos Rosario defensive rebound  
6:07   Daniel Ortiz misses three point jump shot  
6:20 +3 Tucker DeVries makes three point jump shot (Atin Wright assists) 24-23
6:31   Alejandro Vasquez turnover (Colby Garland steals)  
6:46   Daniel Ortiz defensive rebound  
6:48   Tucker DeVries misses three point jump shot  
7:13 +1 Alejandro Vasquez makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-23
7:13 +1 Alejandro Vasquez makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-22
7:13   TV timeout  
7:13   Kyron Gibson personal foul  
7:13   Daniel Ortiz defensive rebound  
7:13   Christian Coleman blocks Kevin Overton's two point layup  
7:25   Nate Ferguson defensive rebound  
7:27   Javian Davis misses two point jump shot  
7:41   Kyron Gibson turnover (Daniel Ortiz steals)  
8:07 +1 Alejandro Vasquez makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-21
8:07   Alejandro Vasquez misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:07   Nate Ferguson personal foul  
8:28 +2 Carlos Rosario makes two point layup 21-20
9:00 +3 Daniel Ortiz makes three point jump shot 19-20
9:24 +3 Kevin Overton makes three point jump shot 19-17
9:38   Javian Davis personal foul  
10:00 +3 Efrem Johnson makes three point jump shot 16-17
10:18 +2 Colby Garland makes two point jump shot (Tucker DeVries assists) 16-14
10:42 +2 Javian Davis makes two point dunk 14-14
10:51   Tucker DeVries turnover (Javian Davis steals)  
10:58 +3 Daniel Ortiz makes three point jump shot (Yaxel Lendeborg assists) 14-12
11:21   TV timeout  
11:21   Kevin Overton personal foul  
11:40 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point layup 14-9
11:54   Colby Garland defensive rebound  
11:56   Alejandro Vasquez misses three point jump shot  
12:09   Alejandro Vasquez defensive rebound  
12:11   Tucker DeVries misses two point jump shot  
12:42 +2 Yaxel Lendeborg makes two point layup 12-9
13:02   Darnell Brodie turnover  
13:12   Darnell Brodie defensive rebound  
13:14   Eric Gaines misses three point jump shot  
13:30 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point layup (Tucker DeVries assists) 12-7
13:42   Eric Gaines turnover (offensive foul)  
13:42   Eric Gaines offensive foul  
14:05 +2 Colby Garland makes two point layup (Darnell Brodie assists) 10-7
14:41   TV timeout  
14:41   Javian Davis turnover  
15:06 +2 Tucker DeVries makes two point jump shot 8-7
15:35 +2 Yaxel Lendeborg makes two point layup 6-7
15:57 +2 Atin Wright makes two point layup 6-5
16:07   Yaxel Lendeborg turnover (Atin Wright steals)  
16:18   Eric Gaines defensive rebound  
16:20   Kevin Overton misses three point jump shot  
16:31   Darnell Brodie defensive rebound  
16:33   Yaxel Lendeborg misses three point jump shot  
16:39   Eric Gaines defensive rebound  
16:41   Colby Garland misses three point jump shot  
16:52   Darnell Brodie defensive rebound  
16:54   Javian Davis misses two point jump shot  
17:00   Efrem Johnson defensive rebound  
17:02   Kevin Overton misses two point jump shot  
17:15 +2 Efrem Johnson makes two point jump shot (Eric Gaines assists) 4-5
17:31 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point layup (Colby Garland assists) 4-3
17:39   Darnell Brodie offensive rebound  
17:41   Tucker DeVries misses three point jump shot  
18:24 +3 Efrem Johnson makes three point jump shot (Eric Gaines assists) 2-3
18:42 +2 Tucker DeVries makes two point layup (Darnell Brodie assists) 2-0
19:08   Eric Gaines turnover  
19:30   Darnell Brodie turnover  
19:30   Javian Davis turnover  
20:00   Darnell Brodie vs. Javian Davis (Blazers gains possession)  
Points 43 44
Field Goals 19-36 (52.8%) 13-23 (56.5%)
3-Pointers 3-12 (25.0%) 5-11 (45.5%)
Free Throws 2-2 (100.0%) 13-16 (81.3%)
Total Rebounds 16 12
Offensive 6 1
Defensive 10 10
Team 0 1
Assists 10 6
Steals 3 5
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 8 8
Fouls 11 5
Technicals 0 0
T. DeVries G
14 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
24
E. Johnson G
8 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
Drake 11-1
UAB 6-5
Drake 11-1 78.8 PPG 38.2 RPG 16.3 APG
UAB 6-5 76.2 PPG 42.0 RPG 12.5 APG
Key Players
00
. DeVries G 19.0 PPG 6.9 RPG 3.3 APG 43.6 FG%
00
. Johnson G 9.6 PPG 2.8 RPG 1.4 APG 42.7 FG%
Top Scorers
12
T. DeVries G 14 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
24
E. Johnson G 8 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
52.8 FG% 56.5
25.0 3PT FG% 45.5
100.0 FT% 81.3
Drake
UAB
