Coming off a historic scoring performance, TCU heads into a Friday semifinal matchup at the Diamond Head Classic against Nevada, which also carries momentum from its tournament opener in Honolulu.

The winner between the Horned Frogs (9-1) and the Wolf Pack (10-1) will earn a spot in the championship game on Sunday.

The Horned Frogs became the first team in Diamond Head Classic's 14-year history to score 100 points in a game when they posted an opening-round 111-87 win over Old Dominion on Thursday. TCU shot 71 percent from the field in the second half, going 6-for-10 from 3-point range in that span.

Overall, TCU produced 21 assists on 36 baskets.

"We say unselfishness spreads," TCU coach Jamie Dixon said after TCU's win over Arizona State on Saturday. "Once you start making that right pass, the next guy makes the right pass, and all of a sudden you got your offense working the way it was."

Nevada produced its third straight win when it downed Temple 80-56 on Thursday. The Wolf Pack's defense again displayed its strength, holding an opponent below 60 points for the fourth time this season. Temple shot just 27.7 percent from the field and was limited to 16 points in the paint.

Commitment on the defensive end has been a theme for Nevada over the past three games, coming on the heels of a 72-53 loss to Drake on Dec. 9 in Henderson, Nev. That was something Wolf Pack coach Steve Alford referred to following a 72-55 win over Weber State on Dec. 13, the first contest in the current streak.

"Our defense was way better," Alford said. "We had energy. We pressured (the ball). We did the things that we've done most of the year."

Nevada is averaging 78.5 points per game, led by Jarod Lucas, who had 22 points against Temple. Lucas is the Wolf Pack's leading scorer at 16.6 points per game. Kenan Blackshear has also been a consistent scoring force, averaging 15.8 points per contest after putting up 16 on Thursday.

Emanuel Miller is TCU's leading scorer, as he averages 16.6 points per game and shoots 52.5 percent from the field. JaKobe Coles, who had nine points and 10 rebounds against Old Dominion, averages 12.7 points per game, and Jameer Nelson Jr. adds 12.1 per contest.

TCU senior Chuck O'Bannon Jr. logged a career-high 25 points, hitting 6 of 7 from 3-point range, against the Monarchs.

