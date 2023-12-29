Nebraska prepares for South Carolina State with Rienk Mast still out
Nebraska has been building momentum heading toward January, and the Cornhuskers have a good chance to continue that trend Friday night in Lincoln, Neb.
The visiting team will be South Carolina State, which serves as Nebraska's final nonconference opponent of the season.
Nebraska (10-2) holds a three-game winning streak by defeating Michigan State, Kansas State and North Dakota. It matches the team's best 12-game record in five years.
"We're in a pretty solid place right now," Nebraska guard Jamarques Lawrence said. "I think we can get better defensively with our principles and stuff like that."
Nebraska will play its second game since 6-foot-10 forward Rienk Mast had knee surgery that's expected to keep him out until January.
"It definitely changes things," Cornhuskers coach Fred Hoiberg said. "You got guys playing different positions than they have been playing. Rienk obviously has been as good as anybody we have on the floor for us, especially in those two wins against Michigan State and Kansas State."
The Cornhuskers are aware that they'll need widespread contributions to make up for Mast's absence. He has averaged 13 points and a team-high 9.9 rebounds per game.
"I think it's just next-man-up mentality," guard C.J. Wilcher said. "It's the game of basketball, people get hurt, people may have rough nights. Everybody is going to get an opportunity at some point and time, you just have to be ready to take advantage of those opportunities when they present themselves."
South Carolina State (4-10) has gone through an array of challenging road games, including losses to Pitt and UNC Asheville. Most recently, the Bulldogs defeated visiting NAIA member Brewton-Parker 101-84 with Davion Everett scoring 21 points off the bench. Half of the team's victories are against non-Division I competition.
The Bulldogs, who are coached by Erik Martin, will be facing two power-conference opponents in three days. South Carolina State concludes its rugged road swing Sunday at Oklahoma State. After that, the Bulldogs will enter Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play.
In half of Nebraska's games, the Cornhuskers have connected on 10 or more 3-point shots. South Carolina State has made just 27.9 percent of its 3-point attempts, checking in with fewer than five successful 3-pointers per game.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Everett
|14
|22.9
|10.4
|7.0
|0.8
|0.90
|0.20
|1.6
|50.0
|10.0
|56.6
|3.5
|3.5
|W. Dubinsky
|14
|18.8
|8.6
|1.9
|1.4
|0.90
|0.00
|0.2
|37.4
|34.9
|76.9
|0.5
|1.4
|M. Taylor
|14
|22.3
|8.4
|2.6
|2.6
|1.10
|0.00
|1.8
|38.5
|7.1
|74.2
|0.7
|1.9
|M. Teal
|14
|17.9
|6.7
|1.6
|2.3
|0.60
|0.10
|2.6
|36.7
|29.6
|68.3
|0.3
|1.3
|O. Croskey
|14
|17.9
|6.4
|2.4
|1.0
|1.10
|0.30
|1.5
|37.2
|24.4
|88.0
|0.5
|1.9
|C. McCarty
|14
|18.9
|5.7
|4.9
|0.7
|0.90
|0.70
|0.5
|63.5
|0.0
|63.6
|2.3
|2.6
|J. Simpson
|14
|17.4
|5.5
|2.6
|1.4
|0.60
|0.00
|1.2
|35.2
|15.8
|50.0
|1
|1.6
|A. Taylor
|11
|13.8
|5.4
|1.2
|1.2
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|33.9
|31.6
|93.8
|0.5
|0.7
|D. Jones
|14
|17.1
|5.2
|4.8
|1.1
|0.40
|1.10
|1.9
|48.1
|0.0
|55.3
|1.8
|3
|S. Alston
|12
|16.3
|3.8
|2.1
|1.5
|0.50
|0.00
|1.6
|34.7
|50.0
|47.1
|0.3
|1.8
|J. Morrow
|14
|11.4
|3.7
|2.9
|0.3
|0.40
|0.50
|0.9
|40.5
|100.0
|84.0
|1.2
|1.7
|R. Brown
|14
|8.3
|2.9
|1.1
|0.8
|0.40
|0.00
|0.1
|43.6
|26.3
|40.0
|0.5
|0.6
|E. Charles
|3
|5.3
|2.3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.70
|0.30
|1.0
|75.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.7
|D. James
|10
|3.7
|0.2
|0.8
|0.1
|0.00
|0.80
|0.2
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0.4
|J. Seay-Oliver
|3
|1.7
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0.3
|Total
|14
|0.0
|71.7
|43.6
|14.6
|8.30
|3.50
|15.5
|41.1
|27.9
|66.1
|16.3
|23.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Gary
|9
|27.4
|14.2
|7.3
|1.2
|1.40
|0.70
|0.9
|54.3
|39.4
|68.2
|3.1
|4.2
|K. Tominaga
|10
|24.8
|13.5
|2.0
|1.0
|1.10
|0.00
|0.7
|43.1
|33.3
|84.4
|0.2
|1.8
|B. Williams
|12
|27.3
|13.5
|5.2
|2.3
|0.70
|0.80
|1.5
|43.8
|35.4
|86.7
|1.3
|3.8
|R. Mast
|11
|29.3
|13.0
|9.9
|3.0
|0.10
|0.20
|1.6
|46.0
|33.3
|87.1
|3
|6.9
|C. Wilcher
|12
|16.5
|6.9
|2.0
|1.0
|0.30
|0.30
|0.5
|45.3
|37.5
|83.3
|0.8
|1.3
|J. Allick
|11
|24.4
|6.7
|5.1
|1.1
|0.50
|0.30
|1.4
|45.1
|20.0
|70.3
|2.2
|2.9
|J. Lawrence
|12
|26.1
|6.3
|3.9
|2.9
|0.70
|0.00
|2.2
|33.8
|25.0
|68.4
|0.6
|3.3
|S. Hoiberg
|12
|17.5
|4.0
|2.3
|1.2
|0.80
|0.20
|0.7
|42.1
|42.9
|58.3
|0.4
|1.8
|E. Rice
|9
|7.9
|3.7
|1.1
|0.2
|0.00
|0.20
|0.2
|40.9
|40.0
|64.3
|0.2
|0.9
|J. Coleman
|9
|13.2
|2.1
|2.2
|2.2
|0.20
|0.10
|1.2
|18.5
|12.5
|63.6
|0.1
|2.1
|M. Diop
|7
|4.3
|1.0
|0.9
|0.4
|0.00
|0.30
|0.6
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.1
|0.7
|J. Grace III
|5
|2
|0.8
|0.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0
|C. Jacobsen
|7
|3.4
|0.7
|0.1
|0.3
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|66.7
|0.0
|25.0
|0
|0.1
|H. Burt
|4
|1.5
|0.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|12
|0.0
|76.5
|44.9
|15.3
|5.30
|2.60
|10.6
|43.7
|33.1
|74.2
|12.4
|28.8
-
DET
IUPU53
67137 O/U
+2
12:00pm
-
WRST
GB44
40146 O/U
+8
1:00pm
-
DILL
TUL0
0158.5 O/U
-48.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
Elms
HC0
0
2:00pm
-
RIDE
PSU0
0147 O/U
-14
2:00pm ESP+
-
SW
WOFF0
0
2:00pm
-
TALL
MER0
0
2:00pm
-
VALP
ELON0
0145 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
AQUINA
WMU0
0140.5 O/U
-31.5
4:00pm
-
TOCCF
WINT0
0
4:00pm
-
KNSW
IND0
0162.5 O/U
-12
6:00pm B1G+
-
UNF
MIA0
0157.5 O/U
-20
6:00pm ACCN
-
BRWN
STON0
0140 O/U
-2.5
6:31pm
-
ALST
USF0
0147 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
COOK
UCF0
0142 O/U
-23
7:00pm ESP+
-
CHAR
STET0
0137 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
EKY
1PUR0
0154.5 O/U
-29
7:00pm BTN
-
ETSU
ECU0
0139.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP+
-
EVAN
CINCY0
0152.5 O/U
-18
7:00pm ESP+
-
ILST
8UK0
0149.5 O/U
-20
7:00pm SECN
-
L-MD
JOES0
0138 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm
-
ME
MINN0
0136.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm PEAC
-
MCNS
MICH0
0145 O/U
-10
7:00pm BTN
-
MONTRE
CHAR0
0
7:00pm
-
NIAG
BUF0
0144 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
NIU
IOWA0
0166.5 O/U
-18
7:00pm B1G+
-
NKY
PFW0
0147 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
RAD
18CLEM0
0140 O/U
-15
7:00pm ESP+
-
Wilber.
M-OH0
0
7:00pm
-
AMER
UMBC0
0156.5 O/U
+1
7:30pm
-
UNO
SFA0
0152 O/U
-14.5
7:30pm
-
SCST
NEB0
0152.5 O/U
-26
7:30pm B1G+
-
CHSO
9UNC0
0151.5 O/U
-32
8:00pm ACCN
-
JAST
NW0
0139 O/U
-18
8:00pm PEAC
-
KENT
SMC0
0133 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm
-
NCAS
UAB0
0147 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
UNCG
21TEX0
0143.5 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm LHN
-
NW ST
LSU0
0146 O/U
-24.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
ORU
UMKC0
0143.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
RMU
MIL0
0152.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
SDAK
NDST0
0148.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
SWOKST
TLSA0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
STTHMN
UND0
0136.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm CBSSN
-
DU
NEOM0
0156 O/U
+1
8:05pm
-
EIU
SIUE0
0134.5 O/U
-8.5
8:30pm
-
SNIND
SEMO0
0142 O/U
-2
8:30pm
-
WSU
UTAH0
0144 O/U
-8
8:30pm PACN
-
ADAMS
15COLST0
0
9:00pm
-
ENM
NMEX0
0
9:00pm
-
FDU
11ILL0
0164 O/U
-26.5
9:00pm BTN
-
SDSU
13GONZ0
0148.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm ESP2
-
UTVA
BSU0
0137 O/U
-11
9:00pm
-
WASH
COLO0
0157.5 O/U
-9
9:00pm ESPU
-
WCLF
PEP0
0
9:00pm
-
FRES
USD0
0143.5 O/U
-1
10:00pm
-
TRLST
LMU0
0133 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
4ARIZ
CAL0
0156.5 O/U
+14
10:30pm PACN
-
ASU
STAN0
0148.5 O/U
-5.5
11:00pm ESP2