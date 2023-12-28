No. 18 Clemson looks for more high-scoring offense vs. Radford
Fresh off its highest-scoring game in 21 years, No. 18 Clemson will host Radford on Friday night in a non-conference game that may be more than just a tune-up.
The Tigers (10-1) disposed of Queens 109-79 last Friday. Clemson's point total was the team's most since a 118-115 double-overtime victory over Wake Forest on Feb. 13, 2002, long before Brad Brownell became head coach of the Tigers.
Clemson's PJ Hall scored 27 points on 11-of-13 shooting from the floor in just 19 minutes of action.
Syracuse transfer Joe Girard III sank four 3-pointers to highlight his 19-point performance.
"Really proud of the way our guys played," Brownell said. "I thought we had a really mature approach this week. Coming off our first loss at Memphis, we had a long film session and we learned some things. "... I thought we were pretty sharp, unbelievably sharp offensively. The shot making by PJ was off the charts. He and Joe were unbelievable for a stretch there."
Hall and Girard lead Clemson's scoring on the season at 20.8 points and 14.8 points per game, respectively.
Following a 79-77 loss at Memphis on Dec. 16, Brownell's group wasted no time getting back into the win column.
"Going at it every day in those practices after that loss, we knew we had to get back out there and bounce back," Hall said. "It was a professional approach. That's what our coaches were on us about all week, making sure we weren't taking this for granted."
A game Clemson certainly won't take for granted is Friday's matchup against the Highlanders (10-4), who have won five in a row.
Led by third-year head coach Darris Nichols, Radford will travel to Littlejohn Coliseum off a 66-65 win at West Virginia on Dec. 20.
DaQuan Smith hit a go-ahead jumper with 1.5 seconds left, as he turned a broken play into Radford's first win over a Power 5 opponent since a 67-56 victory over Northwestern on Nov. 19, 2019.
"You don't know what's going to happen on a busted play," Nichols said. "(DaQuan) has made off-balanced shots his whole career, so kudos to him."
The win in Morgantown meant even more to Nichols, who played for West Virginia from 2004-08 and began his coaching career there under Bob Huggins.
"It means a lot," Nichols added. "I basically grew up here. To come back here with your own program is special. My goal when I took the Radford job was to take something that is good and make it great."
While savoring that victory, Nichols said he's keeping focused on what's ahead of him.
"Every game is really hard," Nichols said. "Especially when you're playing a team in the Big 12 or teams in the ACC. We have Clemson after Christmas, and it'll be tough. Life on the road is tough."
Radford is led by Kenyon Giles (14.6 points per game) and Smith (13.8).
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Giles
|14
|30.2
|14.6
|1.6
|2.7
|1.10
|0.10
|2.0
|41.3
|29.5
|90.5
|0.2
|1.4
|D. Smith
|13
|28.9
|13.8
|3.1
|2.1
|1.20
|0.20
|1.4
|39.8
|36.1
|76.5
|0.2
|2.9
|B. Antoine
|14
|26.3
|10.7
|4.5
|1.6
|1.50
|0.70
|1.6
|39.0
|41.5
|91.2
|0.2
|4.3
|C. Turner
|14
|27.6
|9.5
|5.9
|1.1
|0.60
|0.20
|1.1
|56.4
|56.7
|90.9
|2
|3.9
|T. Nesmith
|7
|15.7
|8.9
|4.9
|0.4
|0.10
|0.30
|1.6
|75.0
|100.0
|76.5
|1
|3.9
|J. Archer
|14
|28.2
|8.4
|8.6
|0.6
|0.40
|0.40
|1.2
|74.2
|0.0
|61.0
|3.4
|5.2
|T. Harris
|14
|18.1
|7.9
|2.2
|1.7
|0.80
|0.20
|1.1
|51.5
|43.5
|68.1
|0.3
|1.9
|D. Pierce
|14
|15.9
|2.6
|4.3
|0.4
|0.20
|1.90
|1.1
|60.9
|0.0
|47.1
|1.9
|2.4
|K. Burns
|9
|8.6
|2.4
|1.0
|0.2
|0.30
|0.10
|0.4
|29.0
|30.8
|0.0
|0
|1
|T. Walters
|14
|8.6
|2.2
|0.6
|1.9
|0.10
|0.00
|0.7
|25.0
|38.5
|90.9
|0.1
|0.5
|H. Castleberry
|4
|7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|T. Roe
|1
|18
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Vidor
|3
|6.7
|0.0
|2.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.30
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|1.3
|Total
|14
|0.0
|74.6
|42.2
|12.4
|6.10
|4.10
|11.7
|46.1
|38.0
|74.7
|11.0
|27.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|P. Hall
|11
|28
|20.8
|6.7
|2.4
|1.10
|2.50
|1.7
|56.6
|39.6
|77.6
|1.8
|4.9
|J. Girard III
|11
|31.6
|14.8
|3.7
|3.7
|0.60
|0.10
|1.3
|44.6
|44.7
|90.6
|0.3
|3.5
|C. Hunter
|11
|30.2
|10.5
|2.4
|3.3
|0.50
|0.40
|1.6
|37.6
|32.6
|83.3
|0.5
|1.9
|I. Schieffelin
|11
|24.8
|8.6
|9.5
|2.2
|0.50
|0.60
|1.1
|56.9
|66.7
|68.2
|2.9
|6.5
|R. Godfrey
|11
|17.5
|7.7
|4.4
|0.9
|0.50
|0.90
|1.2
|61.7
|50.0
|50.0
|1.1
|3.3
|C. Wiggins
|11
|19.5
|7.7
|2.7
|1.0
|0.10
|0.20
|1.2
|49.2
|37.5
|75.0
|0.5
|2.3
|A. Hemenway
|5
|16
|5.2
|0.6
|1.4
|0.40
|0.20
|0.8
|38.1
|42.1
|50.0
|0
|0.6
|J. Beadle
|10
|9.4
|3.2
|0.8
|0.6
|0.20
|0.00
|0.6
|56.5
|40.0
|44.4
|0
|0.8
|D. Hunter
|11
|18.7
|3.1
|2.7
|2.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|37.5
|31.3
|71.4
|0.5
|2.3
|J. Clark
|6
|13.5
|2.8
|2.5
|0.5
|0.30
|0.50
|0.2
|33.3
|27.3
|66.7
|0.7
|1.8
|A. Latiff
|2
|1.5
|1.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|B. Leyte
|11
|5.4
|0.9
|1.1
|0.5
|0.10
|0.10
|0.3
|66.7
|0.0
|40.0
|0.5
|0.6
|M. Kelly
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|D. Nauseef
|2
|2.5
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|11
|0.0
|81.3
|41.0
|17.9
|4.50
|5.20
|10.4
|49.0
|39.4
|72.7
|9.4
|29.1
-
DET
IUPU53
67137 O/U
+2
12:00pm
-
WRST
GB44
40146 O/U
+8
1:00pm
-
DILL
TUL0
0158.5 O/U
-48.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
Elms
HC0
0
2:00pm
-
RIDE
PSU0
0147 O/U
-14
2:00pm ESP+
-
SW
WOFF0
0
2:00pm
-
TALL
MER0
0
2:00pm
-
VALP
ELON0
0145 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
AQUINA
WMU0
0140.5 O/U
-31.5
4:00pm
-
TOCCF
WINT0
0
4:00pm
-
KNSW
IND0
0162.5 O/U
-12
6:00pm B1G+
-
UNF
MIA0
0157.5 O/U
-20
6:00pm ACCN
-
BRWN
STON0
0140 O/U
-2.5
6:31pm
-
ALST
USF0
0147 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
COOK
UCF0
0142 O/U
-23
7:00pm ESP+
-
CHAR
STET0
0137 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
EKY
1PUR0
0154.5 O/U
-29
7:00pm BTN
-
ETSU
ECU0
0139.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP+
-
EVAN
CINCY0
0152.5 O/U
-18
7:00pm ESP+
-
ILST
8UK0
0149.5 O/U
-20
7:00pm SECN
-
L-MD
JOES0
0138 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm
-
ME
MINN0
0136.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm PEAC
-
MCNS
MICH0
0145 O/U
-10
7:00pm BTN
-
MONTRE
CHAR0
0
7:00pm
-
NIAG
BUF0
0144 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
NIU
IOWA0
0166.5 O/U
-18
7:00pm B1G+
-
NKY
PFW0
0147 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
RAD
18CLEM0
0140 O/U
-15
7:00pm ESP+
-
Wilber.
M-OH0
0
7:00pm
-
AMER
UMBC0
0156.5 O/U
+1
7:30pm
-
UNO
SFA0
0152 O/U
-14.5
7:30pm
-
SCST
NEB0
0152.5 O/U
-26
7:30pm B1G+
-
CHSO
9UNC0
0151.5 O/U
-32
8:00pm ACCN
-
JAST
NW0
0139 O/U
-18
8:00pm PEAC
-
KENT
SMC0
0133 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm
-
NCAS
UAB0
0147 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
UNCG
21TEX0
0143.5 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm LHN
-
NW ST
LSU0
0146 O/U
-24.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
ORU
UMKC0
0143.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
RMU
MIL0
0152.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
SDAK
NDST0
0148.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
SWOKST
TLSA0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
STTHMN
UND0
0136.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm CBSSN
-
DU
NEOM0
0156 O/U
+1
8:05pm
-
EIU
SIUE0
0134.5 O/U
-8.5
8:30pm
-
SNIND
SEMO0
0142 O/U
-2
8:30pm
-
WSU
UTAH0
0144 O/U
-8
8:30pm PACN
-
ADAMS
15COLST0
0
9:00pm
-
ENM
NMEX0
0
9:00pm
-
FDU
11ILL0
0164 O/U
-26.5
9:00pm BTN
-
SDSU
13GONZ0
0148.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm ESP2
-
UTVA
BSU0
0137 O/U
-11
9:00pm
-
WASH
COLO0
0157.5 O/U
-9
9:00pm ESPU
-
WCLF
PEP0
0
9:00pm
-
FRES
USD0
0143.5 O/U
-1
10:00pm
-
TRLST
LMU0
0133 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
4ARIZ
CAL0
0156.5 O/U
+14
10:30pm PACN
-
ASU
STAN0
0148.5 O/U
-5.5
11:00pm ESP2