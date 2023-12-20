No. 19 Texas at full strength vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
No. 19 Texas finally has all hands on deck as it continues preparation for the Big 12 gauntlet, hosting Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Friday afternoon in Austin.
The Longhorns (8-2) carry a modest two-game winning streak into the pre-Christmas contest, with their most recent game a 96-85 victory over LSU in Houston on Saturday.
Max Abmas poured in 20 points and Tyrese Hunter added a season-high 19 in that win for Texas, which led by 19 points after a prodigious first half but by just 70-63 midway through the second half. The Longhorns then turned to their inside-out attack to go back up by double digits and hold the Tigers at bay.
"We have to be able to buckle down defensively and get some stops and then execute on offense," Texas coach Rodney Terry said. "We always say we have the ability to get a score-stop-score. We are a work in progress with that."
Texas also got 12 points and 10 rebounds from Dillon Mitchell, while Dylan Disu added 17 points in his season debut. Disu was a huge factor for the Longhorns after missing the first nine games after offseason foot surgery. He could be the piece of the puzzle that propels Texas from a good team to a great one.
"It felt great just to be able to play basketball again," Disu said. "It's been a long time -- almost seven months. Just being out there was great. We listened to my body. If it was hurting or I wasn't comfortable we would've pulled it back, but I felt great. We went with the flow."
Friday's contest is the first of a four-game homestand for Texas that will be capped by the Big 12 opener with Texas Tech on Jan. 6.
The Islanders (6-5) head to Austin on the heels of a 102-50 home win over Texas Lutheran on Monday. Five players scored in double figures and the Islanders outshot the visitors 53.6 percent to 24.1 percent from the floor.
Lance-Amir Paul and Jordan Roberts had 14 points each to lead A&M-CC, while Shilo Jackson and Garry Clark added 12 apiece and Owen Deese hit for 10 points. Clark also took 10 rebounds to post his second straight double-double. The Islanders got 59 points from their bench players and earned a 46-35 edge on the glass.
A&M-CC is 21-0 over the last three seasons when shooting over 50 percent from the floor and 21-0 over the last two campaigns when holding the opposition to 70 points or less.
"People are finding their roles, but the biggest part is to love your teammate and play the game the right way," Islanders coach Jim Shaw said. "This team has a chance to be very, very successful in Southland Conference play. We are focusing on ourselves on a few things defensively, not just offensively, to put us in the best position to compete at a high level on Friday afternoon."
Texas will be the third in-state Big 12 team the Islanders have faced this season. They lost to Houston and Texas Tech on the road.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|15:30
|TV timeout
|15:30
|Islanders 30 second timeout
|15:45
|+3
|Brock Cunningham makes three point jump shot (Tyrese Hunter assists)
|32-46
|15:51
|Tyrese Hunter defensive rebound
|15:53
|Dayne Prim misses three point jump shot
|16:10
|+3
|Dylan Disu makes three point jump shot (Max Abmas assists)
|32-43
|16:34
|Dylan Disu defensive rebound
|16:34
|Marion Humphrey misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:34
|+1
|Marion Humphrey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-40
|16:34
|Max Abmas shooting foul (Marion Humphrey draws the foul)
|16:39
|Islanders offensive rebound
|16:41
|Tyrese Hunter blocks Kam Parker's two point layup
|16:44
|Dayne Prim defensive rebound
|16:48
|Brock Cunningham misses two point jump shot
|16:58
|Dillon Mitchell defensive rebound
|17:01
|Marion Humphrey misses two point layup
|17:06
|Tyrese Hunter turnover (Marion Humphrey steals)
|17:10
|Marion Humphrey turnover (Dillon Mitchell steals)
|17:14
|Marion Humphrey defensive rebound
|17:14
|Kadin Shedrick misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:14
|+1
|Kadin Shedrick makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-40
|17:14
|Stephen Giwa shooting foul (Kadin Shedrick draws the foul)
|17:37
|+3
|Dian Wright-Forde makes three point jump shot (Dayne Prim assists)
|31-39
|17:53
|Tyrese Hunter turnover (Stephen Giwa steals)
|17:59
|Stephen Giwa personal foul
|18:08
|+2
|Kam Parker makes two point layup (Dian Wright-Forde assists)
|28-39
|18:17
|Brock Cunningham turnover (Dian Wright-Forde steals)
|18:26
|Kadin Shedrick defensive rebound
|18:28
|Stephen Giwa misses two point jump shot
|18:58
|+2
|Dillon Mitchell makes two point dunk (Tyrese Hunter assists)
|26-39
|19:05
|Max Abmas defensive rebound
|19:07
|Brock Cunningham blocks Dayne Prim's three point jump shot
|19:24
|+2
|Tyrese Hunter makes two point layup
|26-37
|19:50
|+2
|Jordan Roberts makes two point jump shot
|26-35
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Kam Parker defensive rebound
|0:02
|Ze'Rik Onyema misses two point dunk
|0:17
|Chendall Weaver defensive rebound
|0:19
|Tedrick Washington Jr. misses two point jump shot
|0:30
|+2
|Chendall Weaver makes two point layup (Max Abmas assists)
|24-35
|0:34
|Garry Clark turnover (lost ball) (Tyrese Hunter steals)
|0:45
|Max Abmas personal foul
|0:47
|Max Abmas turnover (bad pass) (Garry Clark steals)
|1:06
|+2
|Garry Clark makes two point layup (Owen Dease assists)
|24-33
|1:09
|Chendall Weaver personal foul
|1:11
|Owen Dease defensive rebound
|1:13
|Max Abmas misses three point jump shot
|1:25
|Kam Parker turnover
|1:39
|+2
|Chendall Weaver makes two point alley-oop dunk (Max Abmas assists)
|22-33
|1:57
|Longhorns defensive rebound
|2:00
|Brock Cunningham blocks Dian Wright-Forde's two point layup
|2:26
|Islanders defensive rebound
|2:28
|Chris Johnson misses three point jump shot
|2:41
|TV timeout
|2:41
|Dian Wright-Forde turnover (back court violation)
|2:46
|Garry Clark offensive rebound
|2:48
|Marion Humphrey misses three point jump shot
|2:55
|Dillon Mitchell turnover (bad pass) (Marion Humphrey steals)
|3:14
|Garry Clark turnover (lost ball) (Kadin Shedrick steals)
|3:18
|Garry Clark offensive rebound
|3:20
|Dayne Prim misses two point layup
|3:32
|Dayne Prim defensive rebound
|3:34
|Max Abmas misses three point jump shot
|3:41
|Dillon Mitchell defensive rebound
|3:43
|Dayne Prim misses three point jump shot
|3:49
|Tedrick Washington Jr. defensive rebound
|3:51
|Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot
|4:12
|Dillon Mitchell defensive rebound
|4:14
|Marion Humphrey misses two point jump shot
|4:24
|Dillon Mitchell personal foul (Dian Wright-Forde draws the foul)
|4:26
|Dian Wright-Forde defensive rebound
|4:28
|Kadin Shedrick misses two point layup
|4:43
|+3
|Dian Wright-Forde makes three point jump shot
|22-31
|5:11
|+1
|Dillon Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-31
|5:11
|+1
|Dillon Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-30
|5:11
|Dayne Prim shooting foul (Dillon Mitchell draws the foul)
|5:37
|Longhorns defensive rebound
|5:39
|Garry Clark misses two point jump shot
|6:04
|+2
|Tyrese Hunter makes two point jump shot
|19-29
|6:21
|+2
|Tedrick Washington Jr. makes two point jump shot
|19-27
|6:37
|+1
|Dillon Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-27
|6:37
|+1
|Dillon Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-26
|6:37
|Stephen Giwa shooting foul (Dillon Mitchell draws the foul)
|6:50
|Lance Amir-Paul turnover (bad pass)
|7:08
|Dayne Prim defensive rebound
|7:10
|Ithiel Horton misses two point jump shot
|7:22
|Ithiel Horton defensive rebound
|7:24
|Lance Amir-Paul misses three point jump shot
|7:32
|+2
|Max Abmas makes two point layup (Brock Cunningham assists)
|17-25
|7:41
|TV timeout
|7:52
|Dylan Disu defensive rebound
|7:54
|Owen Dease misses three point jump shot
|7:59
|Tyrese Hunter turnover (bad pass) (Shilo Jackson steals)
|8:24
|+2
|Shilo Jackson makes two point jump shot
|17-23
|8:54
|+3
|Brock Cunningham makes three point jump shot (Tyrese Hunter assists)
|15-23
|9:11
|+2
|Dian Wright-Forde makes two point layup (Dayne Prim assists)
|15-20
|9:21
|Owen Dease defensive rebound
|9:23
|Brock Cunningham misses three point jump shot
|9:32
|Dayne Prim turnover (traveling)
|9:53
|+1
|Max Abmas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-20
|9:53
|+1
|Max Abmas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-19
|9:53
|Dian Wright-Forde shooting foul (Max Abmas draws the foul)
|9:55
|Longhorns offensive rebound
|9:56
|Tyrese Hunter misses two point layup
|10:01
|Ithiel Horton defensive rebound
|10:03
|Dian Wright-Forde misses two point layup
|10:08
|Shilo Jackson defensive rebound
|10:10
|Tyrese Hunter misses two point layup
|10:29
|Ithiel Horton defensive rebound
|10:32
|Garry Clark misses two point jump shot
|11:01
|+3
|Ithiel Horton makes three point jump shot (Max Abmas assists)
|13-18
|11:08
|Tedrick Washington Jr. personal foul (Max Abmas draws the foul)
|11:17
|Dylan Disu defensive rebound
|11:19
|Owen Dease misses three point jump shot
|11:44
|+2
|Dylan Disu makes two point jump shot
|13-15
|12:08
|TV timeout
|12:08
|Longhorns 30 second timeout
|12:10
|+2
|Garry Clark makes two point jump shot
|13-13
|12:23
|Dian Wright-Forde defensive rebound
|12:25
|Dylan Disu misses two point jump shot
|12:49
|+2
|Shilo Jackson makes two point jump shot
|11-13
|12:58
|Islanders offensive rebound
|13:00
|Dylan Disu blocks Dayne Prim's two point layup
|13:02
|Tyrese Hunter turnover (lost ball) (Dayne Prim steals)
|13:19
|+3
|Tedrick Washington Jr. makes three point jump shot
|9-13
|13:49
|+2
|Dillon Mitchell makes two point jump shot
|6-13
|14:01
|Tyrese Hunter offensive rebound
|14:04
|Tyrese Hunter misses three point jump shot
|14:26
|Tyrese Hunter defensive rebound
|14:28
|Tedrick Washington Jr. misses three point jump shot
|14:44
|+1
|Brock Cunningham makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-11
|14:44
|+1
|Brock Cunningham makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-10
|14:44
|TV timeout
|14:44
|Stephen Giwa shooting foul (Brock Cunningham draws the foul)
|14:49
|Dillon Mitchell defensive rebound
|14:51
|Marion Humphrey misses two point jump shot
|15:22
|+2
|Brock Cunningham makes two point jump shot
|6-9
|15:27
|Brock Cunningham offensive rebound
|15:29
|Dillon Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|15:58
|+2
|Dayne Prim makes two point jump shot
|6-7
|16:20
|+2
|Dillon Mitchell makes two point layup (Brock Cunningham assists)
|4-7
|16:30
|Kadin Shedrick defensive rebound
|16:32
|Marion Humphrey misses three point jump shot
|17:09
|+3
|Tyrese Hunter makes three point jump shot (Kadin Shedrick assists)
|4-5
|17:15
|Marion Humphrey personal foul
|17:40
|+2
|Stephen Giwa makes two point layup
|4-2
|17:55
|+2
|Tyrese Hunter makes two point dunk
|2-2
|18:02
|Marion Humphrey turnover (Tyrese Hunter steals)
|18:15
|Dillon Mitchell turnover (bad pass)
|18:27
|Kadin Shedrick defensive rebound
|18:29
|Stephen Giwa misses two point layup
|18:50
|Islanders defensive rebound
|18:52
|Tyrese Hunter misses two point layup
|19:09
|+1
|Dayne Prim makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-0
|19:09
|+1
|Dayne Prim makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-0
|19:09
|Dillon Mitchell shooting foul (Dayne Prim draws the foul)
|19:15
|Marion Humphrey defensive rebound
|19:17
|Kadin Shedrick misses two point jump shot
|19:34
|Tyrese Hunter offensive rebound
|19:36
|Max Abmas misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Stephen Giwa vs. Kadin Shedrick (Longhorns gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|32
|46
|Field Goals
|13-35 (37.1%)
|16-33 (48.5%)
|3-Pointers
|3-12 (25.0%)
|5-12 (41.7%)
|Free Throws
|3-4 (75.0%)
|9-10 (90.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|18
|23
|Offensive
|2
|3
|Defensive
|12
|17
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|4
|10
|Steals
|7
|4
|Blocks
|0
|4
|Turnovers
|8
|8
|Fouls
|8
|5
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. Wright-Forde G
|10.5 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|1.7 APG
|45.9 FG%
|
00
|. Mitchell F
|11.4 PPG
|9.4 RPG
|2.2 APG
|60.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Wright-Forde G
|8 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|D. Mitchell F
|10 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|
|37.1
|FG%
|48.5
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|41.7
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|90.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Wright-Forde
|8
|2
|1
|3/5
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|13
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|T. Washington Jr.
|5
|1
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Prim
|4
|3
|2
|1/6
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|S. Jackson
|4
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Humphrey
|1
|2
|0
|0/5
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|19
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Mitchell
|10
|4
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|4/4
|2
|19
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|B. Cunningham
|10
|1
|2
|3/5
|2/3
|2/2
|0
|16
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|T. Hunter
|9
|4
|3
|4/8
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|21
|2
|1
|4
|2
|2
|D. Disu
|5
|3
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|M. Abmas
|4
|1
|4
|1/4
|0/3
|2/2
|2
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
