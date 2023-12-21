Confidence soaring as No. 2 Kansas looks to school Yale
No. 2 Kansas returns to the friendly environment of Allen Fieldhouse on Friday night for a matchup with Yale in Lawrence, Kan.
Kansas (10-1) is coming off a big second-half comeback at Indiana in its last game. The Jayhawks trailed the Hoosiers by 13 points midway through the second half before Kansas started surging.
Dajuan Harris hit a 3-pointer with 7:10 left to cut the deficit to 59-58. When Hunter Dickinson hit a jump hook in the lane with 4:53 left, Kansas had its first lead of the game at 62-61. Indiana tied it at 64-64 before Kansas pulled away.
Kevin McCullar had 13 of his team-high 21 points in the second half. The Jayhawks also got 17 points from Dickinson, 14 from KJ Adams and 12 from Harris. Dickinson also had 14 rebounds.
Kansas used three freshmen more than in any game so far this season and the youngsters came through. Elmarko Jackson had the best stat line of the three. He scored five points with three assists, two steals, one rebound and one turnover in 25 minutes.
"It feels great coming into an arena like this, similar to Allen Fieldhouse with a lot of history behind it and great fans," Jackson said. "This is probably the greatest win we've had as a team."
It was the first time in four tries that Kansas has won in Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Kansas coach Bill Self felt better about Saturday's result.
"The thing I remember most is I got a chance to meet John Mellencamp," Self said of his last trip to Bloomington when he was the head coach at Illinois. "That's probably my fondest memory of this place until today. This place reminds me of KU: great tradition, people respect (basketball).
"That's two true blue bloods out there playing. You can kind of sense it's different here from most places where you kind of have to manufacture the atmosphere. Here you don't and you don't have to at Kansas either. It felt a little different that way."
Kansas is led by its front line. Dickinson leads the way with 19.2 points and 12.7 rebounds per game. McCullar also is averaging 19.2 points per game. KJ Adams adds 13.0 points per game.
Yale (7-5) is returning to the court after a 10-day absence for finals. The Bulldogs last played Dec. 11 when they defeated Quinnipiac 73-66.
Danny Wolf was named the Ivy League Player of the Week after posting his third double-double (career-high 22 points, 12 rebounds) of the season in the win. Wolf, who has scored in double figures in nine straight games, is second in the lvy League in rebounding (9.0 per game) and blocked shots (16) and fourth in field-goal percentage (.500).
"We were able to fight through some adversity," head coach James Jones said following the game. "We haven't done a lot of that, so hopefully we can build on it. I thought we did a great job in the second half of guarding them and being tough and did a better job of getting to our spots on offense."
The Bulldogs have four players averaging in double-figures. Bez Mbeng leads with 13.6 points per game, followed by Wolf (13.4), Matt Knowling (11.5) and John Poulakidas (11.0).
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Mbeng
|12
|31.2
|13.6
|4.8
|3.3
|1.90
|0.40
|1.9
|44.0
|25.9
|70.5
|0.3
|4.4
|D. Wolf
|12
|28.8
|13.4
|9.0
|2.2
|1.10
|1.30
|2.0
|50.0
|48.0
|73.5
|2.2
|6.8
|M. Knowling
|10
|27.3
|11.7
|4.3
|1.5
|0.40
|0.40
|1.1
|57.5
|0.0
|77.3
|0.7
|3.6
|J. Poulakidas
|12
|28.6
|11.0
|1.9
|1.8
|0.40
|0.40
|1.1
|43.3
|41.7
|77.3
|0.6
|1.3
|A. Mahoney
|12
|25.3
|8.8
|2.4
|1.6
|0.30
|0.00
|0.8
|41.8
|41.2
|86.4
|0.3
|2.1
|N. Townsend
|12
|18.1
|6.3
|4.8
|0.8
|0.50
|0.20
|1.0
|43.8
|12.5
|85.7
|2
|2.8
|C. Simmons
|12
|12.3
|3.9
|1.8
|0.2
|0.40
|0.20
|0.3
|51.6
|33.3
|76.5
|0.7
|1.2
|D. Arlington
|2
|4.5
|3.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|75.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Y. Gharram
|12
|17.8
|3.3
|2.2
|1.6
|0.60
|0.20
|0.8
|34.9
|20.0
|58.3
|0.4
|1.8
|T. Mullin
|3
|6.7
|3.3
|1.0
|0.3
|0.70
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|33.3
|100.0
|0
|1
|E. Buyukhanli
|2
|10.5
|3.0
|2.5
|0.5
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|60.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|2
|L. Kolaja
|2
|5
|3.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|75.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|S. Aletan
|8
|9.6
|2.8
|2.1
|0.3
|0.30
|0.40
|0.5
|81.8
|0.0
|57.1
|0.8
|1.4
|J. Molloy
|5
|8.4
|2.8
|2.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.40
|0.2
|41.7
|50.0
|100.0
|1
|1.2
|T. Rice
|3
|9
|2.0
|2.3
|1.3
|0.30
|0.30
|0.7
|30.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|1.7
|Y. Basa-Ama
|3
|8.7
|1.3
|2.3
|1.3
|0.70
|0.00
|0.0
|40.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.7
|0.7
|Total
|12
|0.0
|76.3
|40.1
|13.8
|6.30
|3.50
|9.8
|46.5
|34.9
|75.2
|10.0
|27.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|H. Dickinson
|11
|31.9
|19.2
|12.7
|1.8
|1.30
|1.30
|1.7
|61.7
|55.0
|72.2
|2.7
|10
|K. McCullar Jr.
|11
|34.2
|19.2
|7.0
|4.9
|1.50
|0.70
|2.7
|49.3
|38.1
|81.4
|0.7
|6.3
|K. Adams Jr.
|11
|30.8
|13.0
|3.8
|3.1
|1.30
|0.80
|1.6
|65.6
|0.0
|50.0
|1.2
|2.6
|D. Harris Jr.
|11
|35.1
|6.6
|2.5
|6.8
|1.00
|0.50
|2.6
|40.9
|45.8
|61.5
|0.2
|2.3
|E. Jackson
|11
|23.6
|6.1
|1.4
|3.1
|1.00
|0.20
|1.6
|37.3
|26.1
|92.0
|0.3
|1.1
|M. Jankovich
|2
|7.5
|5.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|80.0
|75.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|J. Furphy
|11
|13.3
|5.3
|2.5
|0.3
|0.50
|0.20
|0.5
|50.0
|38.7
|66.7
|0.7
|1.7
|P. Braun
|11
|8.6
|3.4
|2.0
|0.5
|0.30
|0.90
|0.5
|77.3
|33.3
|50.0
|0.3
|1.7
|N. Timberlake
|11
|11
|3.2
|1.5
|0.5
|0.20
|0.10
|0.5
|31.6
|26.9
|57.1
|0.1
|1.4
|J. McDowell
|10
|9
|2.3
|1.7
|0.7
|0.20
|0.10
|0.2
|25.0
|31.3
|75.0
|0.6
|1.1
|W. Evers
|1
|8
|2.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Wilhite
|2
|4
|1.5
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|33.3
|0.0
|25.0
|0.5
|0.5
|P. Cassidy
|1
|5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|11
|0.0
|79.5
|42.4
|21.7
|7.30
|4.70
|12.5
|51.8
|37.7
|70.7
|8.0
|30.7
-
CHAT
MIL74
75152 O/U
+4
2:00pm
-
SIEN
BRWN67
71134 O/U
-9
2:00pm
-
DRKE
UAB47
47153 O/U
+6
3:00pm ESP+
-
TXCC
19TEX32
46151.5 O/U
-23.5
3:00pm LHN
-
UNF
UGA37
51151.5 O/U
-17
3:00pm ESP+
-
GRAM
FLA4
9146 O/U
-26
4:00pm ESP+
-
MTST
CSN5
2146.5 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm
-
NICH
TOWS0
9131.5 O/U
-9
4:00pm
-
NEV
TCU0
0
5:00pm ESPU
-
ELON
SC0
0144 O/U
-18
6:00pm SECN
-
QUEEN
18CLEM0
0155.5 O/U
-21
6:00pm ACCN
-
SMU
MURR0
0142.5 O/U
+6
6:00pm CBSSN
-
BING
STBN0
0142.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm
-
CAN
HIPT0
0148.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
FLMEM
FGCU0
0
7:00pm
-
GTWN
6MARQ0
0149 O/U
-16
7:00pm FS1
-
MVSU
10BAYL0
0137.5 O/U
-40.5
7:00pm
-
LIND0
0
7:00pm
-
SNIND
SIU0
0134.5 O/U
-16
7:00pm
-
STET
CINCY0
0150.5 O/U
-20.5
7:00pm
-
UMES
VCU0
0135.5 O/U
-24.5
7:00pm
-
WINT
FSU0
0147.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP+
-
TEMP
ODU0
0
7:30pm
-
ALST
AUB0
0150 O/U
-31
8:00pm ESP+
-
CHST
24WISC0
0133 O/U
-23.5
8:00pm BTN
-
FRES
SF0
0132.5 O/U
-11
8:00pm
-
HOUC
TXAM0
0151.5 O/U
-34
8:00pm SECN
-
MRST
ND0
0126 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm ACCN
-
NMST
TLSA0
0145.5 O/U
-7
8:00pm ESP+
-
OHIO
PEAY0
0138.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm
-
LA
RICE0
0146 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
YALE
2KAN0
0142 O/U
-15
8:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
SUU0
0140 O/U
-3
8:30pm
-
BELLAR
17BYU0
0143.5 O/U
-28
9:00pm ESP+
-
ETSU
UTST0
0144 O/U
-17.5
9:00pm
-
13ILL
MIZZ0
0149.5 O/U
+6.5
9:00pm FS1
-
MD
UCLA0
0132 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
16COLST
LMU0
0149 O/U
+5
10:00pm
-
GT
HAW0
0
11:00pm ESP2
-
DREX
BRY86
104136.5 O/U
+3
11:00am
-
LOW
BU71
63138 O/U
+4.5
12:00pm
-
PSUNK
VMI65
82
12:00pm
-
STMYMD
L-MD57
91
12:00pm
-
BREW
SCST84
101
1:00pm
-
DEVL
PRIN53
84
1:00pm
-
GREEN
CHAR44
91
1:00pm ESP+
-
20JMAD
MORG89
75160.5 O/U
+21.5
1:00pm
-
KEAN
SPU70
73
1:00pm
-
MED
NJIT51
127
1:00pm
-
MUSKIN
WRST54
101145.5 O/U
-44.5
1:00pm
-
UVM
M-OH69
70137 O/U
+5
1:00pm
-
ALB
USF73
89151.5 O/U
-10
2:00pm ESP+
-
BUCK
MRMK52
68128 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm
-
COR
RMU90
85160.5 O/U
+7
2:00pm
-
GMU
TUL69
66158 O/U
-4
2:00pm ESP+
-
GWMR
WAG49
98134.5 O/U
-46.5
2:00pm
-
PQ
SFA58
115
2:00pm
-
SIENHT
BGSU58
79
2:00pm