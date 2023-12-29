Northwestern finishes nonconference play vs. Jackson St.
Northwestern has won back-to-back games since a stunning home loss to Chicago State on Dec. 13.
The Wildcats, who haven't played since beating Arizona State on Dec. 20, will try to close their nonconference schedule with a flourish when they host Jackson State on Friday in Evanston, Ill.
Northwestern (9-2) is coming off a 65-46 win over the Sun Devils in what was technically a neutral-site game at Footprint Center in Phoenix. The Wildcats limited Arizona State to 13 points in the first half to set a dominant defensive tone. Northwestern held Arizona State to 31.4 percent shooting for the night, including 3-for-18 (16.7 percent) on 3-point attempts.
Although the Wildcats combined with the Sun Devils to start 3-for-15 from the floor, Northwestern soon discovered its touch to take a 36-13 lead to the break.
Boo Buie finished with 22 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats. He also had three assists to reach 500 for his career.
Northwestern's Ty Berry added 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Brooks Barnhizer had 16 points and nine boards.
Jackson State (4-8) is coming off a 100-76 loss at No. 15 Gonzaga on Dec. 20, its second defeat against a ranked foe this season.
Ken Evans Jr. registered 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers, who also got 14 points from Chase Adams plus 13 points and eight rebounds from Coltie Young.
Although Jackson State had 17 assists against just eight turnovers, the Bulldogs' size and depth proved to be too much.
The Tigers have played each of their games on the road or on neutral sites. Friday marks their final game before Jackson State meets Alcorn State in its home opener and Southwest Athletic Conference opener on Jan. 6.
The Wildcats begin their Big Ten schedule at No. 11 Illinois on Tuesday.
Northwestern and Jackson State are meeting for the first time. The Wildcats defeated the Tigers' Southwestern Athletic Conference counterpart, Prairie View A&M, 61-51 last December.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Jackson State 4-8
|69.3 PPG
|39.9 RPG
|12.8 APG
|Northwestern 9-2
|72.8 PPG
|34.1 RPG
|16.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Evans Jr.
|12
|33.3
|18.1
|5.2
|2.4
|1.30
|0.30
|3.2
|43.6
|46.0
|76.3
|1
|4.2
|J. O'Neal
|12
|26.1
|11.5
|5.3
|1.1
|0.40
|1.10
|1.8
|64.0
|40.0
|68.8
|2.2
|3.1
|C. Young
|12
|28.3
|8.8
|4.4
|0.9
|0.80
|0.30
|1.1
|30.8
|27.6
|71.4
|0.8
|3.7
|C. Adams
|12
|28.7
|7.8
|2.3
|3.8
|0.80
|0.10
|1.8
|40.8
|23.8
|88.9
|0.8
|1.6
|J. Mitchell
|8
|19.5
|6.8
|3.3
|0.6
|0.90
|0.40
|1.0
|39.0
|55.0
|55.0
|0.8
|2.5
|Z. Cook
|12
|25.7
|5.7
|6.6
|1.2
|1.20
|0.30
|1.4
|33.8
|25.0
|60.0
|3
|3.6
|K. Hunt
|10
|14.1
|5.0
|1.2
|1.1
|1.50
|0.00
|2.0
|39.1
|17.6
|61.1
|0.3
|0.9
|R. Mansel
|2
|19
|5.0
|3.5
|2.0
|0.50
|0.50
|2.0
|22.2
|0.0
|54.5
|0.5
|3
|K. Cornelius
|6
|11.2
|4.3
|1.2
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.8
|29.0
|22.2
|57.1
|0
|1.2
|K. Johnson
|9
|11.8
|2.9
|2.1
|0.6
|0.80
|0.40
|1.1
|29.4
|25.0
|33.3
|0.8
|1.3
|J. Bell
|5
|9.8
|2.4
|1.2
|1.0
|0.40
|0.20
|0.2
|35.7
|12.5
|33.3
|0.2
|1
|T. Grigsby
|4
|6.3
|2.3
|1.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.50
|0.3
|50.0
|0.0
|60.0
|1.3
|0
|T. Johnson
|10
|9.5
|1.9
|2.2
|0.7
|0.10
|0.50
|0.8
|42.9
|0.0
|58.3
|1.3
|0.9
|D. Williams
|2
|3
|1.0
|1.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.5
|0.5
|D. McDaniel
|2
|3
|0.5
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|1
|Total
|12
|0.0
|69.3
|39.9
|12.8
|7.30
|3.30
|14.7
|40.4
|31.7
|66.0
|13.0
|23.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Buie
|11
|35.5
|18.5
|3.9
|4.8
|1.20
|0.00
|2.3
|44.9
|35.4
|82.6
|0.6
|3.3
|B. Barnhizer
|11
|35.7
|13.9
|7.8
|2.7
|2.00
|1.00
|1.5
|41.9
|27.3
|70.6
|1.8
|6
|R. Langborg
|11
|33.9
|12.6
|2.9
|2.7
|1.30
|0.30
|1.1
|45.8
|41.0
|76.2
|0.3
|2.6
|T. Berry
|11
|28.8
|9.9
|3.5
|1.3
|1.60
|0.00
|0.9
|43.3
|40.0
|81.8
|0.5
|2.9
|N. Martinelli
|11
|17.9
|7.1
|2.5
|0.6
|0.70
|0.20
|0.4
|57.9
|30.0
|90.0
|1.1
|1.5
|M. Nicholson
|11
|20.8
|4.7
|3.5
|2.2
|0.60
|1.60
|0.4
|61.1
|0.0
|57.1
|1.4
|2.1
|L. Hunger
|9
|7.9
|3.6
|1.4
|0.4
|0.00
|0.20
|0.1
|57.1
|14.3
|58.3
|0.4
|1
|B. Preston
|10
|12.7
|2.4
|3.2
|1.0
|0.50
|0.40
|0.7
|43.5
|0.0
|28.6
|1.6
|1.6
|G. Hurlburt
|1
|2
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Clayton
|11
|10.2
|0.8
|1.0
|0.9
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|28.6
|16.7
|0.0
|0.1
|0.9
|J. Mullins
|5
|2.6
|0.0
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.4
|Total
|11
|0.0
|72.8
|34.1
|16.5
|8.40
|3.60
|8.8
|46.4
|35.4
|70.9
|8.8
|22.9
-
DET
IUPU53
67137 O/U
+2
12:00pm
-
WRST
GB44
40146 O/U
+8
1:00pm
-
DILL
TUL0
0158.5 O/U
-48.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
Elms
HC0
0
2:00pm
-
RIDE
PSU0
0147 O/U
-14
2:00pm ESP+
-
SW
WOFF0
0
2:00pm
-
TALL
MER0
0
2:00pm
-
VALP
ELON0
0145 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
AQUINA
WMU0
0140.5 O/U
-31.5
4:00pm
-
TOCCF
WINT0
0
4:00pm
-
KNSW
IND0
0163 O/U
-12.5
6:00pm B1G+
-
UNF
MIA0
0157.5 O/U
-20
6:00pm ACCN
-
BRWN
STON0
0140 O/U
-2.5
6:31pm
-
ALST
USF0
0147 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
COOK
UCF0
0142 O/U
-23
7:00pm ESP+
-
CHAR
STET0
0137 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
EKY
1PUR0
0154.5 O/U
-29
7:00pm BTN
-
ETSU
ECU0
0139.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP+
-
EVAN
CINCY0
0152.5 O/U
-18
7:00pm ESP+
-
ILST
8UK0
0149.5 O/U
-20
7:00pm SECN
-
L-MD
JOES0
0138 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm
-
ME
MINN0
0136.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm PEAC
-
MCNS
MICH0
0145 O/U
-10
7:00pm BTN
-
MONTRE
CHAR0
0
7:00pm
-
NIAG
BUF0
0144 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
NIU
IOWA0
0166.5 O/U
-18
7:00pm B1G+
-
NKY
PFW0
0147 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
RAD
18CLEM0
0140 O/U
-15
7:00pm ESP+
-
Wilber.
M-OH0
0
7:00pm
-
AMER
UMBC0
0156.5 O/U
+1
7:30pm
-
UNO
SFA0
0152 O/U
-14.5
7:30pm
-
SCST
NEB0
0152.5 O/U
-26
7:30pm B1G+
-
CHSO
9UNC0
0151.5 O/U
-32
8:00pm ACCN
-
JAST
NW0
0139 O/U
-18
8:00pm PEAC
-
KENT
SMC0
0133 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm
-
NCAS
UAB0
0147 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
UNCG
21TEX0
0143.5 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm LHN
-
NW ST
LSU0
0146 O/U
-24.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
ORU
UMKC0
0143.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
RMU
MIL0
0152.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
SDAK
NDST0
0148.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
SWOKST
TLSA0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
STTHMN
UND0
0136.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm CBSSN
-
DU
NEOM0
0156 O/U
+1
8:05pm
-
EIU
SIUE0
0134.5 O/U
-8.5
8:30pm
-
SNIND
SEMO0
0142 O/U
-2
8:30pm
-
WSU
UTAH0
0144 O/U
-8
8:30pm PACN
-
ADAMS
15COLST0
0
9:00pm
-
ENM
NMEX0
0
9:00pm
-
FDU
11ILL0
0164 O/U
-26.5
9:00pm BTN
-
SDSU
13GONZ0
0148.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm ESP2
-
UTVA
BSU0
0137 O/U
-11
9:00pm
-
WASH
COLO0
0157.5 O/U
-9
9:00pm ESPU
-
WCLF
PEP0
0
9:00pm
-
FRES
USD0
0143.5 O/U
-1
10:00pm
-
TRLST
LMU0
0133 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
4ARIZ
CAL0
0156.5 O/U
+14
10:30pm PACN
-
ASU
STAN0
0148.5 O/U
-5.5
11:00pm ESP2