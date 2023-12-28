Iowa finding a flow as Northern Illinois arrives
Iowa will look to notch its first three-game winning streak of the season when it faces Northern Illinois on Friday night at Iowa City, Iowa.
The Hawkeyes (7-5) lost consecutive games to then-No. 4 Purdue, Iowa State and Michigan before the schedule softened and they racked up an 88-52 home win over Florida A&M plus a 103-81 home romp over UMBC.
Three Iowa players posted double-doubles in the Dec. 20 win over UMBC. Payton Sandfort recorded 18 points and 10 rebounds, Ben Krikke had 17 points and 12 boards, and Brock Harding added 10 points and 12 assists.
It was the first time since a victory over Fairleigh Dickinson in December 2013 that the Hawkeyes achieved that feat.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery was impressed with the play of Harding, a freshman who played a season-high 29 minutes.
"I think it's more who (Brock) is," McCaffery said. "He's an incredible competitor and has a tremendous mind for the game. He truly understands what is needed at any given time.
"... We were in the double bonus pretty early because he was driving the ball. We were back-cutting, he was finding people. You look down and see we had a bunch of guys in double figures because of him."
Iowa had five players score in double digits, with Tony Perkins leading the way as part of a solid all-around effort. Perkins had 23 points, seven assists, six rebounds and four steals.
The 23 points were a season high for Perkins, who ranks third on the Hawkeyes in scoring at 13.5 points per game. Krikke averages a team-leading 16.8 points while Sandfort is contributing 13.7 points and a team-high 6.9 rebounds.
Iowa is 9-0 all-time against Northern Illinois (6-5), which has lost four of its past five games. The Huskies lost 76-63 to visiting Northern Iowa on Dec. 21 in their most recent effort.
David Coit scored 17 points and Quaran McPherson had a career-best 14 for Northern Illinois.
"With foul trouble and injuries, we had to play some funky lineups, and we just didn't play well," Huskies coach Rashon Burno said. "In the second half, Quaran McPherson had big minutes and gave us 14 points, which was huge."
Coit leads Northern Illinois in scoring (17.5 ppg), assists (3.8), total 3-point baskets (29) and total steals (12). Zarique Nutter averages 15.7 points, and Xavier Amos averages 11.6 points and 6.1 rebounds.
This will be the second Big Ten opponent for the Huskies this season. They lost 89-67 at Northwestern on Nov. 27.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|N. Illinois 6-5
|80.5 PPG
|40.9 RPG
|11.5 APG
|Iowa 7-5
|86.6 PPG
|43.1 RPG
|19.4 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Coit
|11
|33.6
|17.5
|3.8
|3.8
|1.10
|0.10
|2.4
|42.2
|33.3
|90.7
|0.2
|3.6
|Z. Nutter
|11
|31.6
|15.7
|5.1
|2.4
|0.60
|0.60
|2.2
|55.5
|46.2
|60.3
|1.3
|3.8
|X. Amos
|11
|28.4
|11.6
|6.1
|1.0
|0.80
|1.50
|1.5
|55.9
|44.1
|56.3
|1.6
|4.5
|P. Gebrewhit
|11
|24
|9.5
|2.0
|1.9
|0.60
|0.10
|2.1
|36.1
|26.3
|69.4
|0.3
|1.7
|Y. Konan Niederhauser
|11
|19.1
|8.5
|5.7
|0.2
|0.30
|2.00
|1.4
|64.3
|28.6
|72.0
|2.4
|3.4
|W. Lovings-Watts
|10
|14.9
|6.0
|0.9
|0.3
|0.90
|0.50
|0.5
|48.9
|25.0
|75.0
|0.4
|0.5
|K. Williams
|1
|14
|6.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|40.0
|66.7
|0.0
|0
|1
|Q. Mcpherson
|7
|7.7
|4.3
|3.0
|0.6
|1.10
|0.00
|0.9
|57.9
|40.0
|44.4
|0.4
|2.6
|Z. Russell
|11
|12.4
|3.2
|2.3
|1.1
|0.80
|0.00
|0.9
|22.2
|16.7
|53.1
|0.6
|1.6
|H. Ibarguen
|8
|17.3
|2.8
|4.1
|0.1
|0.10
|0.30
|0.3
|72.7
|0.0
|50.0
|1.3
|2.9
|E. Butler
|8
|11.3
|2.3
|2.5
|0.1
|0.10
|0.60
|0.1
|57.1
|33.3
|25.0
|0.9
|1.6
|O. Durosinmi
|7
|11.1
|2.0
|3.0
|0.1
|0.60
|0.60
|0.3
|25.0
|0.0
|61.5
|1.3
|1.7
|N. Muhammad
|2
|7
|2.0
|0.5
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|25.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0
|0.5
|L. Gogic
|3
|2.7
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|S. Tipton
|3
|3.3
|0.7
|1.0
|0.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.7
|L. Amari IV
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|11
|0.0
|80.5
|40.9
|11.5
|6.50
|5.70
|12.4
|47.8
|33.1
|65.3
|10.5
|27.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Krikke
|12
|28.7
|16.8
|5.5
|1.4
|1.00
|0.30
|1.3
|58.5
|20.0
|72.4
|2
|3.5
|P. Sandfort
|12
|25.4
|13.7
|6.9
|3.0
|0.80
|0.10
|1.4
|45.5
|37.5
|84.6
|1.6
|5.3
|T. Perkins
|12
|27.8
|13.5
|4.8
|3.3
|1.50
|0.50
|1.3
|43.7
|31.0
|78.2
|1.4
|3.3
|P. McCaffery
|12
|25.9
|10.2
|3.5
|1.5
|0.60
|0.40
|0.8
|43.8
|30.6
|75.0
|0.1
|3.4
|O. Freeman
|12
|16
|9.5
|4.9
|0.6
|1.00
|1.80
|1.0
|62.0
|0.0
|65.0
|2.3
|2.7
|D. Bowen
|12
|18.8
|6.4
|1.8
|3.3
|0.70
|0.10
|0.7
|40.0
|25.0
|89.7
|1
|0.8
|J. Dix
|12
|15.8
|5.0
|2.3
|1.5
|0.40
|0.20
|0.7
|56.1
|36.8
|87.5
|0.3
|1.9
|B. Harding
|12
|14.1
|4.7
|0.8
|3.3
|1.20
|0.10
|1.2
|38.2
|38.1
|85.7
|0.1
|0.8
|L. Dembele
|11
|12.5
|3.1
|2.1
|0.5
|0.70
|0.10
|0.7
|41.9
|35.7
|50.0
|0.5
|1.5
|P. Sandfort
|12
|10.2
|2.8
|1.3
|0.7
|0.20
|0.20
|0.2
|31.7
|25.9
|33.3
|0.1
|1.3
|C. Kingsbury
|4
|3.3
|1.3
|1.5
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|66.7
|100.0
|0.0
|0.3
|1.3
|L. Laketa
|3
|3
|1.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|25.0
|0
|0
|E. Brauns
|7
|3.7
|0.9
|1.4
|0.1
|0.10
|0.40
|0.6
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|1.1
|J. Cater
|3
|3
|0.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.7
|S. Hutchison
|2
|3
|0.0
|1.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|12
|0.0
|86.6
|43.1
|19.4
|8.10
|3.90
|9.9
|47.7
|33.5
|75.0
|11.7
|27.6
-
DET
IUPU53
67137 O/U
+2
12:00pm
-
WRST
GB44
40146 O/U
+8
1:00pm
-
DILL
TUL0
0158.5 O/U
-48.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
Elms
HC0
0
2:00pm
-
RIDE
PSU0
0147 O/U
-14
2:00pm ESP+
-
SW
WOFF0
0
2:00pm
-
TALL
MER0
0
2:00pm
-
VALP
ELON0
0145 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
AQUINA
WMU0
0140.5 O/U
-31.5
4:00pm
-
TOCCF
WINT0
0
4:00pm
-
KNSW
IND0
0163 O/U
-12.5
6:00pm B1G+
-
UNF
MIA0
0157.5 O/U
-20
6:00pm ACCN
-
BRWN
STON0
0140 O/U
-2.5
6:31pm
-
ALST
USF0
0147 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
COOK
UCF0
0142 O/U
-23
7:00pm ESP+
-
CHAR
STET0
0137 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
EKY
1PUR0
0154.5 O/U
-29
7:00pm BTN
-
ETSU
ECU0
0139.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP+
-
EVAN
CINCY0
0152.5 O/U
-18
7:00pm ESP+
-
ILST
8UK0
0149.5 O/U
-20
7:00pm SECN
-
L-MD
JOES0
0138 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm
-
ME
MINN0
0136.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm PEAC
-
MCNS
MICH0
0145 O/U
-10
7:00pm BTN
-
MONTRE
CHAR0
0
7:00pm
-
NIAG
BUF0
0144 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
NIU
IOWA0
0166.5 O/U
-18
7:00pm B1G+
-
NKY
PFW0
0147 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
RAD
18CLEM0
0140 O/U
-15
7:00pm ESP+
-
Wilber.
M-OH0
0
7:00pm
-
AMER
UMBC0
0156.5 O/U
+1
7:30pm
-
UNO
SFA0
0152 O/U
-14.5
7:30pm
-
SCST
NEB0
0152.5 O/U
-26
7:30pm B1G+
-
CHSO
9UNC0
0151.5 O/U
-32
8:00pm ACCN
-
JAST
NW0
0139 O/U
-18
8:00pm PEAC
-
KENT
SMC0
0133 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm
-
NCAS
UAB0
0147 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
UNCG
21TEX0
0143.5 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm LHN
-
NW ST
LSU0
0146 O/U
-24.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
ORU
UMKC0
0143.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
RMU
MIL0
0152.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
SDAK
NDST0
0148.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
SWOKST
TLSA0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
STTHMN
UND0
0136.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm CBSSN
-
DU
NEOM0
0156 O/U
+1
8:05pm
-
EIU
SIUE0
0134.5 O/U
-8.5
8:30pm
-
SNIND
SEMO0
0142 O/U
-2
8:30pm
-
WSU
UTAH0
0144 O/U
-8
8:30pm PACN
-
ADAMS
15COLST0
0
9:00pm
-
ENM
NMEX0
0
9:00pm
-
FDU
11ILL0
0164 O/U
-26.5
9:00pm BTN
-
SDSU
13GONZ0
0148.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm ESP2
-
UTVA
BSU0
0137 O/U
-11
9:00pm
-
WASH
COLO0
0157.5 O/U
-9
9:00pm ESPU
-
WCLF
PEP0
0
9:00pm
-
FRES
USD0
0143.5 O/U
-1
10:00pm
-
TRLST
LMU0
0133 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
4ARIZ
CAL0
0156.5 O/U
+14
10:30pm PACN
-
ASU
STAN0
0148.5 O/U
-5.5
11:00pm ESP2