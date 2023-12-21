Florida is on a nice roll as it enters its next-to-last tuneup before the start of Southeastern Conference play.

The Gators (8-3) are seeking their fifth consecutive victory when they face Grambling State (2-9) on Friday afternoon at Gainesville, Fla.

Florida is coming off a victory it had to dig deep to obtain as it knocked off Michigan 106-101 in double overtime Tuesday in the Jumpman Invitational at Charlotte, N.C.

Zyon Pullin made a tying 3-pointer with 8.9 seconds left in the first overtime and the Gators used an 11-0 burst in the second overtime to knock off the Wolverines.

"This should give us a lot of confidence as we move forward and continue to get into the season that when we play tough, highly contested games against really good clubs we can find a way to win," Gators coach Todd Golden said. "I'm just really happy and excited for our team."

Pullin recorded 22 points, six rebounds and five assists to lead Florida. It was the highest-scoring effort of the season for Pullin, who spent the past four seasons at UC Riverside.

Tyrese Samuel made 9 of 12 shots while contributing 21 points and 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the campaign. Will Richard added 17 points.

Samuel leads the Gators with 8.6 rebounds per game. His scoring average of 14.5 is second behind Walter Clayton Jr. (16.1).

Grambling has dropped eight straight games after losing a 48-47 decision to host Southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday night.

Roger McFarlane knocked down a tough jumper with 14 seconds left to give SELA the lead. Grambling had a chance to win the game but an inside shot by Terrence Lewis fell off the rim just before time expired.

Kentavious Dozier scored 19 points to pace the Tigers. He is averaging a team-best 14.9 points per game.

The Tigers are 0-7 in true road games, including setbacks at Colorado, Iowa State, Dayton and Washington State. Grambling is winless in nine contests away from home.

"When you're constantly on the road, you often end up with two hours to practice in any gym you can find," Grambling coach Donte' Jackson said recently. "Your games are officiated by refs who don't know you and you miss a lot of family time at home."

This is the first meeting between the schools.

--Field Level Media