Facing Alabama A&M, Georgia eyes 8th straight win
Georgia aims to extend a pair of pronounced winning streaks on Saturday afternoon when it hosts Alabama A&M in Athens, Ga.
Jabri Abdur-Rahim scored all 18 of his points in the first half to lead Georgia (9-3) to a 78-60 win over North Florida on Dec. 22. Abdur-Rahim sank a career high-tying five 3-pointers for Georgia, which converted a season-best 11 times beyond the arc to push its overall winning streak to seven games and home winning streak to eight games.
"We've got some momentum. We continue to get better in some areas, but overall, we have to get a lot better in a few to be competitive in our league, as we know," Georgia coach Mike White said.
"And we don't have a lot of time left. Got one more tune-up in Alabama A&M, and our guys need a mental and physical break. When we come back, we'll get back to work. We have to rebound better. We have to defend better. We have to be more efficient offensively."
Georgia finished with a season-best 21 assists on 27 made field goals en route to scoring at least 75 points for the fourth time in its last five games.
Abdur-Rahim averages a team-best 13.7 points on the season and Noah Thomasson contributes 12.8 for Georgia.
While Georgia is ascending, Alabama A&M (1-11) is plummeting after dropping its sixth straight game.
Chad Moodie collected 13 points and 11 rebounds and Jayland Randall added 12 points in an 83-67 setback to South Alabama on Dec. 21.
Dailin Smith, who averages a team-best 14.2 points per game, was limited to just six on 2-of-7 shooting from the floor versus the Jaguars.
"Dailin Smith is the epitome of AAMU athletics. The kid didn't play high school basketball or AAU basketball. He comes here and gets developed," Alabama A&M coach Otis Hughley Jr. said recently. "... I'm really excited about what he's done. I'm happy for his progress."
--Field Level Media
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:52
|TV timeout
|11:52
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|11:52
|+2
|Cameron Tucker makes two point layup
|10-15
|11:55
|Chad Moodie defensive rebound
|11:57
|Justin Hill misses two point layup
|12:03
|Justin Hill offensive rebound
|12:05
|Justin Hill misses two point layup
|12:11
|Jalen DeLoach defensive rebound
|12:13
|Anthony Bryant misses two point jump shot
|12:35
|+1
|Jalen DeLoach makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-15
|12:35
|+1
|Jalen DeLoach makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8-14
|12:35
|Dailin Smith shooting foul (Jalen DeLoach draws the foul)
|12:41
|Dailin Smith turnover (Justin Hill steals)
|12:57
|+2
|Dylan James makes two point hook shot
|8-13
|13:09
|Dylan James defensive rebound
|13:11
|Dailin Smith misses two point jump shot
|13:32
|+2
|Justin Hill makes two point layup
|8-11
|13:48
|+1
|Jayland Randall makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-9
|13:48
|+1
|Jayland Randall makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-9
|13:48
|Blue Cain shooting foul (Jayland Randall draws the foul)
|14:19
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|14:21
|Justin Hill misses three point jump shot
|14:35
|+2
|Cameron Tucker makes two point layup
|6-9
|15:00
|+3
|Blue Cain makes three point jump shot (RJ Melendez assists)
|4-9
|15:14
|TV timeout
|15:14
|Bulldogs turnover (back court violation)
|15:21
|+2
|Blue Cain makes two point layup
|4-6
|15:26
|Dailin Smith turnover (Blue Cain steals)
|15:30
|Dailin Smith defensive rebound
|15:32
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim misses three point jump shot
|15:54
|Russel Tchewa defensive rebound
|15:56
|Omari Peek misses three point jump shot
|16:08
|+2
|RJ Sunahara makes two point layup
|4-4
|16:11
|RJ Sunahara offensive rebound
|16:13
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim misses three point jump shot
|16:26
|+1
|Omari Peek makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-2
|16:26
|+1
|Omari Peek makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-2
|16:26
|Noah Thomasson shooting foul (Omari Peek draws the foul)
|16:36
|EJ Williams defensive rebound
|16:37
|Noah Thomasson misses three point jump shot
|16:38
|EJ Williams turnover (Noah Thomasson steals)
|16:43
|EJ Williams defensive rebound
|16:45
|Silas Demary Jr. misses two point layup
|16:59
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim offensive rebound
|17:01
|RJ Sunahara misses two point layup
|17:23
|Lorenzo Downey personal foul (Silas Demary Jr. draws the foul)
|17:32
|RJ Sunahara defensive rebound
|17:34
|Dailin Smith misses two point layup
|17:49
|Cameron Tucker defensive rebound
|17:51
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim misses three point jump shot
|18:00
|Lorenzo Downey turnover (Russel Tchewa steals)
|18:20
|Silas Demary Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|18:28
|Silas Demary Jr. defensive rebound
|18:30
|EJ Williams misses two point jump shot
|18:38
|Lorenzo Downey defensive rebound
|18:40
|Silas Demary Jr. misses two point layup
|19:00
|+2
|Dailin Smith makes two point layup
|2-2
|19:13
|Lorenzo Downey defensive rebound
|19:13
|Noah Thomasson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:13
|Noah Thomasson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:13
|EJ Williams shooting foul (Noah Thomasson draws the foul)
|19:22
|RJ Sunahara defensive rebound
|19:24
|EJ Williams misses two point hook shot
|19:49
|+2
|RJ Sunahara makes two point layup (Noah Thomasson assists)
|0-2
|20:00
|(Bulldogs gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|10
|15
|Field Goals
|3-9 (33.3%)
|6-16 (37.5%)
|3-Pointers
|0-1 (0.0%)
|1-6 (16.7%)
|Free Throws
|4-4 (100.0%)
|2-4 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|8
|9
|Offensive
|0
|3
|Defensive
|7
|6
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|0
|2
|Steals
|0
|4
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fouls
|3
|2
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Alabama A&M 1-11
|69.8 PPG
|38.1 RPG
|9.8 APG
|Georgia 9-3
|73.9 PPG
|41.2 RPG
|12.3 APG
|
|33.3
|FG%
|37.5
|
|
|0.0
|3PT FG%
|16.7
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Tucker
|4
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|O. Peek
|2
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Smith
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|L. Downey
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|E. Williams
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Sunahara
|4
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|S. Demary Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Tchewa
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N. Thomasson
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/2
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Abdur-Rahim
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
