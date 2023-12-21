After its uncharacteristic struggles in Tuesday's Big East opener, Marquette looks to regain its rhythm when the sixth-ranked Golden Eagles host Georgetown on Friday in Milwaukee.

The efficient, high-scoring offensive attack that propelled Marquette (9-3, 0-1 Big East) into conference play never appeared in the Golden Eagles' 72-57 loss at Providence on Tuesday.

Nobody shot over 50 percent for Marquette, which finished 18 of 56 (32.1 percent) from the field and 4 of 20 (20 percent) from 3-point range, both season-lows.

Tyler Kolek bundled his five assists with 21 points in what the senior called, per The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, "probably the most ugly offensive game that we've had since I've been here."

Coach Shaka Smart said the Golden Eagles weren't physical enough and perhaps relied too much on trying to draw fouls that weren't called.

"I did tell the officials that we got to figure out how to call a game in the second half the same way as it's called the first half and vice versa," said Smart, per The Sentinel. "But it's hard, these games are hard to officiate. Also, we have to play better if we want a chance to win, so it's not about officiating."

For Marquette, playing better entails handling the ball more carefully.

The Golden Eagles washed out their seven assists against the Friars with 14 turnovers, Marquette's worst ratio in a game this season.

Kolek said that playing without starting guard Stevie Mitchell, who missed his third straight game with a hamstring injury, has hampered the Golden Eagles' ability to create space on offense.

"(Mitchell) ... cuts really well, he moves really well without the ball," Kolek said. "... So that takes away another element of our offense."

Smart did not indicate when Mitchell would return.

"He just can't go right right now," Smart said. "It's not one of those things that he can fight through."

Georgetown (7-5, 0-1) had also been without its standout guard until Jayden Epps returned for the Hoyas' Big East opener at Butler on Tuesday in Indianapolis.

Epps, who entered Big East play leading the conference with 18.9 points per game, delivered 12 points off the bench after missing Georgetown's last two contests (illness).

Dontrez Styles and Supreme Cook balanced the Hoyas' offense with 19 and 10 points, respectively, but Georgetown was outclassed 46-22 in paint points during its 74-64 loss to the Bulldogs.

Similar to Smart, Hoyas coach Ed Cooley sought more physicality from his squad in its first conference game.

"We were not the team I expected to show up," Cooley said. "We have to be a lot better guarding the ball one-on-one. I thought we had to be a lot better physically on the ball and that's what (Butler) did well -- they drove the ball, they did what they do."

Better 3-point shooting in the first half will be key for Georgetown on Friday after it missed eight of nine treys in the opening period on Tuesday. The Hoyas trailed Butler 40-27 at halftime but shot 6 of 13 from distance in the second half.

Epps paces Georgetown in average points (18.2) and assists (4.2) per game, while Cook averages 10.7 points and a team-high 8.5 rebounds.

Kolek, the reigning Big East Player of the Year, supplies 15.5 points and 5.8 assists for the conference's defending regular-season and tournament champions. Oso Ighodaro complements his team-leading 6.3 rebounds with 13.5 points per contest for Marquette.

