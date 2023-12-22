Edwards Jr. hits milestone, No. 20 James Madison stays unbeaten with 89-75 win over Morgan State
BALTIMORE (AP) James Madison has already achieved a couple big milestones as a team this season.
Now Terrence Edwards Jr. has an individual one.
Edwards scored 29 points to surpass 1,000 for his career and the 20th-ranked Dukes will enter conference play undefeated after an 89-75 victory over Morgan State on Friday.
“I was only able to play two years in high school, so I was like 40 points short,” Edwards said. “I told myself I was going to get it in college, and today was the day.”
The Dukes (12-0) are one of three Division I men's teams that have yet to lose, along with No. 3 Houston and No. 25 Mississippi. James Madison began the season with an overtime victory at then-No. 4 Michigan State, and after outlasting Kent State in double OT, the Dukes entered the Top 25 for the first time.
They haven't slowed down since, and now they'll try to continue their unbeaten run against their conference opponents in the Sun Belt. Their nonconference schedule isn’t completely done, however. James Madison has a Feb. 10 game - against an opponent to be determined - that’s part of a challenge series between the Sun Belt and the Mid-American Conference.
Morgan State (4-10) led 19-18 before James Madison went on a 14-0 run that included 10 points by Julien Wooden. It was 47-35 at halftime.
The Bears started impressively in the second half and actually took a brief lead at 58-56 on a three-point play by Will Thomas.
“I feel like we’ve dealt with distractions all the time. Rankings, predictions, and everything we’re dealing with," said James Madison coach Mark Byington, whose team is off to the best start in program history. “Our guys need a break. It’s a long run, and I know they’re looking forward to Christmas. I am too. But what you can’t do is you can’t start opening candy canes at halftime, which we might have a little bit too early.”
James Madison proved too good offensively, surpassing 80 points for the eighth straight game. The Dukes entered with the top scoring average in the country at 92.9 points per game.
“When you're good, you figure out a way to win," Morgan State coach Kevin Broadus said. "That's what I think they did today."
Thomas scored 20 points for Morgan State.
BIG PICTURE
James Madison: This wasn't a particularly convincing performance by the Dukes, but the overall accomplishment - making it to Christmas unbeaten - is one the program should savor.
“Just because we're 12-0 doesn't mean we haven't been knocked back,” Byington said. “We've been knocked back sometimes, and we come back harder, and I hope we keep that in January and February and March.”
Morgan State: With leading scorer Wynston Tabbs injured, the Bears were still able to hang tough in a rare opportunity against a ranked team at home. The pace of the game didn't seem to bother Morgan State.
MILESTONE MOMENT
Edwards, in his fourth season playing for James Madison, needed 27 points to reach 1,000. He got there when he scored inside to make it 83-70.
UP NEXT
James Madison: Hosts Texas State on Dec. 30.
Morgan State: At No. 22 Virginia on Wednesday.
---
---
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|(Dukes gains possession)
|19:49
|Noah Freidel misses two point layup
|19:47
|Allen Udemadu defensive rebound
|19:27
|+2
|Kamron Hobbs makes two point layup (Rob Lawson assists)
|0-2
|19:08
|Noah Freidel misses three point jump shot
|19:06
|Dukes offensive rebound
|19:00
|Julien Wooden misses three point jump shot
|18:58
|Michael Green III offensive rebound
|18:39
|+2
|T.J. Bickerstaff makes two point jump shot
|2-2
|18:09
|Rob Lawson misses three point jump shot
|18:07
|T.J. Bickerstaff defensive rebound
|18:02
|Allen Udemadu shooting foul (T.J. Bickerstaff draws the foul)
|18:02
|+1
|T.J. Bickerstaff makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-2
|18:02
|+1
|T.J. Bickerstaff makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-2
|17:50
|+2
|Ahmarie Simpkins makes two point layup
|4-4
|17:31
|Terrence Edwards Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Rob Lawson steals)
|17:24
|Will Thomas misses two point layup
|17:22
|Kamron Hobbs offensive rebound
|17:12
|Kamron Hobbs misses two point layup
|17:10
|Raekwon Horton defensive rebound
|16:59
|Michael Green III misses three point jump shot
|16:57
|Ahmarie Simpkins defensive rebound
|16:57
|+2
|Christian Oliver makes two point layup
|4-6
|16:57
|Kamron Hobbs personal foul
|16:52
|Ahmarie Simpkins shooting foul (T.J. Bickerstaff draws the foul)
|16:52
|+1
|T.J. Bickerstaff makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-6
|16:52
|+1
|T.J. Bickerstaff makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-6
|16:43
|Ahmarie Simpkins offensive foul
|16:43
|Ahmarie Simpkins turnover (offensive foul)
|16:30
|Noah Freidel misses three point jump shot
|16:28
|Bears defensive rebound
|16:13
|+2
|Rob Lawson makes two point jump shot
|6-8
|15:59
|Julien Wooden misses three point jump shot
|15:57
|Kamron Hobbs defensive rebound
|15:51
|+2
|Trent Edwards makes two point layup (Will Thomas assists)
|6-10
|15:33
|+2
|Terrence Edwards Jr. makes two point jump shot
|8-10
|15:23
|Rob Lawson misses two point layup
|15:21
|Terrence Edwards Jr. defensive rebound
|15:17
|Terrence Edwards Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|15:17
|TV timeout
|15:08
|Christian Oliver misses three point jump shot
|15:06
|Will Thomas offensive rebound
|15:03
|Terrence Edwards Jr. personal foul
|14:57
|Christian Oliver turnover (bad pass)
|14:45
|+3
|Michael Green III makes three point jump shot (Xavier Brown assists)
|11-10
|14:32
|Michael Green III personal foul
|14:15
|+2
|Will Thomas makes two point jump shot (Kamron Hobbs assists)
|11-12
|14:00
|+2
|Jaylen Carey makes two point layup (Michael Green III assists)
|13-12
|13:34
|Allen Udemadu misses two point layup
|13:32
|Xavier Brown defensive rebound
|12:59
|Xavier Brown misses two point layup
|12:59
|Trent Edwards defensive rebound
|12:28
|+2
|Kamron Hobbs makes two point layup
|13-14
|12:28
|Trent Edwards shooting foul (Raekwon Horton draws the foul)
|12:28
|+1
|Raekwon Horton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-14
|12:28
|+1
|Raekwon Horton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-14
|12:27
|+2
|Trent Edwards makes two point layup (Will Thomas assists)
|15-16
|12:27
|+3
|Raekwon Horton makes three point jump shot (Noah Freidel assists)
|18-16
|12:26
|Kamron Hobbs misses two point jump shot
|12:24
|Bryant Randleman defensive rebound
|11:46
|Raekwon Horton turnover (out of bounds)
|12:28
|TV timeout
|11:43
|Ahmarie Simpkins misses two point layup
|11:41
|Allen Udemadu offensive rebound
|11:34
|+2
|Kamron Hobbs makes two point jump shot
|18-18
|11:29
|Raekwon Horton shooting foul (Kamron Hobbs draws the foul)
|11:29
|+1
|Demajion Topps makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|18-19
|11:25
|Xavier Brown misses two point jump shot
|11:23
|Rob Lawson defensive rebound
|11:08
|Noah Freidel personal foul
|10:56
|Kamron Hobbs misses three point jump shot
|10:54
|Terrence Edwards Jr. defensive rebound
|10:40
|+2
|T.J. Bickerstaff makes two point jump shot
|20-19
|10:22
|Rob Lawson misses three point jump shot
|10:20
|Bryant Randleman defensive rebound
|10:08
|+3
|Julien Wooden makes three point jump shot (Bryant Randleman assists)
|23-19
|9:41
|Ahmarie Simpkins misses three point jump shot
|9:39
|T.J. Bickerstaff defensive rebound
|9:19
|+3
|Julien Wooden makes three point jump shot (Michael Green III assists)
|26-19
|8:57
|Will Thomas misses two point jump shot
|8:55
|Marvin Brimage offensive rebound
|8:48
|Marvin Brimage misses two point layup
|8:46
|T.J. Bickerstaff defensive rebound
|8:40
|Noah Freidel misses three point jump shot
|8:38
|Will Thomas defensive rebound
|8:26
|Michael Green III personal foul
|8:21
|Kamron Hobbs turnover (bad pass) (Xavier Brown steals)
|8:16
|Rob Lawson personal foul
|8:09
|+2
|Terrence Edwards Jr. makes two point layup
|28-19
|7:48
|Trent Edwards turnover (lost ball) (Julien Wooden steals)
|7:48
|Trent Edwards shooting foul
|7:48
|TV timeout
|7:48
|+1
|Julien Wooden makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-19
|7:48
|+1
|Julien Wooden makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-19
|7:34
|Julien Wooden personal foul
|7:22
|Allen Udemadu turnover (bad pass) (T.J. Bickerstaff steals)
|7:08
|Terrence Edwards Jr. misses three point jump shot
|7:06
|Noah Freidel offensive rebound
|7:02
|Noah Freidel turnover (lost ball)
|6:44
|Rob Lawson misses two point jump shot
|6:42
|Terrence Edwards Jr. defensive rebound
|6:42
|+2
|Julien Wooden makes two point layup (Xavier Brown assists)
|32-19
|6:41
|Bears 30 second timeout
|6:22
|+2
|Will Thomas makes two point jump shot
|32-21
|6:02
|+3
|Terrence Edwards Jr. makes three point jump shot
|35-21
|5:47
|Kamron Hobbs misses two point layup
|5:45
|Allen Udemadu offensive rebound
|5:45
|Raekwon Horton shooting foul (Allen Udemadu draws the foul)
|5:45
|+1
|Allen Udemadu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-22
|5:45
|+1
|Allen Udemadu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-23
|5:31
|Terrence Edwards Jr. misses three point jump shot
|5:29
|Rob Lawson defensive rebound
|5:24
|Rob Lawson misses two point layup
|5:22
|Xavier Brown defensive rebound
|5:15
|Xavier Brown turnover (bad pass) (Christian Oliver steals)
|5:05
|Kamron Hobbs misses two point jump shot
|5:03
|Jaylen Carey defensive rebound
|5:01
|Terrence Edwards Jr. turnover (lost ball)
|4:36
|+2
|Kamron Hobbs makes two point jump shot
|35-25
|4:19
|+2
|Terrence Edwards Jr. makes two point layup
|37-25
|4:01
|Jaylen Carey shooting foul (Will Thomas draws the foul)
|4:01
|Will Thomas misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:01
|+1
|Will Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-26
|3:45
|+2
|Terrence Edwards Jr. makes two point layup
|39-26
|3:45
|Christian Oliver shooting foul (Terrence Edwards Jr. draws the foul)
|3:45
|TV timeout
|3:45
|+1
|Terrence Edwards Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|40-26
|3:33
|Noah Freidel shooting foul (Will Thomas draws the foul)
|3:33
|+1
|Will Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-27
|3:33
|+1
|Will Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-28
|3:18
|Terrence Edwards Jr. misses three point jump shot
|3:16
|Rob Lawson defensive rebound
|3:10
|Demajion Topps misses three point jump shot
|3:08
|Kamron Hobbs offensive rebound
|2:58
|+2
|Demajion Topps makes two point jump shot (Kamron Hobbs assists)
|40-30
|2:41
|Michael Green III turnover (bad pass) (Rob Lawson steals)
|2:31
|+2
|Rob Lawson makes two point layup
|40-32
|2:10
|Michael Green III misses two point layup
|2:08
|Christian Oliver defensive rebound
|1:58
|Rob Lawson misses three point jump shot
|1:56
|T.J. Bickerstaff defensive rebound
|1:47
|Terrence Edwards Jr. misses two point layup
|1:45
|T.J. Bickerstaff offensive rebound
|1:38
|T.J. Bickerstaff misses two point layup
|1:36
|Demajion Topps defensive rebound
|1:19
|Will Thomas misses two point jump shot
|1:17
|Terrence Edwards Jr. defensive rebound
|1:14
|+2
|Michael Green III makes two point layup
|42-32
|1:01
|+3
|Kamron Hobbs makes three point jump shot
|42-35
|0:44
|+3
|Raekwon Horton makes three point jump shot (Xavier Brown assists)
|45-35
|0:29
|Will Thomas misses two point jump shot
|0:27
|Raekwon Horton defensive rebound
|0:16
|Dukes 30 second timeout
|0:04
|Demajion Topps shooting foul (Terrence Edwards Jr. draws the foul)
|0:04
|Terrence Edwards Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|0:04
|+1
|Terrence Edwards Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|46-35
|0:04
|+1
|Terrence Edwards Jr. makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|47-35
|0:01
|Will Thomas turnover (traveling)
|0:00
|Noah Freidel misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Dukes offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:47
|T.J. Bickerstaff misses two point layup
|19:45
|Allen Udemadu defensive rebound
|19:33
|+2
|Kamron Hobbs makes two point jump shot
|47-37
|19:09
|Michael Green III misses three point jump shot
|19:07
|Ahmarie Simpkins defensive rebound
|19:01
|+2
|Allen Udemadu makes two point layup (Rob Lawson assists)
|47-39
|18:43
|T.J. Bickerstaff misses two point jump shot
|18:41
|Will Thomas defensive rebound
|18:31
|+2
|Allen Udemadu makes two point layup (Ahmarie Simpkins assists)
|47-41
|17:59
|Ahmarie Simpkins shooting foul (Terrence Edwards Jr. draws the foul)
|17:59
|Terrence Edwards Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:59
|Dukes offensive rebound
|17:59
|Terrence Edwards Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:59
|Bears defensive rebound
|17:51
|Julien Wooden blocks Will Thomas's two point jump shot
|17:49
|Julien Wooden defensive rebound
|17:36
|Terrence Edwards Jr. misses two point layup
|17:34
|Jaylen Carey offensive rebound
|17:22
|+2
|Jaylen Carey makes two point layup
|49-41
|17:09
|Michael Green III shooting foul (Ahmarie Simpkins draws the foul)
|17:09
|+1
|Ahmarie Simpkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-42
|17:09
|+1
|Ahmarie Simpkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-43
|16:50
|Julien Wooden turnover (bad pass)
|16:31
|+2
|Will Thomas makes two point jump shot (Rob Lawson assists)
|49-45
|16:12
|Noah Freidel misses three point jump shot
|16:10
|Will Thomas defensive rebound
|16:03
|+2
|Rob Lawson makes two point layup
|49-47
|15:49
|Terrence Edwards Jr. misses two point layup
|15:47
|Kamron Hobbs defensive rebound
|15:36
|Ahmarie Simpkins misses two point layup
|15:34
|Jaylen Carey defensive rebound
|15:26
|+2
|Terrence Edwards Jr. makes two point layup (Noah Freidel assists)
|51-47
|15:11
|Jaylen Carey personal foul (Allen Udemadu draws the foul)
|15:11
|TV timeout
|15:09
|+2
|Will Thomas makes two point jump shot (Rob Lawson assists)
|51-49
|14:54
|Terrence Edwards Jr. turnover (Kamron Hobbs steals)
|14:48
|Kamron Hobbs misses two point layup
|14:46
|Terrence Edwards Jr. defensive rebound
|14:42
|Will Thomas shooting foul (Terrence Edwards Jr. draws the foul)
|14:42
|+1
|Terrence Edwards Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-49
|14:42
|+1
|Terrence Edwards Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-49
|14:32
|Kamron Hobbs turnover (out of bounds)
|14:22
|+3
|Xavier Brown makes three point jump shot (Raekwon Horton assists)
|56-49
|14:04
|Rob Lawson misses two point layup
|14:02
|Terrence Edwards Jr. defensive rebound
|13:55
|T.J. Bickerstaff misses two point layup
|13:53
|Allen Udemadu defensive rebound
|13:45
|+3
|Will Thomas makes three point jump shot (Rob Lawson assists)
|56-52
|13:28
|Raekwon Horton misses three point jump shot
|13:26
|Terrence Edwards Jr. offensive rebound
|13:26
|Ahmarie Simpkins blocks Terrence Edwards Jr.'s two point layup
|13:24
|Dukes offensive rebound
|13:19
|T.J. Bickerstaff misses two point layup
|13:17
|Ahmarie Simpkins defensive rebound
|13:06
|+3
|Kamron Hobbs makes three point jump shot (Will Thomas assists)
|56-55
|12:50
|Michael Green III misses three point jump shot
|12:48
|Ahmarie Simpkins defensive rebound
|12:34
|+2
|Will Thomas makes two point layup
|56-57
|12:34
|Xavier Brown shooting foul (Will Thomas draws the foul)
|12:34
|TV timeout
|12:34
|+1
|Will Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|56-58
|12:23
|Xavier Brown misses three point jump shot
|12:21
|Julien Wooden offensive rebound
|12:21
|+2
|Julien Wooden makes two point layup
|58-58
|11:58
|Ahmarie Simpkins turnover (bad pass)
|11:49
|+2
|Terrence Edwards Jr. makes two point layup
|60-58
|11:22
|+2
|Will Thomas makes two point jump shot
|60-60
|11:12
|Julien Wooden misses three point jump shot
|11:10
|Bears defensive rebound
|11:09
|TV timeout
|10:54
|Will Thomas misses two point jump shot
|10:52
|Noah Freidel defensive rebound
|10:37
|+3
|Raekwon Horton makes three point jump shot (Michael Green III assists)
|63-60
|10:18
|Allen Udemadu misses two point jump shot
|10:16
|Noah Freidel defensive rebound
|10:11
|+2
|Raekwon Horton makes two point alley-oop dunk (Michael Green III assists)
|65-60
|9:37
|+2
|Rob Lawson makes two point jump shot
|65-62
|9:36
|Bears 30 second timeout
|9:24
|Michael Green III misses two point jump shot
|9:22
|Ahmarie Simpkins defensive rebound
|9:10
|Rob Lawson misses three point jump shot
|9:08
|Terrence Edwards Jr. defensive rebound
|8:55
|+2
|Terrence Edwards Jr. makes two point layup
|67-62
|8:55
|Christian Oliver shooting foul
|8:55
|+1
|Terrence Edwards Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|68-62
|8:45
|+2
|Rob Lawson makes two point layup
|68-64
|8:31
|Raekwon Horton misses three point jump shot
|8:29
|Noah Freidel offensive rebound
|8:19
|+2
|Noah Freidel makes two point layup
|70-64
|8:09
|Rob Lawson misses two point layup
|8:07
|Terrence Edwards Jr. defensive rebound
|8:04
|Will Thomas shooting foul (Noah Freidel draws the foul)
|8:04
|+1
|Noah Freidel makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|71-64
|8:04
|+1
|Noah Freidel makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|72-64
|7:46
|+2
|Rob Lawson makes two point layup (Kamron Hobbs assists)
|72-66
|7:26
|Kamron Hobbs shooting foul (Xavier Brown draws the foul)
|7:26
|TV timeout
|7:22
|Xavier Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:22
|Dukes offensive rebound
|7:22
|+1
|Xavier Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|73-66
|7:04
|Xavier Brown blocks Rob Lawson's two point layup
|7:02
|Bears offensive rebound
|6:57
|+2
|Ahmarie Simpkins makes two point layup
|73-68
|6:28
|Ahmarie Simpkins shooting foul (Raekwon Horton draws the foul)
|6:28
|Raekwon Horton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:28
|Dukes offensive rebound
|6:28
|+1
|Raekwon Horton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|74-68
|6:04
|Allen Udemadu misses two point jump shot
|6:02
|Xavier Brown defensive rebound
|5:55
|Noah Freidel misses three point jump shot
|5:53
|T.J. Bickerstaff offensive rebound
|5:46
|Xavier Brown misses three point jump shot
|5:44
|Raekwon Horton offensive rebound
|5:35
|+2
|Raekwon Horton makes two point layup
|76-68
|5:28
|Terrence Edwards Jr. personal foul
|5:12
|Will Thomas misses three point jump shot
|5:10
|Dukes defensive rebound
|4:56
|Rob Lawson shooting foul (Terrence Edwards Jr. draws the foul)
|4:56
|+1
|Terrence Edwards Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|77-68
|4:56
|+1
|Terrence Edwards Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|78-68
|4:35
|+2
|Demajion Topps makes two point jump shot
|78-70
|4:19
|Michael Green III misses three point jump shot
|4:19
|Dukes offensive rebound
|4:19
|Allen Udemadu personal foul (T.J. Bickerstaff draws the foul)
|4:19
|T.J. Bickerstaff misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:19
|Allen Udemadu defensive rebound
|3:53
|Will Thomas misses three point jump shot
|3:51
|T.J. Bickerstaff defensive rebound
|3:33
|+3
|Noah Freidel makes three point jump shot (Terrence Edwards Jr. assists)
|81-70
|3:13
|T.J. Bickerstaff personal foul (Allen Udemadu draws the foul)
|3:13
|TV timeout
|3:09
|Kamron Hobbs turnover (out of bounds)
|2:40
|+2
|Terrence Edwards Jr. makes two point layup
|83-70
|2:22
|Rob Lawson misses three point jump shot
|2:20
|Raekwon Horton defensive rebound
|2:20
|Christian Oliver personal foul (Raekwon Horton draws the foul)
|2:20
|Raekwon Horton misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:20
|Allen Udemadu defensive rebound
|2:16
|T.J. Bickerstaff personal foul (Will Thomas draws the foul)
|2:16
|Will Thomas misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:16
|+1
|Will Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|83-71
|2:16
|Bears 60 second timeout
|2:08
|Dukes 30 second timeout
|1:52
|Noah Freidel misses three point jump shot
|1:50
|Allen Udemadu defensive rebound
|1:43
|Kamron Hobbs turnover (Xavier Brown steals)
|1:35
|+2
|T.J. Bickerstaff makes two point layup (Xavier Brown assists)
|85-71
|1:26
|+2
|Rob Lawson makes two point layup
|85-73
|1:19
|Rob Lawson personal foul (Michael Green III draws the foul)
|1:19
|+1
|Michael Green III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|86-73
|1:19
|+1
|Michael Green III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|87-73
|1:09
|Rob Lawson turnover (Xavier Brown steals)
|1:01
|+2
|Terrence Edwards Jr. makes two point layup (Xavier Brown assists)
|89-73
|0:41
|Rob Lawson turnover (Raekwon Horton steals)
|0:25
|Xavier Brown misses two point dunk
|0:23
|Will Thomas defensive rebound
|0:20
|+2
|Demajion Topps makes two point layup (Rob Lawson assists)
|89-75
|0:20
|Bears 60 second timeout
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|89
|75
|Field Goals
|29-65 (44.6%)
|31-65 (47.7%)
|3-Pointers
|9-30 (30.0%)
|3-14 (21.4%)
|Free Throws
|22-29 (75.9%)
|10-12 (83.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|33
|Offensive
|9
|6
|Defensive
|26
|23
|Team
|5
|4
|Assists
|14
|13
|Steals
|6
|4
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|9
|12
|Fouls
|15
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|20 James Madison 12-0
|92.9 PPG
|43.7 RPG
|17.9 APG
|Morgan State 4-10
|74.5 PPG
|41.1 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Edwards Jr. G
|16.1 PPG
|4.8 RPG
|3.2 APG
|42.8 FG%
|
00
|. Thomas F
|9.3 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|1.8 APG
|44.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Edwards Jr. G
|29 PTS
|9 REB
|1 AST
|W. Thomas F
|20 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|
|44.6
|FG%
|47.7
|
|
|30.0
|3PT FG%
|21.4
|
|
|75.9
|FT%
|83.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Edwards Jr.
|29
|9
|1
|10/17
|1/4
|8/11
|2
|37
|0
|0
|4
|1
|8
|J. Wooden
|12
|2
|0
|4/7
|2/5
|2/2
|1
|22
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|T. Bickerstaff
|10
|7
|0
|3/8
|0/0
|4/5
|2
|28
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|N. Freidel
|7
|4
|2
|2/10
|1/8
|2/2
|2
|29
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|M. Green III
|7
|1
|4
|2/8
|1/5
|2/2
|3
|26
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Horton
|16
|4
|1
|5/7
|3/5
|3/5
|2
|20
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|X. Brown
|4
|3
|5
|1/6
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|21
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|J. Carey
|4
|3
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|B. Randleman
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|H. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Feden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Blaine
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Roberson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McKeon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Pope
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Amadi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|89
|35
|14
|29/65
|9/30
|22/29
|15
|200
|6
|2
|9
|9
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Thomas
|20
|5
|3
|7/15
|1/3
|5/7
|2
|37
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|K. Hobbs
|16
|4
|3
|7/13
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|38
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|R. Lawson
|14
|3
|6
|7/18
|0/5
|0/0
|3
|35
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|A. Udemadu
|6
|8
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|30
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|A. Simpkins
|6
|5
|1
|2/5
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|26
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Topps
|7
|1
|0
|3/4
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Edwards
|4
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Oliver
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. Oliver
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Brimage
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|W. Tabbs
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Wiggins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Newton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Valley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Akitoby
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|29
|13
|31/65
|3/14
|10/12
|19
|202
|4
|1
|12
|6
|23