Resilient Florida set to face Grambling State
Florida is on a nice roll as it enters its next-to-last tuneup before the start of Southeastern Conference play.
The Gators (8-3) are seeking their fifth consecutive victory when they face Grambling State (2-9) on Friday afternoon at Gainesville, Fla.
Florida is coming off a victory it had to dig deep to obtain as it knocked off Michigan 106-101 in double overtime Tuesday in the Jumpman Invitational at Charlotte, N.C.
Zyon Pullin made a tying 3-pointer with 8.9 seconds left in the first overtime and the Gators used an 11-0 burst in the second overtime to knock off the Wolverines.
"This should give us a lot of confidence as we move forward and continue to get into the season that when we play tough, highly contested games against really good clubs we can find a way to win," Gators coach Todd Golden said. "I'm just really happy and excited for our team."
Pullin recorded 22 points, six rebounds and five assists to lead Florida. It was the highest-scoring effort of the season for Pullin, who spent the past four seasons at UC Riverside.
Tyrese Samuel made 9 of 12 shots while contributing 21 points and 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the campaign. Will Richard added 17 points.
Samuel leads the Gators with 8.6 rebounds per game. His scoring average of 14.5 is second behind Walter Clayton Jr. (16.1).
Grambling has dropped eight straight games after losing a 48-47 decision to host Southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday night.
Roger McFarlane knocked down a tough jumper with 14 seconds left to give SELA the lead. Grambling had a chance to win the game but an inside shot by Terrence Lewis fell off the rim just before time expired.
Kentavious Dozier scored 19 points to pace the Tigers. He is averaging a team-best 14.9 points per game.
The Tigers are 0-7 in true road games, including setbacks at Colorado, Iowa State, Dayton and Washington State. Grambling is winless in nine contests away from home.
"When you're constantly on the road, you often end up with two hours to practice in any gym you can find," Grambling coach Donte' Jackson said recently. "Your games are officiated by refs who don't know you and you miss a lot of family time at home."
This is the first meeting between the schools.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|16:08
|+2
|Antwan Barnett makes two point layup
|4-6
|16:20
|+2
|Micah Handlogten makes two point layup
|2-6
|16:21
|Micah Handlogten offensive rebound
|16:23
|Tyrese Samuel misses two point layup
|16:31
|Jourdan Smith personal foul (Tyrese Samuel draws the foul)
|16:44
|Tyrese Samuel defensive rebound
|16:46
|Kintavious Dozier misses two point jump shot
|17:10
|+2
|Micah Handlogten makes two point layup (Tyrese Samuel assists)
|2-4
|17:36
|+2
|Jalen Johnson makes two point layup
|2-2
|18:02
|Jourdan Smith defensive rebound
|18:04
|Walter Clayton Jr. misses three point jump shot
|18:18
|Tyrese Samuel defensive rebound
|18:20
|Kintavious Dozier misses two point layup
|18:26
|Will Richard turnover (lost ball) (Kintavious Dozier steals)
|18:33
|Tyrese Samuel defensive rebound
|18:35
|Antwan Barnett misses three point jump shot
|19:04
|+2
|Zyon Pullin makes two point jump shot
|0-2
|19:17
|Walter Clayton Jr. defensive rebound
|19:19
|Mikale Stevenson misses two point jump shot
|19:24
|Mikale Stevenson defensive rebound
|19:26
|Will Richard misses three point jump shot
|19:30
|Walter Clayton Jr. defensive rebound
|19:32
|Kintavious Dozier misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Jalen Johnson vs. Micah Handlogten (Jourdan Smith gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Antwan Barnett makes two point layup
|16:08
|+ 2
|Micah Handlogten makes two point layup
|16:20
|Micah Handlogten offensive rebound
|16:21
|Tyrese Samuel misses two point layup
|16:23
|Jourdan Smith personal foul (Tyrese Samuel draws the foul)
|16:31
|Tyrese Samuel defensive rebound
|16:44
|Kintavious Dozier misses two point jump shot
|16:46
|+ 2
|Micah Handlogten makes two point layup (Tyrese Samuel assists)
|17:10
|+ 2
|Jalen Johnson makes two point layup
|17:36
|Jourdan Smith defensive rebound
|18:02
|Walter Clayton Jr. misses three point jump shot
|18:04
|Team Stats
|Points
|2
|6
|Field Goals
|1-6 (16.7%)
|3-6 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|0-2 (0.0%)
|0-2 (0.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|2
|6
|Offensive
|0
|1
|Defensive
|2
|5
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|0
|1
|Steals
|1
|0
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. Johnson F
|9.1 PPG
|4.2 RPG
|0.5 APG
|47.3 FG%
|
00
|. Handlogten C
|7.0 PPG
|7.1 RPG
|0.3 APG
|65.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Johnson F
|2 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|M. Handlogten C
|4 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|
|16.7
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|0.0
|3PT FG%
|0.0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Johnson
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Smith
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Stevenson
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Dozier
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Burnett
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cofer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Murrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Parrish
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lamin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Nnaji
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Reynolds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Newton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Aku
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Moton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Munford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|2
|2
|0
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Aberdeen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Szymczyk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Kugel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Andersen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Kublickas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Haugh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Condon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Josefsberg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Klatsky
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Rishwain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. May
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|6
|6
|1
|3/6
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
-
ALB
USF73
89
2nd 0.0 ESP+
-
CHAT
MIL74
75
OT 4:30
-
COR
RMU88
85
2nd 8.0
-
GMU
TUL69
66
2nd 12.0 ESP+
-
SIEN
BRWN65
68
2nd 30.0
-
DRKE
UAB43
44
2nd 15:57 ESP+
-
TXCC
19TEX31
40
2nd 16:53 LHN
-
UNF
UGA29
45
2nd 20:00 ESP+
-
GRAM
FLA2
6
1st 16:20 ESP+
-
MTST
CSN3
2
1st 18:59
-
NICH
TOWS0
0
1st 19:50
-
NEV
TCU0
0
ESPU
-
ELON
SC0
0
SECN
-
QUEEN
18CLEM0
0
ACCN
-
SMU
MURR0
0
CBSSN
-
BING
STBN0
0
-
CAN
HIPT0
0
-
FLMEM
FGCU0
0
-
GTWN
6MARQ0
0
FS1
-
MVSU
10BAYL0
0
-
LIND0
0
-
SNIND
SIU0
0
-
STET
CINCY0
0
-
UMES
VCU0
0
-
WINT
FSU0
0
ESP+
-
TEMP
ODU0
0
-
ALST
AUB0
0
ESP+
-
CHST
24WISC0
0
BTN
-
FRES
SF0
0
-
HOUC
TXAM0
0
SECN
-
MRST
ND0
0
ACCN
-
NMST
TLSA0
0
ESP+
-
OHIO
PEAY0
0
-
LA
RICE0
0
ESP+
-
YALE
2KAN0
0
ESP+
-
MTSU
SUU0
0
-
BELLAR
17BYU0
0
ESP+
-
ETSU
UTST0
0
-
13ILL
MIZZ0
0
FS1
-
MD
UCLA0
0
ESP2
-
16COLST
LMU0
0
-
GT
HAW0
0
ESP2
-
DREX
BRY86
104
2nd 0.0
-
LOW
BU71
63
2nd 0.0
-
PSUNK
VMI65
82
2nd 0.0
-
STMYMD
L-MD57
91
2nd 0.0
-
BREW
SCST84
101
2nd 0.0
-
DEVL
PRIN53
84
2nd 0.0
-
GREEN
CHAR44
91
2nd 0.0 ESP+
-
20JMAD
MORG89
75
2nd 0.0
-
KEAN
SPU70
73
2nd 0.0
-
MED
NJIT51
127
2nd 0.0
-
MUSKIN
WRST54
101
2nd 0.0
-
UVM
M-OH69
70
2nd 0.0
-
BUCK
MRMK52
68
2nd 0.0
-
GWMR
WAG49
98
2nd 0.0
-
PQ
SFA58
115
2nd 0.0
-
SIENHT
BGSU58
79
2nd 0.0