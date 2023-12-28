Miami meets North Florida, aims to keep riding high
Miami will wrap up its non-conference schedule when it hosts North Florida on Friday evening in Coral Gables, Fla.
The Hurricanes (9-2, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who will resume conference play next week when Clemson visits, have bounced back with wins over La Salle (84-77 score) and Stonehill (97-59) since taking a 90-63 pre-Christmas beating from Colorado. They still remain outside the Top 25 in the latest Associated Press rankings.
Miami was as high as No. 8 after starting the season 5-0.
The win over La Salle took some work, but the Stonehill game was a rout even though the Hurricanes were without injured guard Nijel Pack (lower extremity), who likely will be available this week.
"I think he could have played," Miami coach Jim Larranaga said, "but I think he felt the rest might help him."
Freshman Keyshawn George made his first collegiate start in replacing Pack and was one of five players -- all starters -- in double figures in scoring for the Hurricanes with 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field, all from 3-point range.
Larranaga sees a bright future for the French recruit.
"I know what he has to do to improve," Larranaga said. "He can make incremental improvements this year, but what he really needs is a spring, a summer and a fall to become the player that he can become and I know he wants to become."
North Florida (7-7) is in the midst of a five-game road stretch that started with losses to Florida State (91-75 score) and Georgia (78-60).
The Ospreys struggled from the field in the two defeats, going a combined 47 of 124, (37.9 percent) overall and 30 of 88 (34.1 percent) from behind the arc.
"We've got to figure out a way to hit open shots," North Florida coach Matthew Driscoll said after the loss at Georgia. "We did a really good job finding each other and sharing the ball."
The Ospreys had 12 assists on 23 field goals.
"We've just got to figure it out," Driscoll said.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|North Florida 7-7
|78.4 PPG
|39.8 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Miami (Fla.) 9-2
|83.7 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|15.7 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Lanier
|14
|29.5
|16.1
|4.5
|1.3
|1.60
|0.30
|1.5
|47.3
|42.9
|81.5
|1.1
|3.4
|A. Moss
|14
|23.6
|11.3
|3.7
|3.3
|1.00
|0.00
|1.8
|50.0
|40.0
|86.4
|0.6
|3.1
|D. James
|14
|25.4
|9.0
|5.9
|1.6
|0.20
|0.90
|1.1
|48.9
|40.0
|80.0
|1.8
|4.1
|N. Lliteras
|13
|23.4
|8.2
|4.1
|0.8
|0.90
|0.50
|1.0
|36.3
|30.3
|75.0
|0.9
|3.2
|J. Nze
|14
|14.2
|8.0
|2.4
|1.0
|0.50
|0.10
|1.1
|43.2
|40.4
|73.1
|0.6
|1.8
|J. van der Heijden
|14
|20.6
|6.9
|3.1
|0.6
|0.30
|0.70
|1.1
|35.9
|35.4
|53.8
|0.9
|2.3
|J. Smith
|14
|15.9
|6.4
|0.8
|2.3
|0.90
|0.00
|1.4
|39.0
|31.7
|42.9
|0.1
|0.7
|J. Miles
|14
|14.6
|5.4
|4.4
|0.6
|0.50
|0.10
|0.7
|40.7
|34.4
|66.7
|1.3
|3.1
|O. Berry
|14
|18.4
|3.5
|1.9
|1.4
|0.70
|0.10
|0.6
|27.3
|22.9
|88.9
|0.9
|1
|T. Coleman
|12
|12.4
|3.3
|3.6
|0.5
|0.30
|0.20
|0.8
|44.8
|27.8
|75.0
|1.8
|1.8
|M. Hrdlicka
|6
|8.7
|2.8
|1.8
|0.3
|0.30
|0.30
|0.7
|41.7
|33.3
|57.1
|0.7
|1.2
|B. Rasmussen
|5
|4
|0.8
|0.4
|0.4
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|20.0
|33.3
|50.0
|0.2
|0.2
|Total
|14
|0.0
|78.4
|39.8
|13.6
|7.00
|3.10
|11.9
|42.2
|35.1
|74.2
|11.1
|26.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|W. Poplar
|11
|29.9
|17.5
|5.4
|2.0
|0.80
|0.50
|2.7
|53.2
|50.8
|87.5
|0.7
|4.6
|N. Omier
|11
|26.6
|16.7
|9.9
|1.5
|1.50
|0.60
|2.2
|59.5
|31.6
|86.8
|2.8
|7.1
|M. Cleveland
|11
|31.2
|14.9
|5.0
|1.9
|1.50
|0.60
|1.7
|58.3
|41.4
|74.3
|1.6
|3.4
|N. Pack
|10
|32.4
|12.6
|2.4
|4.2
|1.10
|0.40
|2.1
|44.8
|43.2
|81.3
|0.2
|2.2
|B. Joseph
|11
|29.9
|8.6
|2.6
|3.5
|1.90
|0.90
|1.8
|45.8
|41.7
|87.5
|0.2
|2.5
|K. George
|11
|15.4
|5.1
|2.3
|1.5
|0.40
|0.20
|1.2
|40.0
|43.8
|100.0
|0.3
|2
|C. Watson
|11
|12.6
|3.5
|1.2
|1.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.5
|46.4
|31.3
|70.0
|0.1
|1.1
|A. Casey
|11
|12
|2.9
|3.1
|0.3
|0.20
|0.50
|0.3
|43.8
|0.0
|50.0
|1.1
|2
|M. Nwoko
|10
|9.2
|2.5
|2.0
|0.1
|0.20
|0.30
|0.4
|41.7
|0.0
|71.4
|0.8
|1.2
|P. Djobet
|4
|4.5
|1.3
|0.5
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|20.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|J. Robinson
|6
|5
|0.7
|0.8
|0.3
|0.20
|0.20
|0.2
|25.0
|0.0
|33.3
|0
|0.8
|N. Cassano
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Mastin
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|11
|0.0
|83.7
|40.3
|15.7
|7.90
|4.10
|13.2
|50.5
|40.8
|79.9
|9.6
|27.5
-
DET
IUPU53
67137 O/U
+2
12:00pm
-
WRST
GB44
40146 O/U
+8
1:00pm
-
DILL
TUL0
0158.5 O/U
-48.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
Elms
HC0
0
2:00pm
-
RIDE
PSU0
0147 O/U
-14
2:00pm ESP+
-
SW
WOFF0
0
2:00pm
-
TALL
MER0
0
2:00pm
-
VALP
ELON0
0145 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
AQUINA
WMU0
0140.5 O/U
-31.5
4:00pm
-
TOCCF
WINT0
0
4:00pm
-
KNSW
IND0
0162.5 O/U
-12
6:00pm B1G+
-
UNF
MIA0
0157.5 O/U
-20
6:00pm ACCN
-
BRWN
STON0
0140 O/U
-2.5
6:31pm
-
ALST
USF0
0147 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
COOK
UCF0
0142 O/U
-23
7:00pm ESP+
-
CHAR
STET0
0137 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
EKY
1PUR0
0154.5 O/U
-29
7:00pm BTN
-
ETSU
ECU0
0139.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP+
-
EVAN
CINCY0
0152.5 O/U
-18
7:00pm ESP+
-
ILST
8UK0
0150 O/U
-20
7:00pm SECN
-
L-MD
JOES0
0138 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm
-
ME
MINN0
0136.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm PEAC
-
MCNS
MICH0
0145 O/U
-10
7:00pm BTN
-
MONTRE
CHAR0
0
7:00pm
-
NIAG
BUF0
0144.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
NIU
IOWA0
0166.5 O/U
-18
7:00pm B1G+
-
NKY
PFW0
0147 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
RAD
18CLEM0
0140 O/U
-15
7:00pm ESP+
-
Wilber.
M-OH0
0
7:00pm
-
AMER
UMBC0
0156.5 O/U
+1
7:30pm
-
UNO
SFA0
0152 O/U
-14.5
7:30pm
-
SCST
NEB0
0152.5 O/U
-26
7:30pm B1G+
-
CHSO
9UNC0
0151.5 O/U
-32
8:00pm ACCN
-
JAST
NW0
0139 O/U
-18
8:00pm PEAC
-
KENT
SMC0
0133 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm
-
NCAS
UAB0
0147 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
UNCG
21TEX0
0143.5 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm LHN
-
NW ST
LSU0
0146 O/U
-24.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
ORU
UMKC0
0143.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
RMU
MIL0
0152.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
SDAK
NDST0
0148.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
SWOKST
TLSA0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
STTHMN
UND0
0136.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm CBSSN
-
DU
NEOM0
0156 O/U
+1
8:05pm
-
EIU
SIUE0
0134.5 O/U
-8.5
8:30pm
-
SNIND
SEMO0
0142 O/U
-2
8:30pm
-
WSU
UTAH0
0144 O/U
-8
8:30pm PACN
-
ADAMS
15COLST0
0
9:00pm
-
ENM
NMEX0
0
9:00pm
-
FDU
11ILL0
0164 O/U
-26.5
9:00pm BTN
-
SDSU
13GONZ0
0148.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm ESP2
-
UTVA
BSU0
0137 O/U
-11
9:00pm
-
WASH
COLO0
0157.5 O/U
-9
9:00pm ESPU
-
WCLF
PEP0
0
9:00pm
-
FRES
USD0
0143.5 O/U
-1
10:00pm
-
TRLST
LMU0
0133 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
4ARIZ
CAL0
0156.5 O/U
+14
10:30pm PACN
-
ASU
STAN0
0148.5 O/U
-5.5
11:00pm ESP2