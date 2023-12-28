With Dawson Garcia set to return, streaking Minnesota meets Maine
Minnesota will go for its fifth win in a row when it hosts Maine in a nonconference matchup Friday night in Minneapolis.
The Golden Gophers (9-3) are coming off an extended break. They pulled away for an 80-63 win at home Dec. 21 over Ball State in their most recent game.
Mike Mitchell Jr. scored 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting from the field in the victory. Pharrel Payne contributed 13 points, and Joshua Ola-Joseph and Elijah Hawkins finished with 12 apiece.
Now, Minnesota will welcome back one of its top players and is approaching the return of another key player as it prepares for Maine (8-6).
Dawson Garcia, who leads Minnesota with averages of 18.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game this season, is ready to return after missing three games because of an ankle injury.
"He looks really good," Minnesota coach Ben Johnson said. "He'll be ready to roll, for sure."
Teammate Braeden Carrington also has rejoined the team but isn't expected to play Friday. Carrington started the first 10 games before taking an approved leave of absence to focus on his mental health.
Johnson said he loved what he has seen from Carrington since he returned to practice.
"(Tuesday) was the first day in three weeks where I could tell he was in a good spot in terms of just (being) happy and in a good place, smile on his face," Johnson said.
Maine is looking to bounce back from back-to-back road losses to UCF and Florida International. The Black Bears had won four games in a row before their two-game skid.
Kellen Tynes leads the team with an average of 13.5 points per game and is standing out defensively with a team-high 1.9 steals per contest. Peter Filipovity ranks second in scoring at 13.4 ppg and tops the team with an average of 6.9 rebounds.
"Our mindset as a team is just to keep getting better," Maine coach Chris Markwood said. "(Our players) are comfortable and they're confident, and most importantly they're really embracing everything that we're trying to do here."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Tynes
|13
|33.8
|13.5
|3.3
|3.4
|1.90
|0.20
|2.0
|46.7
|26.7
|67.2
|0.2
|3.1
|P. Filipovity
|14
|25.6
|13.4
|6.9
|1.1
|1.40
|0.30
|1.1
|56.6
|25.0
|80.0
|1.6
|5.3
|A. Lopez
|8
|21.5
|11.4
|1.9
|1.4
|1.00
|0.40
|1.4
|46.9
|25.0
|80.0
|0.3
|1.6
|J. Wright-McLeish
|14
|29.4
|8.2
|1.5
|0.9
|1.80
|0.00
|0.8
|43.8
|44.1
|84.6
|0.6
|0.9
|J. Clayton
|14
|31.6
|7.8
|2.6
|4.6
|1.60
|0.30
|2.4
|37.5
|23.3
|82.8
|0.5
|2.1
|K. Feierbergs
|14
|18.3
|6.4
|4.0
|0.4
|0.60
|0.50
|0.9
|45.9
|20.7
|83.3
|0.6
|3.4
|Q. Burns
|14
|18.4
|5.8
|2.8
|0.6
|0.60
|0.20
|0.9
|36.8
|29.3
|68.4
|0.6
|2.1
|L. Carey
|12
|8.7
|3.3
|1.4
|0.6
|0.30
|0.00
|0.6
|53.1
|30.0
|33.3
|0.5
|0.9
|A. Cisse
|14
|15.8
|3.3
|4.1
|0.5
|0.40
|0.90
|0.7
|51.2
|0.0
|44.4
|1
|3.1
|M. Nenadic
|12
|6.7
|2.4
|2.0
|0.3
|0.10
|0.20
|0.3
|51.9
|0.0
|14.3
|0.6
|1.4
|J. Shea
|1
|4
|2.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|1
|I. Bonilla
|4
|6.8
|1.3
|1.0
|0.8
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|16.7
|20.0
|100.0
|0
|1
|B. Lausier
|2
|2.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|A. Daguilh
|1
|2
|0.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|N. Perovic
|4
|5
|0.0
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.8
|Total
|14
|0.0
|69.3
|34.2
|13.1
|9.10
|2.80
|10.9
|46.1
|29.0
|72.4
|7.2
|24.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Garcia
|9
|29.6
|18.2
|7.3
|2.1
|0.80
|1.10
|1.4
|49.1
|28.0
|85.5
|2.2
|5.1
|C. Christie
|11
|26
|11.5
|3.4
|2.4
|0.30
|0.50
|0.9
|45.8
|42.6
|76.2
|0.2
|3.2
|M. Mitchell Jr.
|12
|26.2
|10.8
|2.8
|2.9
|1.40
|0.30
|1.9
|45.8
|39.1
|85.7
|0.5
|2.3
|J. Ola-Joseph
|12
|20.2
|10.7
|2.9
|0.9
|0.40
|0.30
|1.1
|64.0
|61.1
|80.8
|0.9
|2
|P. Payne
|11
|20.1
|9.5
|4.9
|0.8
|0.40
|1.40
|1.3
|64.3
|0.0
|41.2
|1.6
|3.3
|E. Hawkins
|12
|28.8
|8.0
|3.9
|7.6
|1.50
|0.20
|2.8
|34.2
|30.6
|77.8
|0.7
|3.3
|I. Ihnen
|12
|17.8
|6.5
|3.3
|0.8
|0.80
|0.50
|0.8
|48.3
|38.5
|58.3
|1.1
|2.2
|B. Carrington
|10
|24.8
|5.8
|4.7
|1.7
|0.70
|0.50
|1.4
|35.8
|16.7
|78.9
|1
|3.7
|P. Fox
|12
|12.4
|4.3
|3.0
|1.2
|0.50
|0.70
|0.6
|73.3
|0.0
|44.4
|0.7
|2.3
|J. Wilson
|3
|7
|2.3
|1.7
|1.0
|0.30
|0.00
|1.0
|75.0
|0.0
|25.0
|1
|0.7
|E. Reader
|2
|3.5
|2.0
|2.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.5
|1
|K. Betts
|7
|7.7
|1.4
|0.3
|0.4
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|26.7
|12.5
|100.0
|0.3
|0
|K. Keinys
|5
|4
|1.4
|1.0
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|60.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.8
|W. Ramberg
|2
|3
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Purcell
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|12
|0.0
|80.5
|43.1
|19.9
|6.50
|4.80
|12.8
|49.5
|35.6
|70.7
|11.4
|27.3
-
DET
IUPU53
67137 O/U
+2
12:00pm
-
WRST
GB44
40146 O/U
+8
1:00pm
-
DILL
TUL0
0158.5 O/U
-48.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
Elms
HC0
0
2:00pm
-
RIDE
PSU0
0147 O/U
-14
2:00pm ESP+
-
SW
WOFF0
0
2:00pm
-
TALL
MER0
0
2:00pm
-
VALP
ELON0
0145 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
AQUINA
WMU0
0140.5 O/U
-31.5
4:00pm
-
TOCCF
WINT0
0
4:00pm
-
KNSW
IND0
0163 O/U
-12.5
6:00pm B1G+
-
UNF
MIA0
0157.5 O/U
-20
6:00pm ACCN
-
BRWN
STON0
0140 O/U
-2.5
6:31pm
-
ALST
USF0
0147 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
COOK
UCF0
0142 O/U
-23
7:00pm ESP+
-
CHAR
STET0
0137 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
EKY
1PUR0
0154.5 O/U
-29
7:00pm BTN
-
ETSU
ECU0
0139.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP+
-
EVAN
CINCY0
0152.5 O/U
-18
7:00pm ESP+
-
ILST
8UK0
0149.5 O/U
-20
7:00pm SECN
-
L-MD
JOES0
0138 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm
-
ME
MINN0
0136.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm PEAC
-
MCNS
MICH0
0145 O/U
-10
7:00pm BTN
-
MONTRE
CHAR0
0
7:00pm
-
NIAG
BUF0
0144 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
NIU
IOWA0
0166.5 O/U
-18
7:00pm B1G+
-
NKY
PFW0
0147 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
RAD
18CLEM0
0140 O/U
-15
7:00pm ESP+
-
Wilber.
M-OH0
0
7:00pm
-
AMER
UMBC0
0156.5 O/U
+1
7:30pm
-
UNO
SFA0
0152 O/U
-14.5
7:30pm
-
SCST
NEB0
0152.5 O/U
-26
7:30pm B1G+
-
CHSO
9UNC0
0151.5 O/U
-32
8:00pm ACCN
-
JAST
NW0
0139 O/U
-18
8:00pm PEAC
-
KENT
SMC0
0133 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm
-
NCAS
UAB0
0147 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
UNCG
21TEX0
0143.5 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm LHN
-
NW ST
LSU0
0146 O/U
-24.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
ORU
UMKC0
0143.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
RMU
MIL0
0152.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
SDAK
NDST0
0148.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
SWOKST
TLSA0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
STTHMN
UND0
0136.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm CBSSN
-
DU
NEOM0
0156 O/U
+1
8:05pm
-
EIU
SIUE0
0134.5 O/U
-8.5
8:30pm
-
SNIND
SEMO0
0142 O/U
-2
8:30pm
-
WSU
UTAH0
0144 O/U
-8
8:30pm PACN
-
ADAMS
15COLST0
0
9:00pm
-
ENM
NMEX0
0
9:00pm
-
FDU
11ILL0
0164 O/U
-26.5
9:00pm BTN
-
SDSU
13GONZ0
0148.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm ESP2
-
UTVA
BSU0
0137 O/U
-11
9:00pm
-
WASH
COLO0
0157.5 O/U
-9
9:00pm ESPU
-
WCLF
PEP0
0
9:00pm
-
FRES
USD0
0143.5 O/U
-1
10:00pm
-
TRLST
LMU0
0133 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
4ARIZ
CAL0
0156.5 O/U
+14
10:30pm PACN
-
ASU
STAN0
0148.5 O/U
-5.5
11:00pm ESP2