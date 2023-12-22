After first loss, No. 18 Clemson out to rebound vs. Queens
Wounded after its first loss of the season last weekend, No. 18 Clemson aims to bounce back Friday when it hosts Queens.
Clemson (9-1) fell five spots in the AP Top 25 poll this week after losing on the road at Memphis last Saturday 79-77. The visitors went cold in the second half, making just 2 of 12 shots from behind the arc. Clemson also committed 15 turnovers while forcing Memphis into just six. And in a two-point loss, five missed free throws proved decisive for Clemson.
It was, however, another game where Clemson got a solid performance out of Ian Schieffelin. It was the fourth time in the last five games that the junior forward has grabbed double-digit rebounds and the third straight game he scored in double figures. Schieffelin finished with 11 points and 11 boards against Memphis.
"I mean, I'm thankful the ball comes my way sometimes, and I make it come my way sometimes. And in the game, I have a lot of rebounds. So, whatever I'm doing, it's been working. I have no idea," Schieffelin said. "I always know I'm grabbing rebounds, but I'm never thinking like, 'I'm grabbing 17 rebounds.' It's kind of the flow of the game and what I do. It's just natural and how it goes."
Schieffelin's 9.7 rebounds per game rank second among all Atlantic Coast Conference players this season. He's a big reason why Clemson grabs 38.1 rebounds per game as a team, fourth-best in the ACC.
PJ Hall has stepped up for Clemson on the boards, too, grabbing a career-best 7.1 rebounds per game. Hall also scored 21 points against Memphis.
Hall had the opportunity to leave Clemson, either via the NBA Draft or the transfer portal, after a strong junior season where he was voted to the All-ACC team. But he chose to return.
"I really love it here," Hall said. "I didn't want to leave. It would have had to have been, you know, 'We're taking you in the first round' or something of that nature and even that might not have gotten me out of here."
That decision has been important for the Tigers' success this season, as Hall averages a team-leading 20.2 points per game.
Queens (6-7), based just up I-85 from Clemson in Charlotte, is in its second season as a Division I program. The Royals compete in the Atlantic Sun Conference after moving up last season from the South Atlantic Conference. Queens went to the Division II Final Four in 2018, and last year went 18-15.
The Royals are coming off back-to-back losses, falling at home to Appalachian State last week and on the road at Mercer on Tuesday. In the loss at Mercer, Deyton Albury led the way with 17 points. AJ McKee leads the team in scoring with 17.2 points per game.
"Knowing Queens coming up, it was small," McKee told the Charlotte Observer earlier this season. "I want to be a part of the history that makes it big. So, when we people ask about Queens University of Charlotte, they get AJ McKee."
Queens' head coach is Grant Leonard. After a winning campaign in his first year at the helm, he was rewarded with a four-year extension in May.
–Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. McKee
|13
|30.3
|17.2
|4.7
|2.6
|1.80
|0.20
|2.0
|41.6
|28.6
|68.1
|1.6
|3.1
|D. Albury
|13
|28.2
|15.9
|5.5
|4.5
|1.70
|0.60
|3.2
|46.7
|33.3
|75.3
|1
|4.5
|B. McLaurin
|13
|23.9
|12.3
|6.5
|1.0
|0.30
|0.20
|0.8
|46.4
|36.7
|89.5
|1.2
|5.2
|C. Ashby
|13
|29.6
|10.5
|0.9
|1.2
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|41.8
|41.8
|100.0
|0.3
|0.6
|B. Cash
|13
|26.1
|7.3
|3.4
|1.5
|0.60
|0.10
|1.6
|47.4
|28.0
|66.7
|1.6
|1.8
|J. Sebock
|10
|15.7
|5.3
|4.1
|0.5
|0.40
|0.30
|1.1
|44.7
|30.0
|55.6
|1.7
|2.4
|K. George
|12
|10.3
|4.0
|1.0
|0.7
|0.60
|0.00
|0.8
|35.6
|38.5
|66.7
|0.1
|0.9
|L. Threatt
|9
|8.9
|3.7
|1.0
|1.6
|0.30
|0.00
|0.2
|44.4
|33.3
|66.7
|0.2
|0.8
|J. Pollard
|12
|12.8
|2.6
|3.3
|0.9
|0.60
|0.20
|0.4
|27.8
|16.0
|77.8
|0.7
|2.6
|M. Wilson
|13
|11.6
|2.5
|3.8
|0.2
|0.10
|1.20
|1.1
|56.0
|0.0
|40.0
|1.5
|2.2
|K. Mathews
|8
|13.5
|2.4
|2.3
|1.6
|0.50
|0.40
|1.0
|41.2
|40.0
|37.5
|1.4
|0.9
|L. Krawczyk
|7
|3.7
|2.0
|1.3
|0.1
|0.40
|0.10
|0.0
|41.7
|50.0
|66.7
|0.1
|1.1
|Total
|13
|0.0
|80.8
|42.8
|15.0
|6.90
|2.90
|12.2
|43.5
|34.0
|71.4
|12.8
|25.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|P. Hall
|10
|28.9
|20.2
|7.0
|2.5
|1.10
|2.40
|1.8
|54.0
|37.0
|76.1
|2
|5
|J. Girard III
|10
|32.3
|14.4
|3.7
|3.5
|0.70
|0.10
|1.3
|43.1
|43.5
|89.7
|0.2
|3.5
|C. Hunter
|10
|30.1
|10.7
|2.4
|3.3
|0.30
|0.30
|1.8
|37.4
|31.7
|83.3
|0.4
|2
|I. Schieffelin
|10
|25.4
|9.1
|9.8
|2.0
|0.50
|0.60
|1.1
|57.4
|66.7
|68.2
|3.2
|6.6
|C. Wiggins
|10
|19.1
|7.2
|2.4
|1.0
|0.00
|0.20
|1.1
|48.2
|37.9
|70.0
|0.4
|2
|R. Godfrey
|10
|16.8
|6.6
|4.4
|0.8
|0.60
|1.00
|1.2
|56.9
|50.0
|43.8
|1.1
|3.3
|A. Hemenway
|5
|16
|5.2
|0.6
|1.4
|0.40
|0.20
|0.8
|38.1
|42.1
|50.0
|0
|0.6
|J. Clark
|6
|13.5
|2.8
|2.5
|0.5
|0.30
|0.50
|0.2
|33.3
|27.3
|66.7
|0.7
|1.8
|J. Beadle
|9
|7.9
|2.7
|0.7
|0.3
|0.10
|0.00
|0.7
|50.0
|25.0
|50.0
|0
|0.7
|D. Hunter
|10
|18.3
|2.7
|2.6
|2.5
|0.60
|0.00
|0.5
|33.3
|28.6
|71.4
|0.4
|2.2
|B. Leyte
|10
|5.4
|0.9
|1.2
|0.4
|0.10
|0.10
|0.3
|80.0
|0.0
|33.3
|0.5
|0.7
|M. Kelly
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Latiff
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Nauseef
|1
|1
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|10
|0.0
|78.5
|40.2
|17.3
|4.40
|5.10
|10.7
|47.3
|38.4
|72.4
|9.7
|28.4
-
CHAT
MIL74
75152 O/U
+4
2:00pm
-
GMU
TUL69
66158 O/U
-4
2:00pm ESP+
-
SIEN
BRWN65
68134 O/U
-9
2:00pm
-
DRKE
UAB45
44153 O/U
+6
3:00pm ESP+
-
TXCC
19TEX32
46151.5 O/U
-23.5
3:00pm LHN
-
UNF
UGA37
51151.5 O/U
-17
3:00pm ESP+
-
GRAM
FLA4
9146 O/U
-26
4:00pm ESP+
-
MTST
CSN5
2146.5 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm
-
NICH
TOWS0
0131.5 O/U
-9
4:00pm
-
NEV
TCU0
0
5:00pm ESPU
-
ELON
SC0
0144 O/U
-18
6:00pm SECN
-
QUEEN
18CLEM0
0155.5 O/U
-21
6:00pm ACCN
-
SMU
MURR0
0142.5 O/U
+6
6:00pm CBSSN
-
BING
STBN0
0142.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm
-
CAN
HIPT0
0148.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
FLMEM
FGCU0
0
7:00pm
-
GTWN
6MARQ0
0149 O/U
-16
7:00pm FS1
-
MVSU
10BAYL0
0137.5 O/U
-40.5
7:00pm
-
LIND0
0
7:00pm
-
SNIND
SIU0
0134.5 O/U
-16
7:00pm
-
STET
CINCY0
0150.5 O/U
-20.5
7:00pm
-
UMES
VCU0
0135.5 O/U
-24.5
7:00pm
-
WINT
FSU0
0147.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP+
-
TEMP
ODU0
0
7:30pm
-
ALST
AUB0
0150 O/U
-31
8:00pm ESP+
-
CHST
24WISC0
0133 O/U
-23.5
8:00pm BTN
-
FRES
SF0
0132.5 O/U
-11
8:00pm
-
HOUC
TXAM0
0151.5 O/U
-34
8:00pm SECN
-
MRST
ND0
0126 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm ACCN
-
NMST
TLSA0
0145.5 O/U
-7
8:00pm ESP+
-
OHIO
PEAY0
0138.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm
-
LA
RICE0
0146 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
YALE
2KAN0
0142 O/U
-15
8:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
SUU0
0140 O/U
-3
8:30pm
-
BELLAR
17BYU0
0143.5 O/U
-28
9:00pm ESP+
-
ETSU
UTST0
0144 O/U
-17.5
9:00pm
-
13ILL
MIZZ0
0149.5 O/U
+6.5
9:00pm FS1
-
MD
UCLA0
0132 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
16COLST
LMU0
0149 O/U
+5
10:00pm
-
GT
HAW0
0
11:00pm ESP2
-
DREX
BRY86
104136.5 O/U
+3
11:00am
-
LOW
BU71
63138 O/U
+4.5
12:00pm
-
PSUNK
VMI65
82
12:00pm
-
STMYMD
L-MD57
91
12:00pm
-
BREW
SCST84
101
1:00pm
-
DEVL
PRIN53
84
1:00pm
-
GREEN
CHAR44
91
1:00pm ESP+
-
20JMAD
MORG89
75160.5 O/U
+21.5
1:00pm
-
KEAN
SPU70
73
1:00pm
-
MED
NJIT51
127
1:00pm
-
MUSKIN
WRST54
101145.5 O/U
-44.5
1:00pm
-
UVM
M-OH69
70137 O/U
+5
1:00pm
-
ALB
USF73
89151.5 O/U
-10
2:00pm ESP+
-
BUCK
MRMK52
68128 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm
-
COR
RMU90
85160.5 O/U
+7
2:00pm
-
GWMR
WAG49
98134.5 O/U
-46.5
2:00pm
-
PQ
SFA58
115
2:00pm
-
SIENHT
BGSU58
79
2:00pm