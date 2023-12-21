Florida State counting on Darin Green Jr. in matchup vs. Winthrop
Florida State will look for Darin Green Jr. to stay hot when it meets Winthrop on Friday night in Tallahassee, Fla.
Green lit up North Florida on Tuesday night in a 91-75 win, helping break the Seminoles' four-game losing streak and leading the squad to a victory for the first time since Nov. 21.
The senior guard established season highs of 24 points and six 3-pointers and went 9 of 12 from the floor.
He tops coach Leonard Hamilton's group in scoring at 13.6 points per game.
Hamilton said the style of play helped the Seminoles (5-5) as they worked inside against the Ospreys, who went 18-for-46 (39.1 percent) from beyond the arc.
"We were able to contest more inside and be more aggressive on the perimeter because we played more guys playing less minutes, which helped to sustain their energy for the entire game," the 22nd-year Florida State coach said.
After winning four straight games after Thanksgiving, Winthrop (8-5) has lost by double digits at Xavier and South Carolina.
Against the Gamecocks, 3-pointers by K.J. Doucet and Sin'Cere McMahon helped the visiting Eagles cut their deficit to 55-53 with just over seven minutes to play.
However, the Big South school got no closer and lost Tuesday's game, 72-62.
Not surprisingly, coach Mark Prosser leans on a reliable performer in the frontcourt in senior forward Kelton Talford.
The 6-foot-7 product of Great Falls, S.C., is coming off a 20-point, six-rebound showing in the loss to the SEC school.
He recorded the 12th 20-point game of his career and second this season.
"He's just a consistent player," Prosser said of the reigning first-team Big South selection. "Whether it's production level on the floor (or) whether it's effort day-to-day in practice, he's a young man who never bats an eye.
"He works every day. He's got an extremely high motor. He's a local kid somewhat and easy to cheer for. He's bought into the community and become something of a fan favorite."
The two schools have met twice, with the host Seminoles taking both contests by double figures.
The Eagles have one more game left in the month after Florida State -- a Dec. 29 home matchup against Division II Toccoa Falls.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Winthrop 8-5
|77.7 PPG
|39.7 RPG
|11.8 APG
|Florida State 5-5
|77.2 PPG
|40.2 RPG
|14.2 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Doucet
|13
|24.6
|14.3
|3.8
|1.5
|0.70
|0.20
|2.1
|49.2
|44.1
|77.8
|1.4
|2.4
|K. Talford
|13
|24.9
|12.1
|4.2
|0.6
|0.60
|0.60
|2.2
|60.0
|0.0
|76.6
|1.9
|2.2
|K. Harrison
|13
|28.5
|10.5
|3.4
|4.0
|1.50
|0.20
|1.9
|37.9
|29.7
|70.4
|0.5
|2.8
|A. Timmerman
|12
|21.4
|10.2
|5.4
|1.1
|0.30
|0.20
|0.5
|57.7
|40.0
|88.4
|1.5
|3.9
|N. Johnson
|13
|26.2
|9.8
|3.5
|1.7
|1.50
|0.20
|1.2
|40.4
|37.5
|54.1
|1.2
|2.3
|S. McMahon
|13
|21.1
|8.2
|1.5
|1.4
|0.50
|0.00
|1.5
|39.5
|41.3
|68.0
|0.2
|1.4
|N. Van Bibber
|11
|11.6
|5.4
|1.8
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.5
|35.3
|33.3
|90.9
|0.8
|1
|X. McKelvy
|12
|11.6
|3.8
|2.8
|0.5
|0.70
|0.30
|0.8
|44.7
|31.3
|85.7
|0.6
|2.2
|C. Claxton
|13
|22.2
|2.4
|3.4
|0.6
|0.50
|0.60
|0.2
|39.3
|0.0
|60.0
|1.1
|2.3
|M. Moore
|5
|6.2
|1.8
|1.8
|0.0
|0.40
|0.60
|0.2
|66.7
|0.0
|33.3
|0.8
|1
|Y. Diallo
|13
|8
|1.7
|1.9
|0.4
|0.30
|0.20
|0.2
|56.3
|0.0
|50.0
|0.5
|1.4
|H. Harrison
|4
|2.3
|1.5
|0.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.8
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Howard
|4
|2.8
|0.3
|0.5
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|13
|0.0
|77.7
|39.7
|11.8
|6.90
|2.70
|12.3
|45.8
|36.1
|71.5
|11.7
|23.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Green Jr.
|10
|30.9
|13.6
|2.7
|0.8
|1.00
|0.20
|1.0
|42.7
|40.8
|65.0
|0.4
|2.3
|J. Watkins
|10
|25.9
|12.8
|6.3
|3.3
|1.70
|0.40
|2.4
|45.9
|35.7
|71.8
|1.2
|5.1
|P. Spears
|2
|21.5
|11.0
|3.0
|1.5
|1.00
|0.00
|1.5
|22.7
|40.0
|100.0
|0.5
|2.5
|C. Corhen
|6
|19.2
|9.5
|3.3
|1.0
|1.00
|0.50
|1.3
|58.1
|0.0
|77.8
|2
|1.3
|B. Miller
|10
|23.3
|8.0
|4.9
|1.4
|1.20
|1.10
|1.6
|47.7
|35.7
|38.1
|1.3
|3.6
|D. Green
|10
|18.6
|7.1
|3.3
|0.9
|0.20
|0.60
|1.1
|49.1
|11.1
|62.1
|1.9
|1.4
|C. Fletcher
|7
|15.9
|6.7
|5.0
|1.0
|1.10
|0.60
|1.7
|38.8
|29.4
|57.1
|1.3
|3.7
|J. Warley
|10
|24.4
|6.3
|2.4
|2.6
|1.60
|0.20
|1.2
|37.0
|0.0
|63.9
|0.6
|1.8
|J. Nickelberry
|10
|14.5
|4.9
|1.9
|0.7
|0.40
|0.10
|0.7
|40.0
|37.0
|64.7
|0.1
|1.8
|C. Jackson
|10
|16.4
|4.8
|1.1
|1.7
|0.90
|0.00
|0.6
|37.2
|26.3
|78.6
|0.3
|0.8
|T. Bol Bowen
|8
|9.5
|3.3
|2.6
|0.4
|0.40
|0.40
|0.8
|52.2
|14.3
|50.0
|1
|1.6
|J. Gainey
|5
|13
|3.2
|3.2
|0.4
|0.40
|0.60
|0.2
|53.8
|0.0
|100.0
|1
|2.2
|T. House
|9
|5.6
|2.7
|0.6
|0.6
|0.10
|0.10
|0.4
|57.1
|63.6
|50.0
|0.2
|0.3
|I. Spainhour
|2
|2
|1.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|M. Brown
|2
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|S. Adebisi
|5
|1.4
|0.4
|0.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|J. Jones
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|W. Mbatch
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Thorpe
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|10
|0.0
|77.2
|40.2
|14.2
|9.30
|4.00
|12.8
|44.1
|35.4
|65.7
|11.2
|25.5
