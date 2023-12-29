LSU improving its defense ahead of Northwestern St. clash
After alternating wins with losses over the past seven games, LSU will try to find some consistency in its nonconference finale against visiting Northwestern State on Friday night in Baton Rouge, La.
The Tigers (7-5) are coming off an 87-66 home victory against Lamar on Dec 21, and the Demons' last game was a 99-75 home victory over NAIA member Southern-New Orleans on Dec. 19.
LSU got off to a fast start that was triggered by its defense. The Tigers forced 15 first-half turnovers, leading to a 16-0 advantage on points off turnovers as they built a 45-26 halftime lead.
"I loved our energy and effort on the defensive side of the ball," Tigers coach Matt McMahon said. "I thought our guys really came out locked in and played with a lot of intensity on that end of the floor. It really brought a tear to my eye seeing 18 assists and only 11 turnovers.
"A stat that has really hurt us early in this year is points off turnovers. So not having the self-inflicted wounds on our offensive end gives you a chance. Just the energy in the effort and intensity played with was a step in the right direction for us."
The Demons (2-10) also used a strong first half to take command in its last game, but it rode its offense -- particularly the outside shooting of guard Cliff Davis, who made a school-record 10 3-pointers for all of his 30 points.
"I really thought it was going to be a regular night where I hit five or six," Davis said. "I didn't think it would be like how it ended."
In the end, the Demons snapped a 10-game losing streak as point guard Braelon Bush had 12 points (on 6-of-6 shooting) and 10 assists, six of which came on 3-pointers by Davis.
"With Cliff breaking the record and me getting a 10-assist game, it meant everything," Bush said. "We've taken a lot of punches. It feels great to be back in the win column. Let's keep it going."
Jordan Wright leads LSU with 15 points per game. Jalen Cook has scored 15.0 ppg in his first two games with the team since the NCAA allowed two-time transfers to begin playing without a waiver.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Davis
|11
|29.2
|16.5
|3.4
|1.1
|0.70
|0.10
|0.8
|39.7
|42.9
|85.7
|0.7
|2.6
|R. Forrest
|10
|20.1
|11.8
|2.1
|0.8
|0.70
|0.40
|2.0
|38.5
|22.9
|61.9
|0.5
|1.6
|B. Bush
|12
|30
|9.7
|2.3
|3.3
|1.10
|0.00
|1.6
|43.6
|31.9
|68.4
|0.3
|1.9
|A. Thomas
|2
|21
|8.0
|0.5
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.5
|41.2
|20.0
|100.0
|0
|0.5
|C. Forte
|12
|27.1
|6.6
|4.2
|3.1
|1.70
|0.30
|1.8
|38.0
|16.7
|59.3
|1.7
|2.5
|J. Epps
|11
|25.2
|6.3
|6.1
|1.5
|0.40
|0.20
|2.5
|36.7
|15.0
|80.0
|1.7
|4.4
|J. Wilson
|12
|15.3
|5.8
|3.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.80
|0.5
|61.7
|0.0
|50.0
|1.9
|1.3
|D. Posey
|9
|14.6
|5.4
|4.0
|0.3
|0.30
|0.30
|1.1
|63.3
|0.0
|84.6
|2
|2
|J. Warren
|6
|13.2
|5.2
|2.5
|0.3
|0.80
|0.70
|0.2
|39.1
|20.0
|70.6
|1.7
|0.8
|J. Lane
|12
|16.3
|4.8
|2.7
|0.4
|1.10
|0.80
|1.3
|50.0
|37.5
|58.3
|0.8
|1.8
|J. Slack
|7
|12.9
|3.9
|2.3
|0.6
|0.70
|0.10
|0.3
|29.4
|0.0
|50.0
|1.3
|1
|J. Riley Jr.
|4
|6.3
|2.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.30
|0.50
|0.5
|80.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.8
|C. Mubiru
|12
|10.7
|1.8
|0.6
|0.3
|0.30
|0.10
|0.2
|23.3
|21.7
|75.0
|0.1
|0.5
|M. Williams
|5
|4.4
|0.4
|0.0
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. Hardy
|5
|3.8
|0.0
|0.6
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0.2
|Total
|12
|0.0
|70.3
|35.9
|11.3
|7.30
|3.30
|12.0
|41.4
|30.0
|65.9
|12.1
|20.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Cook
|2
|32.5
|15.0
|4.5
|5.5
|2.00
|0.00
|1.0
|36.4
|33.3
|20.0
|1.5
|3
|J. Wright
|12
|30
|15.0
|4.9
|2.1
|2.10
|0.20
|1.6
|38.6
|35.7
|79.6
|1.3
|3.7
|W. Baker
|12
|23.9
|12.2
|5.2
|0.8
|0.40
|0.80
|2.3
|52.0
|30.0
|77.3
|1.6
|3.6
|J. Reed
|12
|23.8
|9.3
|5.3
|1.3
|0.70
|1.00
|2.8
|57.8
|25.0
|67.3
|1.4
|3.8
|T. Ward
|12
|19.9
|7.5
|2.4
|0.9
|1.00
|0.30
|0.8
|37.7
|34.9
|69.7
|0.9
|1.5
|D. Fountain
|12
|20.7
|6.9
|4.3
|0.3
|0.80
|0.80
|1.6
|64.6
|41.7
|72.7
|1.3
|3
|M. Williams III
|12
|20.8
|6.8
|1.8
|1.8
|1.70
|0.20
|1.5
|40.6
|24.1
|78.3
|0.5
|1.3
|A. Benhayoune
|1
|3
|6.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|66.7
|66.7
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Collins
|5
|10
|4.8
|2.2
|0.0
|0.40
|0.60
|0.0
|69.2
|100.0
|83.3
|1
|1.2
|C. Stewart
|11
|19.5
|4.7
|2.4
|1.0
|0.80
|0.10
|0.5
|34.0
|31.0
|70.0
|0.2
|2.2
|T. Hannibal
|11
|17.5
|4.5
|2.5
|1.7
|1.20
|0.20
|1.8
|67.7
|66.7
|54.5
|0.5
|2.1
|H. Dean
|10
|9.8
|3.1
|2.0
|0.1
|0.30
|0.50
|0.6
|68.8
|100.0
|47.1
|0.9
|1.1
|M. Wilkinson
|11
|12.4
|1.6
|1.8
|0.4
|0.50
|0.20
|0.5
|24.1
|17.4
|0.0
|0.5
|1.3
|Total
|12
|0.0
|75.2
|37.8
|11.1
|9.70
|4.30
|14.0
|46.1
|32.7
|70.5
|10.7
|24.9
